Neil Baggett Bags $8,000 in 16th Ann. CCSDS Gumbo Nationals Finale

$6,000-To-Win CCSDS All-American 60 this Saturday

GREENVILLE, Miss. (10/01/22) – Neil Baggett recorded the $8,000 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil victory on Saturday night in the finale of the 16th annual Gumbo Nationals at Greenville (Miss.) Speedway.

Starting the feature in the third position, Baggett snared the lead from NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter, Mike Palasini Jr. on the third circuit and never looked back on his way to the victory, which marked his first of the season with the tour and the fifth of his career in CCSDS action.

“Man it’s unreal, we’ve had a terrible year, probably the worst year I’ve ever had in racing and I’m nobody, but we’ve had a terrible year and maybe this kinda redeems some of that,” an emotional Baggett said. “I get teared-up you know, as a little boy sitting up in those stands I wanted to race one day and I didn’t know if I’d be able to.”

Logan Martin charged from the seventh-starting spot to finish second, while Palasini Jr., Brian Rickman, and B.J. Robinson rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

Rick Rickman earned the M&M Paint & Construction Hard Charger Award for advancing from the 17th-starting spot to a seventh-place finish.

With a strong weekend, Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Brian Rickman extended his advantage atop the series standings to 165 points with one event remaining.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series now turns their attention to their final event, which will be this Saturday, October 8 at Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.). The All-American 60 posts a $6,000 top prize.

The tire rule for the event is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot and LM40 right rear option.

For more information on the event, please visit www.JacksonMotorSpeedway.net .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Capital Race Cars, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer Tree Service, Barnhart Heating & Air, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Edelbrock, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – October 1, 2022

Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Miss.)

Feature Results

1)Neil Baggett 2)Logan Martin 3)Mike Palasini Jr. 4)Brian Rickman 5)B.J. Robinson 6)Hunter Rasdon 7)Rick Rickman 8)J.C. Waller 9)Morgan Bagley 10)Kyle Beard 11)Jarret Stuckey 12)Chandler Petty 13)Tanner Kellick 14)Chase Williams 15)Derrick Nichols 16)David Payne 17)Jonathan Rowan 18)Clayton Stuckey 19)Josh Putnam 20)Jamie Burford 21)Matt Cooper 22)Clay Fisher 23)Chad Thrash 24)Nathan Brown

DNS: Travis Ashley, Williams Sykes, Terry Wilson, Jason Wilkey, Lynn Irwin, Lynn Beach,

Entries: 30

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier Group A & Overall: Mike Palasini Jr. (15.509 seconds)

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier Group B: Josh Putnam (15.700 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Mike Palasini Jr.

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Neil Baggett

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Josh Putnam

Hoosier Tire Heat Race #4 Winner: Brian Rickman

M&M Paint & Construction Hard Charger: Rick Rickman (17th-to-7th)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Mike Palasini Jr.

COMP Cams Top Performer: Neil Baggett

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Brian Rickman