St. Louis Screw & Bolt named title sponsor for Tri-City Speedway’s Lucas Oil MLRA Season Championship event!

Pontoon Beach, IL (October 6th, 2022) Tri-City Speedway is proud to announce their partnership with St. Louis Screw & Bolt for the 2022 Season Championship event for the Lucas Oil MLRA Series on October 14th & 15th. St. Louis Screw & Bolt is located in Madison, Illinois and is one of the longest operating bolt manufacturers in the world and features well trained, experienced personnel who know construction bolting and can provide answers to all your toughest bolting questions. St. Louis Screw & Bolt is a premier manufacturer and distributor of top quality fastners made in the USA.

The series finale for the Lucas Oil MLRA Series will pay $5,000 to the winner on Friday, October 14th and $7,000 to the winner on Saturday, October 15th. Chad Simpson of Mt. Vernon, IA leads the series points coming into the finale weekend while Illinois’ Kolby Vandenbergh leads the series Rookie of the Year battle.

The weekend kicks off with an open practice session on Thursday, October 13th that is open to all divisions. Then on Friday, October 14th the action kicks off with a full program of MLRA Super Late Model action along with DIRTcar UMP Modifieds battling for $2,000 to win. Then on Saturday, October 15th the MLRA Super Late Models will once again have a complete show along with DIRTcar UMP Modifieds once again battling for another $2,000 to win and Tri-City Speedway’s B-Mod division competing for $1,000 to win. There will also be a free Trunk or Treat on Saturday in the pit area from 2pm – 3:30pm with the drivers for all kids in attendance.

On Friday, pits open at noon, grandstands open at 5:30pm and hotlaps begin at 6:30pm with racing immediately following hotlaps. Grandstand admission on Friday is $25 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands. Then on Saturday, pits open at 11am and grandstands open at 4:30pm. Hotlaps are at 5:30pm with racing immediately following hotlaps. Grandstand admission on Saturday is $30 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands.

For more information, visit www.tricityspeedway.net or www.mlraracing.com on the web or see Tri-City Speedway’s Facebook page. You can also reach the track at 618-931-7836.