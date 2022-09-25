Peoria Speedway Results – 9/24/22

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
5
|Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Springfield, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.
|37
|4
|
7
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|36
|5
|
14
|Taylor Scheffler (10s)
Waukesha, Wi.
|35
|6
|
10
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|34
|7
|
1
|Steve Sheppard (5s)
New Berlin, Il.
|33
|8
|
15
|Donny Walden(r) (1W)
Towanda, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Greg Kimmons (27)
Pleasant Plains, Il.
|31
|10
|
19
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|30
|11
|
17
|Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
9
|Tommy Sheppard Jr (J12)
|28
|13
|
3
|Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
|27
|14
|
18
|Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.
|26
|15
|
12
|Brian Diveley (11d)
Springfield, Il.
|25
|16
|
16
|Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.
|24
|17
|
4
|Paul Parker (10P)
Kaukauna, Wi.
|23
|18
|
8
|Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.
|22
|19
|
13
|Jay Sparks (7)
Metamora, Il.
|21
|20
|
20
|Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.
|20
|21
|
21
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|19
|22
|
22
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|18
Late Models B-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.
|2
|
3
|Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.
|3
|
2
|Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.
|4
|
4
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|5
|
6
|Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.
|6
|
12
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|7
|
10
|Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (1)
Bartonville, Il.
|8
|
7
|Alex Wilson (Z61)
Chenoa, Il.
|DNS
|
5
|Brandon Lance (248)
Brimfield, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
8
|Bryan Clendenen (F8)
Oakwood, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
9
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
13
|Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|0
|DQ
|
11
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|0
|DQ
|
14
|Johnny Parlier (59)
East Peoria, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Nick Hoffman (2N)
|40
|2
|
17
|Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.
|38
|3
|
6
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Mason Duncan (32)
|36
|5
|
9
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
16
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|34
|7
|
11
|Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
|33
|8
|
12
|Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.
|32
|9
|
18
|Caden McWhorter(r) (14)
Fairbury, Il.
|31
|10
|
2
|Cole Hilton (99H)
Concord, Nc.
|30
|11
|
20
|Justin Gingerich(r) (999)
Minier, Il.
|29
|12
|
5
|Brandon Roberts (35)
Ashland, Il.
|28
|13
|
14
|Chris Morefield (10H)
Edwards, Il.
|27
|14
|
15
|Brody Mosher (23)
Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
13
|Chris Osborne (61)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|25
|16
|
7
|Bobby Stremme(r) (53)
South Bend, In.
|24
|17
|
1
|Josh Harris (22)
Utica, Ky.
|23
|18
|
10
|Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|22
|19
|
19
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|21
|20
|
8
|Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.
|20
Modifieds B-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
5
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|2
|
8
|Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.
|3
|
11
|Caden McWhorter(r) (14)
Fairbury, Il.
|4
|
10
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|5
|
4
|Justin Gingerich(r) (999)
Minier, Il.
|6
|
1
|Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.
|7
|
2
|Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.
|8
|
3
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|9
|
9
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|10
|
7
|Austin May (A9)
East Peoria, Il.
|DNS
|
6
|James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
12
|Dean Hoffman (1D)
Troy, Il.
|0
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|40
|2
|
5
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
8
|Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|35
|6
|
9
|Robbie Bauman (130)
Fairview, Il.
|34
|7
|
12
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|33
|8
|
11
|Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|32
|9
|
16
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|31
|10
|
7
|William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
4
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|29
|12
|
2
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|28
|13
|
10
|Trevor Ringle (1)
Pontiac, Il.
|27
|14
|
13
|Hugh Jordan (82)
Pekin, Il.
|26
|15
|
15
|Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.
|25
|16
|
14
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|24
ornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|40
|2
|
5
|Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|38
|3
|
7
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
1
|Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.
|33
|8
|
2
|Brent Terry (39)
East Peoria, Il.
|32
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Lucas Boulton (Race X)
|40
|2
|
3
|Gavyn Parmele (75)
|38
|3
|
4
|Hudson Dick (22)
|37
|4
|
1
|Brooke Wagner (12B)
|36
|5
|
5
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|35
|6
|
9
|Liam Gray (266)
|34
|7
|
7
|Blake Crebo (24)
|33
|8
|
6
|Zeke Williamson (3W)
|32
|9
|
10
|Isaac Flora (84)
|31
|10
|
8
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|30