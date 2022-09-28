Sycamore Speedway Welcomes MLRA for Harvest Hustle Weekend

Wheatland, Missouri (September 27, 2022) – Just four events remain on the calendar for the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) in 2022, with the first pair of those dates slated for the Annual “Harvest Hustle” at the Sycamore Speedway this Friday, September 30th and Saturday, October 1st.

For the second year in a row the series returns to the track dubbed the “Midwest Finest Clay Oval”, located in Maple Park, Illinois. In 2021 the MLRA’s Sycamore Speedway debut was cut short by Mother Nature after heavy rains halted the weekend following Friday night’s weekend opener. This time around the forecast looks to be wall to wall sunshine setting the stage for two complete nights of racing action. Friday night will open with a $5,000 to win and $500 to start 40 lap main event, while Saturday’s weekend finale will showcase a $7,000 to win and $700 to start 50 lapper.

One year ago it was eventual MLRA series runner-up Garrett Alberson cashing in Friday night’s big check, while a host of local drivers proved to be stout competition for the MLRA regulars, locking up seven of the top ten finishing positions.

MLRA LEADER BOARD:

1st (3,870 pts) Chad Simpson comes into the weekend with just one MLRA victory on the season, that coming back on June 25th, at the Off-Road Speedway in Norfolk, NE. However, the Mt. Vernon, Iowa driver has notched a series leading nine top five finishes including eight podium finishes to put himself in a prime position to capture a third series title. Simpson has the rare luxury of potentially wrapping up his third series title this weekend, before even rolling into the Tri-City Speedway for Championship weekend on October 14th & 15th.

2nd (-350 pts) Kolby Vandenbergh currently sits second in the championship standings as the series finally heads to his home state of Illinois for the final two weekends of the season. The leading driver in the Sunoco Race Fuel Rookie of the Year Standings has twice this season set the DirtonDirt.com Fast Time of the night, while also notching three podium finishes in an impressive Rookie campaign thus far.

SYCAMORE SPEEDWAY “NUMBERS TO KNOW”:

14.592 Seconds– The 2021 DirtonDirt.com Fast Time set during night # 1 of the Harvest Hustle by Dekalb, Illinois driver Mike Mataragas who went on to record a 3rd place feature finish.

3 for # 3– Chatham, IL veteran Brian Shirley has recorded three all-time wins under the Lucas Oil MLRA banner, his most recent coming in the 2021 series finale at Tri-City Speedway. If you’re looking for a home state driver to possibly steal the show this weekend he might be your guy—Shirley has recorded back-to-back Summer Nationals victories at Sycamore Speedway and appears to have the 59 year old facility figured out.

99—Frank Heckenast Jr. has been knocking at the door of the MLRA’s Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Victory Lane in search of his first ever series win. While he has only made three MLRA starts thus far in 2022 they have come with strong results. How about results of 4th, 4th, and 3rd—another driver with a strong shot at getting the proverbial monkey off his back, and parking the 99jr in Victory Lane.

Sycamore Speedway: Maple Park, IL — Friday 9/30/22

Gates GA: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps & Qualifying: 6:30 PM

Opening Ceremonies: 7:30 with Racing to follow

Admission: GA Adults $25, Kids (5-11) $5, Kids (Under 5) FREE

Support Classes: Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks

Website: www.sycamorespeedway.com

Sycamore Speedway: Maple Park, IL — Saturday 10/1/22

Gates GA: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps & Qualifying: 6:30 PM

Opening Ceremonies: 7:30 with Racing to follow

Admission: GA Adults $25, Kids (5-11) $5, Kids (Under 5) FREE

Support Classes: Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks