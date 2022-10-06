Points leader Tyler Davis captures USRA Modified Summit Shootout on Night 2 of Summit USRA Nationals

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 5, 2022) – USRA Modified national points leader Tyler Davis flexed his muscle on Wednesday night at the 9th annual Summit USRA Nationals.

Davis rolled to a lopsided victory in the Modified Summit Shootout, his 22nd feature win of the season. He earned $1,000.

The Summit Shootout, for USRA track champions and Summit Shootout qualifying race winners this season, was the only time the Modifieds hit the track on Wednesday after two qualifying rounds and a feature race a night earlier. Davis, of Haysville, Kansas, said he tried a few things with an eye toward another qualifying round on Thursday night.

Drivers are collecting points for starting positions in Saturday’s final-night action.

“The MK1 chassis was really good,” Davis said. “I didn’t feel very good over in turns three and four. I don’t know what everybody else felt like, but it was pretty slick. We tried a few things tonight to see if we could get a little better for tomorrow and Saturday.

“I think if we make a few more little adjustments, we’ll be right there.”

Davis took the lead on lap two and opened up a four-second cushion over second-place Ryan Middaugh by lap eight. Meanwhile, Lucas Oil Speedway track champion Dillon McCowan had advanced from 10th to third by that point.

As the green-flag laps clicked away, Davis’ lead continued to grow. He was 5.7 seconds in front by lap 11, a full straightaway-margin in front of Middaugh.

The caution-free event finished up with Davis taking the checkers 6.7 seconds over Middaugh. McCowan was another second back in third, followed by Nic Bidinger and Tyler Hibner.

The USRA B-Mods, USRA Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks also were in action on Wednesday night with a total of 42 races on the program. A total of 195 cars were entered in the four classes participating on Wednesday.

Action continues on Thursday night with Modified qualifying, Stock Car qualifying, B-Mod Summit Shootout, Hobby Stock qualifying and Late Model and Tuner full shows.

Gillmore takes B-Mod thriller: Ryan Gillmore had a big night in the B-Mod division, earning two heat-race wins plus the feature triumph. He passed Colson Kirk coming to the white flag to capture the 18-lap main event for his 11th feature win of the season.

Gillmore, of Springfield, had battled Kirk throughout the 18-lap feature but hadn’t been able to get by until finally making a pass stick on a restart with one to go.

“Desperation,” Gillmore said of the winning pass. “Colson fooled me on the start. He wasn’t going to mess up. He’s too good for that. I was planning on sliders on the start of the corner and through the center of the corner I was thinking ‘uh oh.’ I was gonna run him over so I had to check up and leave the lane.

“I couldn’t ask for a better guy to race with. Not many people would have raced me like that. They’d have either given me a nudge or put the quarter panel to me. I really appreciate Colson.”

Kirk and Gillmore dueled early, trading slide jobs a couple of times during the opening three laps as Kirk stayed in row but could not separate himself from Gillmore or third-place Brandon Hare.

The race’s first caution waved on lap 11 as eighth-running Cody Brill found the wall in turn one. After the restart Kirk remained in front and had a .324-second lead over Gillmore when a lap-16 caution set the stage for a two-lap shootout to the finish.

Gillmore attempted a couple of slide jobs, but was unable to pass and another caution came out to leave a final green-white-checker finish to settle the outcome.

“As soon as those last two yellows came out, I was melting in the seat and was like there goes my chance,” Gillmore said. “But I was able to get good restarts and it worked out.”

Terry Schultz rallied from sixth to finish third with Brandon Hare fourth and JC Morton fifth.

Stock Cars feature goes to Thornton: Dylan Thornton continued his successful week at the Summit USRA Nationals, taking the USRA Stock Cars feature win Wednesday night.

Thornton and Mitch Hovden broke away after the start and opened up a 1.5-second gap over third-place Myles Michehl by lap five. Thompson built a five car-length margin over Hovden by the halfway point of the 18-lapper.

The caution-free race saw Thornton gradually stretch out his lead the rest of the way as he finished 1.4 seconds clear of Hovden. Michehl finished third, Dean Wille fourth and Chad Clancy wound up fifth.

Thornton, of Santa Maria, California, made it two wins in two nights after he collected Stock Cars Summit Shootout honors on Tuesday.

“It was an identical front row to last night. Mitch is a great racer and I knew he’d race me clean and we’d have a good race,” Thornton said. “This is kind of how it went last year, then the final night didn’t go our way. Hopefully, that’s different this year.”

Clinton takes Hobby Stocks win: Dylan Clinton of West Union, Iowa, rolled to the USRA Hobby Stocks feature win, leading all but the opening lap.

“That was really fun,” Clinton said in victory lane. “It puts me in a good position for these upcoming couple of days.”

Jeremy Ludenking started on the front row with Clinton and led the first lap before Clinton took over the next time around. Clinton led the remainder of the 15-lap feature, opening a one-second lead over Jeremy Crimmins by lap 10.

Clinton, who won the Hobby Stocks Summit Shootout on Tuesday, went on to win by 1.1 seconds over Crimmins. Dustin Gulbrandson finished third, with Levi Vander Weide fourth and Ludenking coming home in fifth.

Lucas Oil Speedway unofficial results (Oct. 5, 2022)

9th annual Summit USRA Nationals

USRA Modifieds

Summit Shootout – 1. 65-Tyler Davis[1]; 2. 21-Ryan Middaugh[5]; 3. 8-Dillon McCowan[10]; 4. 3B-Nic Bidinger[7]; 5. 89-Tyler Hibner[2]; 6. 75-Tad Davis[8]; 7. 29H-Joe Horgdal[3]; 8. 5D-Devon Havlik[4]; 9. 6-Jason Payton[6]; 10. (DNF) 7A-Al Hejna[9]

USRA Stock Cars

A Feature – 1. 38T-Dylan Thornton[2]; 2. 15-Mitch Hovden[1]; 3. 21-Myles Michehl[3]; 4. 68-Dean Wille[7]; 5. 21C-Chad Clancy[4]; 6. 32G-Derek Green[6]; 7. 39JR-Robert Southerland[5]; 8. 88-Jeff Dixon[15]; 9. 26-Burl Woods[12]; 10. 10B-Bryan Bennett[8]; 11. 35C-Bill Crimmins[13]; 12. 1G-Pat Graham[11]; 13. M17-Rob Moseley[9]; 14. 41-Bryan White[17]; 15. 21B-Andrew Borchardt[14]; 16. 8M-James McMillin[16]; 17. (DNF) 7-Doug Keller[18]; 18. (DNF) 541-Robert White[10]

Heat 1 – 1. 39JR-Robert Southerland[8]; 2. 25-Dan Jones[4]; 3. 47-Ed Griggs[5]; 4. 111B-Butch Bailey[2]; 5. 9M-Mark Simon[3]; 6. 14-Todd Staley[10]; 7. 21P-Darren Phillips[9]; 8. 10K-Jeremy Ades[6]; 9. 4G-Bodie Gamble[1]; 10. (DQ) 1135-Derek Brown[7]

Heat 2 – 1. 541-Robert White[1]; 2. 33-Kevin Donlan[4]; 3. 95-Chance Larson[2]; 4. 1G-Pat Graham[5]; 5. 54-David Hendrix[10]; 6. 43K-Josh Kelderman[6]; 7. 25BA-Gerry Vaughn[8]; 8. 24-Josh Zieman[9]; 9. 27G-Ron Grover[7]; 10. (DNF) 115-Jason Park[3]

Heat 3 – 1. 21-Myles Michehl[5]; 2. 7-Doug Keller[2]; 3. 54I-Eddie Ingram[9]; 4. 94K-Chester Kaufman[4]; 5. 35-Johnny Coats[3]; 6. 0-Mason Beck[7]; 7. 111-Jason Newman[6]; 8. 41-Bryan White[1]; 9. 93S-Chad Shaw[10]; 10. 31-Robert Fisk[8]

Heat 4 – 1. 8M-James McMillin[5]; 2. 23-Paul Conrad[3]; 3. M17-Rob Moseley[1]; 4. 83-James Ellis[8]; 5. 18K-Kasey Ayres[7]; 6. 7G-William Garner[6]; 7. 47M-Trey Melton[10]; 8. 116-Zack Smith[9]; 9. 18-KAMERON STODDARD[2]; 10. (DNF) 24K-Daniel King[4]

Heat 5 – 1. 15-Mitch Hovden[1]; 2. 21C-Chad Clancy[4]; 3. 35C-Bill Crimmins[9]; 4. 74S-Rodney Schweizer[3]; 5. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[8]; 6. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[10]; 7. 9H-Nic Hanes[6]; 8. 87-Dylan Suhr[2]; 9. 3J-Josh Cain[7]; 10. (DNF) 5K-Steve Herrick[5]

Heat 6 – 1. 38T-Dylan Thornton[4]; 2. 32G-Derek Green[9]; 3. 12S-Christopher Sawyer[7]; 4. 10J-Jake Nelson[10]; 5. 7X-John Scott[2]; 6. 421-Karla Lampe[8]; 7. 24W-Craig Wright[1]; 8. 101-Justin Ades[5]; 9. 22H-Tim Hoselton[6]; 10. (DNF) 10-Paul Lanfermann II[3]

Heat 7 – 1. 88-Jeff Dixon[3]; 2. 26-Burl Woods[5]; 3. 4D-Cory Kelderman[1]; 4. 27-Jeff Tennant[2]; 5. 29-Brady Link[4]; 6. 106-Christopher Theodore[10]; 7. X9-Brad Whitney[9]; 8. 77M-Josh Monthei[7]; 9. (DNF) 39K-Shane Schmidt[8]; 10. (DNF) C3-Chad Staus[6]

Heat 8 – 1. 10B-Bryan Bennett[5]; 2. 68-Dean Wille[9]; 3. 32-Dennie Belknap[1]; 4. 32X-Rich Gregoire[3]; 5. 21B-Andrew Borchardt[8]; 6. 417-Kevin Anderson[7]; 7. 74-Jason Josselyn[2]; 8. 10A-John Ades[4]; 9. 32K-Michael Knight[6]

Heat 9 – 1. 21B-Andrew Borchardt[2]; 2. 21C-Chad Clancy[7]; 3. 39JR-Robert Southerland[3]; 4. 106-Christopher Theodore[1]; 5. 8M-James McMillin[6]; 6. 111-Jason Newman[5]; 7. 27-Jeff Tennant[9]; 8. 27G-Ron Grover[4]; 9. (DNF) 10-Paul Lanfermann II[8]

Heat 10 – 1. 417-Kevin Anderson[3]; 2. 21-Myles Michehl[6]; 3. 43K-Josh Kelderman[5]; 4. 4D-Cory Kelderman[10]; 5. 7X-John Scott[9]; 6. X9-Brad Whitney[2]; 7. 10J-Jake Nelson[1]; 8. (DNS) 24K-Daniel King; 9. (DNS) 74S-Rodney Schweizer; 10. (DQ) 1135-Derek Brown[4]

Heat 11 – 1. 1G-Pat Graham[6]; 2. 32G-Derek Green[2]; 3. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[1]; 4. 87-Dylan Suhr[9]; 5. 23-Paul Conrad[8]; 6. 32K-Michael Knight[4]; 7. 10K-Jeremy Ades[5]; 8. 94K-Chester Kaufman[7]; 9. 24W-Craig Wright[10]; 10. (DNS) 39K-Shane Schmidt

Heat 12 – 1. 15-Mitch Hovden[10]; 2. 35C-Bill Crimmins[2]; 3. 10B-Bryan Bennett[5]; 4. 47-Ed Griggs[6]; 5. 421-Karla Lampe[3]; 6. 35-Johnny Coats[8]; 7. 77M-Josh Monthei[4]; 8. 47M-Trey Melton[1]; 9. 18-KAMERON STODDARD[9]; 10. (DNF) 33-Kevin Donlan[7]

Heat 13 – 1. 116-Zack Smith[2]; 2. M17-Rob Moseley[10]; 3. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[3]; 4. 12S-Christopher Sawyer[4]; 5. 115-Jason Park[8]; 6. 7-Doug Keller[9]; 7. 93S-Chad Shaw[1]; 8. 10A-John Ades[6]; 9. (DNF) C3-Chad Staus[5]; 10. (DNF) 25-Dan Jones[7]

Heat 14 – 1. 54-David Hendrix[1]; 2. 3J-Josh Cain[4]; 3. 26-Burl Woods[6]; 4. 83-James Ellis[3]; 5. 32X-Rich Gregoire[7]; 6. 95-Chance Larson[9]; 7. 54I-Eddie Ingram[2]; 8. 9M-Mark Simon[8]; 9. 22H-Tim Hoselton[5]; 10. (DNF) 41-Bryan White[10]

Heat 15 – 1. 24-Josh Zieman[2]; 2. 14-Todd Staley[1]; 3. 18K-Kasey Ayres[4]; 4. 541-Robert White[10]; 5. 29-Brady Link[7]; 6. 9H-Nic Hanes[5]; 7. 101-Justin Ades[6]; 8. 74-Jason Josselyn[8]; 9. 31-Robert Fisk[3]; 10. 111B-Butch Bailey[9]

Heat 16 – 1. 38T-Dylan Thornton[7]; 2. 68-Dean Wille[1]; 3. 0-Mason Beck[4]; 4. 7G-William Garner[5]; 5. 88-Jeff Dixon[8]; 6. 21P-Darren Phillips[2]; 7. 32-Dennie Belknap[9]; 8. 5K-Steve Herrick[6]; 9. 25BA-Gerry Vaughn[3]; 10. 4G-Bodie Gamble[10]

USRA B-Mods

A Feature – 1. 66-Ryan Gillmore[1]; 2. 55-Colson Kirk[2]; 3. 7B-Terry Schultz[6]; 4. 56H-Brandon Hare[4]; 5. 18-JC Morton[5]; 6. 65-Kris Jackson[18]; 7. F1-Mitchell Franklin[7]; 8. 16-Dan Hovden[10]; 9. 19K-Kyle Slader[14]; 10. 25C-Joe Chisholm[17]; 11. 5-Reece Solander[8]; 12. 98-Kyle Anderson[13]; 13. 160-Michael Maggard[16]; 14. (DNF) 8S-Jon Sheets[12]; 15. (DNF) 15-Cayden Stacye[15]; 16. (DNF) 56-Shadren Turner[11]; 17. (DNF) 96-Cody Brill[3]; 18. (DNS) 99T-Eric Turner

Heat 1 – 1. 65-Kris Jackson[1]; 2. 99T-Eric Turner[2]; 3. 8S-Jon Sheets[7]; 4. 23B-Israel Ortega[9]; 5. 181-Luke Nieman[4]; 6. 6T-Michael Taylor III[8]; 7. 21K-Dave Kennedy[5]; 8. 17R-Rylee Fuller[11]; 9. 45-Dan Culp[10]; 10. 29-Bronson Wicker[6]; 11. (DNS) 54IM-David Higgins

Heat 2 – 1. 66-Ryan Gillmore[7]; 2. 15-Cayden Stacye[4]; 3. 22-Brian McGowen[2]; 4. 28K-Krew Walburn[6]; 5. D97-Devin Barker[3]; 6. 53-Tianna Mithun[9]; 7. 1-Kyle Henning[8]; 8. 90-Jessie Mulich[10]; 9. 17X-Clint Baker[5]; 10. 3A-Aaron Speck[11]; 11. (DNF) 2R-Jory Montis[1]

Heat 3 – 1. 19K-Kyle Slader[2]; 2. 96-Cody Brill[9]; 3. 160-Michael Maggard[6]; 4. 14M-Brian Mahlstedt[1]; 5. 54-Tyler Kidwell[7]; 6. 32-Robbe Ewing[10]; 7. 88-Bryer McCoy[8]; 8. 97-Tyler Lacy[4]; 9. 55J-Jeremy Short[3]; 10. #0-Jay Lamons[11]; 11. 24-Jerry Ellis[5]

Heat 4 – 1. 16-Dan Hovden[2]; 2. 55-Colson Kirk[7]; 3. 23K-Erik Kanz[10]; 4. F1-Mitchell Franklin[11]; 5. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[3]; 6. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[6]; 7. 22T-David Baxter[8]; 8. 24L-Dakota Lowe[1]; 9. 21-Greg Scheffler[9]; 10. (DNF) 14J-Jacob Hodges[4]; 11. (DNF) 27S-Jason Schlangen[5]

Heat 5 – 1. 56-Shadren Turner[3]; 2. 7B-Terry Schultz[10]; 3. 251M-Mike Ryun[1]; 4. 98-Kyle Anderson[11]; 5. 6-Dustin Kruse[5]; 6. 6P-John Potter[8]; 7. 46-Brice Gotschall[7]; 8. 66K-Keagen Einck[4]; 9. (DNF) 7G-Gabe Hodges[6]; 10. (DNF) 95X-Shaun Walski[2]; 11. (DNF) 510-Cody King[9]

Heat 6 – 1. 5-Reece Solander[2]; 2. 18-JC Morton[6]; 3. 56H-Brandon Hare[5]; 4. 15Q-Quentin Taylor[4]; 5. 1X-Colby Artherton[9]; 6. M1-Richard Magee[3]; 7. 25C-Joe Chisholm[10]; 8. 7D-Davis Givens[8]; 9. 20-Chad Fuller[7]; 10. 7R-Adam Rogich[1]; 11. (DNF) 9J-Jeremiah Reed[11]

Heat 7 – 1. 28-Andy Bryant[2]; 2. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[1]; 3. 30-Rex Harris[4]; 4. RED1-Dan Wheeler[8]; 5. 98K-Kenton Allen[5]; 6. 17C-Henry Chambers[7]; 7. 15A-Mike Anderson[10]; 8. 0B-Blake Bland[3]; 9. (DNF) 37-Wesley Long[9]; 10. (DNF) 30J-Dakota Jennings[6]

Heat 8 – 1. 56H-Brandon Hare[7]; 2. 510-Cody King[3]; 3. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[6]; 4. 54-Tyler Kidwell[5]; 5. 21-Greg Scheffler[2]; 6. 19K-Kyle Slader[10]; 7. 251M-Mike Ryun[11]; 8. 97-Tyler Lacy[8]; 9. 17R-Rylee Fuller[1]; 10. (DNF) 28-Andy Bryant[9]; 11. (DNF) 1-Kyle Henning[4]

Heat 9 – 1. 32-Robbe Ewing[2]; 2. 98-Kyle Anderson[1]; 3. 65-Kris Jackson[11]; 4. RED1-Dan Wheeler[4]; 5. 6T-Michael Taylor III[3]; 6. 15Q-Quentin Taylor[8]; 7. 29-Bronson Wicker[6]; 8. 17C-Henry Chambers[5]; 9. 17X-Clint Baker[7]; 10. 2R-Jory Montis[10]; 11. (DNS) 54IM-David Higgins

Heat 10 – 1. 66-Ryan Gillmore[4]; 2. 18-JC Morton[6]; 3. 90-Jessie Mulich[2]; 4. 56-Shadren Turner[9]; 5. 53-Tianna Mithun[3]; 6. 6-Dustin Kruse[7]; 7. 22-Brian McGowen[10]; 8. 66K-Keagen Einck[8]; 9. #0-Jay Lamons[1]; 10. (DNF) 46-Brice Gotschall[5]

Heat 11 – 1. 96-Cody Brill[3]; 2. 7G-Gabe Hodges[5]; 3. 30-Rex Harris[8]; 4. 16-Dan Hovden[10]; 5. 15A-Mike Anderson[2]; 6. 3A-Aaron Speck[1]; 7. 24L-Dakota Lowe[11]; 8. 21K-Dave Kennedy[7]; 9. 30J-Dakota Jennings[6]; 10. (DNF) 88-Bryer McCoy[4]; 11. (DNF) 55J-Jeremy Short[9]

Heat 12 – 1. F1-Mitchell Franklin[1]; 2. 7B-Terry Schultz[2]; 3. 22T-David Baxter[4]; 4. 95X-Shaun Walski[10]; 5. 15-Cayden Stacye[8]; 6. 14M-Brian Mahlstedt[11]; 7. D97-Devin Barker[9]; 8. 20-Chad Fuller[5]; 9. 24-Jerry Ellis[7]; 10. (DNF) 37-Wesley Long[3]; 11. (DNF) 98K-Kenton Allen[6]

Heat 13 – 1. 55-Colson Kirk[5]; 2. 6P-John Potter[4]; 3. 99T-Eric Turner[10]; 4. 28K-Krew Walburn[6]; 5. 45-Dan Culp[2]; 6. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[9]; 7. 181-Luke Nieman[7]; 8. 14J-Jacob Hodges[8]; 9. 1X-Colby Artherton[3]; 10. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[1]; 11. (DNF) 7R-Adam Rogich[11]

Heat 14 – 1. 25C-Joe Chisholm[1]; 2. 8S-Jon Sheets[5]; 3. 160-Michael Maggard[6]; 4. 5-Reece Solander[10]; 5. 23B-Israel Ortega[3]; 6. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[11]; 7. M1-Richard Magee[8]; 8. 0B-Blake Bland[9]; 9. (DNF) 7D-Davis Givens[4]; 10. (DNF) 23K-Erik Kanz[2]; 11. (DNS) 27S-Jason Schlangen

USRA Hobby Stocks

A Feature – 1. 18K-Dylan Clinton[2]; 2. 15-Jeremy Crimmins[5]; 3. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[8]; 4. 8-Levi Vander Weide[6]; 5. 81L-Joshua Ludeking[1]; 6. 83-Scott Dobel[7]; 7. 52-Carter Koop[4]; 8. 50-Bryce Sommerfeld[13]; 9. 13N-Dylan Nelson[12]; 10. 2*-Dustin Schultz[3]; 11. 23-Justin Hanson[11]; 12. 22-Steve Larson[15]; 13. 86-Tracy Halouska[17]; 14. 18-Landon Krohn[9]; 15. 18Z-Zac Smith[14]; 16. 61N-Nick Brady[18]; 17. 27H-Austin Hoeft[16]; 18. 19-Brandon Jurrens[10]

Heat 1 – 1. 19-Brandon Jurrens[2]; 2. 18Z-Zac Smith[1]; 3. 8-Levi Vander Weide[3]; 4. 27H-Austin Hoeft[4]; 5. 13N-Dylan Nelson[7]; 6. 15R-Ryan Crooks[5]; 7. 222-Carlos Irvin[6]; 8. 81F-Josh Froseth[8]

Heat 2 – 1. 2*-Dustin Schultz[2]; 2. 83-Scott Dobel[3]; 3. 18-Landon Krohn[8]; 4. 23-Justin Hanson[5]; 5. 20B-Josh Bradley[4]; 6. 9W-Andy Wieczorek[7]; 7. 11T-Todd Uhl[6]; 8. (DNF) 9-Cody Torkelson[1]

Heat 3 – 1. 81L-Joshua Ludeking[2]; 2. 18K-Dylan Clinton[6]; 3. 61N-Nick Brady[4]; 4. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[5]; 5. 50-Bryce Sommerfeld[7]; 6. 74-James Collins[3]; 7. (DNF) 86-Tracy Halouska[1]

Heat 4 – 1. 52-Carter Koop[2]; 2. 15-Jeremy Crimmins[4]; 3. 22-Steve Larson[6]; 4. 35-Riley Crimmins[1]; 5. 20-Travis Christensen[3]; 6. 81-Travis Vanden Top[7]; 7. 14-Kevin Lacy[5]

Heat 5 – 1. 18K-Dylan Clinton[2]; 2. 81L-Joshua Ludeking[6]; 3. 18-Landon Krohn[1]; 4. 14-Kevin Lacy[3]; 5. 18Z-Zac Smith[8]; 6. 15R-Ryan Crooks[4]; 7. 35-Riley Crimmins[7]; 8. 20B-Josh Bradley[5]

Heat 6 – 1. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[3]; 2. 15-Jeremy Crimmins[4]; 3. 83-Scott Dobel[6]; 4. 27H-Austin Hoeft[5]; 5. 81F-Josh Froseth[1]; 6. 86-Tracy Halouska[7]; 7. 9W-Andy Wieczorek[2]

Heat 7 – 1. 13N-Dylan Nelson[2]; 2. 81-Travis Vanden Top[1]; 3. 8-Levi Vander Weide[6]; 4. 2*-Dustin Schultz[7]; 5. 11T-Todd Uhl[3]; 6. 61N-Nick Brady[4]; 7. 20-Travis Christensen[5]

Heat 8 – 1. 50-Bryce Sommerfeld[1]; 2. 23-Justin Hanson[4]; 3. 52-Carter Koop[6]; 4. 22-Steve Larson[2]; 5. 19-Brandon Jurrens[7]; 6. 74-James Collins[5]; 7. 222-Carlos Irvin[3]; 8. (DNS) 9-Cody Torkelson

9th annual Summit USRA Nationals Schedule

Thursday

Classes: Modified qualifying, Stock Car qualifying, B-Mod Summit Shootout, Hobby Stock qualifying, Late Model full show, Tuner full show, Limited Mod and Factory Stock hot laps as time permits

Pit gate open: 1 p.m. (cleared at 3:30)

Spectator and pit gates open: 4 p.m.

Drivers’ meeting: 5 p.m.

Hot laps (Limited Mods and Factory Stocks only) – 5:30 p.m.

Racing – 6 p.m.

Admission:

Adults (16 and up) – $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $17

Youth (6-15) – $5

Kids (5-and-under) – Free

Family Pass – $45

Pit Pass – $40

Adult 3-day GA – $70

Seniors/Military 3-day GA – $61

Youth 3-day GA – $25

3-day Pit Pass – $120

Friday

Classes: Modified Last-Chance races, Stock Car Last-Chance races, B-Mod Last-Chance races, Late Model B Mains and Championship Feature, Tuner B-Mains and Championship Feature, Limited Mod full show, Factory Stock full show

Pit gate open: 1 p.m. (cleared at 3:30)

Spectator and pit gates open: 4 p.m.

Drivers’ meeting: 4:30 p.m.

Racing: 5 p.m.

Admission:

Adults (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6-15) – $10

Kids (5-and-under) – Free

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $40

Adult 2-day GA – $50

Seniors/Military 2-day GA – $39

Youth 2-day GA – $20

2-day Pit Pass – $80

Saturday

Classes: Modified C-Mains, B-Mains and Championship Feature; Stock Car D-Mains, C-Mains, B-Mains and Championship Feature; B-Mod D-Mains, C-Mains, B-Mains and Championship Feature; Hobby Stock B-Mains and Championship Feature; Limited Mod B-Mains and Championship Feature; Factory Stocks B-Mains and Championship Feature.

Pit gate open: 1 p.m. (cleared at 3:30)

Spectator gates open: 3:30 p.m.

Drivers’ meeting: 4 p.m.

Racing: 5 p.m.

Admission:

Adults (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6-15) – $10

Kids (5-and-under) – Free

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $40

To purchase tickets for any event on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule, or to inquire about camping information, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.