NHRA Sunday Eliminations Set At World Wide Technology Raceway

NHRA two day qualifications is now complete.
Click here for race action photos
Another Saturday NHRA sellout at World Wide Raceway Technology
Funny Car
Robert Hight ran 3.853 at 336.32 in his 11,000-horsepower Auto Club Chevrolet Camaro SS. This is his fifth No. 1 spot in 2022 and 76th overall in his career.
Hight, had second-round exit last week,
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR NO.
|ET
|MPH
|01
|Robert Hight
|8
|3.853
|336.32
|02
|John Force
|5
|3.853
|334.15
|03
|Ron Capps
|1
|3.863
|331.94
|04
|Matt Hagan
|14
|3.867
|335.48
|05
|Bob Tasca III
|3
|3.890
|331.2
|06
|Cruz Pedregon
|4
|3.897
|331.36
|07
|Alexis DeJoria
|6
|3.914
|332.67
|08
|Tim Wilkerson
|9
|3.928
|324.59
|09
|Blake Alexander
|256
|3.941
|323.66
|10
|JR Todd
|373
|3.989
|309.84
|11
|Dale Creasy Jr
|302
|4.027
|290.32
|12
|Bobby Bode
|3095
|4.189
|228.85
|13
|Jim Campbell
|10
|4.358
|210.41
|14
|Dan Wilkerson
|348
|4.786
|149.3
|15
|Terry Haddock
|121
|5.532
|128.84
Top Fuel
Last year’s WWT Technology Top Fuel champion, Steve Torrence ran a 3.655-seconds at 327.43 in his 11,000-horsepower Capco Contractors dragster to claim the top spot in Sunday’s eliminations race. This is his 34th career top qualifier in his career and third this year.
“I’m looking forward to going into race day tomorrow [Sunday]”, said Torrence. “We’ve got good momentum. The car is running well, and we will be excited to see what we can do,”
Torrence is currently 5th in season points championship.
“We’ve been working pretty diligently to try to get this thing turned around and in the direction that we want it to go, and that is what we have been focused on.”
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR NO.
|ET
|MPH
|01
|Steve Torrence
|1
|3.655
|327.43
|02
|Josh Hart
|77
|3.667
|333.33
|03
|Shawn Langdon
|9
|3.679
|329.02
|04
|Doug Kalitta
|10
|3.684
|334.32
|05
|Brittany Force
|2
|3.685
|335.48
|06
|Tony Schumacher
|356
|3.694
|326.79
|07
|Justin Ashley
|4
|3.698
|331.94
|08
|Clay Millican
|51
|3.703
|334.24
|09
|Antron Brown
|6
|3.707
|331.85
|10
|Mike Salinas
|7211
|3.710
|330.72
|11
|Leah Pruett
|777
|3.729
|329.18
|12
|Austin Prock
|374
|3.748
|329.18
|13
|Doug Foley
|1301
|3.782
|315.64
|14
|Kyle Wurtzel
|386
|3.804
|319.52
|15
|Scott Palmer
|5050
|3.809
|323.74
|16
|Buddy Hull
|323
|3.822
|315.78
|17
|Lex Joon
|222
|3.878
|310.91
|18
|Jacob Opatmy
|3113
|4.669
|157.96
|19
|Cameron Ferre
|748
|5.785
|117.18
Pro Stock
Kyle Koretsky strong pass in Friday night’s the opening qualifying session held throughout Saturday and was given the yellow top qualifier hat.
“Anytime you put on this hat it is an achievement,” said, Koretsky. “Mission 1 is complete. Mission 2 is tomorrow and putting on the blue hat (winner),”
Koretsky in his Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro, took the top spot with a run of 6.512 at 211.00. His first since Phoenix in February – and third in his career. Koretsky is currently fifth in points and looking for his first win this season. Getting it at the halfway point of the Countdown to the Championship would be a huge boost to his title chances.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR NO.
|ET
|MPH
|01
|Kyle Koretsky
|4
|6.510
|211
|02
|Greg Anderson
|1
|6.510
|210.97
|03
|Aaron Stanfield
|5
|6.511
|211.33
|04
|Erica Enders
|2
|6.511
|210.34
|05
|Troy Coughlin Jr
|6
|6.522
|210.6
|06
|Dallas Glenn
|3
|6.523
|211.59
|07
|Matt Hartford
|9
|6.527
|211.26
|08
|Bo Butner III
|361
|6.528
|210.87
|09
|Deric Kramer
|52
|6.539
|210.6
|10
|Camrie Caruso
|14
|6.544
|207.37
|11
|Mike DePalma
|7170
|6.551
|210.6
|12
|Mason McGaha
|7
|6.564
|210.8
|13
|Chris McGaha
|8
|6.572
|210.11
|14
|Fernando Cuadra
|410M
|6.572
|209.75
|15
|Fernando Cuadra Jr
|406M
|6.589
|208.17
Pro Stock Motorcycle
Matt Smith, 2021 NHRA world champ, had a great Friday run of 6.709 at 202.82 on his Denso Auto Parts Buell. His run was a World Wide Technology Raceway track record. It was also Smith’s personal racing best time.
“This Bike is fast and mean,” said Smith. “Tomorrow is a big deal. We just need to do our job, no parts failure, we will fine tomorrow.”
Smith is in second place in season points championship as he attempts to capture his sixth NHRA world championship.
Last year the Pro Stock Motorcycle class did not run at WWT Raceway.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR NO.
|ET
|MPH
|01
|Matt Smith
|1
|6.709
|202.82
|02
|Angelle Sampey
|2
|6.726
|201.67
|03
|Eddie Krawiec
|4
|6.745
|199.88
|04
|Angie Smith
|7
|6.748
|201.19
|05
|Joey Gladstone
|1550
|6.777
|199.58
|06
|Marc Ingwersen
|370
|6.785
|198.82
|07
|Jerry Savoie
|401
|6.791
|197.42
|08
|Kelly Clontz
|1981
|6.827
|197.88
|09
|Steve Johnson
|3
|6.835
|198.2
|10
|Ryan Oehler
|10
|6.842
|198.29
|11
|Ron Tornow
|1138
|6.872
|191.97
|12
|Karen Stoffer
|5
|6.891
|195.76
|13
|Jianna Evaristo
|15
|6.917
|172.32
|14
|Gaige Herrera
|7020
|7.113
|186.82
|15
|Malcom Phillips Jr
|461
|9.557
|95.59