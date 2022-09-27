9th Annual Summit USRA Nationals one week away at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Mo. (Sept. 26)—The biggest event in the history of the Lucas Oil Speedway just one week away from firing up.

The 9th Annual Summit USRA Nationals, featuring action in eight different divisions under the United States Racing Association banner, begins a marathon six-night run on Monday with a practice night.

Entries from all over the country have been pouring in as the event is held at “the diamond of Dirt Tracks” for the second time, expanding from three nights in 2021 when more than 300 cars participated. So far, 248 drivers have submitted pre-entries with the total expected to climb above last year’s total by next week.

Action begins with a practice night open to drivers from all eight divisions on Oct. 3 from 6-10 p.m. Racing in some, but not all of the classes, will begin the following night and go through the big finale on the final night.

The Summit Shootout also returns this year and will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The all-star event features Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series track champions and Summit Shootout qualifying race winners to compete in this one-of-a-kind battle for USRA Modified, Medieval USRA Stock Car, USRA B-Mod and USRA Hobby Stock competitors.

9TH ANNUAL SUMMIT USRA NATIONALS SCHEDULE

Monday, Oct. 3

Classes: USRA Modifieds, Medieval USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks, USRA Late Models, USRA Tuners, USRA Limited Mods and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks

Pit gate opens: 3 p.m.

Practice: 6-10 p.m.

Spectator grandstand admission – FREE

Pit Pass: $25

6-Day Pit Pass: $205

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Classes: USRA Modified qualifying, Medieval USRA Stock Car Summit Shootout, USRA B-Mod qualifying, USRA Hobby Stock Summit Shootout

Pit gate opens: 1 p.m. (cleared at 3:30)

Spectator and pit gates open: 4 p.m.

Drivers meeting: 5 p.m.

Racing begins: 6 p.m.

Admission:

Adults (16-61) – $20

Seniors (62+)/Military – $17

Youth (6-15) – $5

Kids (5 & Under) – FREE

Family Pass – $45

Pit Pass – $35

Adult 5-Day GA – $110

Seniors/Military 5-day GA – $95

Youth 5-Day GA – $35

5-Day Pit Pass – $185

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Classes: USRA Modified Summit Shootout, Medieval USRA Stock Car qualifying, USRA B-Mod qualifying, USRA Hobby Stock qualifying; USRA Late Model and USRA Tuner practice as time permits

Pit gate opens: 1 p.m. (cleared at 3:30)

Spectator and pit gates open: 4 p.m.

Drivers meeting: 5 p.m.

Hot laps (USRA Late Models and USRA Tuners only) and racing – 6 p.m.

Admission:

Adults (16-61) – $20

Seniors (62+)/Military – $17

Youth (6-15) – $5

Kids (5 & Under) – FREE

Family Pass – $45

Pit Pass – $35

Adult 4-Day GA – $90

Senior/Military 4-Day GA – $78

Youth 4-Day GA – $30

4-Day Pit Pass – $155

Thursday, Oct. 6

Classes: USRA Modified qualifying, Medieval USRA Stock Car qualifying, USRA B-Mod Summit Shootout, USRA Hobby Stock qualifying, USRA Late Model full show, USRA Tuner full show; USRA Limited Mod and Sunoco USRA Factory Stock practice as time permits

Pit gate opens: 1 p.m. (cleared at 3:30)

Spectator and pit gates open: 4 p.m.

Drivers meeting: 5 p.m.

Hot laps (USRA Limited Mods and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks only) – 5:30 p.m.

Racing – 6 p.m.

Admission:

Adults (16-61) – $20

Seniors (62+)/Military – $17

Youth (6-15) – $5

Kids (5 & Under) – FREE

Family Pass – $45

Pit Pass – $40

Adult 3-Day GA – $70

Seniors/Military 3-Day GA – $61

Youth 3-Day GA – $25

3-Day Pit Pass – $120

Friday, Oct. 7

Classes: USRA Modified, Medieval USRA Stock Car and USRA B-Mod last chance races; USRA Late Model and USRA Tuner B-mains and championship features; USRA Limited Mod and Sunoco USRA Factory Stock full show

Pit gate opens: 1 p.m. (cleared at 3:30)

Spectator and pit gates open: 4 p.m.

Drivers meeting: 4:30 p.m.

Racing: 5 p.m.

Admission:

Adults (16-61) – $25

Seniors (62+)/Military – $22

Youth (6-15) – $10

Kids (5 & Under) – FREE

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $40

Adult 2-Day GA – $50

Seniors/Military 2-Day GA – $39

Youth 2-Day GA – $20

2-Day Pit Pass – $80

Saturday, Oct. 8

Classes: USRA Modified, Medieval USRA Stock Car, USRA B-Mod, USRA Hobby Stock, USRA Limited Mod and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks D-mains, C-mains, B-mains and championship features.

Pit gate opens: 1 p.m. (cleared at 3:30)

Spectator gates open: 3:30 p.m.

Drivers meeting: 4 p.m.

Racing: 5 p.m.

Admission:

Adults (16-61)- $25

Seniors (62+)/Military – $22

Youth (6-15) – $10

Kids (5 & Under) – Free

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $40

