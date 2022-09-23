Kale Drake Wins C. Bell’s Prelim Night One with POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micros

Belleville, IL. (9/22/22) Kale Drake would shine bright at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway in the debut action of C. Bell’s Micro Mania with the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League preliminary split-field feature event on Thursday Night to claim their first league win and possibly biggest career feature victory to date.

Entering a stout field of sixty-eight competitors in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway would find Caleb Pence set the quickest qualifying time at a 12.46-second lap. Caleb Pence, Johnny Boland, Peter Smith, Kale Drake, Laydon Pearson, and Kyle Busch would each claim heat racing wins; the D-Feature win would go to Darren Brown with Trey Marcham earning the C-Feature win and Ryan Winter victorious in the B-Feature.

Riding onto the recently reconfigured racetrack, Caleb Pence would use a high-point qualifier award to gain an inside front-row start with Kale Drake starting outside pole position. Pence would snatch the lead on the opening laps with the field of twenty-four drivers in pursuit.

Finding the fastest line on the high-side would see Jett Hays overtake Caleb Pence for the front of the field with Kale Drake, Sammy McNabb, and Kyle Busch all racing inside the top five. Defending the front, Hays would battle Drake for the preferred position with the laps starting to wind down as Kale Drake would overtake for the lead with seven laps remaining using an outside run off turn four.

Holding off all attempts in late-race restarts, Kale Drake would not be denied and emerged victorious to claim his first league win of the year after an action-packed feature with Jett Hays resulting in a great runner-up finish.

“Honestly this car was amazing everywhere, this crew gave me everything I needed. I knew early on I needed to chill out and calm down with this race going thirty laps. I knew exactly late where I needed to run this car, this feels amazing,” said a celebratory Kale Drake in the Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway winner’s circle.

In contention among the front-runners all evening, Sammy McNabb would notch a solid third with one-time leader Caleb Pence placing fourth as Jeffrey Newell hard-charged his way through the field to round out the top-five finishers in C. Bell’s Micro Mania at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway with the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League feature for preliminary night one.

Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway | C.Bell’s Micro Mania | POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing | 9/22/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 8P-Caleb Pence (12.460)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 8P-Caleb Pence

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 1V-Johnny Boland

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 08-Peter Smith

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 26K-Kale Drake

Rod End Supply Heat Race 5 Winner: 11L-Laydon Pearson

Engler Machine Heat Race 6 Winner: 51-Kyle Busch

Max Papis Innovations B-Feature Winner: 4N-Ryan Winter

Super Clean C-Feature Winner: 32-Trey Marcham

Schoenfeld Headers D-Feature Winner: 11C-Darren Brown

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 8P-Caleb Pence

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 12X-Jeffrey Newell (+19)

Lucas Oil A-Feature Winner: 26K-Kale Drake

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake[2]; 2. 11JX-Jett Hays[5]; 3. 22M-Sammy McNabb[4]; 4. 8P-Caleb Pence[1]; 5. 12X-Jeffrey Newell[24]; 6. 51-Kyle Busch[6]; 7. 74-Sheldon Creed[22]; 8. 08-Peter Smith[11]; 9. 87-Gunnar Setser[14]; 10. 1V-Johnny Boland[9]; 11. 11L-Laydon Pearson[3]; 12. 81-Frank Flud[23]; 13. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[18]; 14. 96-Jayson Campbell[20]; 15. 4N-Ryan Winter[19]; 16. 24-Ryder Wells[17]; 17. 15N-Neal Allison[10]; 18. 2D-Dylan Schaadt[21]; 19. 00G-Bill Gise[13]; 20. 25S-Justis Sokol[15]; 21. 14R-Jake Nail[8]; 22. 2V-DJ Vanderley[7]; 23. 21X-Daniel Hemric[12]; 24. 14H-Harley Hollan[16].

B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4N-Ryan Winter[1]; 2. 96-Jayson Campbell[6]; 3. 2D-Dylan Schaadt[5]; 4. 74-Sheldon Creed[2]; 5. 81-Frank Flud[17]; 6. 12X-Jeffrey Newell[8]; 7. 32-Trey Marcham[19]; 8. 21G-Garth Kasiner[7]; 9. 3T-Trevor McIntire[4]; 10. 12C-Chase Spicola[12]; 11. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[15]; 12. 2S-Joshua Shipley[10]; 13. 11C-Darren Brown[21]; 14. 38-Karson Battarbee[16]; 15. 19J-Justin Robison[14]; 16. 20C-Chase Bolf[11]; 17. 3Z-Trey Zorn[3]; 18. 20B-Bobby Bazan[22]; 19. 02-Justin Patocka[18]; 20. 36J-Kyle Jones[13]; 21. 2B-Brian Hughes JR[9]; 22. 9D-Degan Lelsz[20].

C Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 32-Trey Marcham[13]; 2. 9D-Degan Lelsz[3]; 3. 11C-Darren Brown[19]; 4. 20B-Bobby Bazan[12]; 5. 2-Dennis Carrier[14]; 6. 21R-Justin Bates[10]; 7. 5X-Reece Shelton[21]; 8. 12F-Frank Galusha[8]; 9. 78B-Brody Wake[20]; 10. 126-Autumn Criste[11]; 11. 93-Reno Madore[22]; 12. 15S-Duane Straight[15]; 13. 99E-Kole Kirkman[4]; 14. 12K-Quinn Jones[6]; 15. 41-Chuck Dunlap[18]; 16. 00AZ-Rj Norman[17]; 17. 68-Landon Ellis[7]; 18. 01-Weldon Buford[5]; 19. 5A-Axton Romero[1]; 20. 66J-Jayden Clay[16]; 21. 22-Gerald Ray[9]; 22. 98-Ed Libonati[2].

D Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 11C-Darren Brown[1]; 2. 78B-Brody Wake[2]; 3. 5X-Reece Shelton[4]; 4. 93-Reno Madore[3]; 5. 31BW-Braxton Weger[10]; 6. 3C-Brady Ross[9]; 7. B21-Caden McCreary[8]; 8. 24K-Kendyl Guillot[12]; 9. 12-Jason Tyer[7]; 10. 9-Bryce Comer[5]; 11. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[6]; 12. 2AM-Adam Miller[11]; 13. 15K-Kendall Battarbee[13]; 14. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[14].

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 8P-Caleb Pence[1]; 2. 15N-Neal Allison[3]; 3. 87-Gunnar Setser[4]; 4. 4N-Ryan Winter[2]; 5. 81-Frank Flud[10]; 6. 2S-Joshua Shipley[6]; 7. 99E-Kole Kirkman[7]; 8. 68-Landon Ellis[8]; 9. 32-Trey Marcham[9]; 10. 93-Reno Madore[5]; 11. 31BW-Braxton Weger[11]; 12. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[12].

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 1V-Johnny Boland[3]; 2. 24-Ryder Wells[6]; 3. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[8]; 4. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[9]; 5. 96-Jayson Campbell[4]; 6. 02-Justin Patocka[11]; 7. 5A-Axton Romero[2]; 8. 2-Dennis Carrier[10]; 9. 9D-Degan Lelsz[5]; 10. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[7]; 11. 11C-Darren Brown[1].

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 08-Peter Smith[4]; 2. 22M-Sammy McNabb[1]; 3. 21X-Daniel Hemric[3]; 4. 36J-Kyle Jones[8]; 5. 2B-Brian Hughes JR[6]; 6. 19J-Justin Robison[7]; 7. 20B-Bobby Bazan[9]; 8. 15S-Duane Straight[10]; 9. 00AZ-Rj Norman[11]; 10. 5X-Reece Shelton[5]; 11. 78B-Brody Wake[2].

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake[1]; 2. 2V-DJ Vanderley[2]; 3. 25S-Justis Sokol[4]; 4. 21G-Garth Kasiner[6]; 5. 38-Karson Battarbee[9]; 6. 3T-Trevor McIntire[3]; 7. 98-Ed Libonati[5]; 8. 12F-Frank Galusha[8]; 9. 12K-Quinn Jones[7]; 10. B21-Caden McCreary[10]; 11. 2AM-Adam Miller[11]; 12. 15K-Kendall Battarbee[12].

Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 11L-Laydon Pearson[1]; 2. 14R-Jake Nail[2]; 3. 14H-Harley Hollan[5]; 4. 74-Sheldon Creed[4]; 5. 20C-Chase Bolf[7]; 6. 2D-Dylan Schaadt[3]; 7. 21R-Justin Bates[9]; 8. 22-Gerald Ray[8]; 9. 41-Chuck Dunlap[11]; 10. 3C-Brady Ross[10]; 11. 9-Bryce Comer[6].

Heat 6 (10 Laps): 1. 51-Kyle Busch[2]; 2. 11JX-Jett Hays[1]; 3. 00G-Bill Gise[3]; 4. 3Z-Trey Zorn[4]; 5. 12X-Jeffrey Newell[5]; 6. 12C-Chase Spicola[6]; 7. 01-Weldon Buford[7]; 8. 126-Autumn Criste[8]; 9. 66J-Jayden Clay[10]; 10. 12-Jason Tyer[9]; 11. 24K-Kendyl Guillot[11].

Qualifying 1: 1. 8P-Caleb Pence, 00:12.460[1]; 2. 11C-Darren Brown, 00:12.466[16]; 3. 22M-Sammy McNabb, 00:12.487[2]; 4. 4N-Ryan Winter, 00:12.537[7]; 5. 5A-Axton Romero, 00:12.576[12]; 6. 78B-Brody Wake, 00:12.633[13]; 7. 15N-Neal Allison, 00:12.673[20]; 8. 1V-Johnny Boland, 00:12.710[9]; 9. 21X-Daniel Hemric, 00:12.725[29]; 10. 87-Gunnar Setser, 00:12.735[34]; 11. 96-Jayson Campbell, 00:12.777[33]; 12. 08-Peter Smith, 00:12.797[15]; 13. 93-Reno Madore, 00:12.807[5]; 14. 9D-Degan Lelsz, 00:12.808[6]; 15. 2S-Joshua Shipley, 00:12.814[31]; 16. 5X-Reece Shelton, 00:12.824[3]; 17. 24-Ryder Wells, 00:12.852[21]; 18. 2B-Brian Hughes JR, 00:12.854[8]; 19. 99E-Kole Kirkman, 00:12.854[14]; 20. 24T-Glenn James Bratti, 00:12.898[27]; 21. 19J-Justin Robison, 00:12.917[19]; 22. 68-Landon Ellis, 00:12.960[17]; 23. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:13.000[25]; 24. 36J-Kyle Jones, 00:13.024[26]; 25. 32-Trey Marcham, 00:13.039[10]; 26. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall, 00:13.048[28]; 27. 20B-Bobby Bazan, 00:13.072[24]; 28. 81-Frank Flud, 00:13.119[18]; 29. 2-Dennis Carrier, 00:13.224[4]; 30. 15S-Duane Straight, 00:13.407[22]; 31. 31BW-Braxton Weger, 00:13.467[23]; 32. 02-Justin Patocka, 00:13.532[30]; 33. 00AZ-Rj Norman, 00:13.938[11]; 34. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh, 00:13.938[32].

Qualifying 2: 1. 26K-Kale Drake, 00:12.771[21]; 2. 11L-Laydon Pearson, 00:12.805[15]; 3. 11JX-Jett Hays, 00:12.820[20]; 4. 2V-DJ Vanderley, 00:12.869[30]; 5. 14R-Jake Nail, 00:12.876[2]; 6. 51-Kyle Busch, 00:12.879[5]; 7. 3T-Trevor McIntire, 00:12.907[6]; 8. 2D-Dylan Schaadt, 00:12.962[27]; 9. 00G-Bill Gise, 00:12.978[12]; 10. 25S-Justis Sokol, 00:12.980[14]; 11. 74-Sheldon Creed, 00:12.981[7]; 12. 3Z-Trey Zorn, 00:12.992[8]; 13. 98-Ed Libonati, 00:13.016[11]; 14. 14H-Harley Hollan, 00:13.021[9]; 15. 12X-Jeffrey Newell, 00:13.027[32]; 16. 21G-Garth Kasiner, 00:13.085[10]; 17. 9-Bryce Comer, 00:13.113[22]; 18. 12C-Chase Spicola, 00:13.118[17]; 19. 12K-Quinn Jones, 00:13.151[28]; 20. 20C-Chase Bolf, 00:13.158[26]; 21. 01-Weldon Buford, 00:13.171[18]; 22. 12F-Frank Galusha, 00:13.183[23]; 23. 22-Gerald Ray, 00:13.204[25]; 24. 126-Autumn Criste, 00:13.280[29]; 25. 38-Karson Battarbee, 00:13.311[24]; 26. 21R-Justin Bates, 00:13.313[34]; 27. 12-Jason Tyer, 00:13.382[13]; 28. B21-Caden McCreary, 00:13.389[31]; 29. 3C-Brady Ross, 00:13.415[4]; 30. 66J-Jayden Clay, 00:13.432[3]; 31. 2AM-Adam Miller, 00:13.720[33]; 32. 41-Chuck Dunlap, 00:13.742[1]; 33. 24K-Kendyl Guillot, 00:13.757[16]; 34. 15K-Kendall Battarbee, 00:13.927[19].

