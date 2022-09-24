Mattix McBride Masters POWRi Jr. Sprints in C.Bell’s Micro Mania Prelim Night Two

Belleville, IL. (9/23/22) Mattix McBride would find success on every level Friday night at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway in C. Bell’s Micro Mania with the POWRi Jr Sprint League preliminary feature event to claim his first league victory while solidifying an outside front-row starting spot for tomorrow night’s championship event.

Registering a stout field of thirty competitors in the POWRi Jr Sprint League at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway would find Mattix McBride set the quickest qualifying time at a 14.114-second lap. Mattix McBride, Kinser Bloomquist, Cash Lacombe, and Oakley Wren each would claim heat racing wins with Sawyer McBride achieving the single semi-feature victory.

Cruising onto the recently reopened racetrack, the high-point qualifier Mattix McBride would use an inside front-row start to lead outside front-row companion Kinser Bloomquist on the initial laps as Cash Lacombe, Oakley Wren, Kaiden Lane, and Owen Larson all ran inside the top six.

Leading every circuit of the twenty-lap feature, Mattix McBride would not be denied in his quest for perfection while fending off the late-race restart from the field with Kinser Bloomquist crossing the finish line in a very close runner-up placement.

“The screen really helped me there, I seen them right on me the whole time and I knew what I had to do to get this big win,” said a very happy and victorious Mattix McBride as the feature winner at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway in C. Bell’s Micro Mania with the Jr. Sprints.

Amongst the front-runners throughout the event, Oakley Wren would notch a solid third with Caleb Johannesen hard-charging to placing fourth as Kaiden Lane rounded out the top-five finishers in C. Bell’s Micro Mania at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway with the POWRi Jr Sprint League feature for preliminary night two.

Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway | C.Bell’s Micro Mania | POWRi Jr Sprint | 9/23/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 11-Mattix McBride (14.114)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 11-Mattix McBride

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 14K-Kinser Bloomquist

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 97-Cash Lacombe

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 21W-Oakley Wren

Max Papis Innovations B-Feature Winner: 11S-Sawyer McBride

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 11-Mattix McBride

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 17C-Caleb Johannesen

Lucas Oil A-Feature Winner: 11-Mattix McBride

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 11-Mattix McBride[1]; 2. 14K-Kinser Bloomquist[2]; 3. 21W-Oakley Wren[4]; 4. 17C-Caleb Johannesen[11]; 5. 99L-Kaiden Lane[5]; 6. 22G-Gavin McDonald[10]; 7. 14JR-Jaxon Nail[13]; 8. 97-Cash Lacombe[3]; 9. 36T-Trenton Tyer[14]; 10. 12P-Collin Pruitt[16]; 11. 19J-JT Daniel[18]; 12. 55K-Kayden Anderson[7]; 13. 81-Owen Larson[6]; 14. 11S-Sawyer McBride[17]; 15. 308-Noah Betts[20]; 16. 36R-Rayce Reed[19]; 17. 10C-Charmayne Cary[15]; 18. 21J-Jayden Hiller[12]; 19. 04-Jude Allgayer[8]; 20. 71-Jagger Wiggs[9].

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 11S-Sawyer McBride[2]; 2. 19J-JT Daniel[1]; 3. 36R-Rayce Reed[10]; 4. 308-Noah Betts[7]; 5. 9-Bristol Spicola[12]; 6. 88E-Emery Laplante[6]; 7. 23F-Kelson Fisher[11]; 8. 1-Ryder Morris[4]; 9. 24-Cam Acker[5]; 10. 66-Jack Loss[9]; 11. 24C-Carolynn Sanders[13]; 12. 26N-Nate Daniel[8]; 13. 39-Holley Spake[3]; 14. 4-David Spencer[14].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Mattix McBride[1]; 2. 99L-Kaiden Lane[2]; 3. 71-Jagger Wiggs[3]; 4. 14JR-Jaxon Nail[4]; 5. 19J-JT Daniel[5]; 6. 24-Cam Acker[6]; 7. 66-Jack Loss[7]; 8. 24C-Carolynn Sanders[8].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14K-Kinser Bloomquist[1]; 2. 81-Owen Larson[2]; 3. 22G-Gavin McDonald[3]; 4. 36T-Trenton Tyer[5]; 5. 11S-Sawyer McBride[4]; 6. 88E-Emery Laplante[6]; 7. 36R-Rayce Reed[8]; 8. 4-David Spencer[7].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Cash Lacombe[2]; 2. 55K-Kayden Anderson[1]; 3. 17C-Caleb Johannesen[3]; 4. 10C-Charmayne Cary[6]; 5. 39-Holley Spake[7]; 6. 308-Noah Betts[4]; 7. 23F-Kelson Fisher[5].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 21W-Oakley Wren[2]; 2. 04-Jude Allgayer[1]; 3. 21J-Jayden Hiller[3]; 4. 12P-Collin Pruitt[4]; 5. 1-Ryder Morris[6]; 6. 26N-Nate Daniel[7]; 7. 9-Bristol Spicola[5].

Qualifying 1: 1. 11-Mattix McBride, 00:14.114[9]; 2. 14K-Kinser Bloomquist, 00:14.147[16]; 3. 55K-Kayden Anderson, 00:14.398[20]; 4. 04-Jude Allgayer, 00:14.458[10]; 5. 99L-Kaiden Lane, 00:14.484[8]; 6. 81-Owen Larson, 00:14.489[24]; 7. 97-Cash Lacombe, 00:14.513[27]; 8. 21W-Oakley Wren, 00:14.527[18]; 9. 71-Jagger Wiggs, 00:14.601[14]; 10. 22G-Gavin McDonald, 00:14.604[17]; 11. 17C-Caleb Johannesen, 00:14.672[30]; 12. 21J-Jayden Hiller, 00:14.685[22]; 13. 14JR-Jaxon Nail, 00:14.702[29]; 14. 11S-Sawyer McBride, 00:14.740[4]; 15. 308-Noah Betts, 00:14.754[28]; 16. 12P-Collin Pruitt, 00:14.763[19]; 17. 19J-JT Daniel, 00:14.780[21]; 18. 36T-Trenton Tyer, 00:14.865[2]; 19. 23F-Kelson Fisher, 00:15.015[6]; 20. 9-Bristol Spicola, 00:15.016[15]; 21. 24-Cam Acker, 00:15.089[23]; 22. 88E-Emery Laplante, 00:15.128[5]; 23. 10C-Charmayne Cary, 00:15.234[25]; 24. 1-Ryder Morris, 00:15.257[7]; 25. 66-Jack Loss, 00:15.380[26]; 26. 4-David Spencer, 00:15.498[3]; 27. 39-Holley Spake, 00:15.958[13]; 28. 26N-Nate Daniel, 00:16.259[1]; 29. 24C-Carolynn Sanders, 00:16.570[11]; 30. 36R-Rayce Reed[12].

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.