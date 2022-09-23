Macon Speedway’s Final 2022 Race To Determine Champions

(Macon, IL) The annual BRANDT Season Championship night is set to put a cap on the 2022 racing season this coming Saturday night, September 24 at Macon Speedway. The world’s fastest 1/5-mile dirt track will see six divisions of action racing for the special cup feature trophies in addition to points to determine the final standings, heading into the offseason. Mechanic races and a powder puff will be held at the end of the night.

The tightest point battle entering the final night is in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model class. Taylorville, IL driver, Colby Eller, leads the standings by just 18 over fellow Taylorville driver, Braden Johnson. That is a difference of nine feature spots. Ryan Miller is third in points, while Colby Sheppard and Rockett Bennett complete the top five.

36-point differentials are the cases in the BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modified class as well as the Hornet division. In the Mods, Summerfield, IL driver Rodney Standerfer leads the points over Guy Taylor. In the Hornets, Tristin Quinlan is on top of Billy Mason. 36 points equates to 18 feature spots, which will be tough to overcome for the runners-up in each class.

The point championship in the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman division is a virtual lock for Springfield, IL driver Dennis Vander Meersch. This would not have been the case had the Knoxville Late Model race he was attending a week ago not been rained out. Vander Meersch was there as a fan but when that race got postponed to the following day, he left immediately to come to Macon and compete in the night’s event, keeping his point lead intact. His advantage over Rick Roedel is 50.

The championships in the Pro Modified and 51 Bistro Street Stock classes are already locked up. Springfield, IL driver Guy Taylor has won 13 out of the 18 features to take the Pro Mod championship, while Terry Reed, from Cerro Gordo, IL has the 51 Bistro Street Stock title.

Closing out Saturday night’s action will be special mechanic races for the Mods/Pro Mods and Sportsman/Street Stocks as well as a powder puff race for the Hornets. The races are intended for those who haven’t raced as a driver in at least five years, giving them a chance to have fun behind the wheel.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 10C Colby Eller Taylorville IL 922 0 2 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 904 18 3 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 896 26 4 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 812 110 5 55 Rockett Bennett Argenta IL 654 268 6 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 622 300 7 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 584 338 8 9B Brandon Miller Broadwell IL 582 340 9 T22 Curtis Eller Taylorville IL 552 370 10 27E Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 520 402



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 1004 0 2 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 968 36 3 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 906 98 4 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 892 112 5 8Z Zach Taylor Springfield IL 660 344 6 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 600 404 7 24M Matt Milner Chatham IL 596 408 8 4M Clint Martin Ramsey IL 568 436 9 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 516 488 10 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 492 512



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 1050 0 2 8Z Zach Taylor Springfield IL 940 110 3 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 930 120 4 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 900 150 5 12 Dean Holt Decatur IL 806 244 6 24M Matt Milner Chatham IL 794 256 7 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 664 386 8 67 Austin Seets Brighton IL 544 506 9 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 496 554 10 J13 Justin Coffey Stonington IL 478 572



Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 474 0 2 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 424 50 3 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 410 64 4 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 396 78 5 07 Phil Moreland Assumption IL 368 106 6 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 350 124 7 21 Ed Cleeton Tovey IL 320 154 8 5S Ronald Bacon Decatur IL 312 162 9 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 250 224 10 14 Cole Landers Taylorville IL 230 244



51 Bistro Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 11 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 896 0 2 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock Decatur IL 728 168 3 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 708 188 4 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 662 234 5 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 660 236 6 17 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 646 250 7 21R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 634 262 8 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock Decatur IL 586 310 9 21E Eric Boomer Bethany IL 530 366 10 55 Zane Reitz Veedersburg IN 498 398



DIRTcar Hornets