Déjà vu at Deer Creek as Jackson, Chisholm continue to dominate

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (Sept. 23)—Two nights, Four features. Two winners.

That’s the story so far for the USRA B-Mods after the first two nights of the 24th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn.

The stars of the show have been Joe Chisholm and Kris Jackson with each superstar taking home the hardware for best performance in a dramatic race.

With twin features on the docket each of the first two nights, Chisholm raced to the win in Thursday’s first feature while Jackson stole the spotlight in feature race number two.

Saturday’s sequel saw Jackson go to victory lane in the first contest while Chisholm netted another $500 paycheck by winning a spine-tingling second feature as raindrops dotted his face shield.

Ben Moudry, Shadren Turner, Dustin Kruse and Dan Hovden completed the top five in the opening main event Friday while Brandon Hare, who finished second behind Jackson on Thursday, followed Chisholm to the stripe in Friday’s finale.

Trevor Fecht, Colby Mann and Harley Dais rounded out the top five behind Chisholm and Hare.

Fall Jamboree continues Saturday: The 24th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree continues Saturday highlighted by a $12,000-to-win Summit USMTS 30-car main event that will start three-wide.

USRA B-Mods will battle for $1,500 to win Saturday’s finale with Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points up for grabs again.

The pits open at 2 p.m., grandstands open at 4, qualifying kicks off at 5:20 and racing gets underway at 6.

If you can’t be there in person, witness all the action from anywhere on any device at racindirt.tv.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

24th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree – Night 2 of 3

Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA B-MODS

Heat #1:

1. (2) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

2. (6) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (4) 35JR Garitt Wytaske, Austin, Minn.

4. (10) 24 Dylan Goettl, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

5. (9) 19J Tracy Johnson, Lake Preston, S.D.

6. (3) 28S Spencer Stock, Racine, Minn.

7. (5) 28J Jackson Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

8. (7) 66 Levi Chipp, Latimer, Iowa

9. (8) 55S Brody Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

10. (11) 96 Isaiah Rowe, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

11. (1) 80 Dustin Johnson, Mitchell, S.D.

Heat #2:

1. (3) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

2. (5) 60 Colby Mann, Caledonia, Minn.

3. (6) 87H Harley Dais, Winona, Minn.

4. (10) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

5. (2) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa

6. (9) 83R Kullen Kath, Owatonna, Minn.

7. (7) 07 Aaron De Thury, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (1) 22C Michael Johnson, Rose Creek, Minn.

9. (4) 2 Ariel Mueller, Princeton, Minn.

10. (8) 97JR. Landon Volkman, Rushford, Minn.

11. (11) 5B Jason Pugh, Clovis, Calif.

Heat #3:

1. (3) 10T Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa

2. (11) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

3. (6) 27K Kevin Joachim, Larchwood, Iowa

4. (9) 32Z Alex Zwanziger, Walker, Iowa

5. (1) 20 Derek Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa

6. (8) 4 Jackson Mulder, Doon, Iowa

7. (2) 81K Caleb Korpi, Claremont, Minn.

8. (4) 66R Randy Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa

9. (5) 40 Colton Kramer, Pine Island, Minn.

10. (7) 97X Don Schaefer, Eyota, Minn.

11. (10) 13 Jesse Antiporek, Dexter, Minn.

Heat #4:

1. (2) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

2. (1) 83K Kobie Kath, Owatonna, Minn.

3. (3) 20S Kevin Johnson, Adams, Minn.

4. (6) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn.

5. (5) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn.

6. (10) 54 Jett Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

7. (8) 28H Troy Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

8. (7) 7D Davis Givens, Hutchinson, Kan.

9. (9) 15 Todd Schaufenbuel, New Hampton, Iowa

10. (4) 02K Hunter Kennedy, St. Ansgar, Iowa

DNS – 36A Braeden Allen, Ostrander, Minn.

Heat #5:

1. (2) 99 Noah Grinstead, Austin, Minn.

2. (1) 45 Cole Lonergan, Dexter, Minn.

3. (10) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

4. (9) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

5. (4) 35X Phillip Dunbar, Rushford, Minn.

6. (3) 22H Jayme Hiller, Waseca, Minn.

7. (5) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (7) 17B Matthew Buddenberg, Decorah, Iowa

9. (6) 29T Tommie Tesch, Owatonna, Minn.

10. (8) 50 Brady Caul, Fort Frances, ON

11. (11) 28T Philip Ihde, Decorah, Iowa

Heat #6:

1. (1) 2C Cole Bennerotte, Byron, Minn.

2. (5) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

3. (6) 72 Alex Schubbe, North Mankato, Minn.

4. (4) 25B Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

5. (9) 5R James Richert, Comfrey, Minn.

6. (7) 19 Cody Maier, New Albin, Iowa

7. (8) 30 Scott Demmer, Ellendale, Minn.

8. (10) 83S Billy Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

9. (3) 155 Gavin Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

10. (2) 36 Michael Lawson, Owatonna, Minn.

Heat #7:

1. (8) 32 Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

2. (5) 87 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (4) 55 Jacob Toepper, Hugo, Minn.

4. (9) 29 Lilli Reps, Utica, Minn.

5. (7) 25N Zach Nelson, Owatonna, Minn.

6. (3) 37 Britt Olson Jr., New Richland, Minn.

7. (2) 4B Greg Brooks, Spring Valley, Minn.

8. (1) 15X Zach Elward, Hayfield, Minn.

9. (10) 3A Taylor Ausrud, Hayfield, Minn.

10. (6) 33 Corbin Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn.

“B” Feature #1:

1. (5) 28J Jackson Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

2. (4) 28H Troy Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

3. (1) 35X Phillip Dunbar, Rushford, Minn.

4. (14) 155 Gavin Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

5. (3) 22H Jayme Hiller, Waseca, Minn.

6. (16) 02K Hunter Kennedy, St. Ansgar, Iowa

7. (15) 97JR. Landon Volkman, Rushford, Minn.

8. (10) 17B Matthew Buddenberg, Decorah, Iowa

9. (8) 66 Levi Chipp, Latimer, Iowa

10. (6) 81K Caleb Korpi, Claremont, Minn.

11. (9) 66R Randy Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa

12. (17) 36 Michael Lawson, Owatonna, Minn.

13. (19) 13 Jesse Antiporek, Dexter, Minn.

14. (12) 2 Ariel Mueller, Princeton, Minn.

15. (18) 80 Dustin Johnson, Mitchell, S.D.

16. (2) 19 Cody Maier, New Albin, Iowa

17. (20) 36A Braeden Allen, Ostrander, Minn.

18. (11) 3A Taylor Ausrud, Hayfield, Minn.

19. (7) 4B Greg Brooks, Spring Valley, Minn.

20. (13) 15 Todd Schaufenbuel, New Hampton, Iowa

“B” Feature #2:

1. (2) 28S Spencer Stock, Racine, Minn.

2. (4) 30 Scott Demmer, Ellendale, Minn.

3. (6) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (7) 83S Billy Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

5. (11) 55S Brody Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

6. (1) 4 Jackson Mulder, Doon, Iowa

7. (15) 97X Don Schaefer, Eyota, Minn.

8. (16) 50 Brady Caul, Fort Frances, ON

9. (14) 96 Isaiah Rowe, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

10. (5) 07 Aaron De Thury, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11. (18) 5B Jason Pugh, Clovis, Calif.

12. (10) 15X Zach Elward, Hayfield, Minn.

13. (8) 22C Michael Johnson, Rose Creek, Minn.

14. (19) 28T Philip Ihde, Decorah, Iowa

15. (12) 40 Colton Kramer, Pine Island, Minn.

16. (9) 7D Davis Givens, Hutchinson, Kan.

17. (17) 33 Corbin Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn.

18. (3) 37 Britt Olson Jr., New Richland, Minn.

19. (13) 29T Tommie Tesch, Owatonna, Minn.

“A” Feature #1:

1. (7) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2. (1) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

3. (3) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

4. (2) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

5. (4) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

6. (10) 83K Kobie Kath, Owatonna, Minn.

7. (5) 32 Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

8. (6) 99 Noah Grinstead, Austin, Minn.

9. (8) 2C Cole Bennerotte, Byron, Minn.

10. (17) 83R Kullen Kath, Owatonna, Minn.

11. (14) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn.

12. (11) 32Z Alex Zwanziger, Walker, Iowa

13. (13) 55 Jacob Toepper, Hugo, Minn.

14. (20) 28H Troy Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

15. (19) 28J Jackson Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

16. (16) 25N Zach Nelson, Owatonna, Minn.

17. (15) 5R James Richert, Comfrey, Minn.

18. (21) 35X Phillip Dunbar, Rushford, Minn.

19. (24) 02K Hunter Kennedy, St. Ansgar, Iowa

20. (18) 20 Derek Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa

21. (25) 97JR. Landon Volkman, Rushford, Minn.

22. (23) 22H Jayme Hiller, Waseca, Minn.

23. (9) 27K Kevin Joachim, Larchwood, Iowa

24. (22) 155 Gavin Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

25. (12) 29 Lilli Reps, Utica, Minn.

“A” Feature #2:

1. (6) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (2) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

3. (4) 10T Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa

4. (3) 60 Colby Mann, Caledonia, Minn.

5. (1) 87H Harley Dais, Winona, Minn.

6. (9) 72 Alex Schubbe, North Mankato, Minn.

7. (20) 30 Scott Demmer, Ellendale, Minn.

8. (18) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn.

9. (23) 55S Brody Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

10. (12) 35JR Garitt Wytaske, Austin, Minn.

11. (16) 54 Jett Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

12. (13) 20S Kevin Johnson, Adams, Minn.

13. (22) 83S Billy Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

14. (14) 19J Tracy Johnson, Lake Preston, S.D.

15. (11) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

16. (17) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa

17. (8) 24 Dylan Goettl, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

18. (15) 25B Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

19. (21) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

20. (10) 45 Cole Lonergan, Dexter, Minn.

21. (24) 4 Jackson Mulder, Doon, Iowa

22. (5) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

23. (7) 87 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

24. (19) 28S Spencer Stock, Racine, Minn.

Summit USRA Nationals nears: The 9th Annual Summit USRA Nationals happens Monday through Saturday, Oct. 3-8, at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

The biggest event on dirt will kick off with an open practice on Monday, and then racing will take place every night from Tuesday through Saturday. All eight USRA-sanctioned classes will participate at one time or another during the six-day event.

The Summit Shootout also returns this year and will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and feature USRA track champions and Summit Shootout qualifying race winners to compete in this one-of-a-kind blockbuster battle royale for Modified, Stock Car, B-Mod and Hobby Stock competitors.

Drivers can register for the Summit USRA Nationals here or call (515) 832-6000 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Hurry, late fees apply after Aug. 31. Fans can order tickets here. Camping and RV information is available here.

Continuing to crush it: Year after year, the USRA continues to attract more racetracks and dirt racing competitors through fair, logical and cost-effective rules accompanied by an organization that puts the racers, racetracks and their fans first.

For the upcoming 2022 campaign for the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series, there are currently more than 50 of America’s finest dirt ovals which will host over 1,000 nights of racing this season.