Lucas Oil Speedway Results – 10/4/22

WHEATLAND, Mo. (Oct. 4)—After a year-long wait since last year’s colossal event, the 9th Annual Summit USRA Nationals kicked off Tuesday night with four divisions in action at the luxurious Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.While USRA Modifieds and USRA B-Mods competed in dual heat races and two feature events, the Medieval USRA Stock Cars and USRA Hobby Stocks featured qualifying races and a pair of main events for the Summit Shootout.

In all, 34 races got the green flag throughout the evening in a program which concluded just before 11 p.m.

In the USRA Modifieds, the star of the show was Tyler Wolff of Fayetteville, Ark., who won both of his heat races—one from the pole and the other from eighth (dead last)—before leaving the field in his wake with a dominant wire-to-wire win in the 18-lap feature in his No. 4W ARMI Contractors USRA Modified.

Callaway Raceway regular Ryan Middaugh of Fulton, Mo., was a distant second while national points leader Tyler Davis of Haysville, Kan., held off Brandon Givens of Wichita, Kan., for third.

Two-time Lucas Oil speedway track champ Dillon McCowan of Urbana, Mo., rounded out the top five. Jeff Cutshaw, Nic Bidinger, Kevin Stoa, Alex Williamson and Dustin Hodges completed the top 10.

Likewise, the USRA B-Mods featured two heats races for each driver with an 18-lap feature to cap off the action with arguably to best race of the night as Jon Sheets of Nevada, Mo., came out on top of a last-lap exchange of slide-jobs with Kris Jackson.

Sheets, who started 10th, had to turn back underneath Jackson as they exited the final turn and edged ahead of the two-time USRA B-Mod national champ at the checkered flag.