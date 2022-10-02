Hight, Torrence, Enders and Smith Win at AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at WWT Raceway

Robert Hight (Funny Car), Billy Torrence (Top Fuel), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were all winners at the 11th annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Raceway at Gateway.

“We won in 2018 but didn’t get celebrate because I had to go to the hospital, said Robert Hight. “We are going to double celebrate tonight”

In 2018 Hight won the race but his car blew up in dramatic fashion at the finish line. The fiberglass shell of the car flew off the track. Hight sustained injuries and was taken to Saint Louis University hospital.