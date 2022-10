The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series has returned to the St. Louis area’s World Wide Technology Raceway for round three of the six-race NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship.

Click here for race action photos

Day two of qualifying is in progress.

Matt Smith, Kyle Koretsky, Robert Hight, and Steve Torrence currently lead top qualifying at NHRA Midwest Nationals

Robert Hight