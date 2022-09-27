Three Days, Three States, Over $217,000 Await Lucas Oil Late Models

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 27, 2022) – A trio of action-packed events await the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series this week with a whopping $217,000 in total purse money up for grabs.

The Mid-Atlantic tripleheader begins on Thursday, September 29th with the 54th running of the Hillbilly Hundred – rescheduled from Labor Day weekend. A complete program is scheduled for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Tyler County Speedway, culminating in a 100-lap, $30,000-to-win finale.

The RUSH Dirt Late Model Series, UMP Modifieds, and Hot Mods will also be in action on Thursday, September 29th.

The pit gate will close at 1:30 PM and reopen at 2:00 PM, the general admission gates will open at 3:00 PM with on track racing action beginning at 6:00 PM with Hot Laps for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

To learn more about Tyler County Speedway and the 54th Hillbilly Hundred, please visit www.tylercountyspeedwayonline.com.

The second stop of the weekend takes the elite drivers of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to Raceway 7 for the Great Lakes 50. Another complete program is on deck that is topped off with a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.

The Econo Mods will join the program on Friday, September 30th at Raceway 7, which kicks off with Hot Laps at 7:30 PM. The Pit Gates will open at 2:30 PM and General Admission Gates at 5:00 PM.

For more information, please visit www.raceway7.com.

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway will close out the weekend with the 34th Annual Pittsburgher on Saturday, October 1st. Along with a complete program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – highlighted by a 75-lap, $20,000-to-win A-Main – the RUSH Dirt Late Model Series will also be in competition.

The Pit Gates will open at 12:00 PM (noon), followed by General Admission Gates at 3:00 PM. The on-track action at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway is set to begin at 6:00 PM.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit: www.ppms.com.

A weekend sweep could equal a $62,000 payday for any one driver.

Tim McCreadie padded his lead in the chase for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship with a victory in last week’s Jackson 100. Brandon Sheppard is now 180-points behind in second, followed by Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, and Earl Pearson Jr. rounding out the top five. Garrett Alberson leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year battle. Complete Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series standings are available at www.LucasDirt.com.

Track Information:

Tyler County Speedway

Phone Number: 304-758-2660

Location: 1 Boreman School Road, Middlebourne, WV 26149

Directions: 3 miles south of Middlebourne, WV on SR 18

Website: www.tylercountyspeedwayonline.com

Raceway 7

Phone Number: 440-594-2222

Location: 4094 Center Rd, Conneaut, OH 44030

Directions: Located on Route 7 just 6 miles South of I-90.

Website: www.raceway7.com

Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway

Phone Number: (412) 279-RACE

Location: 170 Kelso Road, Imperial, PA 15126

Directions: I-79 to PA Route 60 North/Airport Exit 16A; PA Route 60 to 22/30 West (at Ikea); US 22 West to Noblestown Exit (turn left).

Website: www.ppms.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

Tyler County Speedway – September 29th

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Raceway 7 – September 30th

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway – October 1st

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW, (92) LM40, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Purse Information:

Tyler County Speedway (100 Laps):

$30,000, 2. $12,000, 3. $7,500, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,000, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,450, 13. $1,425, 14. $1,400, 15. $1,375, 16. $1,350, 17. $1,325, 18. $1,300, 19. $1,275, 20. $1,250, 21. $1,225, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200, 25. $1,200, 26. $1,200. = $91,125

Raceway 7 (50 Laps):

$12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $52,800

Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway (75 Laps):

1. $20,000, 2. $9,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,700, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,900, 13. $1,800, 14. $1,700, 15. $1,600, 16. $1,400, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,200, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200 = $73,400