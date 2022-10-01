NHRA Sunday Eliminations Set At World Wide Technology Raceway

NHRA two day qualifications is now complete.

Funny Car

Robert Hight ran 3.853 at 336.32 in his 11,000-horsepower Auto Club Chevrolet Camaro SS. This is his fifth No. 1 spot in 2022 and 76th overall in his career.

Hight, had second-round exit last week,

POSITION DRIVER CAR NO. ET MPH 01 Robert Hight 8 3.853 336.32 02 John Force 5 3.853 334.15 03 Ron Capps 1 3.863 331.94 04 Matt Hagan 14 3.867 335.48 05 Bob Tasca III 3 3.890 331.2 06 Cruz Pedregon 4 3.897 331.36 07 Alexis DeJoria 6 3.914 332.67 08 Tim Wilkerson 9 3.928 324.59 09 Blake Alexander 256 3.941 323.66 10 JR Todd 373 3.989 309.84 11 Dale Creasy Jr 302 4.027 290.32 12 Bobby Bode 3095 4.189 228.85 13 Jim Campbell 10 4.358 210.41 14 Dan Wilkerson 348 4.786 149.3 15 Terry Haddock 121 5.532 128.84

Top Fuel

Last year’s WWT Technology Top Fuel champion, Steve Torrence ran a 3.655-seconds at 327.43 in his 11,000-horsepower Capco Contractors dragster to claim the top spot in Sunday’s eliminations race. This is his 34th career top qualifier in his career and third this year.

“I’m looking forward to going into race day tomorrow [Sunday]”, said Torrence. “We’ve got good momentum. The car is running well, and we will be excited to see what we can do,”

Torrence is currently 5th in season points championship.

“We’ve been working pretty diligently to try to get this thing turned around and in the direction that we want it to go, and that is what we have been focused on.”

POSITION DRIVER CAR NO. ET MPH 01 Steve Torrence 1 3.655 327.43 02 Josh Hart 77 3.667 333.33 03 Shawn Langdon 9 3.679 329.02 04 Doug Kalitta 10 3.684 334.32 05 Brittany Force 2 3.685 335.48 06 Tony Schumacher 356 3.694 326.79 07 Justin Ashley 4 3.698 331.94 08 Clay Millican 51 3.703 334.24 09 Antron Brown 6 3.707 331.85 10 Mike Salinas 7211 3.710 330.72 11 Leah Pruett 777 3.729 329.18 12 Austin Prock 374 3.748 329.18 13 Doug Foley 1301 3.782 315.64 14 Kyle Wurtzel 386 3.804 319.52 15 Scott Palmer 5050 3.809 323.74 16 Buddy Hull 323 3.822 315.78 17 Lex Joon 222 3.878 310.91 18 Jacob Opatmy 3113 4.669 157.96 19 Cameron Ferre 748 5.785 117.18

Pro Stock

Kyle Koretsky strong pass in Friday night’s the opening qualifying session held throughout Saturday and was given the yellow top qualifier hat.

“Anytime you put on this hat it is an achievement,” said, Koretsky. “Mission 1 is complete. Mission 2 is tomorrow and putting on the blue hat (winner),”

Koretsky in his Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro, took the top spot with a run of 6.512 at 211.00. His first since Phoenix in February – and third in his career. Koretsky is currently fifth in points and looking for his first win this season. Getting it at the halfway point of the Countdown to the Championship would be a huge boost to his title chances.

POSITION DRIVER CAR NO. ET MPH 01 Kyle Koretsky 4 6.510 211 02 Greg Anderson 1 6.510 210.97 03 Aaron Stanfield 5 6.511 211.33 04 Erica Enders 2 6.511 210.34 05 Troy Coughlin Jr 6 6.522 210.6 06 Dallas Glenn 3 6.523 211.59 07 Matt Hartford 9 6.527 211.26 08 Bo Butner III 361 6.528 210.87 09 Deric Kramer 52 6.539 210.6 10 Camrie Caruso 14 6.544 207.37 11 Mike DePalma 7170 6.551 210.6 12 Mason McGaha 7 6.564 210.8 13 Chris McGaha 8 6.572 210.11 14 Fernando Cuadra 410M 6.572 209.75 15 Fernando Cuadra Jr 406M 6.589 208.17

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Matt Smith, 2021 NHRA world champ, had a great Friday run of 6.709 at 202.82 on his Denso Auto Parts Buell. His run was a World Wide Technology Raceway track record. It was also Smith’s personal racing best time.

“This Bike is fast and mean,” said Smith. “Tomorrow is a big deal. We just need to do our job, no parts failure, we will fine tomorrow.”

Smith is in second place in season points championship as he attempts to capture his sixth NHRA world championship.

Last year the Pro Stock Motorcycle class did not run at WWT Raceway.