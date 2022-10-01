Craig Ronk Claims Victory in POWRi Outlaw Micro League at Sweet Springs

Belleville, IL. (9/30/22) Craig Ronk would find the fastest racing line in the feature event to claim his fourth checkers of 2022 with the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool for Night One of the Fall Brawl at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

Entering a stout field of competitors in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex would find Willie Urish start the night out quickest with an 11.495-second hot-lap with John Barnard and Craig Ronk each earning heat race wins.

Racing onto the fast-smooth track, high-point qualifier and inside front-row starter Hayden Harvey would battle with Willie Urish starting the outside pole position as Urish would seize the lead on the opening lap in the feature.

Clinging to an early lead, Urish would attempt to show the fastest low-line around the speedy track as John Barnard rocketed to the lead with Craig Ronk, Hayden Harvey, and Aubrey Smith all attacked inside the running top-five.

Grabbing the lead from John Barnard by using a diamond move off turn four, Craig Ronk would emerge victorious to claim his seventh career league win after an action-packed feature with point-leader John Barnard resulting in a terrific runner-up finish.

“I can’t thank this crew behind me enough for giving me a hotrod every time I take the track,” said a celebratory Craig Ronk in the SSMC winner’s circle.

Hayden Harvey would notch a solid third with Aubrey Smith placing fourth as Chad Elliott rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool feature for Night One of the Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Fall Brawl.

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | 9/30/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quickest Hot-Lap Time: 15U-Willie Urish (11.495)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: B8-John Barnard

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 94-Craig Ronk

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 55H-Hayden Harvey

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 94-Craig Ronk (+3)

Lucas Oil/Engler Machine A-Feature Winner: 94-Craig Ronk

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 94-Craig Ronk[4]; 2. B8-John Barnard[3]; 3. 55H-Hayden Harvey[1]; 4. 35-Aubrey Smith[5]; 5. 65E-Chad Elliott[7]; 6. 10T-Talin Turner[8]; 7. 15U-Willie Urish[2]; 8. 5K-Nathan Killion[6]; 9. 5-Bradley Huish[11]; 10. 32K-Kyran Keith[9]; 11. 46-Peyton White[12]; 12. 81-Josh Gibson[10].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. B8-John Barnard[1]; 2. 35-Aubrey Smith[3]; 3. 15U-Willie Urish[6]; 4. 65E-Chad Elliott[5]; 5. 32K-Kyran Keith[2]; 6. 46-Peyton White[4].

Driven Midwest Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 94-Craig Ronk[1]; 2. 55H-Hayden Harvey[4]; 3. 5K-Nathan Killion[3]; 4. 10T-Talin Turner[5]; 5. 81-Josh Gibson[2]; 6. 5-Bradley Huish[6].

Next up for the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool will be return action to Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex for Night Two of the Annual Fall Brawl on Saturday, October 1st.

