Peoria Speedway Results – 10/1/22

Finish Start Driver Points
1
5
 Justin Reed (1st)
Camp Point, Il.		 40
2
4
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 38
3
2
 Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 37
4
9
 Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.		 36
5
1
 Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.		 35
6
6
 Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.		 34
7
7
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 33
8
12
 Curtis Radke (61r)
Milford, Il.		 32
9
8
 Butch Kruckebrg (4L)
Edwardsville, Il.		 31
10
14
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
11
 Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (1)
Bartonville, Il.		 29
12
3
 Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.		 28
13
15
 Johnny Parlier (59)
East Peoria, Il.		 27
14
16
 Breanna Clark (6) 26
15
10
 Tony Thoennes (32T)
Bloomington, Il.		 25
16
13
 Robert Thoennes (32)
Bloomington, Il.		 24
DNS
17
 Bryan Clendenen (F8)
Oakwood, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
6
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 38
3
3
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 37
4
7
 Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.		 36
5
9
 Chris Morefield (10H)
Edwards, Il.		 35
6
17
 Chris Osborne Sr (61) 34
7
8
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 33
8
13
 Jim Sandusky (J1)
Coal Valley, Il.		 32
9
15
 Justin Gingerich(r) (999)
Minier, Il.		 31
10
16
 Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.		 30
11
5
 James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 29
12
10
 Trebor Henson (5jr)
Centralia, Il.		 28
13
1
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 27
14
14
 Mark Anderson (c31)
Canton, Il.		 26
15
11
 Brian Kidder (20)
Washburn, Il.		 25
16
4
 Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 24
DNS
12
 Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 40
2
4
 Dakota Traver (47)
Hanna City, Il.		 38
3
5
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 37
4
1
 Evan Fink (1F)
Glasford, Il.		 36
5
9
 Chris Morefield (3G)
Edwards, Il.		 35
6
7
 Robbie Bauman (130)
Fairview, Il.		 34
7
6
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 33
8
11
 Jonah Perkins (6J) 32
9
8
 Dylan Turpin (X75)
Bloomington, Il.		 31
10
15
 Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 30
11
13
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 29
12
14
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 28
13
19
 Stephen Kalb (82) 27
14
16
 Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.		 26
15
21
 Justin Deemie (13J)
Pekin, Il.		 25
16
20
 Jacob Hunter (47s) 24
17
12
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 23
18
3
 William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 22
19
17
 Jeremy Pierson (16J)
Ellisville, Il.		 21
20
10
 Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 20
21
18
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 19

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 40
2
4
 Matthew Weibel(r) (127)
Streator, Il.		 38
3
3
 Jesse Owen (95)
Colona, Il.		 37
4
1
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 36
5
6
 Michael Schomas (F5)
Ottawa, Il.		 35
6
9
 Alan Cottom (1x) 34
7
7
 Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.		 33
8
5
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 32
9
10
 Carter Dart (D7)
Springfield, Il.		 31
10
8
 Brandon Boden (99)
Canton, Mo.		 30

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Matt Mackey (01)
Delavan, Il.		 40
2
4
 Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.		 38
3
5
 David Laritson (15)
Normal, Il.		 37
4
1
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 36
5
7
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
3
 Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.		 34
7
10
 Brent Terry (39)
East Peoria, Il.		 33
8
6
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
9
 Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.		 31
10
12
 Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.		 30
11
8
 Rick Deford (00)
Lewistown, Il.		 29
12
11
 Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.		 28

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Lucas Boulton (Race X) 40
2
4
 Brooke Wagner (12B) 38
3
6
 Kendyl Faw (89) 37
4
5
 Zeke Williamson (3W) 36
5
1
 Gavyn Parmele (75) 35
6
3
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 34
DNS
7
 Isaac Flora (84) 0

Related posts:

  1. Peoria Speedway Results – 6/4/22
  2. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/27/22
  3. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/6/22
  4. Peoria Speedway Results – 4/16/22
  5. Peoria Speedway Results – 9/3/22
  6. Peoria Speedway Results – 9/25/21

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR