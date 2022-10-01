Dillard tops USRA American Racer Modified Series thriller at Ark-La-Tex Speedway

VIVIAN, La. (Sept. 30)—After nearly a month of silence, the USRA American Racer Modified Series presented by DAY Motor Sports got loud again Friday night as the series invaded the Ark-La-Tex Speedway in Vivian, La.

When the opening lap saw Mason Williams collide with Jade Luzenberg to start the 30-lap main event, it felt like a marathon may be on the menu.

However, the next green flag was the last to wave before the white flag, and fans in attendance—as well as those watching at home on RacinDirt.com and RaceonTexas.com—got a thriller, literally.

Bo Day got the jump on ‘Big Daddy’ Joe Duvall as the race got underway with points leader Chris Henigan mired back in the 13th starting spot.

Henigan’s nearest competitor for the series title, Duvall used the middle groove to take control on the third lap as he and Day proceeded to present the paying customers their money’s worth.

Duvall and Day raced side by side at the flagstand for three straight laps on laps 9, 10 and 11 before Day shined again to lead the 12th lap.

While Duvall and Day diced for the top spot, recent Brian Mize Memorial and Hangover winner Cade ‘The Thriller’ Dillard snuck up behind them. After disposing of Duvall, Dillard got by Day to pace lap 16.

Two laps later, Day fought back to the front with the aid of lapped traffic and a powerful run around the high side at ‘The Land of Three Wide.’

Dillard was patient as he followed Day around the outside of a swarm of back-markers, eventually sliding past Day with seven laps to go while Dycus edged Duvall at the same moment for third at the stripe.

Dillard was able to hold his ground and the former USMTS regular took the checkered flag ahead of Day with 2.143 seconds to spare and took home the $2,000 top prize.

Not far behind, Dycus was able to hold off Duvall for third while Manuel Williams II rounded out the top five.

Chris Dawson was sixth, Henigan advanced to finish seventh and Kenny Gaddis earned an eighth-place paycheck while Michael Walker raced from 22nd on the grid to best Sean Gaddis for the ninth position.

During the pre-race pit meeting, American Racer awarded $100 cash to Manuel Williams II, Michael Walker and Sean Gaddis in a random draw among racers who pre-entered for tonight’s show. Register here for any ARMS race in 2022 and save money plus get eligible for one of three $100 cash drawings each race night.

Series to Super Bee Saturday: With just three races remaining on the 2022 schedule for the ARMS campaign, the series buzzes into Chatham, La., on Saturday night for another $2,000-to-win clash at the Super Bee Speedway.

In addition to the USRA Modifieds of the American Racer Modified Series, USRA Limited Mods, Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks and USRA Tuners will also battle for valuable Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points. Street Stocks, Crate Late Models and Pro-Mods are also on the card.

The pits and driver registration open at 3 p.m. while spectator gate open at 4. Draw closes at 5:30, the drivers meeting takes place at 6 and hot laps get underway at 6:30.

Each of the venues hosting a USRA American Racer Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports event will pay no less than $2,000 to the winner and a minimum $200 to start. The main event will start 24 cars or 26 if more than 40 drivers are entered. Up to two series provisionals will be awarded based on points entering the event.

Now in its second season, the ARMS will award at least $4,000 to the points champion at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. Triston Dycus is the defending series champion.

More information about the USRA American Racer Modified Series is available at usraracing.com. You can also get social with the ARMS on Facebook and Twitter.

Summit USRA Nationals nears: The 9th Annual Summit USRA Nationals happens Monday through Saturday, Oct. 3-8, at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

The biggest event on dirt will kick off with an open practice on Monday, and then racing will take place every night from Tuesday through Saturday. All eight USRA-sanctioned classes will participate at one time or another during the six-day event.

The Summit Shootout also returns this year and will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and feature USRA track champions and Summit Shootout qualifying race winners to compete in this one-of-a-kind blockbuster battle royale for Modified, Stock Car, B-Mod and Hobby Stock competitors.

Drivers can register for the Summit USRA Nationals here or call (515) 832-6000 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Hurry, late fees apply after Aug. 31. Fans can order tickets here. Camping and RV information is available here.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

USRA American Racer Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports

Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Vivian, La.

Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Star 1 Roofing Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (6) 24M Manuel Williams II, Fouke, Ark.

2. (1) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

3. (5) 01 Colby Smith, Greenville, Texas

4. (7) 5X Danny Veal, Princeton, Texas

5. (3) 12T Tyler Townsend, Diana, Texas

6. (8) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

7. (9) 38T T.J. Tolleson, Bevins, Texas

8. (4) 511 Tanner Barnhart, North Little Rock, Ark.

9. (10) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

10. (2) 9R Barron Prince, Haughton, La.

TNT Auto Parts Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (5) 4 Bo Day, Greenville, Texas

2. (3) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

3. (2) 718 Tommy Cannon, Denham Springs, La.

4. (7) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

5. (1) 28B Wendall Bolden, Greenville, Texas

6. (6) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

7. (8) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas

8. (9) 75J Jeremy LaCoe, Lincoln, Ark.

9. (10) 48 Taylor Rateliff, Waskom, Texas

10. (4) 21 Kevin Peters, Hallsville, Texas

Texas Locomotive Solutions Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (6) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

2. (3) 18J Jake Huckaby, Texarkana, Texas

3. (7) 46 Jade Luzenberg, Saucier, Miss.

4. (5) 2S Steven Gaddis, Henderson, Texas

5. (9) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas

6. (8) 18 Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas

7. (4) 5R Ron Morris, McKinney, Texas

8. (1) 52 Justin Ingalls, Longview, Texas

9. (2) 1 John Beckett, Texarkana, Texas

Innovative AutoGlass & Window Tint Heat #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2. (1) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

3. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (4) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas

5. (9) 8T Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas

6. (3) 79 Randall Settle, Shreveport, La.

7. (8) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.

8. (5) 70 Michael Rhodes, Paris, Texas

9. (7) 18B Joel Bonnette, Avinger, Texas

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature #1 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas

2. (1) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

3. (4) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

4. (3) 2S Steven Gaddis, Henderson, Texas

5. (10) 9R Barron Prince, Haughton, La.

6. (7) 75J Jeremy LaCoe, Lincoln, Ark.

7. (8) 48 Taylor Rateliff, Waskom, Texas

8. (6) 38T T.J. Tolleson, Bevins, Texas

9. (5) 79 Randall Settle, Shreveport, La.

10. (9) 1 John Beckett, Texarkana, Texas

DNS – 511 Tanner Barnhart, North Little Rock, Ark.

DNS – 28B Wendall Bolden, Greenville, Texas

DNS – 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature #2 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (4) 12T Tyler Townsend, Diana, Texas

2. (2) 8T Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas

3. (11) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

4. (1) 718 Tommy Cannon, Denham Springs, La.

5. (7) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas

6. (5) 18 Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas

7. (3) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas

8. (10) 70 Michael Rhodes, Paris, Texas

9. (9) 52 Justin Ingalls, Longview, Texas

10. (13) 21 Kevin Peters, Hallsville, Texas

11. (12) 18B Joel Bonnette, Avinger, Texas

12. (8) 5R Ron Morris, McKinney, Texas

13. (6) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

American Racer “A” Feature (30 laps):

1. (8) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2. (2) 4 Bo Day, Greenville, Texas

3. (6) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

4. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (7) 24M Manuel Williams II, Fouke, Ark.

6. (10) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

7. (13) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas

8. (9) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

9. (22) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas

10. (18) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

11. (11) 01 Colby Smith, Greenville, Texas

12. (15) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

13. (17) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

14. (4) 46 Jade Luzenberg, Saucier, Miss.

15. (12) 5X Danny Veal, Princeton, Texas

16. (19) 9R Barron Prince, Haughton, La.

17. (20) 718 Tommy Cannon, Denham Springs, La.

18. (23) 75J Jeremy LaCoe, Lincoln, Ark.

19. (14) 12T Tyler Townsend, Diana, Texas

20. (1) 18J Jake Huckaby, Texarkana, Texas

21. (21) 24 Manuel Williams Sr, Fouke, Ark.

22. (16) 8T Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas

23. (3) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

DNS – 2S Steven Gaddis, Henderson, Texas

Lap Leaders: Day 1-2, Duvall 3-13, Day 14-15, Dillard 16-17, Day 18-22, Dillard 23-30 .

Total Laps Led: Duvall 11, Dillard 10, Day 9.

Margin of Victory: 2.143 seconds.

Time of Race: 16 minutes, 2.561 seconds (1 caution).

Provisional Starters: LaCoe, Williams Sr.

Entries: 38.

Next Race: Saturday, Oct. 1, Super Bee Speedway, Chatham, La.

Points Standings: Henigan 754, Duvall 691, Dycus 658, Williams II 601, K. Gaddis 560, Dawson 542, Cannon 532, S. Gaddis 458, Mason Williams 431, LaCoe 419.

