World of Outlaws, Fairbury, Celebrate Continued Partnership with $57K Prairie Dirt Classic Purse Increase

FAIRBURY, IL– September 30, 2022 – The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series and Fairbury Speedway will celebrate their 10th anniversary of working together in 2023 by making the 33rd annual Prairie Dirt Classic bigger than ever.

There will be a $57,000 overall purse increase to the marquee event, set for July 28-29, highlighted by the Prairie Dirt Classic now paying $3,000 to start – a $1,000 increase – and the FALS Showdown Features paying $5,000 to win – a $2,000 increase.

While the event will continue to pay $50,000 to the winner, there has been at minimum a $1,000 increase in the payout of every position throughout the field. The 100-lap Feature will also continue to pay a $500 bonus for every lap led.

In addition to the purse bumps, the Fan FALS Draw in 2023 will increase from 100 to 200 entries.

With the Bank of Pontiac and Illinois State Rifle Association returning as title sponsors, fans will continue to be treated to the iconic victory celebration at the Bank of Pontiac in Fairbury.

Fairbury Speedway and the World of Outlaws have also agreed to a long-term partnership with the Series sanctioning the Prairie Dirt Classic for several years to come, continuing the tradition of bringing The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet to Illinois.

“I’m very excited to continue our great partnership with the World of Outlaws into the future,” said Matt Curl, Fairbury Speedway owner and promoter. “Brian (Carter), Casey (Shuman), Steve (Francis) and the entire team have been amazing to work with and I can’t wait for what the future holds.”

Curl, a former World of Outlaws Late Model Series director, has continued to be a loyal supporter of the World of Outlaws and DIRTcar, bringing the Series’ biggest events to Fairbury Speedway, including the Summer Nationals Hell Tour.

“We’re grateful to have a partner like Matt to be able to bring race fans incredible racing at an incredible track every year,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “The Prairie Dirt Classic continues to grow into not only one of the biggest World of Outlaws events of the year but also one of dirt racing’s biggest events, and I’m excited we’ll be able to continue that growth for years to come.”

For more information on the 2023 Prairie Dirt Classic, CLICK HERE.