Lucas Oil Speedway Results – 10/4/22

WHEATLAND, Mo. (Oct. 4)—After a year-long wait since last year’s colossal event, the 9th Annual Summit USRA Nationals kicked off Tuesday night with four divisions in action at the luxurious Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.While USRA Modifieds and USRA B-Mods competed in dual heat races and two feature events, the Medieval USRA Stock Cars and USRA Hobby Stocks featured qualifying races and a pair of main events for the Summit Shootout.
In all, 34 races got the green flag throughout the evening in a program which concluded just before 11 p.m.
In the USRA Modifieds, the star of the show was Tyler Wolff of Fayetteville, Ark., who won both of his heat races—one from the pole and the other from eighth (dead last)—before leaving the field in his wake with a dominant wire-to-wire win in the 18-lap feature in his No. 4W ARMI Contractors USRA Modified.
Callaway Raceway regular Ryan Middaugh of Fulton, Mo., was a distant second while national points leader Tyler Davis of Haysville, Kan., held off Brandon Givens of Wichita, Kan., for third.
Two-time Lucas Oil speedway track champ Dillon McCowan of Urbana, Mo., rounded out the top five. Jeff Cutshaw, Nic Bidinger, Kevin Stoa, Alex Williamson and Dustin Hodges completed the top 10.
Likewise, the USRA B-Mods featured two heats races for each driver with an 18-lap feature to cap off the action with arguably to best race of the night as Jon Sheets of Nevada, Mo., came out on top of a last-lap exchange of slide-jobs with Kris Jackson.
Sheets, who started 10th, had to turn back underneath Jackson as they exited the final turn and edged ahead of the two-time USRA B-Mod national champ at the checkered flag.
Dylan Thornton of Santa Maria, Calif., who won the first two preliminary features here last year, scored a wire-to-wire win the Tuesday’s Summit Shootout for the Stock Cars while last year’s USRA Nationals finale winner, Mitch Hovden of Decorah, Iowa, followed in the runner-up spot.
The win was worth $1,000 to Thornton, who earned his way into the show via a Summit Shootout qualifying race.
Todd Staley of Webster City, Iowa, held off 13th-starting Myles Michehl of Fort Dodge, Iowa, for third while Kevin Donlan of Decorah, Iowa, rebounded from an early-race mishap to complete the top five.
We’re just getting started: Wednesday’s program will feature the same four classes with a slightly different format. Medieval USRA Stock Car, USRA B-Mod and USRA Hobby Stock competitors will battle in two heat races each with three 16-car, 18-lap feature races to cap the night.
In addition to Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points, Stock Car and B-Mod racers will fight for $400 to win while Hobby Stock drivers go for a $300 top prize.
The Summit Shootout will feature the USRA Modifieds as they will run qualifying heats and then the Summit Shootout championship race which features USRA track champions and/or points leaders and Summit Shootout qualifying race winners. The race pays $1,000 to win and $250 to start
The pits will open at 1 p.m. (cleared at 3:30) and spectator gates open at 4. The drivers meeting happens at 5 followed by hot laps for USRA Late Models and USRA Tuners and racing at 6.
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =
OFFICIAL RESULTS
United States Racing Association
Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series
9th Annual Summit USRA Nationals
Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.
Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.
USRA MODIFIEDS
Round #1, Heat #1 (8 laps):
1. (1) 21 Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo.
2. (5) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.
3. (7) 1X Matt Johnson, Archie, Mo.
4. (3) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.
5. (6) 97 Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.
6. (8) 75J Jeremy LaCoe, Lincoln, Ark.
7. (9) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas
8. (2) 24D Donnie Fellers, Wheatland, Mo.
9. (4) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.
Round #1, Heat #2 (8 laps):
1. (1) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.
2. (6) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.
3. (5) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa
4. (3) A1 Phil Dixon, Crosby, Texas
5. (7) 57M Mike Hines, Van Buren, Ark.
6. (4) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa
7. (8) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.
8. (9) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.
9. (2) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.
Round #1, Heat #3 (8 laps):
1. (1) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.
2. (3) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.
3. (4) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.
4. (5) 7 Daniel Franklin, Berryville, Ark.
5. (6) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.
6. (8) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.
7. (2) 00S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.
8. (7) 5D Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa
Round #1, Heat #4 (8 laps):
1. (4) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.
2. (1) 49 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.
3. (3) 9L Vince Lucas, Elk City, Okla.
4. (7) 12D Trevor Drake, Billings, Mo.
5. (2) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.
6. (6) 11D Jeremy Duckworth, Springdale, Ark.
7. (5) 57E Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.
DNS – 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.
Round #1, Heat #5 (8 laps):
1. (1) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan.
2. (6) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.
3. (7) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.
4. (8) 98X Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo.
5. (3) 7A Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa
6. (5) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.
7. (4) 57 Robby Hines, Mena, Ark.
8. (2) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.
Round #2, Heat #1 (8 laps):
1. (2) 5D Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa
2. (5) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.
3. (1) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.
4. (6) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa
5. (3) 57E Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.
6. (4) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.
7. (7) 00S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.
8. (8) 49 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.
Round #2, Heat #2 (8 laps):
1. (3) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.
2. (5) 57 Robby Hines, Mena, Ark.
3. (2) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.
4. (4) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.
5. (1) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas
6. (8) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.
7. (6) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.
8. (7) A1 Phil Dixon, Crosby, Texas
Round #2, Heat #3 (8 laps):
1. (1) 98X Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo.
2. (7) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.
3. (3) 57M Mike Hines, Van Buren, Ark.
4. (5) 9L Vince Lucas, Elk City, Okla.
5. (6) 7A Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa
6. (8) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.
7. (4) 7 Daniel Franklin, Berryville, Ark.
8. (2) 75J Jeremy LaCoe, Lincoln, Ark.
Round #2, Heat #4 (8 laps):
1. (8) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.
2. (2) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.
3. (4) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.
4. (3) 1X Matt Johnson, Archie, Mo.
5. (6) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.
6. (7) 24D Donnie Fellers, Wheatland, Mo.
7. (1) 12D Trevor Drake, Billings, Mo.
8. (5) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.
DNS – 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.
Round #2, Heat #5 (8 laps):
1. (3) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.
2. (1) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.
3. (9) 21 Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo.
4. (5) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa
5. (6) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.
6. (4) 97 Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.
7. (8) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan.
8. (2) 11D Jeremy Duckworth, Springdale, Ark.
9. (7) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.
Feature (18 laps):
1. (1) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.
2. (2) 21 Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo.
3. (4) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.
4. (3) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.
5. (6) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.
6. (7) 98X Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo.
7. (8) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.
8. (9) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.
9. (5) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.
10. (13) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.
11. (14) 9L Vince Lucas, Elk City, Okla.
12. (17) 5D Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa
13. (12) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.
14. (16) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan.
15. (11) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa
16. (15) 57M Mike Hines, Van Buren, Ark.
17. (10) 1X Matt Johnson, Archie, Mo.
DNS – 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.
MEDIEVAL USRA STOCK CARS
Qualifier #1 (8 laps):
1. (5) 35 Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa
2. (1) 9H Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo.
3. (4) 0 Derek Brown, Stoutland, Mo.
4. (3) 25 Dan Jones, Waukon, Iowa
5. (6) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa
6. (7) 10 Bryan Bennett, Tularosa, N.M.
7. (8) 7G William Garner, Lebanon, Mo.
8. (2) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.
Qualifier #2 (8 laps):
1. (1) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa
2. (5) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.
3. (3) 47M Trey Melton, Lubbock, Texas
4. (2) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.
5. (6) 43K Josh Kelderman, Sioux Center, Iowa
6. (4) 95 Chance Larson, Dunnell, Minn.
7. (7) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa
8. (8) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa
Qualifier #3 (8 laps):
1. (1) 41 Bryan White, Lebanon, Mo.
2. (6) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.
3. (5) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa
4. (4) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa
5. (3) 421 Karla Lampe, Fair Grove, Mo.
6. (8) 9 Mark Simon, Buffalo, Mo.
7. (7) 21B Andrew Borchardt, Plymouth, Iowa
8. (2) 34 Blake Bolton, Appleton City, Mo.
Last Chace Race (10 laps, top 4 advance):
1. (3) 7G William Garner, Lebanon, Mo.
2. (1) 10 Bryan Bennett, Tularosa, N.M.
3. (2) 95 Chance Larson, Dunnell, Minn.
4. (7) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.
5. (4) 21B Andrew Borchardt, Plymouth, Iowa
6. (6) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa
7. (5) 34 Blake Bolton, Appleton City, Mo.
DNS – 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa
Summit Shootout (18 laps):
1. (2) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.
2. (1) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa
3. (8) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa
4. (13) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa
5. (12) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa
6. (6) 41 Bryan White, Lebanon, Mo.
7. (3) 0 Derek Brown, Stoutland, Mo.
8. (11) 25 Dan Jones, Waukon, Iowa
9. (17) 7G William Garner, Lebanon, Mo.
10. (4) 35 Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa
11. (7) 9H Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo.
12. (16) 9 Mark Simon, Buffalo, Mo.
13. (15) 421 Karla Lampe, Fair Grove, Mo.
14. (5) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.
15. (18) 10 Bryan Bennett, Tularosa, N.M.
16. (10) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.
17. (19) 95 Chance Larson, Dunnell, Minn.
18. (14) 43K Josh Kelderman, Sioux Center, Iowa
19. (9) 47M Trey Melton, Lubbock, Texas
20. (20) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.
USRA B-MODS
Round #1, Heat #1 (8 laps):
1. (2) 55 Colson Kirk, Urbana, Mo.
2. (8) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.
3. (4) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.
4. (5) 90 Jessie Mulich, Bonner Springs, Kan.
5. (3) 22T David Baxter, Eau Claire, Wis.
6. (7) 24L Dakota Lowe, Prescott, Kan.
7. (1) 160 Michael Maggard, Republic, Mo.
8. (6) 98 Kyle Anderson, Decorah, Iowa
9. (10) 27S Jason Schlangen, Cresco, Iowa
10. (9) 97 Tyler Lacy, Glenpool, Okla.
DNS – 54IM David Higgins, Parker, Kan.
Round #1, Heat #2 (8 laps):
1. (8) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.
2. (5) 32 Robbe Ewing, Stockton, Mo.
3. (1) 28K Krew Walburn, Emporia, Kan.
4. (4) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn.
5. (9) M1 Richard Magee, Oologah, Okla.
6. (11) 98K Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.
7. (3) 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa
8. (10) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.
9. (6) 17R Rylee Fuller, Savannah, Mo.
10. (2) 20 Chad Fuller, Savannah, Mo.
11. (7) 2R Jory Montis, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Round #1, Heat #3 (8 laps):
1. (2) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.
2. (1) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.
3. (6) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.
4. (7) 19K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.
5. (5) 25C Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa
6. (3) 6T Michael Taylor III, Kansas City, Mo.
7. (10) 24 Jerry Ellis, Richland, Mo.
8. (4) 21 Greg Scheffler, Pittsburg, Mo.
9. (8) 0B Blake Bland, Gladstone, Mo.
10. (11) 30J Dakota Jennings, Leavenworth, Kan.
11. (9) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.
Round #1, Heat #4 (8 laps):
1. (2) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.
2. (7) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.
3. (4) 23K Erik Kanz, Winona, Minn.
4. (9) 15 Cayden Stacye, Fair Grove, Mo.
5. (8) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.
6. (11) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.
7. (1) 46 Brice Gotschall, Nevada, Mo.
8. (6) 251M Mike Ryun, Kansas City, Mo.
9. (5) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa
10. (10) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.
11. (3) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.
Round #1, Heat #5 (8 laps):
1. (5) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.
2. (7) 99T Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo.
3. (2) 1 Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.
4. (4) 45 Dan Culp, Hindsville, Ark.
5. (8) D97 Devin Barker, Elkins, Ark.
6. (9) 30 Rex Harris, Macks Creek, Mo.
7. (10) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.
8. (6) 47 Tyson Lanfermann, Atchison, Kan.
9. (11) 29 Bronson Wicker, Sedalia, Mo.
10. (3) 23B Israel Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.
11. (1) 17C Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.
Round #1, Heat #6 (8 laps):
1. (1) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.
2. (3) 1X Colby Artherton, Bartlesville, Okla.
3. (4) 7B Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.
4. (7) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn.
5. (2) 7D Davis Givens, Hutchinson, Kan.
6. (11) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.
7. (10) 17X Clint Baker, Meadville, Mo.
8. (5) 3A Aaron Speck, Republic, Mo.
9. (9) 66K Keagen Einck, Decorah, Iowa
10. (8) 55J Jeremy Short, Peculiar, Mo.
11. (6) 7R Adam Rogich, La Crescent, Minn.
Round #1, Heat #7 (8 laps):
1. (1) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.
2. (8) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.
3. (3) 37 Wesley Long, Greenfield, Mo.
4. (10) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa
5. (7) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa
6. (2) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.
7. (6) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa
8. (4) 15A Mike Anderson, Muskogee, Okla.
9. (9) 15Q Quentin Taylor, Wheatland, Mo.
10. (5) 0 Jay Lamons, Savonburg, Kan.
Round #2, Heat #1 (8 laps):
1. (4) 19K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.
2. (3) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.
3. (1) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.
4. (6) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.
5. (7) 7B Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.
6. (2) 15Q Quentin Taylor, Wheatland, Mo.
7. (8) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.
8. (9) 55 Colson Kirk, Urbana, Mo.
9. (5) 251M Mike Ryun, Kansas City, Mo.
10. (10) 28K Krew Walburn, Emporia, Kan.
DNS – 54IM David Higgins, Parker, Kan.
Round #2, Heat #2 (8 laps):
1. (3) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.
2. (6) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.
3. (4) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.
4. (10) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.
5. (11) 160 Michael Maggard, Republic, Mo.
6. (9) 1X Colby Artherton, Bartlesville, Okla.
7. (1) 29 Bronson Wicker, Sedalia, Mo.
8. (8) 45 Dan Culp, Hindsville, Ark.
9. (2) 17X Clint Baker, Meadville, Mo.
10. (7) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa
11. (5) 2R Jory Montis, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Round #2, Heat #3 (8 laps):
1. (1) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.
2. (4) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa
3. (7) 25C Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa
4. (2) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.
5. (3) 66K Keagen Einck, Decorah, Iowa
6. (8) 23K Erik Kanz, Winona, Minn.
7. (5) 24L Dakota Lowe, Prescott, Kan.
8. (10) 7D Davis Givens, Hutchinson, Kan.
9. (6) 17R Rylee Fuller, Savannah, Mo.
10. (9) 23B Israel Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.
Round #2, Heat #4 (8 laps):
1. (4) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa
2. (8) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.
3. (10) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.
4. (2) 30 Rex Harris, Macks Creek, Mo.
5. (6) 32 Robbe Ewing, Stockton, Mo.
6. (5) 98 Kyle Anderson, Decorah, Iowa
7. (1) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.
8. (9) 1 Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.
9. (7) 21 Greg Scheffler, Pittsburg, Mo.
10. (3) 55J Jeremy Short, Peculiar, Mo.
DNS – 30J Dakota Jennings, Leavenworth, Kan.
Round #2, Heat #5 (8 laps):
1. (1) 98K Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.
2. (2) 24 Jerry Ellis, Richland, Mo.
3. (8) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn.
4. (5) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn.
5. (9) 6T Michael Taylor III, Kansas City, Mo.
6. (10) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.
7. (7) 90 Jessie Mulich, Bonner Springs, Kan.
8. (4) D97 Devin Barker, Elkins, Ark.
9. (11) 17C Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.
10. (6) 0 Jay Lamons, Savonburg, Kan.
11. (3) 15 Cayden Stacye, Fair Grove, Mo.
Round #2, Heat #6 (8 laps):
1. (2) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.
2. (5) 99T Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo.
3. (10) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.
4. (3) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.
5. (1) 27S Jason Schlangen, Cresco, Iowa
6. (4) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.
7. (8) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.
8. (7) 15A Mike Anderson, Muskogee, Okla.
9. (11) 46 Brice Gotschall, Nevada, Mo.
10. (9) 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa
11. (6) 7R Adam Rogich, La Crescent, Minn.
Round #2, Heat #7 (8 laps):
1. (1) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa
2. (5) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.
3. (6) 47 Tyson Lanfermann, Atchison, Kan.
4. (10) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.
5. (2) 97 Tyler Lacy, Glenpool, Okla.
6. (8) 22T David Baxter, Eau Claire, Wis.
7. (3) M1 Richard Magee, Oologah, Okla.
8. (7) 3A Aaron Speck, Republic, Mo.
9. (4) 0B Blake Bland, Gladstone, Mo.
10. (9) 20 Chad Fuller, Savannah, Mo.
DNS – 37 Wesley Long, Greenfield, Mo.
Feature:
1. (10) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.
2. (7) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.
3. (1) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.
4. (16) 25C Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa
5. (2) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.
6. (11) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa
7. (8) 19K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.
8. (9) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.
9. (4) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.
10. (12) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.
11. (17) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa
12. (13) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.
13. (5) 99T Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo.
14. (15) 32 Robbe Ewing, Stockton, Mo.
15. (14) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn.
16. (6) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.
17. (18) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.
18. (3) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.
USRA HOBBY STOCKS
Qualifier #1 (7 laps):
1. (4) 18K Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa
2. (5) 18Z Zac Smith, Manly, Iowa
3. (6) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa
4. (2) 50 Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa
5. (1) 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa
6. (3) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.
7. (7) 13 Dylan Nelson, Adel, Iowa
Qualifier #2 (7 laps):
1. (4) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa
2. (1) 52 Carter Koop, Rockwell, Iowa
3. (5) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.
4. (6) 18 Landon Krohn, Rowena, S.D.
5. (2) 27H Austin Hoeft, Charles City, Iowa
6. (3) 81 Joshua Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa
Summit Shootout (15 laps):
1. (6) 18K Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa
2. (1) 52 Carter Koop, Rockwell, Iowa
3. (8) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa
4. (5) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.
5. (7) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa
6. (13) 13 Dylan Nelson, Adel, Iowa
7. (4) 50 Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa
8. (9) 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa
9. (11) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.
10. (12) 81 Joshua Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa
11. (10) 27H Austin Hoeft, Charles City, Iowa
12. (3) 18 Landon Krohn, Rowena, S.D.
13. (2) 18Z Zac Smith, Manly, Iowa