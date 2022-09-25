Peoria Speedway Results – 9/24/22

Finish Start Driver Points
1
5
 Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.		 40
2
6
 Brian Shirley (3s)
Springfield, Il.		 38
3
2
 Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.		 37
4
7
 Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.		 36
5
14
 Taylor Scheffler (10s)
Waukesha, Wi.		 35
6
10
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 34
7
1
 Steve Sheppard (5s)
New Berlin, Il.		 33
8
15
 Donny Walden(r) (1W)
Towanda, Il.		 32
9
11
 Greg Kimmons (27)
Pleasant Plains, Il.		 31
10
19
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 30
11
17
 Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.		 29
12
9
 Tommy Sheppard Jr (J12) 28
13
3
 Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.		 27
14
18
 Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.		 26
15
12
 Brian Diveley (11d)
Springfield, Il.		 25
16
16
 Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.		 24
17
4
 Paul Parker (10P)
Kaukauna, Wi.		 23
18
8
 Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.		 22
19
13
 Jay Sparks (7)
Metamora, Il.		 21
20
20
 Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.		 20
21
21
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 19
22
22
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 18

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.
2
3
 Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.
3
2
 Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.
4
4
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
5
6
 Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.
6
12
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
7
10
 Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (1)
Bartonville, Il.
8
7
 Alex Wilson (Z61)
Chenoa, Il.
DNS
5
 Brandon Lance (248)
Brimfield, Il.		 0
DNS
8
 Bryan Clendenen (F8)
Oakwood, Il.		 0
DNS
9
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 0
DNS
13
 Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 0
DQ
11
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 0
DQ
14
 Johnny Parlier (59)
East Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Nick Hoffman (2N) 40
2
17
 Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.		 38
3
6
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
3
 Mason Duncan (32) 36
5
9
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 35
6
16
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 34
7
11
 Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.		 33
8
12
 Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.		 32
9
18
 Caden McWhorter(r) (14)
Fairbury, Il.		 31
10
2
 Cole Hilton (99H)
Concord, Nc.		 30
11
20
 Justin Gingerich(r) (999)
Minier, Il.		 29
12
5
 Brandon Roberts (35)
Ashland, Il.		 28
13
14
 Chris Morefield (10H)
Edwards, Il.		 27
14
15
 Brody Mosher (23)
Peoria, Il.		 26
15
13
 Chris Osborne (61)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 25
16
7
 Bobby Stremme(r) (53)
South Bend, In.		 24
17
1
 Josh Harris (22)
Utica, Ky.		 23
18
10
 Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 22
19
19
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 21
20
8
 Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.		 20

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
5
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
2
8
 Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.
3
11
 Caden McWhorter(r) (14)
Fairbury, Il.
4
10
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
5
4
 Justin Gingerich(r) (999)
Minier, Il.
6
1
 Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.
7
2
 Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.
8
3
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
9
9
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
10
7
 Austin May (A9)
East Peoria, Il.
DNS
6
 James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 0
DNS
12
 Dean Hoffman (1D)
Troy, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 40
2
5
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
3
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 37
4
8
 Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 36
5
6
 Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 35
6
9
 Robbie Bauman (130)
Fairview, Il.		 34
7
12
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 33
8
11
 Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 32
9
16
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 31
10
7
 William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
4
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 29
12
2
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 28
13
10
 Trevor Ringle (1)
Pontiac, Il.		 27
14
13
 Hugh Jordan (82)
Pekin, Il.		 26
15
15
 Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.		 25
16
14
 Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.		 24

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 40
2
5
 Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.		 38
3
7
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
3
 Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.		 36
5
6
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
1
 Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.		 34
7
8
 Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.		 33
8
2
 Brent Terry (39)
East Peoria, Il.		 32

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Lucas Boulton (Race X) 40
2
3
 Gavyn Parmele (75) 38
3
4
 Hudson Dick (22) 37
4
1
 Brooke Wagner (12B) 36
5
5
 Kendyl Faw (89) 35
6
9
 Liam Gray (266) 34
7
7
 Blake Crebo (24) 33
8
6
 Zeke Williamson (3W) 32
9
10
 Isaac Flora (84) 31
10
8
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 30

Related posts:

  1. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/13/22
  2. Peoria Speedway Results – 7/16/22
  3. Peoria Speedway Results – 9/3/22
  4. Peoria Speedway Results – 6/4/22
  5. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/27/22
  6. Peoria Speedway Results – 5/14/22

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR