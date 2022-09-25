O’Neal Defends Home Turf Night Before the Jackson 100 Victory

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (September 24, 2022) – Hudson O’Neal raced to the lead at the start of the 40-lap Night Before the Jackson A-Main and never looked back. The $10,000-to-win race that was postponed from Friday after several hours of light rain at the Brownstown Speedway.

Josh Rice tried to track down O’Neal after a caution came out with five laps remaining but came up short as he settled for second. Daulton Wilson finished in third followed by Mike Marlar and Spencer Hughes.

Tim McCreadie ran second to O’Neal for the first nine laps of the race until Wilson took over the runner-up position. Wilson held the second spot until Rice, who started sixth, passed him on lap 28.

O’Neal, the winner of the track’s most prestigious race, the Jackson 100, in 2019, climbed from his car to the partisan cheers from the track his family has raced at for over 30 years. “It’s pretty cool to be back in Victory Lane here at Brownstown. I knew coming in we had a pretty good hot rod for today. I knew we had a good shot. I needed to get the lead and get out front because I didn’t know exactly what the track was going to go. It ended up holding some moisture. I know it was top dominant, but it raced pretty good considering we are under the sun. They did a good job with the racetrack. We will go back and get ready for that 20 grand here later tonight.”

Rice, who has felt right at home at Brownstown in recent years, came home 1.174 seconds behind the winner at the finish. “I got to him there, he would have had to mess up for me to get by him. He was so darned good. It’s cool to see him run so good here. It was such a thin line up there. He’s got it. I watched him qualify yesterday and told him you’re crazy for running up like he was.”

Wilson made a dive-bomb for the lead on O’Neal for the top spot after a restart before falling back to third at the finish. “We got stuck there around the top. I had to mix it up a little and went to the bottom on that one restart. We were either going to win or run third. I hope it was pretty show for the fans. We gambled a little bit on tires, and it worked out.”

The winner’s Roger Sellers-owned, Double Down Motorsports, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Lazydays RV, O’Neal’s Salvage and Recycling, Lucas Oil Products, Smoky Mountain Speedway, WR1 Sim Chassis, VP Race Fuels, Integra Racing Shocks, Dynamic Drivelines, and New Era Excavation.

Completing the top ten were Tim McCreadie, Brandon Sheppard, Earl Pearson Jr., Garrett Alberson, and Tyler Erb.

The action at Brownstown Speedway on Saturday night will continue with the regularly schedule 43rd Annual Jackson 100. Another complete show of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains is on tap. Saturday’s 43rd Annual Jackson 100 will be highlighted by a 100-lap, $20,000-to-win finale for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Night Before the Jackson

Saturday, September 24th, 2022

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN

35 entries LUCAS OIL LATE MODEL DIRT SERIES

Night Before the Jackson (40 Laps): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 2. 11R-Josh Rice[6]; 3. 18D-Daulton Wilson[4]; 4. 157-Mike Marlar[9]; 5. 11-Spencer Hughes[3]; 6. 39-Tim McCreadie[5]; 7. 1-Brandon Sheppard[10]; 8. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[8]; 9. 58-Garrett Alberson[16]; 10. 1T-Tyler Erb[23]; 11. 7-Ross Robinson[14]; 12. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 13. 71R-Rod Conley[21]; 14. 12-Jason Jameson[11]; 15. C9-Steve Casebolt[15]; 16. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[13]; 17. 22-Skyller Lewis[19]; 18. 15-James Rice[22]; 19. 17J-Greg Johnson[17]; 20. 32-Chad Stapleton[12]; 21. 99-Camaron Marlar[18]; 22. 18L-Trevor Landrum[20]; 23. 1G-Devin Gilpin[24]; 24. 11J-Jarod Fleetwood[25]; 25. 9-Devin Moran[7]

Fast Shafts B-Main 1 (10 Laps): 1. 17J-Greg Johnson[4]; 2. 22-Skyller Lewis[1]; 3. 71R-Rod Conley[6]; 4. 1G-Devin Gilpin[10]; 5. 43R-Robert Tincher[8]; 6. 11J-Jarod Fleetwood[5]; 7. (DNS) 1T-Tyler Erb; 8. (DNS) 93-Zak Blackwood; 9. (DNS) 14-Quentin White; 10. (DNS) H22-Brandon Hardgrove

UNOH B-Main 2 (10 Laps): 1. 99-Camaron Marlar[1]; 2. 18L-Trevor Landrum[2]; 3. 15-James Rice[4]; 4. 7R-Kent Robinson[6]; 5. 76-Shelby Miles[3]; 6. 24-Jared Bailey[5]; 7. 38-Derek Fisher[8]; 8. T22-Tegan Evans[9]; 9. (DNS) 25-Mike Benedum

Penske Shocks Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[3]; 3. 157-Mike Marlar[2]; 4. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[4]; 5. 22-Skyller Lewis[6]; 6. 93-Zak Blackwood[7]; 7. 11J-Jarod Fleetwood[5]; 8. 14-Quentin White[9]; 9. H22-Brandon Hardgrove[8]

Summit Racing Equipment Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Spencer Hughes[1]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 3. 12-Jason Jameson[2]; 4. C9-Steve Casebolt[6]; 5. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]; 6. 17J-Greg Johnson[8]; 7. 71R-Rod Conley[7]; 8. 43R-Robert Tincher[9]; 9. 1G-Devin Gilpin[4]

Simpson Race Products Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 2. 11R-Josh Rice[3]; 3. 1-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 4. 7-Ross Robinson[6]; 5. 99-Camaron Marlar[4]; 6. 76-Shelby Miles[7]; 7. 24-Jared Bailey[5]; 8. 25-Mike Benedum[8]; 9. T22-Tegan Evans[9]

Ohlins Shocks Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 18D-Daulton Wilson[1]; 2. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[2]; 3. 32-Chad Stapleton[5]; 4. 58-Garrett Alberson[6]; 5. 18L-Trevor Landrum[7]; 6. 15-James Rice[4]; 7. 7R-Kent Robinson[3]; 8. 38-Derek Fisher[8]

Qualifying – GROUP A: 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:13.006[2]; 2. 11-Spencer Hughes, 00:13.105[11]; 3. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:13.141[15]; 4. 12-Jason Jameson, 00:13.169[14]; 5. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:13.298[18]; 6. 9-Devin Moran, 00:13.302[17]; 7. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain, 00:13.316[13]; 8. 1G-Devin Gilpin, 00:13.378[3]; 9. 11J-Jarod Fleetwood, 00:13.438[12]; 10. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:13.473[1]; 11. 22-Skyller Lewis, 00:13.548[8]; 12. C9-Steve Casebolt, 00:13.605[16]; 13. 93-Zak Blackwood, 00:13.782[6]; 14. 71R-Rod Conley, 00:13.797[4]; 15. H22-Brandon Hardgrove, 00:14.257[5]; 16. 17J-Greg Johnson, 00:14.589[10]; 17. 14-Quentin White, 00:14.853[9]; 18. 43R-Robert Tincher, 00:16.896[7]

Qualifying – GROUP B: 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:13.385[13]; 2. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:13.413[1]; 3. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 00:13.488[3]; 4. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:13.529[10]; 5. 11R-Josh Rice, 00:13.632[4]; 6. 7R-Kent Robinson, 00:13.712[11]; 7. 99-Camaron Marlar, 00:13.855[15]; 8. 15-James Rice, 00:13.861[16]; 9. 24-Jared Bailey, 00:13.865[5]; 10. 32-Chad Stapleton, 00:13.875[6]; 11. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:13.928[12]; 12. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:13.939[7]; 13. 76-Shelby Miles, 00:14.408[9]; 14. 18L-Trevor Landrum, 00:14.454[14]; 15. 25-Mike Benedum, 00:14.524[8]; 16. 38-Derek Fisher, 00:14.605[17]; 17. T22-Tegan Evans, 00:15.037[2]

Hot Laps – GROUP 1: 1. 22-Skyller Lewis, 00:13.135[8]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:13.278[1]; 3. 1G-Devin Gilpin, 00:13.376[3]; 4. 93-Zak Blackwood, 00:13.447[6]; 5. 71R-Rod Conley, 00:13.497[4]; 6. H22-Brandon Hardgrove, 00:13.589[5]; 7. 14-Quentin White, 00:14.825[9]; 8. 43R-Robert Tincher, 00:16.458[7]

Hot Laps – GROUP 2: 1. 11-Spencer Hughes, 00:12.722[2]; 2. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain, 00:12.854[4]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:12.996[9]; 4. 9-Devin Moran, 00:13.048[8]; 5. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:13.258[6]; 6. 11J-Jarod Fleetwood, 00:13.292[3]; 7. 12-Jason Jameson, 00:13.475[5]; 8. 17J-Greg Johnson, 00:13.870[1]

Hot Laps – GROUP 3: 1. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 00:12.893[3]; 2. 11R-Josh Rice, 00:13.109[4]; 3. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:13.235[7]; 4. 32-Chad Stapleton, 00:13.236[6]; 5. 24-Jared Bailey, 00:13.470[5]; 6. 25-Mike Benedum, 00:13.577[8]; 7. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:13.679[1]; 8. T22-Tegan Evans, 00:14.237[2]

Hot Laps – GROUP 4: 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:12.976[4]; 2. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:13.023[1]; 3. 15-James Rice, 00:13.097[7]; 4. 7R-Kent Robinson, 00:13.155[2]; 5. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:13.261[3]; 6. 18L-Trevor Landrum, 00:13.502[5]; 7. 99-Camaron Marlar, 00:13.521[6]; 8. 38-Derek Fisher, 00:13.532[8]

Hot Laps A-Main – GROUP 1: 1. 11-Spencer Hughes, 00:14.104; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:14.222; 3. 17J-Greg Johnson, 00:14.604; 4. 32-Chad Stapleton, 00:14.905; 5. 9-Devin Moran, 00:15.058; 6. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:17.419; 7. 99-Camaron Marlar, 00:17.822; 8. 11J-Jarod Fleetwood, 00:18.198

Hot Laps A-Main – GROUP 2: 1. 1G-Devin Gilpin, 00:13.843; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:13.918; 3. 11R-Josh Rice, 00:13.989; 4. 22-Skyller Lewis, 00:14.224; 5. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:14.608; 6. 15-James Rice, 00:14.626; 7. 71R-Rod Conley, 00:15.356; 8. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:15.365

Hot Laps A-Main – GROUP 3: 1. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:13.680; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:13.800; 3. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:13.873; 4. C9-Steve Casebolt, 00:13.990; 5. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain, 00:14.274; 6. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 00:14.320; 7. 12-Jason Jameson, 00:15.036; 8. 18L-Trevor Landrum, 00:15.177