Tyler Stevens Completes CCSDS 50th Annual Louisiana State Championship Sweep

16th Annual Gumbo Nationals at Greenville Speedway Set for Sept. 30 – Oct. 1

GREENWOOD, La. (09/24/22) – Tyler Stevens completed the sweep of the 50th annual Louisiana State Championship with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil on Saturday night at Boothill Speedway.

For the second-straight night, the current Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year turned back late-race challenges. On Saturday evening, he held off a hard-charging Cade Dillard to snare his second $6,000 victory in as many nights.

“It’s big,” Stevens said after his second-straight series win. “Our program is a lot self-funded. We’ve got some good sponsors behind us of course, but we spend a lot of money out of our own pocket so this money will go a long way for sure.”

Following Stevens and Dillard across the finish line were Kyle Beard, Brian Rickman, and Morgan Bagley.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series now turns its attention to next weekend’s 16th annual Gumbo Nationals at Greenville (Miss.) Speedway. The three-day weekend opens with an Open Practice Session on Thursday, September 29.

From there a $4,000-to-win CCSDS Super Late Model program is scheduled for Friday. Joining Friday night’s action is a complete program for 602 Sportsman and Young Guns along with qualifying and heat races for the Elite Glass Crate Late Models and Lee’s Body Shop Street Stocks.

On Saturday, October 1 the CCSDS Super Late Model contingent will battle in a complete show featuring an $8,000 winner’s check. The Vapor Shak Hot Shots will contest a complete $500-to-win program and Modifieds will take part in a complete $1,000-to-win program. Meanwhile, B-Mains and Features will be held the Elite Class Crate Late Models ($3,000-to-win), Lee’s Body Shop Street Stock ($2,000-to-win), and Factory Stocks presented by Downs Auto Repair ($2,000-to-win).

Over $80,000 in purse money is on the line throughout the weekend.

The tire rule for the event is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot and LM40 right rear option.

For more information on the event, please visit www.GreenvilleSpeedway.net .

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – September 24, 2022

Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.)

Feature Results

1)Tyler Stevens 2)Cade Dillard 3)Kyle Beard 4)Brian Rickman 5)Morgan Bagley 6)B.J. Robinson 7)Hunter Rasdon 8)Logan Martin 9)Jamie Burford 10)Billy Moyer Jr. 11)Chandler Petty 12)Jarret Stuckey 13)Bubba Mullins 14)Jon Mitchell 15)Clayton Stuckey 16)Tim Eaves 17)Brett Frazier 18)Jon Kirby 19)Dewaine Hottinger 20)Alex Ashley 21)Joseph Long 22)Brad Couch

Entries: 22

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Hunter Rasdon (13.856 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Tyler Stevens

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Brian Rickman

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Cade Dillard

M&M Paint & Construction Hard Charger: Jarret Stuckey (17th-to-12th)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Tyler Stevens

COMP Cams Top Performer: Tyler Stevens

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie Leader: Tyler Stevens