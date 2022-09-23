Brexton Busch Perfect in POWRi Jr. Sprints at C. Bell’s Prelim Night One

Belleville, IL. (9/22/22) Brexton Busch would stay perfect on the night at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway in the debut action of C. Bell’s Micro Mania with the POWRi Jr Sprint League preliminary feature event on Thursday Night to claim their first league and possibly biggest feature win of their emerging career.

Entering a stout field of thirty-one competitors in the POWRi Jr. Sprint League at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway would find Brexton Busch set the quickest qualifying time at a 14.324-second lap. Brexton Busch, Gavin McDonald, Noah Betts, and Jaydon Hiller each would claim heat racing wins with Jagger Wiggs gaining the lone semi-feature victory.

Riding onto the recently redesigned racetrack, the high-point qualifier Brexton Busch would use an inside front-row start to lead outside front-row companion Gavin McDonald on the initial laps as Jayden Hiller, Owen Larson, and Mattix McBride ran inside the top five.

Restarting after a mid-race caution would witness Owen Larson strike to the lead past Brexton Busch with Mattix McBride following suit into the runner-up spot. Brexton would regain second place on the track with McBride hanging tough in third.

Bunching the field back together after a late restart would see Brexton Busch retake the top-spot past a fast-running Owen Larson in an outstanding battle on a smooth-as-glass racing surface. Busch would maintain the front of the field to notch the first feature victory of the event with onetime leader Owen Larson resulting in a runner-up finish.

“I tried to follow Owen on every lap but just go higher every time and I was able to get the lead back, this win means a lot,” said a victorious Brexton Busch as the first feature winner at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway in C. Bell’s Micro Mania with the Jr. Sprints.

In contention among the front-runners all late, Oakley Wren would notch a solid third from starting tenth with Jayden Hiller placing fourth as Kaiden Lane advanced ten positions to round out the top-five finishers in C. Bell’s Micro Mania at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway with the POWRi Jr Sprint League feature for preliminary night one.

Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway | C.Bell’s Micro Mania | POWRi Jr Sprint | 9/22/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 14B-Brexton Busch (14.324)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 18B-Brexton Busch

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 22G-Gavin McDonald

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 308-Noah Betts

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 21J-Jayden Hiller

Max Papis Innovations B-Feature Winner: 71-Jagger Wiggs

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 14B-Brexton Busch

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 99L-Kaiden Lane

Lucas Oil A-Feature Winner: 14B-Brexton Busch

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 18B-Brexton Busch[1]; 2. 81-Owen Larson[5]; 3. 21W-Oakley Wren[10]; 4. 21J-Jayden Hiller[4]; 5. 99L-Kaiden Lane[15]; 6. 14K-Kinser Bloomquist[8]; 7. 22G-Gavin McDonald[2]; 8. 17C-Caleb Johannesen[11]; 9. 97-Cash Lacombe[12]; 10. 71-Jagger Wiggs[17]; 11. 11-Mattix McBride[6]; 12. 55K-Kayden Anderson[18]; 13. 12P-Collin Pruitt[19]; 14. 308-Noah Betts[3]; 15. 23F-Kelson Fisher[14]; 16. 88E-Emery Laplante[16]; 17. 11S-Sawyer McBride[7]; 18. 9-Bristol Spicola[20]; 19. 04-Jude Allgayer[9]; 20. 14JR-Jaxon Nail[13].

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 71-Jagger Wiggs[3]; 2. 55K-Kayden Anderson[1]; 3. 12P-Collin Pruitt[14]; 4. 9-Bristol Spicola[9]; 5. 4-David Spencer[8]; 6. 10C-Charmayne Cary[5]; 7. 36R-Rayce Reed[6]; 8. 1-Ryder Morris[7]; 9. 39-Holley Spake[4]; 10. 24-Cam Acker[11]; 11. 66-Jack Loss[10]; 12. 26N-Nate Daniel[15]; 13. 24C-Carolynn Sanders[13]; 14. 36T-Trenton Tyer[2]; 15. 19J-JT Daniel[12].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18B-Brexton Busch[1]; 2. 81-Owen Larson[5]; 3. 04-Jude Allgayer[2]; 4. 14JR-Jaxon Nail[6]; 5. 55K-Kayden Anderson[4]; 6. 10C-Charmayne Cary[7]; 7. 9-Bristol Spicola[3]; 8. 24C-Carolynn Sanders[8].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22G-Gavin McDonald[2]; 2. 11-Mattix McBride[1]; 3. 21W-Oakley Wren[4]; 4. 23F-Kelson Fisher[3]; 5. 36T-Trenton Tyer[5]; 6. 36R-Rayce Reed[7]; 7. 66-Jack Loss[6]; 8. 12P-Collin Pruitt[8].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 308-Noah Betts[2]; 2. 11S-Sawyer McBride[1]; 3. 17C-Caleb Johannesen[3]; 4. 99L-Kaiden Lane[4]; 5. 71-Jagger Wiggs[5]; 6. 1-Ryder Morris[7]; 7. 24-Cam Acker[6]; 8. 26N-Nate Daniel[8].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 21J-Jayden Hiller[4]; 2. 14K-Kinser Bloomquist[1]; 3. 97-Cash Lacombe[3]; 4. 88E-Emery Laplante[6]; 5. 39-Holley Spake[7]; 6. 4-David Spencer[5]; 7. 19J-JT Daniel[2].

Qualifying 1: 1. 18B-Brexton Busch, 00:14.324[22]; 2. 11-Mattix McBride, 00:14.540[5]; 3. 11S-Sawyer McBride, 00:14.593[13]; 4. 14K-Kinser Bloomquist, 00:14.616[1]; 5. 04-Jude Allgayer, 00:14.625[27]; 6. 22G-Gavin McDonald, 00:14.630[21]; 7. 308-Noah Betts, 00:14.678[20]; 8. 19J-JT Daniel, 00:14.724[30]; 9. 9-Bristol Spicola, 00:14.738[24]; 10. 23F-Kelson Fisher, 00:14.746[25]; 11. 17C-Caleb Johannesen, 00:14.749[17]; 12. 97-Cash Lacombe, 00:14.780[23]; 13. 55K-Kayden Anderson, 00:14.808[6]; 14. 21W-Oakley Wren, 00:14.811[4]; 15. 99L-Kaiden Lane, 00:14.831[18]; 16. 21J-Jayden Hiller, 00:14.844[29]; 17. 81-Owen Larson, 00:14.848[10]; 18. 36T-Trenton Tyer, 00:14.881[28]; 19. 71-Jagger Wiggs, 00:14.888[14]; 20. 4-David Spencer, 00:15.007[7]; 21. 14JR-Jaxon Nail, 00:15.013[12]; 22. 66-Jack Loss, 00:15.231[16]; 23. 24-Cam Acker, 00:15.239[31]; 24. 88E-Emery Laplante, 00:15.260[9]; 25. 10C-Charmayne Cary, 00:15.294[15]; 26. 36R-Rayce Reed, 00:15.322[11]; 27. 1-Ryder Morris, 00:15.728[3]; 28. 39-Holley Spake, 00:15.748[26]; 29. 24C-Carolynn Sanders, 00:15.821[19]; 30. 12P-Collin Pruitt, 00:16.201[8]; 31. 26N-Nate Daniel, 00:16.592[2].

