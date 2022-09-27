Rocket1 Racing Registers Top-10 Finish in Night Before the Jackson 100



Four-Day Stretch of Racing Awaits



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (09/26/22) – Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing rolled into the famed Brownstown Speedway over the weekend for the annual Jackson 100 festivities.

Sheppard notched a seventh-place finish in the opening round on Friday before rebounding from deep in the starting grid on Saturday night to finish 11th in the team’s Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“On the heels of making up ground in the points and gaining some momentum at Knoxville (Raceway) last week, we felt good heading into Brownstown (Speedway), but we just never could find exactly what we needed. The weather kept everyone guessing, and everyone with our team busted their tails, but it was just one of those weekends, where the cards don’t fall the way you’d like,” Sheppard said. “There’s a lot of big money on the line this coming week, so we’re getting geared up for that, and can hopefully add some more ‘W’s” to the win column.”

On Friday, Brandon returned to the driver’s seat of the Rocket1 Racing No. 1 Late Model as the two-day Jackson 100 weekend kicked off at Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway with the Night Before the Jackson.

After locking into the 10th-starting position for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) sanctioned A-Main via a third-place finish in his heat race, persistent showers postponed the 40-lap feature to Saturday afternoon.

Starting the $10,000-to-win A-Main in 10th, Sheppard gained four spots to register a seventh-place finish.

Later Saturday night, Brandon followed up a sixth-place finish in his heat with a fourth-place outing in his B-Main, forcing him to use a provisional into the Jackson 100 finale. With $20,000 on the line, Sheppard gained 12 spots in the 100-lap affair to cross the line in 11th.

Brandon remains second in the latest LOLMDS point standings.

Full results from the weekend as well as the latest standings are available at www.LucasDirt.com .

Rocket1 Racing has a full slate of action on the docket this week. Action opens on Wednesday night at Atomic Speedway (Alma, Ohio) with a $22,022-to-win Castrol FloRacing Night in America event. Brandon currently holds a commanding lead atop the series standings.

On Thursday night the team embarks on the first of three-straight Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) events with a trip to Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W.V.) for the $30,000-to-win Hillbilly 100, which was delayed from Labor Day weekend by rain.

From there the LOLMDS contingent will invade Raceway 7 (Conneaut, Ohio) on Friday for a $12,000-to-win program and Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway (Imperial, Pa.) on Saturday for the $20,000-to-win Pittsburgher.

