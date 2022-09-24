Carter a first-time USMTS winner in Friday’s Featherlite Fall Jamboree feature

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (Sept. 23)—Cayden Carter saw a season of hard work pay off with his first USMTS victory Friday night during the second night of the 24th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree at the Deer Creek Speedway.

Amid a tight points race for the 2022 Summit USMTS National Championship and a field filled with the best dirt modified racers on the planet, the 27-year-old from Oskaloosa, Iowa, fought off Steve Wetzstein early in the race and then had to survive challenges from Dustin Sorensen and Jake O’Neil in the closing laps.

Set for 40 laps, the 27 starters raced 35 circuits clean and green when the first of two cautions slowed the pace. The yellow flag again waved two laps later to guarantee a tight finish at the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval nestled in the rolling hills of Spring Valley, Minn.

While Sorensen had closed in on Carter while they battled lapped traffic, the clear track in front of him gave Carter a shot in the arm and he was able to cruise to the checkered flag, holding off a final-lap charge by O’Neil who set Sorensen back to third.

The win was worth $5,000 to Carter. He just needs to sign-in each of the last four USMTS events to guarantee himself the 2022 Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Award.

Rodney Sanders bested Terry Phillips for fourth following a fantastic late-race battle between two of the winningest USMTS drivers in the history of the Deer Creek Speedway.

Jim Chisholm, who also won his first USMTS feature earlier this season, passed eight cars to finish sixth while Darron Fuqua came from 18th to finish seventh and earn the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award.

Shane DeVolder, Jacob Bleess and Dan Ebert completed the top ten.

Not only was it Carter’s first triumph of the year, but it was also the first for VanderBuilt Race Cars which had four cars in the top 12 Friday night. Seven drivers have added their names to the list of USMTS main event winners during the last 24 seasons.

Fall Jamboree continues Saturday: The 24th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree continues Saturday highlighted by a $12,000-to-win Saturday’s 30-car main event that will start three-wide.

Saturday’s annual Non-Qualifiers Race will pay $2,000 to win and $250 to start for the next 30 racers that fail to make the 30-car main event.

USRA B-Mods will battle for $1,500 to win Saturday’s finale with Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points are up for grabs all three nights.

The pits open at 2 p.m., grandstands open at 4, qualifying kicks off at 5:20 and racing gets underway at 6.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

24th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree – Night 2 of 3

Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

2. (2) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (3) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

4. (4) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

5. (10) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (9) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

7. (5) 2GX Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

8. (11) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

9. (8) 17W Ryan Wiome, Center City, Minn.

10. (7) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.

11. (6) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (1) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

3. (5) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (3) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (6) 45S Nick Stroupe, Iron Station, N.C.

6. (4) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

7. (8) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

8. (11) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

9. (7) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

10. (9) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

11. (10) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

2. (3) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (5) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

5. (2) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

6. (6) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

7. (7) 23K Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

8. (8) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

9. (9) 22B Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

10. (11) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

11. (10) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (4) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (6) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (7) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

6. (1) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

7. (9) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

8. (10) 98M Mitchel Madery, Kasson, Minn.

9. (5) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

10. (8) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (4) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (3) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

3. (2) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (1) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa

5. (10) 22S Cole Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

6. (9) 25B Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

7. (5) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

8. (8) 209 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa

9. (6) 1A Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn.

10. (7) 83 Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

WRISCO HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (2) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

2. (1) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

3. (3) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Blaine, Minn.

4. (7) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

5. (5) 90X Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

6. (8) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (6) 23B Brett Bumgardner, Hawkeye, Iowa

8. (10) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

9. (9) 22 Jeff Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

10. (4) 2X Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (2) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Blaine, Minn.

3. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (4) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

5. (7) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

6. (9) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

7. (8) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

8. (14) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

9. (5) 45S Nick Stroupe, Iron Station, N.C.

10. (15) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

11. (12) 17W Ryan Wiome, Center City, Minn.

12. (13) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

13. (16) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

14. (6) 25B Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

15. (11) 98M Mitchel Madery, Kasson, Minn.

16. (10) 23K Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

DNS – 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (2) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

3. (6) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

4. (16) 83 Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

5. (4) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

6. (5) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa

7. (12) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

8. (15) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.

9. (13) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

10. (14) 1A Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn.

11. (11) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

12. (9) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

13. (7) 90X Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

14. (8) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

15. (3) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

16. (10) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

17. (17) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (5) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

3. (4) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (2) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (3) 22S Cole Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

6. (7) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (8) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

8. (16) 2X Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

9. (15) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

10. (9) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

11. (6) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

12. (10) 2GX Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

13. (12) 209 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa

14. (17) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn.

15. (13) 22B Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

16. (11) 23B Brett Bumgardner, Hawkeye, Iowa

17. (14) 22 Jeff Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (2) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

2. (7) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (6) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

4. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (8) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

6. (14) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

7. (18) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

8. (3) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

9. (10) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

10. (4) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

11. (1) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

12. (9) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

13. (13) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

14. (12) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

15. (11) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

16. (22) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

17. (15) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

18. (19) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

19. (27) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

20. (24) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

21. (20) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

22. (21) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

23. (25) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

24. (17) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

25. (23) 83 Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

26. (16) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Blaine, Minn.

27. (26) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

Lap Leaders: Carter 1, S. Wetzstein 2, Carter 3-40.

Total Laps Led: Carter 39, S. Wetzstein 1.

Margin of Victory: 0.273 second.

Time of Race: 16 minutes, 20.016 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Mari, Thornton.

Emergency Provisionals: Ahumada.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Fuqua (started 18th, finished 7th).

Entries: 63.

Next Race: Saturday, Sept. 24, Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Sorensen 2848, Mullens 2735, Phillips 2647, Ramirez 2631, Sanders 2596, VanderBeek 2522, Ebert 2394, Hughes 2391, O’Neil 2384, Fuqua 2293.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Carter 2254, DeVolder 1989, Brown 1985, Thornton 1885, Horner 1640.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 285, Mullens 243, Hughes 221, VanderBuilt 210, GRT 188.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points:

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Cornett 245, Action 214, Stoen 211, Mullens 179, Durham 173.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Angst.

Beyea Custom Headers – Sanders.

BigDeal Car Care – Carter.

Bryke Racing – Davis.

BSB Manufacturing – Crapser.

Champ Pans – Phillips.

Deatherage Opticians – Williamson.

Edelbrock – Carter.

Fast Shafts – Phillips.

FK Rod Ends – Fuqua.

Hooker Harness – VanderBeek.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Ahumada.

Keyser Manufacturing – Ebert.

KS Engineering – S. Wetzstein.

KSE Racing Products – Bleess.

Mel Hambelton Racing – O’Neil.

Midwest Wrap Co. – Ramirez.

MSD Performance – Sorensen.

Penske Racing Shocks – Hughes.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Wiome.

QA1 – Foss.

RacerWebsite.com – Madery.

Simpson Performance Products – DeVolder.

Summit Racing Equipment – Fowler, Fuqua, Givens, Sorensen.

Super Clean – Carter.

Swift Springs – Hughes, Carter, Chisholm.

Sybesma Graphics – S. Wetzstein.

Tire Demon – Kaeter.

VP Racing Fuels – Carter.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Bumgardner.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Hale.