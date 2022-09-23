Featherlite Fall Jamboree opener to Schott

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (Sept. 22)—It took Lucas Schott one turn of the steering wheel to take control of Thursday night’s Summit USMTS Modified main event on opening night of the 24th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn.

The 26-year-old from nearby Chatfield beat four-time USMTS National Champion Rodney Sanders to the flagstand to lead the opening lap, and then went unchallenged the final 29 circuits to get his second win of the season and 12th of his career.

Cautions slowed the pace on just three occasions, and while Schott led every lap it was a race-long battle behind him for nearly every other position.

Darron Fuqua snuck by Sanders with two laps to go and earned runner-up money while Tanner Mullens, Jake O’Neil and Dustin Sorensen followed close behind at the finish line.

Sorensen continues to lead the points in the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt. With five races remaining, his lead dipped by six points Thursday night as Mullens narrowed the gap atop the standings to 78 markers.

Meanwhile, Jake Timm held on for a seventh-place finish, Zack VanderBeek climbed from 13th at the start to eighth in the end, Brandon Davis drove to ninth from 14th on the grid and defending series champ Dereck Ramirez passed 14 cars to round out the top 10 and earn the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award.

Thursday’s triumph was Schott’s third at ‘The Creek’ as he collected $3,000 for his efforts.

Fall Jamboree continues Friday and Saturday: The 24th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree continues Friday and Saturday highlighted by a $5,000-to-win show on Friday and $12,000 to win Saturday’s 30-car main event that will start three-wide.

Saturday’s annual Non-Qualifiers Race will pay $2,000 to win and $250 to start for the next 30 racers that fail to make the 30-car main event.

USRA B-Mods will be racing all three nights with a new twist. Competitors will race in twin $500-to-win features Friday evening, and then $1,500 to win Saturday’s finale. Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points are up for grabs all three nights.

On Friday, the pits open at 3 p.m., grandstands open at 5, qualifying kicks off at 6:20 and racing gets underway at 7. All times are one hour earlier on Saturday.

If you can’t be there in person, witness all the action from anywhere on any device at www.racindirt.tv

The White Keys Band entertaining everybody Friday night after the races under the big tent in the pits, along with a bon fire. Free pulled pork sandwiches and Busch Light will be served while supplies last.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

24th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree – Night 1 of 3

Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (6) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (1) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

4. (4) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

5. (3) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

6. (7) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

7. (9) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn.

8. (5) 23B Brett Bumgardner, Hawkeye, Iowa

9. (8) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

2. (3) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (1) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

4. (4) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

5. (6) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

6. (5) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (9) 22S Cole Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

8. (7) 45S Nick Stroupe, Iron Station, N.C.

9. (8) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

2. (2) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (3) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

5. (6) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

6. (9) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa

7. (8) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.

8. (5) 1A Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn.

9. (7) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (2) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

3. (4) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

4. (3) 2X Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

5. (5) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

6. (6) 2GX Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

7. (7) 98D Mitchel Madery, Kasson, Minn.

8. (8) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

9. (9) 22B Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (1) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

3. (4) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

4. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (5) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

6. (6) 17W Ryan Wiome, Center City, Minn.

7. (9) 22 Jeff Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

8. (8) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

9. (7) 455 Craig Shaw, Dexter, Minn.

WRISCO HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (1) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Blaine, Minn.

2. (5) 90X Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

3. (2) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

4. (4) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

5. (8) 83 Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

6. (3) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

7. (7) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

8. (6) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

9. (9) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

FEATHERLITE HEAT RACE #7 (8 laps):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (4) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (3) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

4. (1) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

5. (5) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

6. (6) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

7. (7) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

8. (9) 209 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa

9. (8) 23K Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (6) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (1) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

3. (2) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

4. (3) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

5. (5) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

6. (4) 83 Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

7. (8) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

8. (7) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

9. (9) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

10. (11) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn.

11. (12) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.

12. (10) 17W Ryan Wiome, Center City, Minn.

13. (16) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

14. (15) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

15. (13) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

16. (17) 455 Craig Shaw, Dexter, Minn.

17. (14) 45S Nick Stroupe, Iron Station, N.C.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

2. (2) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

3. (4) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

4. (9) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (3) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

6. (5) 2X Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

7. (10) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

8. (7) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa

9. (11) 22S Cole Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

10. (13) 209 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa

11. (15) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

12. (12) 98D Mitchel Madery, Kasson, Minn.

13. (17) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

14. (16) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

15. (14) 1A Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn.

16. (6) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

17. (8) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (3) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

3. (2) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

4. (8) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (4) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

6. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

7. (15) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

8. (7) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

9. (11) 22 Jeff Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

10. (10) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

11. (13) 23B Brett Bumgardner, Hawkeye, Iowa

12. (12) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

13. (9) 2GX Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

14. (14) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

15. (6) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

16. (16) 23K Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

DNS – 22B Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (30 laps):

1. (2) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (3) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

3. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (8) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (9) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

6. (10) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

7. (6) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

8. (13) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

9. (14) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

10. (24) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

11. (11) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

12. (12) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

13. (15) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

14. (7) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Blaine, Minn.

15. (26) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

16. (21) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

17. (5) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

18. (23) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

19. (4) 90X Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

20. (20) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

21. (17) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

22. (22) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

23. (19) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

24. (28) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

25. (29) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

26. (27) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

27. (16) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

28. (18) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

29. (25) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

Lap Leader: Schott 1-30.

Total Laps Led: Schott 30.

Margin of Victory: 2.654 seconds.

Time of Race: 17 minutes, 5.85 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Hughes, Ahumada.

Emergency Provisionals: DeVolder, Brown, Thornton.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Ramirez (started 24th, finished 10th).

Entries: 63.

Next Race: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24, Deer Creek Speedway, spring Valley, Minn.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Sorensen 2757, Mullens 2679, Ramirez 2579, Phillips 2563, Sanders 2509, VanderBeek 2454, Hughes 2325, Ebert 2322, O’Neil 2289, Fuqua 2215.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Carter 2151, Brown 1940, DeVolder 1913, Thornton 1835, Horner 1595.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 277, Mullens 238, Hughes 218, VanderBuilt 200, GRT 181.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Cornett 236, Action 206, Stoen 201, Mullens 178, Durham 167.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Alberts.

Beyea Custom Headers – Mullens.

BigDeal Car Care – Schott, Ramirez.

Bryke Racing – Ahumada.

BSB Manufacturing – Carter.

Champ Pans – O’Neil.

Deatherage Opticians – Wagamon.

Edelbrock – Hale.

Fast Shafts – Fuqua.

FK Rod Ends – Ramirez.

Hooker Harness – Bleess.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – R. Wetzstein.

Keyser Manufacturing – Ramirez.

KS Engineering – Duvall.

KSE Racing Products – Davis.

Mel Hambelton Ford Racing – Fuqua.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – Stroupe.

Midwest Wrap Co. – Williamson.

MSD Performance – Mullens.

Penske Racing Shocks – Phillips.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Thornton.

QA1 – Crapser.

RacerWebsite.com – Doelle.

Simpson Performance Products – Schott.

Summit Racing Equipment – Bleess, DeVolder, Duvall, Phillips.

Super Clean – Schott.

Swift Springs – Ebert, Schott, Davis.

Sybesma Graphics – Sanders.

Tire Demon – Stroupe.

VP Racing Fuels – Schott.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Karau.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Hughes.