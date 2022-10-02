Craig Ronk Sweeps the Weekend at Sweet Springs with POWRi Outlaw Micro League

Belleville, IL. (10/1/22) Craig Ronk would maintain perfection in the second feature event of the weekend to claim his fifth feature victory of 2022 with the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool for the Chad Shields Memorial and Night Two of the Fall Brawl at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

Entering a stout field of competitors in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex for Night Two would find Willie Urish start the quickest with an 11.723-second hot-lap with Craig Ronk and Aubrey Smith each earning heat race wins.

Racing onto the fast-smooth track, high-point qualifier and inside front-row starter Craig Ronk would battle with Cam Sorrells starting the outside pole position as Ronk would seize the lead on the opening lap in the feature.

Protecting the lead every single lap, Craig Ronk would not be denied to emerge victorious and claim his eighth career league win after an action-packed feature with Aubrey Smith resulting in a terrific runner-up finish.

“This feels really good, the car is on a rail right now, the team continues to give me an outstanding car that makes my job easier,” said an elated Craig Ronk in the SSMC winner’s circle.

Staying in the mix all night, Chad Elliott would notch a solid third with point-leader John Barnard placing fourth as Talin Turner rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool feature for the Chad Shields Memorial and Night Two of the Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Fall Brawl.

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | 10/1/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quickest Hot-Lap Time: 15U-Willie Urish (11.723)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 94-Craig Ronk

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 35-Aubrey Smith

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 94-Craig Ronk

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 21A-Jimmy Staton(+8)

Lucas Oil/Engler Machine A-Feature Winner: 94-Craig Ronk

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 94-Craig Ronk[1]; 2. 35-Aubrey Smith[4]; 3. 65E-Chad Elliott[3]; 4. B8-John Barnard[5]; 5. 10T-Talin Turner[9]; 6. 32K-Kyran Keith[7]; 7. 5K-Nathan Killion[6]; 8. 21A-Jimmy Staton[16]; 9. 5-Bradley Huish[10]; 10. 12-Trevor Key[13]; 11. 81-Josh Gibson[12]; 12. 21C-Carter Holt[11]; 13. 3P-Dane Palmer[15]; 14. 55H-Hayden Harvey[8]; 15. 57-Cam Sorrels[2]; 16. 15U-Willie Urish[14].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 94-Craig Ronk[4]; 2. 57-Cam Sorrels[5]; 3. 32K-Kyran Keith[2]; 4. 10T-Talin Turner[3]; 5. 5-Bradley Huish[6]; 6. 21C-Carter Holt[8]; 7. 3P-Dane Palmer[1]; 8. 15U-Willie Urish[7].

Driven Midwest Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Aubrey Smith[2]; 2. 65E-Chad Elliott[5]; 3. 5K-Nathan Killion[3]; 4. 55H-Hayden Harvey[4]; 5. B8-John Barnard[8]; 6. 81-Josh Gibson[6]; 7. 12-Trevor Key[7]; 8. 21A-Jimmy Staton[1].

Next up for the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool will be a two-day Oklahoma swing with a visit to I-44 Riverside Speedway on October 14-15 for the Meents Memorial.

