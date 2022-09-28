CASE Construction Equipment, Ken Schrader team up for 50th Super DIRT Week

OSWEGO, NY (Sept. 28, 2022) – CASE Construction Equipment has partnered with NASCAR icon Ken Schrader for the 50th Running of NAPA Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway, Oct. 3-9.

Schrader will drive a CASE Construction Equipment sponsored #9s DIRTcar Pro Stock in the Northeast’s biggest dirt racing event, aiming to win the prestigious DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The car hits the dirt to honor the launch of the CASE Minotaur™ DL550 compact dozer loader — a first-of-its-kind piece of construction equipment that has taken North America by storm since its launch in August. Longtime CASE partner Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, is also honored in the design.

“We’re honored to partner with a legend like Ken Schrader, and excited to roar onto the track with a loud and exciting look that represents both the CASE legacy and the way we’re shaking up the construction industry,” said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, CASE Construction Equipment.

The event will mark Schrader’s Super DIRT Week debut and his debut in a DIRTcar Pro Stock at the dirt-covered Oswego Speedway. However, he has competed at Oswego before. In 1989, Schrader ran a NASCAR Modified Series race on the speedway’s asphalt.

With Super DIRT Week celebrating its 50th Running this year, Schrader was eager to join the celebration and make his first return to Oswego in more than 30 years.

“I put it on the schedule last winter, and I highlighted it,” Schrader said. “Once I’ve highlighted it in my little planner, it’s gonna happen. Nothing’s going to mess it up.

“The fact that the campers fill the town, the party atmosphere… the whole weeklong thing is why you want to be up there.”

Super DIRT Week started in 1972 at the Syracuse Mile in the New York State Fairgrounds and ran there every year until 2015. Then, Racing’s Biggest Party moved to Oswego Speedway in 2016 and has remained there since, featuring the Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stocks.

For the full schedule of events and tickets to the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week, CLICK HERE.

To celebrate the launch of the CASE Minotaur DL550, check out the merchandise at the CASE Construction Equipment Consumer Online eStore (casecegear.com)