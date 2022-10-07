Wolff, Thornton, Gillmore, Nelson, Kromschroeder, Monson win Thursday thrillers at Summit USRA Nationals

WHEATLAND, Mo. (Oct. 6)—Day three at the 9th Annual Summit USRA Nationals produced some wild racing action on the semi-banked 3/8-mile clay oval of the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

A few drivers solidified themselves as the ones to beat heading into the final two days of the event, while others found a way to stand out from the crowd and rise to the top of the heap against a collection of the most talented racers their division has.

In the USRA Modifieds, Tyler Wolff of Fayetteville, Ark., produced his second clean sweep of the week by winning both of his qualifying heats and then running away and hiding from the field in the feature race.

Through two nights of qualifying, he’s won all four his heat races, starting first, fourth, fifth and eighth in those, and led both 18-lap features from green to checkered which earned him the pole position for the start of Saturday’s championship main event.

“I can’t believe it,” Wolff said in victory lane. “This car has been awesome. The guys at MB Customs… this car has been perfect. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Dustin Hodges of Centralia finished second and will start next to Wolff in the finale on Saturday with Kevin Stoa occupying the outside of the three-wide front row.

Chillicothe’s Tyler Hibner was third in Thursday’s feature, followed by Matt Johnson of Archie and Lucas Oil Speedway track champion Dillon McCowan of Urbana.

Brandon Givens, Stoa, Jeff Cutshaw, national points leader Tyler Davis and Jason Pursley rounded out the top 10.

Tyler Wolff won the USRA Modified main event.

Like Wolff, Dylan Thornton has been nearly unbeatable in Medieval USRA Stock Car competition this week. He’s won three of his four heat races and dominated the last half of Thursday night’s main event to win for a third time this week.

“So far it’s been good,” Thornton said of his week.

The Santa Maria, Calif., transplant now living in Iowa won both preliminary features this week, as well as the Summit Shootout on opening night.

“It’s a lot more fun that way, when you don’t start on the front row and you get to move around,” fifth-starting Thornton said. “The biggest thing is watching the racetrack. I’ve never been to a racetrack in my life that changes so quick as this one. It keeps you on your toes.”

Josh Cain of Rio Rancho, N.M., had a barnburner of a battle with Thornton through the early stages of the race before fading late and settling for the runner-up paycheck.

Eight-time USRA Stock Car national champion and defending Summit USRA Nationals winner Mitch Hovden of Decorah, Iowa, was third with Bill Crimmins of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and David Hendrix of Waynesville taking fifth.

Derek Green passed a dozen cars to claim the sixth spot, Kevin Donlan secured a seventh-place finish, Lebanon’s Bryan White earned eighth-place money, Pat Graham grabbed ninth and Ed Griggs rounded out the top 10.

Hovden, Thornton and James McMillin will fill the front row for the three-wide start in Saturday’s championship main event.

After two nights of qualifying events, it was finally Summit Shootout night for the USRA B-Mods, with the cream of the crop battling for the trophy. In the end, former USRA B-Mod national champ Ryan Gillmore of Springfield scored the win.

“I love those slick racetracks,” Gillmore said in victory lane. “It kind of caught me off guard. I kind of expected it to rubber and it didn’t. We used last night’s feature tires and just flipped ‘em.

“I hope Saturday goes good,” Gillmore said. “We’ll take what we can get. This has definitely exceeded my expectations. I just wanted to lock in and we’ve done way more than I expected. The pressure is on for me now. I have to mind my business and hope it goes good.”

Ryan Gillmore won the USRA B-Mod Summit Shootout.

Urbana’s Colson Kirk, who followed Gillmore the checkers in Wednesday’s qualifying feature, was second again while another former USRA B-Mod national champ, Kris Jackson of Lebanon, was third. Kyle Slader of Muskogee, Okla., finished fourth and Gabe Hodges of Lebo, Kan., took fifth.

Late contact with a tire barrier thwarted Dustin Gulbrandson’s trot to victory in the USRA Hobby Stock feature, opening the door for Dylan Nelson of Adel, Iowa, and Dylan Clinton of West Union, Iowa, to slip ahead into first and second while Gulbrandson was able to manhandle his machine to a third place showing.

“I kept seeing Clinton down there, but knew I was in the fastest line,” Nelson said. “I knew if I kept hitting my marks that I should be good. It’s pretty special. Those two guys, they’re 1-2 in national points and are some of the best guys out here racing, day in and day out in this class.”

Behind the multi-time national titlist from Sioux Falls, S.D., was Carter Koop of Rockwell, Iowa, in fourth and 12th-starting Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa, in fifth.

Sixth through tenth at the finish line were Scott Dobel, Jeremy Crimmins, Josh Ludeking, Tracy Halouska and Justin Hanson.

Josh Ludeking, Nelson and Dobel will share the front row when the green flag waves over the USRA Hobby Stock championship race on Saturday.

Dylan Nelson won the USRA Hobby Stock main event.

Making their debut at the Summit USRA Nationals, the USRA Late Models were low in entries but high in energy as national title contender Dylan Kromschroeder of Cambridge, Minn., bested Larry Fitzsimmons of East Bethel, Minn., in an entertaining battle.

“It was two totally different tracks in each corner. That made it interesting, but we got up front and stayed there,” Kromschroeder said. “It’s awesome to have this here. I’m glad to see this place. It’s incredible.”

Third went to polesitter Kory Ressie of Alma, Wis., while Chad Prissel of Mondovi, Wis., and Steven O’Brien Jr. of Red Wing, Minn., completed the top five.

The rest of the top finishers were Gibby Steinhaus, Tim Steinhaus, Patrick Kelley and Michael Hucovski.

Dylan Kromschroeder won the USRA Late Model main event.

A solid field of drivers from seven different states made for an eventful and thrilling USRA Tuner feature race as Oliver Monson of Thornton, Iowa, used a slide-job in the final corner to nip Castalia, Iowa’s Brad Stahl at the checkered flag.

“I was running the middle for a while and watched Brad go around the top. I’m glad I moved up there,” Monson said. “This has been a pretty crazy season for me. I can’t thank everybody who helps me out enough.”

Sean Leasure of Mansfield, Texas, was third, polesitter Dylan Whitley of Enid, Okla., claimed the fourth spot and Alex Scarlett of Willard, Mo., rounded out the top five.

The next five drivers to take the checkered flag in the 15-lapper were Justin Converse, Tyler Crimmins, Robert Tosh, Dakota Cooper and Greyson Wooten, who started 25th on the 27-car starting grid.

Oliver Monson won the USRA Tuner main event.

Friday looms large as Limited Mods, Factory Stocks debut: The Summit USRA Nationals continue Friday with seven USRA-sanctioned divisions in action. USRA Modifieds, Medieval USRA Stock Cars and USRA B-Mod will compete in their last-chance races while USRA Late Models and USRA Tuners will run their B-mains and championship features.

For the first time this week, the USRA Limited Mods an, Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks will race in complete shows of heat races and feature events.

The pits will open at 1 p.m. (cleared at 3:30) and spectator gates open at 4. The drivers meeting happens at 5 followed by hot laps and racing at 6.

On Saturday, an alphabet soup of D-mains, C-mains and B-mains are on tap for the USRA Modifieds, Medieval USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods and USRA Hobby Stocks. USRA Limited Mods and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks will run a complete show of heats consolation races (if any), and all classes will wrap up with their championship features.

The pits will open at 1 p.m. (cleared at 3:30) while spectator gates open at 4. The drivers’ meeting is at 4:30 and racing gets underway at 5.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

9th Annual Summit USRA Nationals – Night 3 of 5

Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Round #1, Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

2. (6) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan.

3. (8) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

4. (5) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

5. (3) 5D Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa

6. (4) 12D Trevor Drake, Billings, Mo.

7. (9) 57 Robby Hines, Mena, Ark.

8. (7) A1 Phil Dixon, Crosby, Texas

9. (1) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

Round #1, Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (3) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

2. (2) 97 Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.

3. (1) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

4. (5) 21 Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo.

5. (6) 00S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

6. (7) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.

7. (9) 9L Vince Lucas, Elk City, Okla.

8. (4) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

9. (8) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

Round #1, Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (2) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

3. (4) 98X Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo.

4. (8) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

5. (7) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

6. (5) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (3) 11D Jeremy Duckworth, Springdale, Ark.

8. (9) 28 Jim Greenway, Galena, Mo.

9. (6) 49 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

Round #1, Heat #4 (8 laps):

1. (3) 1X Matt Johnson, Archie, Mo.

2. (6) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

3. (2) 57E Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (4) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.

5. (1) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

6. (7) 17 Roy Long, Stilwell, Okla.

7. (5) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

DNS – 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

DNS – 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

Round #1, Heat #5 (8 laps):

1. (5) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (2) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

3. (3) 57M Mike Hines, Van Buren, Ark.

4. (8) 7A Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

5. (4) 75J Jeremy LaCoe, Lincoln, Ark.

6. (6) 24D Donnie Fellers, Wheatland, Mo.

7. (7) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

8. (1) 7 Daniel Franklin, Berryville, Ark.

Round #2, Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

2. (6) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

3. (3) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.

4. (6) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

5. (5) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

6. (4) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

7. (1) 57 Robby Hines, Mena, Ark.

DNS – 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

Round #2, Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (4) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (5) 98X Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo.

3. (1) 9L Vince Lucas, Elk City, Okla.

4. (2) 7A Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

5. (3) 24D Donnie Fellers, Wheatland, Mo.

6. (8) 7 Daniel Franklin, Berryville, Ark.

7. (9) 17 Roy Long, Stilwell, Okla.

8. (7) 57M Mike Hines, Van Buren, Ark.

9. (6) 75J Jeremy LaCoe, Lincoln, Ark.

Round #2, Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

2. (2) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.

3. (5) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

4. (6) 1X Matt Johnson, Archie, Mo.

5. (3) 21 Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo.

6. (4) 12D Trevor Drake, Billings, Mo.

7. (8) 28 Jim Greenway, Galena, Mo.

8. (7) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

DNS – 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

Round #2, Heat #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

2. (1) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

3. (4) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan.

4. (6) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

5. (7) 97 Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.

6. (5) 11D Jeremy Duckworth, Springdale, Ark.

7. (8) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

8. (3) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

DNS – 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

Round #2, Heat #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 00S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

2. (1) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

3. (7) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (5) 57E Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (4) 5D Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa

6. (3) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (6) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

DNS – 49 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

DNS – A1 Phil Dixon, Crosby, Texas

Feature (18 laps):

1. (1) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (2) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

3. (6) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

4. (7) 1X Matt Johnson, Archie, Mo.

5. (5) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

6. (3) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (4) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

8. (9) 98X Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo.

9. (17) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

10. (11) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

11. (8) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan.

12. (14) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

13. (13) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

14. (10) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

15. (12) 00S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

16. (15) 97 Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.

17. (16) 57E Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

18. (18) 21 Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo.

MEDIEVAL USRA STOCK CARS

Round #1, Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 12S Christopher Sawyer, Buffalo, Mo.

2. (4) X9 Brad Whitney, Trenton, Mo.

3. (3) 39JR Robert Southerland, Sallisaw, Okla.

4. (5) 54 David Hendrix, Waynesville, Mo.

5. (8) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

6. (9) 26 Burl Woods, Republic, Mo.

7. (7) 7X John Scott, Warsaw, Mo.

8. (1) 10B Bryan Bennett, Tularosa, N.M.

9. (6) M17 Rob Moseley, Los Lunas, N.M.

DNS – 74S Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

Round #1, Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 43K Josh Kelderman, Sioux Center, Iowa

2. (4) 35C Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

3. (2) 1135 Derek Brown, Stoutland, Mo.

4. (7) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.

5. (10) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

6. (3) 39K Shane Schmidt, Topeka, Kan.

7. (8) 32X Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

8. (5) 93S Chad Shaw, Trimble, Mo.

9. (9) 25 Dan Jones, Waukon, Iowa

10. (6) 4G Bodie Gamble, Marshfield, Mo.

Round #1, Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 9H Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo.

2. (6) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

3. (5) 10J Jake Nelson, Williston, N.D.

4. (10) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

5. (3) 31 Robert Fisk, Lathrop, Mo.

6. (9) 94K Chester Kaufman, Jamesport, Mo.

7. (4) 21P Darren Phillips, Wheatland, Mo.

8. (8) 9M Mark Simon, Buffalo, Mo.

9. (7) 95 Chance Larson, Dunnell, Minn.

10. (2) 18K Kasey Ayres, Lathrop, Mo.

Round #1, Heat #4 (8 laps):

1. (5) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

2. (4) 116 Zack Smith, Centertown, Mo.

3. (3) 11 Waylon Dimmitt, Camdenton, Mo.

4. (1) 22H Tim Hoselton, Galt, Mo.

5. (6) 24W Craig Wright, Arma, Kan.

6. (2) 27G Ron Grover, Pocola, Okla.

7. (7) 87 Dylan Suhr, Waterloo, Iowa

8. (8) 10 Paul Lanfermann II, Atchison, Kan.

9. (9) 24K Daniel King, Topeka, Kan.

10. (10) 101 Justin Ades, Webster City, Iowa

Round #1, Heat #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 3J Josh Cain, Rio Rancho, N.M.

2. (1) 7G William Garner, Lebanon, Mo.

3. (8) 23 Paul Conrad, Colo, Iowa

4. (10) 47 Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

5. (9) 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa

6. (7) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

7. (5) 106 Christopher Theodore, Coweta, Okla.

8. (3) 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Mo.

9. (4) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa

10. (6) 541 Robert White, Lebanon, Mo.

Round #1, Heat #6 (8 laps):

1. (2) 0 Mason Beck, Urbana, Mo.

2. (7) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

3. (5) 47M Trey Melton, Lubbock, Texas

4. (8) 115 Jason Park, Kansas City, Kan.

5. (3) 83 James Ellis, Richland, Mo.

6. (4) 21B Andrew Borchardt, Plymouth, Iowa

7. (6) 4D Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

8. (10) 5K Steve Herrick, Topeka, Kan.

9. (9) 21C Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

10. (1) C3 Chad Staus, Otterville, Mo.

Round #1, Heat #7 (8 laps):

1. (10) 8M James McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

2. (9) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa

3. (6) 32 Dennie Belknap, Bonner Springs, Kan.

4. (5) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

5. (4) 54I Eddie Ingram, Linn Valley, Kan.

6. (3) 421 Karla Lampe, Fair Grove, Mo.

7. (7) 18 Kameron Stoddard, Appleton City, Mo.

8. (2) 77M Josh Monthei, Jefferson, Iowa

9. (8) 35 Johnny Coats, Joplin, Mo.

10. (1) 10K Jeremy Ades, Raymond, Iowa

Round #1, Heat #8 (8 laps):

1. (4) 32G Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

2. (6) 41 Bryan White, Lebanon, Mo.

3. (9) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

4. (8) 88 Jeff Dixon, Trenton, Mo.

5. (5) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.

6. (7) 111B Butch Bailey, Novelty, Mo.

7. (10) 77 Zack Willis, Macks Creek, Mo.

8. (2) 32K Michael Knight, Leavenworth, Kan.

9. (3) 25BA Gerry Vaughn, Greenwood, Ark.

10. (1) 111 Jason Newman, Kearney, Mo.

Round #2, Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 26 Burl Woods, Republic, Mo.

2. (4) 41 Bryan White, Lebanon, Mo.

3. (6) 11 Waylon Dimmitt, Camdenton, Mo.

4. (3) 9M Mark Simon, Buffalo, Mo.

5. (5) 93S Chad Shaw, Trimble, Mo.

6. (7) 12S Christopher Sawyer, Buffalo, Mo.

7. (2) 32X Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

8. (5) 116 Zack Smith, Centertown, Mo.

9. (9) 77 Zack Willis, Macks Creek, Mo.

DNS – 95 Chance Larson, Dunnell, Minn.

Round #2, Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (6) 54 David Hendrix, Waynesville, Mo.

2. (2) 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa

3. (5) 541 Robert White, Lebanon, Mo.

4. (9) 3J Josh Cain, Rio Rancho, N.M.

5. (3) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

6. (4) 111B Butch Bailey, Novelty, Mo.

7. (8) 83 James Ellis, Richland, Mo.

8. (7) 54I Eddie Ingram, Linn Valley, Kan.

9. (10) 22H Tim Hoselton, Galt, Mo.

10. (1) 101 Justin Ades, Webster City, Iowa

Round #2, Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

2. (4) 32 Dennie Belknap, Bonner Springs, Kan.

3. (1) 5K Steve Herrick, Topeka, Kan.

4. (10) 9H Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo.

5. (7) 21P Darren Phillips, Wheatland, Mo.

6. (9) 18K Kasey Ayres, Lathrop, Mo.

7. (8) 31 Robert Fisk, Lathrop, Mo.

8. (3) 88 Jeff Dixon, Trenton, Mo.

9. (6) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

10. (5) 4G Bodie Gamble, Marshfield, Mo.

Round #2, Heat #4 (8 laps):

1. (7) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa

2. (6) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

3. (1) 8M James McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

4. (2) 21C Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

5. (9) 0 Mason Beck, Urbana, Mo.

6. (10) 7G William Garner, Lebanon, Mo.

7. (4) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.

8. (8) 25BA Gerry Vaughn, Greenwood, Ark.

9. (5) 106 Christopher Theodore, Coweta, Okla.

10. (3) 10 Paul Lanfermann II, Atchison, Kan.

Round #2, Heat #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

2. (8) 111 Jason Newman, Kearney, Mo.

3. (5) 21B Andrew Borchardt, Plymouth, Iowa

4. (2) 7X John Scott, Warsaw, Mo.

5. (4) X9 Brad Whitney, Trenton, Mo.

6. (7) 27G Ron Grover, Pocola, Okla.

7. (3) 4D Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

8. (6) 39JR Robert Southerland, Sallisaw, Okla.

DNS – 74S Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

DNS – 24K Daniel King, Topeka, Kan.

Round #2, Heat #6 (8 laps):

1. (1) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

2. (3) 23 Paul Conrad, Colo, Iowa

3. (7) 39K Shane Schmidt, Topeka, Kan.

4. (6) 10J Jake Nelson, Williston, N.D.

5. (8) 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Mo.

6. (10) 43K Josh Kelderman, Sioux Center, Iowa

7. (2) 94K Chester Kaufman, Jamesport, Mo.

8. (5) 24W Craig Wright, Arma, Kan.

9. (9) 1135 Derek Brown, Stoutland, Mo.

10. (4) 87 Dylan Suhr, Waterloo, Iowa

Round #2, Heat #7 (8 laps):

1. (2) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa

2. (1) 47 Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

3. (5) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

4. (3) 35 Johnny Coats, Joplin, Mo.

5. (6) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.

6. (9) 32K Michael Knight, Leavenworth, Kan.

7. (8) 77M Josh Monthei, Jefferson, Iowa

8. (10) 10K Jeremy Ades, Raymond, Iowa

9. (4) 18 Kameron Stoddard, Appleton City, Mo.

10. (7) 32G Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

Round #2, Heat #8 (8 laps):

1. (7) 35C Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

2. (5) M17 Rob Moseley, Los Lunas, N.M.

3. (9) C3 Chad Staus, Otterville, Mo.

4. (8) 421 Karla Lampe, Fair Grove, Mo.

5. (10) 10B Bryan Bennett, Tularosa, N.M.

6. (6) 47M Trey Melton, Lubbock, Texas

7. (3) 115 Jason Park, Kansas City, Kan.

8. (4) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

9. (1) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

10. (2) 25 Dan Jones, Waukon, Iowa

Feature (18 laps):

1. (5) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

2. (7) 3J Josh Cain, Rio Rancho, N.M.

3. (9) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

4. (1) 35C Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

5. (8) 54 David Hendrix, Waynesville, Mo.

6. (18) 32G Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

7. (2) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa

8. (4) 41 Bryan White, Lebanon, Mo.

9. (11) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

10. (13) 47 Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

11. (3) 8M James McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

12. (15) 11 Waylon Dimmitt, Camdenton, Mo.

13. (10) 23 Paul Conrad, Colo, Iowa

14. (14) 0 Mason Beck, Urbana, Mo.

15. (16) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

16. (19) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

17. (17) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

18. (12) 32 Dennie Belknap, Bonner Springs, Kan.

19. (6) 9H Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo.

USRA B-MODS

Qualifier #1 (8 laps):

1. (3) 55 Colson Kirk, Urbana, Mo.

2. (2) 24L Dakota Lowe, Prescott, Kan.

3. (6) 19K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

4. (4) 98 Kyle Anderson, Decorah, Iowa

5. (7) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

6. (8) M1 Richard Magee, Oologah, Okla.

7. (9) 23B Israel Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (1) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

9. (5) 1X Colby Artherton, Bartlesville, Okla.

Qualifier #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

2. (2) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

3. (6) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.

4. (3) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

5. (4) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn.

6. (7) 15 Cayden Stacye, Fair Grove, Mo.

7. (5) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

8. (8) 28K Krew Walburn, Emporia, Kan.

Qualifier #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2. (2) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

3. (6) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

4. (8) D97 Devin Barker, Elkins, Ark.

5. (7) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

6. (5) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (1) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

8. (4) 25C Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

Last Chance Race (8 laps):

1. (1) 15 Cayden Stacye, Fair Grove, Mo.

2. (6) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

3. (8) 1X Colby Artherton, Bartlesville, Okla.

4. (4) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

5. (5) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

6. (2) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (7) 28K Krew Walburn, Emporia, Kan.

8. (3) 23B Israel Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (9) 25C Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

Summit Shootout (18 laps):

1. (4) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

2. (3) 55 Colson Kirk, Urbana, Mo.

3. (7) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

4. (2) 19K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

5. (11) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

6. (6) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

7. (8) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

8. (18) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

9. (19) 1X Colby Artherton, Bartlesville, Okla.

10. (9) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

11. (20) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

12. (17) 15 Cayden Stacye, Fair Grove, Mo.

13. (16) M1 Richard Magee, Oologah, Okla.

14. (10) D97 Devin Barker, Elkins, Ark.

15. (5) 24L Dakota Lowe, Prescott, Kan.

16. (15) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn.

17. (1) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.

18. (13) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

19. (12) 98 Kyle Anderson, Decorah, Iowa

20. (14) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

USRA HOBBY STOCKS

Round #1, Heat ##1 (7 laps):

1. (1) 23 Justin Hanson, Hawkeye, Iowa

2. (3) 18K Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa

3. (4) 50 Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa

4. (7) 20 Travis Christensen, Madison, S.D.

5. (6) 19 Brandon Jurrens, Rock Rapids, Iowa

6. (5) 9 Cody Torkelson, Elgin, Iowa

7. (2) 14 Kevin Lacy, Broken Arrow, Okla.

8. (8) 27H Austin Hoeft, Charles City, Iowa

Round #1, Heat ##2 (7 laps):

1. (1) 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

2. (5) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

3. (6) 52 Carter Koop, Rockwell, Iowa

4. (8) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

5. (3) 9W Andy Wieczorek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6. (7) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (2) 11T Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa

8. (4) 81F Josh Froseth, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Round #1, Heat ##3 (7 laps):

1. (3) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa

2. (7) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa

3. (4) 18 Landon Krohn, Rowena, S.D.

4. (6) 81L Josh Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa

5. (2) 222 Carlos Irvin, Dexter, N.M.

6. (5) 18Z Zac Smith, Manly, Iowa

7. (1) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Round #1, Heat ##4 (7 laps):

1. (3) 13N Dylan Nelson, Adel, Iowa

2. (2) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (6) 2* Dustin Schultz, Marshall, Minn.

4. (1) 15R Ryan Crooks, Ionia, Iowa

5. (7) 74 James Collins, Roswell, N.M.

6. (5) 35 Riley Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

7. (4) 81 Travis Vanden Top, Rock Rapids, Iowa

Round #2, Heat ##1 (7 laps):

1. (2) 81L Josh Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa

2. (3) 35 Riley Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

3. (1) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

4. (7) 23 Justin Hanson, Hawkeye, Iowa

5. (5) 81 Travis Vanden Top, Rock Rapids, Iowa

6. (4) 18Z Zac Smith, Manly, Iowa

7. (8) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (6) 222 Carlos Irvin, Dexter, N.M.

Round #2, Heat ##2 (7 laps):

1. (2) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa

2. (5) 13N Dylan Nelson, Adel, Iowa

3. (3) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

4. (1) 27H Austin Hoeft, Charles City, Iowa

5. (6) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa

6. (4) 18 Landon Krohn, Rowena, S.D.

7. (7) 15R Ryan Crooks, Ionia, Iowa

Round #2, Heat ##3 (7 laps):

1. (2) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (7) 14 Kevin Lacy, Broken Arrow, Okla.

3. (6) 18K Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa

4. (1) 20 Travis Christensen, Madison, S.D.

5. (3) 2* Dustin Schultz, Marshall, Minn.

6. (4) 81F Josh Froseth, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (5) 9W Andy Wieczorek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Round #2, Heat ##4 (7 laps):

1. (2) 52 Carter Koop, Rockwell, Iowa

2. (7) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (8) 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

4. (5) 50 Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa

5. (4) 9 Cody Torkelson, Elgin, Iowa

6. (1) 74 James Collins, Roswell, N.M.

7. (6) 11T Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa

8. (3) 19 Brandon Jurrens, Rock Rapids, Iowa

Feature (15 laps):

1. (2) 13N Dylan Nelson, Adel, Iowa

2. (6) 18K Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa

3. (4) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (5) 52 Carter Koop, Rockwell, Iowa

5. (12) 50 Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa

6. (1) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa

7. (3) 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

8. (9) 81L Josh Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa

9. (8) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

10. (7) 23 Justin Hanson, Hawkeye, Iowa

11. (16) 14 Kevin Lacy, Broken Arrow, Okla.

12. (10) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa

13. (13) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

14. (14) 2* Dustin Schultz, Marshall, Minn.

15. (17) 18 Landon Krohn, Rowena, S.D.

16. (18) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

17. (15) 20 Travis Christensen, Madison, S.D.

18. (11) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

USRA LATE MODELS

Heat (8 laps):

1. (4) 88 Michael Hucovski, Corcoran, Minn.

2. (3) 208 Kory Ressie, Alma, Wis.

3. (5) 9 Dylan Kromschroeder, Cambridge, Minn.

4. (6) 73 Larry Fitzsimmons, East Bethel, Minn.

5. (1) 14 Steven O’Brien Jr., Red Wing, Minn.

6. (2) 54 Chad Prissel, Mondovi, Wis.

7. (7) 63 Patrick Kelley, Forest Lake, Minn.

DNS – 21 Gibby Steinhaus, Mountain Home, Ark.

DNS – 6 Tim Steinhaus, Mountain Home, Ark.

Feature (15 laps):

1. (3) 9 Dylan Kromschroeder, Cambridge, Minn.

2. (2) 73 Larry Fitzsimmons, East Bethel, Minn.

3. (1) 208 Kory Ressie, Alma, Wis.

4. (5) 54 Chad Prissel, Mondovi, Wis.

5. (4) 14 Steven O’Brien Jr., Red Wing, Minn.

6. (8) 21 Gibby Steinhaus, Mountain Home, Ark.

7. (9) 6 Tim Steinhaus, Mountain Home, Ark.

8. (7) 63 Patrick Kelley, Forest Lake, Minn.

9. (6) 88 Michael Huncovsky, Corcoran, Minn.

USRA TUNERS

Heat #1 (6 laps):

1. (2) 35 Brad Stahl, Castalia, Iowa

2. (1) 32S Alex Scarlett, Willard, Mo.

3. (3) 2 Justin Day, Lebanon, Mo.

4. (8) C49 Justin Converse, Texarkana, Ark.

5. (9) 3JR Dakota Cooper, Waldo, Ark.

6. (5) 21T Tayla Lange, Ames, Iowa

7. (7) V31 Brandon Vignoe, Collins, Mo.

8. (4) 54 Matt Harvey, Carrier, Okla.

9. (6) 43 Jade Lange, Humboldt, Iowa

Heat #2 (6 laps):

1. (4) 67L Sean Leasure, Mansfield, Texas

2. (1) 20 Tim Day, Camdenton, Mo.

3. (5) 16W Dylan Whitley, Enid, Okla.

4. (2) 9T Robert Tosh, Bolivar, Mo.

5. (3) 93 Daniel Barton, Fair Grove, Mo.

6. (8) 56 Katie Stahl, Castalia, Iowa

7. (9) 15 Tyler Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

8. (7) 33 Dennis Cosens, Mentmore, N.M.

9. (6) 76G Greyson Wooten, Texarkana, Ark.

Heat #3 (6 laps):

1. (4) 5 Oliver Monson, Thornton, Iowa

2. (2) 76 Clayton Harms, Postville, Iowa

3. (7) 6J Jaytn Goldman, Waukomis, Okla.

4. (1) 42 Gregory Owens, Tunas, Mo.

5. (6) 28 Braiden Schaufenbuel, New Hampton, Iowa

6. (9) 6K David Kirkpatrick, Eugene, Mo.

7. (5) 21M Morgan Powell, Texarkana, Ark.

8. (3) 10B Breanna Ades, Rippey, Iowa

9. (8) 23 Nick Bradshaw, Lebanon, Mo.

Feature (15 laps):

1. (7) 5 Oliver Monson, Thornton, Iowa

2. (3) 35 Brad Stahl, Castalia, Iowa

3. (6) 67L Sean Leasure, Mansfield, Texas

4. (1) 16W Dylan Whitley, Enid, Okla.

5. (4) 32S Alex Scarlett, Willard, Mo.

6. (9) C49 Justin Converse, Texarkana, Ark.

7. (19) 15 Tyler Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

8. (13) 9T Robert Tosh, Bolivar, Mo.

9. (11) 3JR Dakota Cooper, Waldo, Ark.

10. (25) 76G Greyson Wooten, Texarkana, Ark.

11. (16) 93 Daniel Barton, Fair Grove, Mo.

12. (21) V31 Brandon Vignoe, Collins, Mo.

13. (17) 56 Katie Stahl, Castalia, Iowa

14. (18) 21T Tayla Lange, Ames, Iowa

15. (24) 33 Dennis Cosens, Mentmore, N.M.

16. (20) 21M Morgan Powell, Texarkana, Ark.

17. (23) 54 Matt Harvey, Carrier, Okla.

18. (5) 76 Clayton Harms, Postville, Iowa

19. (10) 2 Justin Day, Lebanon, Mo.

20. (14) 28 Braiden Schaufenbuel, New Hampton, Iowa

21. (12) 42 Gregory Owens, Tunas, Mo.

22. (26) 23 Nick Bradshaw, Lebanon, Mo.

23. (15) 6K David Kirkpatrick, Eugene, Mo.

24. (2) 6J Jaytn Goldman, Waukomis, Okla.

25. (27) 43 Jade Lange, Humboldt, Iowa

26. (8) 20 Tim Day, Camdenton, Mo.

27. (22) 10B Breanna Ades, Rippey, Iowa