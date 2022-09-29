Peoples National Bank joins Wayne County Speedway as title sponsor of the 9th running of The Jason Leffler Memorial

Wayne City, IL (September 29th, 2022) Peoples National Bank has become the title sponsor for the 9th Annual Jason Leffler Memorial which will roll off at the 1/8-mile dirt bullring of Wayne County Speedway in Wayne City, Ill. on Friday night, October 7th with the USAC National Midget Series.

The $5,000-to-win event honors the life and memory of Jason Leffler, the four-time USAC National driving champion (1997-98-99 Midget & 1998 Silver Crown) who lost his life in a sprint car accident at New Jersey’s Bridgeport Speedway in 2013.

The Jason Leffler Memorial has been contested at Wayne County Speedway every year after Leffler’s passing with the exception of last year when wet weather canceled the event. Last year’s event was then moved to the Southern Illinois Center in DuQuoin.

Many of the top midget drivers in the country will be on hand competing for the coveted Jason Leffler Memorial title on October 7th. Grandstands will open at 5pm, with hotlaps at 6:30pm and racing at 7pm.

About Peoples National Bank:

Peoples National Bank, chartered as a national bank in 1909, actually began in 1893, when a private firm called Peoples Bank was founded in McLeansboro, Illinois, by John H. Miller. Mr. Miller, a prominent businessman who later served as Speaker of the Illinois House, led the Bank until his death in 1907. In 1909, the trustees reorganized the bank and obtained a national bank charter as Peoples National Bank.

In 1923, Peoples National Bank assumed a portion of the assets and liabilities of the Cloud State Bank, originally organized in 1871 by Chalon Cloud as a private bank under the name Hamilton County Bank. Peoples National Bank also purchased the Cloud State Bank building, which had been built by Chalon Cloud and his father, A.G. Cloud, in 1880-1882.

The distinctive Cloud State Bank building had been designed by the Reid Brothers of Evansville, Indiana, who later designed the famous Hotel del Coronado near San Diego. Now on the National Register of Historic Places, this building is still the home of Peoples National Bank in McLeansboro, and has become a symbol of the long history of the Bank as a strong financial institution.

Almost 80 years later, on August 8, 1988, shareholders Bill Bonan, an attorney, and his brother, Hunt Bonan, formed a bank holding company for the purpose of acquiring 100% of the stock of Peoples National Bank. The holding company was named Market Street Bancshares, Inc. as a reference to the location of their family law firm, Bonan & Bonan, on Market Street in McLeansboro. At the time the holding company was formed, Peoples National Bank assets totaled $50 million.