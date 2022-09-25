MCCREADIE SECURES THIRD CAREER JACKSON 100 AT BROWNSTOWN

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (September 24, 2022) – Tim McCreadie won a hard-fought 43rd Annual Jackson 100 on Saturday night at Brownstown Speedway. Moving the reigning Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion another step closer to his second consecutive championship.

McCreadie’s third career victory in Brownstown’s biggest race of the year allowed him to move to a 180-point advantage over Brandon Sheppard in the championship hunt. McCreadie, who led the first 25 laps of the race before yielding the top spot to Tyler Erb got back by the Texan on lap 65 after he, Erb, and Ricky Thornton Jr. had a 3-car battle for the top spot.

Thornton got by Erb on lap 68 as Erb relinquished the second spot. A 70-lap run of green flag racing ended with 20 laps to go when a caution came out. On the restart, McCreadie was able to keep enough breathing room between himself and Thornton to the checkers.

Thornton took the runner-up position as Erb rounded out the podium in third. Josh Rice finished in fourth followed by Daulton Wilson, who came home in fifth in his first Jackson 100 start.

McCreadie, who won the Jackson 100 in his first-ever appearance at Brownstown in 2008, now has won two of the past Jackson 100 events. “I didn’t want the tires moved in just because that’s where I like to run. That’s where they always have been, unfortunately it just so long to get the outside cleaned up to keep up. I mean Terbo [Tyler Erb] passed me down there and I thought, I need to get back in my lane and I was able to get back by him. Hats off to my crew. This car was brand new at I-80. I think we have 5 or 6 races total on it. Man, it’s like anything else you just hate getting out of something you like.”

Thornton was right in the mix for his first Jackson 100 win but fell 1.457 seconds short at the end. “He [McCreadie] was just better in spots than I was, and I think that was the main thing. We were both riding there I felt like and I showed him my nose one-time on the outside and then he took off. Congrats to T-MAC that was cool they had a heart break there at Knoxville so it’s nice for them to bounce back.”

Erb, who like Thornton was looking for his first Jackson 100 win, rounded out the podium after leading for 38 laps. “I got behind lapped cars and it broke my momentum there. I passed him [McCreadie] running lower than he was and I caught the lapped cars and couldn’t pass him on the bottom, so I moved up to the top. He got ahead of me there when we split a car. Literally at the same time I was going to turn down Ricky was there and filled the hole. It was a good race. Then on the restart I thought I might have something for them in the middle or top you could do that for three or four laps, and you’d get your tires hot.”

The winner’s Paylor Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Mega Plumbing HVAC, Armslist.com, New Point Lighting and Design, Bilstein Shocks, Racing for Heroes, Walker Performance Filtration, Baker Mitchell Company, SCT, and The Aesthetic Haus.

Completing the top ten were Hudson O’Neal, Mike Marlar, Earl Pearson Jr., Trevor Landrum, and Spencer Hughes.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

43rd Annual Jackson 100

Saturday, September 24th, 2022

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN

39 entries LUCAS OIL LATE MODEL DIRT SERIES

Jackson 100 (100 Laps): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[4]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 4. 11R-Josh Rice[6]; 5. 18D-Daulton Wilson[12]; 6. 71-Hudson O’Neal[9]; 7. 157-Mike Marlar[15]; 8. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 9. 18L-Trevor Landrum[19]; 10. 11-Spencer Hughes[13]; 11. 1-Brandon Sheppard[23]; 12. 15-James Rice[11]; 13. 58-Garrett Alberson[3]; 14. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[25]; 15. 7R-Kent Robinson[21]; 16. 17J-Greg Johnson[16]; 17. 12-Jason Jameson[7]; 18. 22-Skyller Lewis[24]; 19. 75H-Raymond Humphrey[22]; 20. 1G-Devin Gilpin[8]; 21. 7-Ross Robinson[10]; 22. 32-Chad Stapleton[14]; 23. 11T-Tyler Collins[20]; 24. 25-Mike Benedum[18]; 25. 99-Camaron Marlar[17]

Fast Shafts B-Main 1 (10 Laps): 1. 99-Camaron Marlar[1]; 2. 18L-Trevor Landrum[3]; 3. 7R-Kent Robinson[5]; 4. 1-Brandon Sheppard[4]; 5. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[7]; 6. 76-Shelby Miles[6]; 7. 22-Skyller Lewis[2]; 8. 20T-Tyler Neal[9]; 9. 3Z-Zack Burton[10]; 10. 11J-Jarod Fleetwood[11]; 11. 44M-Mason Covey[8]

UNOH B-Main 2 (10 Laps): 1. 25-Mike Benedum[2]; 2. 11T-Tyler Collins[1]; 3. 75H-Raymond Humphrey[3]; 4. 71R-Rod Conley[7]; 5. C9-Steve Casebolt[5]; 6. 93-Zak Blackwood[9]; 7. P3-Steve Peeden[6]; 8. 38-Derek Fisher[8]; 9. 24-Jared Bailey[4]; 10. 14V-Britan Godsey[10]; 11. (DNS) 43R-Robert Tincher

Penske Shocks Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[2]; 2. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[1]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[4]; 4. 11-Spencer Hughes[3]; 5. 99-Camaron Marlar[10]; 6. 18L-Trevor Landrum[5]; 7. 7R-Kent Robinson[6]; 8. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[7]; 9. 20T-Tyler Neal[9]; 10. 11J-Jarod Fleetwood[8]

Summit Racing Equipment Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 58-Garrett Alberson[2]; 2. 12-Jason Jameson[1]; 3. 15-James Rice[4]; 4. 157-Mike Marlar[5]; 5. 22-Skyller Lewis[3]; 6. 1-Brandon Sheppard[6]; 7. 76-Shelby Miles[7]; 8. 44M-Mason Covey[9]; 9. 3Z-Zack Burton[8]

Simpson Race Products Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 2. 11R-Josh Rice[3]; 3. 7-Ross Robinson[4]; 4. 32-Chad Stapleton[2]; 5. 11T-Tyler Collins[8]; 6. 75H-Raymond Humphrey[6]; 7. C9-Steve Casebolt[5]; 8. 71R-Rod Conley[7]; 9. 93-Zak Blackwood[9]; 10. 43R-Robert Tincher[10]

Ohlins Shocks Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 2. 1G-Devin Gilpin[2]; 3. 18D-Daulton Wilson[3]; 4. 17J-Greg Johnson[6]; 5. 25-Mike Benedum[5]; 6. 24-Jared Bailey[4]; 7. P3-Steve Peeden[8]; 8. 38-Derek Fisher[7]; 9. 14V-Britan Godsey[9]

Qualifying – GROUP A: 1. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:13.408[3]; 2. 12-Jason Jameson, 00:13.601[6]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:13.609[11]; 4. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:13.662[1]; 5. 11-Spencer Hughes, 00:13.749[18]; 6. 22-Skyller Lewis, 00:13.767[5]; 7. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:13.781[17]; 8. 15-James Rice, 00:13.852[13]; 9. 18L-Trevor Landrum, 00:13.866[4]; 10. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:13.889[16]; 11. 7R-Kent Robinson, 00:13.929[8]; 12. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 00:13.997[10]; 13. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain, 00:14.065[19]; 14. 76-Shelby Miles, 00:14.226[14]; 15. 11J-Jarod Fleetwood, 00:14.300[9]; 16. 3Z-Zack Burton, 00:14.370[2]; 17. 20T-Tyler Neal, 00:14.611[15]; 18. 44M-Mason Covey, 00:14.820[20]; 19. 99-Camaron Marlar, 00:59.999[7]

Qualifying – GROUP B: 1. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:14.012[1]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:14.037[16]; 3. 32-Chad Stapleton, 00:14.051[19]; 4. 1G-Devin Gilpin, 00:14.054[2]; 5. 11R-Josh Rice, 00:14.057[18]; 6. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:14.218[11]; 7. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:14.290[6]; 8. 24-Jared Bailey, 00:14.324[17]; 9. C9-Steve Casebolt, 00:14.356[14]; 10. 25-Mike Benedum, 00:14.363[3]; 11. 75H-Raymond Humphrey, 00:14.420[10]; 12. 17J-Greg Johnson, 00:14.458[9]; 13. 71R-Rod Conley, 00:14.547[13]; 14. 38-Derek Fisher, 00:14.700[7]; 15. 11T-Tyler Collins, 00:14.723[5]; 16. P3-Steve Peeden, 00:14.725[4]; 17. 93-Zak Blackwood, 00:14.754[8]; 18. 14V-Britan Godsey, 00:14.970[12]; 19. 43R-Robert Tincher, 00:16.143[15]

Hot Laps – GROUP 1: 1. 99-Camaron Marlar, 00:13.594[7]; 2. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:13.641[1]; 3. 22-Skyller Lewis, 00:13.724[5]; 4. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 00:13.798[10]; 5. 7R-Kent Robinson, 00:13.856[8]; 6. 11J-Jarod Fleetwood, 00:13.872[9]; 7. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:13.989[3]; 8. 3Z-Zack Burton, 00:14.926[2]

Hot Laps – GROUP 2: 1. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:13.472[1]; 2. 11-Spencer Hughes, 00:13.507[8]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:13.622[7]; 4. 76-Shelby Miles, 00:13.754[4]; 5. 15-James Rice, 00:13.785[3]; 6. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain, 00:14.018[9]; 7. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:14.218[6]; 8. 20T-Tyler Neal, 00:14.597[5]; 9. 44M-Mason Covey, 00:14.599[10]

Hot Laps – GROUP 3: 1. 93-Zak Blackwood, 00:13.704[8]; 2. 1G-Devin Gilpin, 00:13.766[2]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:13.919[1]; 4. 17J-Greg Johnson, 00:14.089[9]; 5. 25-Mike Benedum, 00:14.159[3]; 6. 38-Derek Fisher, 00:14.390[7]; 7. 11T-Tyler Collins, 00:14.520[5]; 8. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:14.547[6]; 9. P3-Steve Peeden, 00:14.628[4]; 10. 75H-Raymond Humphrey, 00:14.633[10]

Hot Laps – GROUP 4: 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:13.661[6]; 2. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:13.736[1]; 3. 32-Chad Stapleton, 00:13.972[9]; 4. 11R-Josh Rice, 00:13.975[8]; 5. 24-Jared Bailey, 00:14.222[7]; 6. 71R-Rod Conley, 00:14.466[3]; 7. 14V-Britan Godsey, 00:14.736[2]; 8. C9-Steve Casebolt, 00:14.738[4]; 9. 43R-Robert Tincher, 00:15.940[5]