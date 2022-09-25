Ken Schrader tops stout B-Mod field at Tri-City Speedway!

WILLIE’S TIRE B MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 9-Ken Schrader[2]; 2. 3E-Robbie Eilers[7]; 3. 14M-Shad Prescott[10]; 4. 42-Clint Young[4]; 5. 2W-Jason Walsh[12]; 6. 69N-Tim Nash[3]; 7. 1C-Cole Cygan[20]; 8. 52R-Joe Rudy[11]; 9. 22G-Tommy Gegg[5]; 10. 1-John Stanton[22]; 11. 26S-Paul Schrempf III[18]; 12. 52C-Terry Chester[8]; 13. 11-Alex Cygan[24]; 14. 25N-Rob Neubauer[15]; 15. 74-James Hileman[16]; 16. 99T-Dalton Teel[23]; 17. 22-Camden Johnston[19]; 18. 14G-Tommy Gaither[9]; 19. 12-Dan Bimson[6]; 20. 3B-Tyler Blankenship[17]; 21. 66M-Jordan Meadows[21]; 22. 69-Treb Jacoby[1]; 23. N1-Gary Archambault[13]; 24. 30-Josh Phelps[14]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3B-Tyler Blankenship[5]; 2. 22-Camden Johnston[4]; 3. 66M-Jordan Meadows[3]; 4. 99T-Dalton Teel[1]; 5. 42X-Dillon Foster[7]; 6. 22P-Pondrio Anderson[6]; 7. 95-Bill Percy[10]; 8. 88J-Joshua Dolenz[2]; 9. (DNS) 6M-Matthew Mayfield; 10. (DNS) 7C-Joshua Christian; 11. (DNS) 81-Creg Cannon; 12. (DNS) 33-Dustin Bosson
B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 26S-Paul Schrempf III[1]; 2. 1C-Cole Cygan[7]; 3. 1-John Stanton[4]; 4. 11-Alex Cygan[2]; 5. 21-Jordan Orban[10]; 6. 6G-Ashton Gaffner[8]; 7. 21P-Jacob Potter[3]; 8. 21N-Mike Newton[6]; 9. 11B-Blake Bailey[9]; 10. 6C-Jacob Christian[11]; 11. (DNS) B17-Timothy Welch II
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 69-Treb Jacoby[6]; 2. 22G-Tommy Gegg[1]; 3. 14G-Tommy Gaither[9]; 4. N1-Gary Archambault[5]; 5. 99T-Dalton Teel[3]; 6. 66M-Jordan Meadows[4]; 7. 3B-Tyler Blankenship[8]; 8. 42X-Dillon Foster[2]; 9. 6M-Matthew Mayfield[10]; 10. (DNS) 33-Dustin Bosson
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Ken Schrader[2]; 2. 12-Dan Bimson[8]; 3. 14M-Shad Prescott[5]; 4. 30-Josh Phelps[7]; 5. 26S-Paul Schrempf III[9]; 6. 21P-Jacob Potter[3]; 7. B17-Timothy Welch II[6]; 8. 1C-Cole Cygan[4]; 9. 11B-Blake Bailey[10]; 10. (DNS) 6C-Jacob Christian
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 69N-Tim Nash[1]; 2. 3E-Robbie Eilers[4]; 3. 52R-Joe Rudy[8]; 4. 25N-Rob Neubauer[6]; 5. 88J-Joshua Dolenz[9]; 6. 22-Camden Johnston[5]; 7. 22P-Pondrio Anderson[10]; 8. 81-Creg Cannon[3]; 9. 95-Bill Percy[7]; 10. 7C-Joshua Christian[2]
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 42-Clint Young[5]; 2. 52C-Terry Chester[4]; 3. 2W-Jason Walsh[6]; 4. 74-James Hileman[8]; 5. 11-Alex Cygan[7]; 6. 1-John Stanton[1]; 7. 21N-Mike Newton[9]; 8. 6G-Ashton Gaffner[3]; 9. 21-Jordan Orban[2]