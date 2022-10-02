Peoria Speedway Results – 10/1/22

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
5
|Justin Reed (1st)
Camp Point, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|37
|4
|
9
|Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.
|36
|5
|
1
|Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|33
|8
|
12
|Curtis Radke (61r)
Milford, Il.
|32
|9
|
8
|Butch Kruckebrg (4L)
Edwardsville, Il.
|31
|10
|
14
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
11
|Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (1)
Bartonville, Il.
|29
|12
|
3
|Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.
|28
|13
|
15
|Johnny Parlier (59)
East Peoria, Il.
|27
|14
|
16
|Breanna Clark (6)
|26
|15
|
10
|Tony Thoennes (32T)
Bloomington, Il.
|25
|16
|
13
|Robert Thoennes (32)
Bloomington, Il.
|24
|DNS
|
17
|Bryan Clendenen (F8)
Oakwood, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
7
|Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.
|36
|5
|
9
|Chris Morefield (10H)
Edwards, Il.
|35
|6
|
17
|Chris Osborne Sr (61)
|34
|7
|
8
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
13
|Jim Sandusky (J1)
Coal Valley, Il.
|32
|9
|
15
|Justin Gingerich(r) (999)
Minier, Il.
|31
|10
|
16
|Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.
|30
|11
|
5
|James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|29
|12
|
10
|Trebor Henson (5jr)
Centralia, Il.
|28
|13
|
1
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|27
|14
|
14
|Mark Anderson (c31)
Canton, Il.
|26
|15
|
11
|Brian Kidder (20)
Washburn, Il.
|25
|16
|
4
|Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|24
|DNS
|
12
|Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.
|0
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Dakota Traver (47)
Hanna City, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|37
|4
|
1
|Evan Fink (1F)
Glasford, Il.
|36
|5
|
9
|Chris Morefield (3G)
Edwards, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Robbie Bauman (130)
Fairview, Il.
|34
|7
|
6
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|33
|8
|
11
|Jonah Perkins (6J)
|32
|9
|
8
|Dylan Turpin (X75)
Bloomington, Il.
|31
|10
|
15
|Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|30
|11
|
13
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|29
|12
|
14
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|28
|13
|
19
|Stephen Kalb (82)
|27
|14
|
16
|Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.
|26
|15
|
21
|Justin Deemie (13J)
Pekin, Il.
|25
|16
|
20
|Jacob Hunter (47s)
|24
|17
|
12
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|23
|18
|
3
|William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|22
|19
|
17
|Jeremy Pierson (16J)
Ellisville, Il.
|21
|20
|
10
|Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|20
|21
|
18
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|19
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Matthew Weibel(r) (127)
Streator, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Jesse Owen (95)
Colona, Il.
|37
|4
|
1
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Michael Schomas (F5)
Ottawa, Il.
|35
|6
|
9
|Alan Cottom (1x)
|34
|7
|
7
|Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.
|33
|8
|
5
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|32
|9
|
10
|Carter Dart (D7)
Springfield, Il.
|31
|10
|
8
|Brandon Boden (99)
Canton, Mo.
|30
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Matt Mackey (01)
Delavan, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|David Laritson (15)
Normal, Il.
|37
|4
|
1
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
3
|Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.
|34
|7
|
10
|Brent Terry (39)
East Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
6
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
9
|Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.
|31
|10
|
12
|Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.
|30
|11
|
8
|Rick Deford (00)
Lewistown, Il.
|29
|12
|
11
|Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.
|28
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Lucas Boulton (Race X)
|40
|2
|
4
|Brooke Wagner (12B)
|38
|3
|
6
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|37
|4
|
5
|Zeke Williamson (3W)
|36
|5
|
1
|Gavyn Parmele (75)
|35
|6
|
3
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|34
|DNS
|
7
|Isaac Flora (84)
|0