Stahl earns Tuners championship win, Ressie prevails in Late Models at Summit USRA Nationals

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 7, 2022) – Brad Stahl took command at the start and led all 20 laps to earn the USRA Tuners championship feature win Friday night at the 9th annual Summit USRA Nationals.
Stahl, of Castalia, Iowa, won a USRA Tuners championship feature for the second time while picking up his seventh feature win of the season. He entered the action fourth in Tuners national points and earned $1,000 for the win.
The Tuners and USRA Late Models wrapped up their weekly action with the remaining six classes concluding the action on Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway.
Stahl started outside of the three-car front row and set the early pace, opening a two-second lead over Oliver Monson five laps into the 20-lapper and 5.7-second command by lap 10.
As the leaders entered lapped traffic, Stahl’s lead was 6.4 seconds when a caution flag on lap 11 erased his large margin.
Stahl again pulled away after the restart, but a jumbled battle ensued behind him. Sean Leasure move into second with Justin Converse to third as Monson, who came in as the national points leader, limped off the track with a flat tire after briefly challenging for the lead.
“I saw Oliver and he had the run and I was like ‘oh no.’ I don’t know what happened,” Stahl said. “I was just trying to hold my line. I didn’t want to spin him out or anything. He’s fast. There’s a reason he’s leading national points. He’s a dang good driver.”
Stahl continued to the win as the race remained green. He finished 1.6 seconds in front of Leasure with Converse third, Greyson Wooten fourth and Katie Stahl, Brad’s wife, finishing fifth.
Action concludes on Saturday with last-chance races and championship main events for USRA Modifieds, B-Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Limited Mods and Factory Stocks. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. with racing at 5.
Ressie takes Late Models win: Kory Ressie of Alma, Wisconsin, took over the lead with six laps left to take the $1,000 USRA Late Model championship feature win.
Ressie stalked Kromschroeder through eight laps before making the go-ahead pass coming off turn two on lap 9. Ressie was able to open it up from there in the caution-free 15-lapper, finishing 1.6 seconds clear of Larry Fitzsimmons.
“It was a nine-hour trip down here, but this makes it worth it,” Ressie said. “We struggled a little bit last night, but were better tonight.”
Fitzsimmons, who started sixtsh in the three-wide starting format, passed Kromschroeder for the runner-up position on lap 14. Michael Huchovski finished fourth with Chad Prissel in fifth.
Johnson wins Limited Mods feature: Timmy Johnson led all 18 laps to capture the Limited Mods feature, a night before the division’s championship finale for the class.
Third-starting Johnson led from the start and held a 2.2-second lead when action was slowed by a lap-five caution.
Following the restart Johnson, of Hydro, Oklahoma, again opened a sizable lead when a lap-12 yellow wiped out his 2.5-second command over Aaron Roy.
Johnson covered the final six green-flag laps without any issues, cruising to a 2.2-second margin over Adam Roy with Aaron Roy coming home in third. Brandon Williams finished fourth and Conner Williams fifth.
“I got to give it up for the guys that help me,” Johnson said. “Probably about 12 hours before we were supposed to be hot-lapping up here, I wasn’t even going to come. My buddies were saying ‘you gotta come, you gotta come.’ I’m glad we did.”
Tanner leads all the in Factory Stocks: Colton Tanner came from the back of the field at the start to capture the Factory Stocks feature, taking the lead with three laps remaining.
Tanner, of Corsicana, Texas, finished about eight car lengths in front of runner-up Phil Dixon to claim the win.
“Man, I don’t even know where to start,” Tanner said. “I hate it for the 28 (Albert McCall). He probably had the faster car. I felt like we were kind of catching him. For Texas boys, eight hours away, this is a dream. It’s awesome to be here. I’m stoked.”
Albert McCall Jr., who started fifth, used an inside pass going down the backstretch to pass Jason Weber for the lead on lap seven after pole-starting Weber had led the first seven circuits.
McCall spun on lap 13 and that gave the lead to Tanner, who had charged from ninth to second a couple of laps earlier.
“I hate that he spun, but we’re gonna be here tomorrow and you can bet we’re both gonna be up front again.”
Tanner led it from there, beating Dixon by 1.4 seconds. Steve Blunk finished third with McCall fourth and Craig Pursley fifth.
Lucas Oil Speedway results (Oct. 7, 2022)
9th annual Summit USRA Nationals
USRA B-Mods
Last-Chance – 1. 17C-Henry Chambers[1]; 2. 66K-Keagen Einck[5]; 3. 14J-Jacob Hodges[9]; 4. 7D-Davis Givens[4]; 5. 3A-Aaron Speck[7]; 6. 21K-Dave Kennedy[8]; 7. 7R-Adam Rogich[23]; 8. 21-Greg Scheffler[2]; 9. 88-Bryer McCoy[14]; 10. 30J-Dakota Jennings[19]; 11. 0B-Blake Bland[13]; 12. 54IM-David Higgins[24]; 13. 29-Bronson Wicker[6]; 14. (DNF) 46-Brice Gotschall[11]; 15. (DNF) #0-Jay Lamons[18]; 16. (DNF) 97-Tyler Lacy[3]; 17. (DNF) 20-Chad Fuller[17]; 18. (DNF) 55J-Jeremy Short[21]; 19. (DNF) 2R-Jory Montis[22]; 20. (DNF) 17X-Clint Baker[12]; 21. (DNF) 9J-Jeremiah Reed[20]; 22. (DNF) 17R-Rylee Fuller[15]; 23. (DNF) 37-Wesley Long[10]; 24. (DNS) 27S-Jason Schlangen
USRA Stock Cars
Last-Chance 1 – 1. 111B-Butch Bailey[1]; 2. 21P-Darren Phillips[3]; 3. 94K-Chester Kaufman[2]; 4. 101-Justin Ades[12]; 5. 93S-Chad Shaw[8]; 6. 87-Dylan Suhr[5]; 7. 25BA-Gerry Vaughn[11]; 8. 27G-Ron Grover[7]; 9. 77M-Josh Monthei[9]; 10. 10A-John Ades[6]; 11. (DNS) 4G-Bodie Gamble; 12. (DNS) 22H-Tim Hoselton; 13. (DNS) 24K-Daniel King; 14. (DNS) 95-Chance Larson
Last-Chance 2 – 1. 1135-Derek Brown[2]; 2. 24W-Craig Wright[7]; 3. 9M-Mark Simon[4]; 4. C3-Chad Staus[8]; 5. 77-Zack Willis[13]; 6. 31-Robert Fisk[9]; 7. 5K-Steve Herrick[5]; 8. 4D-Cory Kelderman[1]; 9. 10-Paul Lanfermann II[12]; 10. 10K-Jeremy Ades[10]; 11. (DNF) 18-Kameron Stoddard[11]; 12. (DNF) 39K-Shane Schmidt[3]; 13. (DNF) 32K-Michael Knight[6]; 14. (DNS) 74S-Rodney Schweizer
USRA Tuners
A Feature – 1. 35-Brad Stahl[3]; 2. 67L-Sean Leasure[10]; 3. C49-Justin Converse[4]; 4. 76G-Greyson Wooten[11]; 5. 56-Katie Stahl[13]; 6. 9T-Robert Tosh[7]; 7. 3JR-Dakota Cooper[5]; 8. 6J-Jaytn Goldman[15]; 9. 16W-Dylan Whitley[2]; 10. 15-Tyler Crimmins[12]; 11. 28-Braiden Schaufenbuel[14]; 12. 33-Dennis Cosens[24]; 13. 32S-Alex Scarlett[1]; 14. 93-Daniel Barton[6]; 15. 23-Nick Bradshaw[22]; 16. 21M-Morgan Powell[16]; 17. 41-Corbin Mooney[20]; 18. 10B-Breanna Ades[23]; 19. 54-Matt Harvey[21]; 20. (DNF) 5-Oliver Monson[8]; 21. (DNF) V31-Brandon Vignoe[9]; 22. (DNF) 3M-Bobby Mooney[19]; 23. (DNF) 21T-Tayla Lange[17]; 24. (DNF) 76-Clayton Harms[18]; 25. (DNS) 2-Justin Day; 26. (DNS) 20-Tim Day; 27. (DNS) 6K-David Kirkpatrick; 28. (DNS) 43-Jade Lange; 29. (DNS) 42-Gregory Owens
B Feature – 1. 56-Katie Stahl[1]; 2. 33-Dennis Cosens[3]; 3. 28-Braiden Schaufenbuel[8]; 4. 6J-Jaytn Goldman[12]; 5. 21M-Morgan Powell[4]; 6. 21T-Tayla Lange[2]; 7. 76-Clayton Harms[6]; 8. 3M-Bobby Mooney[16]; 9. 41-Corbin Mooney[17]; 10. 54-Matt Harvey[5]; 11. 23-Nick Bradshaw[10]; 12. 10B-Breanna Ades[15]; 13. (DNS) 2-Justin Day; 14. (DNS) 20-Tim Day; 15. (DNS) 6K-David Kirkpatrick; 16. (DNS) 43-Jade Lange; 17. (DNS) 42-Gregory Owens
USRA Late Models
A Feature – 1. 208-Kory Ressie[3]; 2. 73-Larry Fitzsimmons[6]; 3. 9-Dylan Kromschroeder[2]; 4. 88-Michael Hucovski[7]; 5. 54-Chad Prissel[5]; 6. 14-Steven O’Brien Jr[8]; 7. 63-Patrick Kelley[4]; 8. 6-Tim Steinhaus[1]; 9. (DNF) 21-Gibby Steinhaus[9]
Heat 1 – 1. 73-Larry Fitzsimmons[4]; 2. 208-Kory Ressie[5]; 3. 9-Dylan Kromschroeder[3]; 4. 54-Chad Prissel[2]; 5. 6-Tim Steinhaus[8]; 6. 63-Patrick Kelley[7]; 7. (DNF) 88-Michael Hucovski[6]; 8. (DNF) 14-Steven O’Brien Jr[1]; 9. (DNS) 21-Gibby Steinhaus
USRA Factory Stocks
A Feature – 1. 96T-Colton Tanner[9]; 2. A 1-Phil Dixon[2]; 3. 32S-Steve Blunk[3]; 4. 28-Albert McCall Jr[5]; 5. 56-Craig Pursley[4]; 6. 444-Travis Hudnall[6]; 7. 21-Jason Weber[1]; 8. (DNS) 8B-Ashlee Buck; 9. (DNS) 20-Neil Kemp
Heat 1 – 1. 28-Albert McCall Jr[2]; 2. 444-Travis Hudnall[1]; 3. 56-Craig Pursley[9]; 4. A 1-Phil Dixon[4]; 5. 21-Jason Weber[5]; 6. 32S-Steve Blunk[6]; 7. (DNF) 8B-Ashlee Buck[8]; 8. (DNF) 20-Neil Kemp[3]; 9. (DNF) 96T-Colton Tanner[7]
USRA Limited Mods
A Feature – 1. 76-Timmy Johnson[3]; 2. 2-Adam Roy[8]; 3. 35-Aaron Roy[5]; 4. 5-Brandon Williams[13]; 5. 47CC-Conner Williams[2]; 6. 12-Travis Graves[12]; 7. 11-Eric Luttrell[7]; 8. 49-Shannon Hartline[9]; 9. 18-Kyle Wiens[6]; 10. 1-Ryan Reeves[1]; 11. 10-Alex Wiens[4]; 12. 22K-James Farmer[11]; 13. 34-Donald Fetty[10]; 14. (DNF) 20D-Rowdy Day[14]
Heat 1 – 1. 18-Kyle Wiens[2]; 2. 76-Timmy Johnson[4]; 3. 2-Adam Roy[6]; 4. 10-Alex Wiens[3]; 5. 34-Donald Fetty[1]; 6. 22K-James Farmer[7]; 7. 5-Brandon Williams[5]
Heat 2 – 1. 47CC-Conner Williams[1]; 2. 1-Ryan Reeves[2]; 3. 35-Aaron Roy[4]; 4. 11-Eric Luttrell[7]; 5. 49-Shannon Hartline[6]; 6. 12-Travis Graves[3]; 7. (DNF) 20D-Rowdy Day[5]
Saturday’s Lineups
USRA Modifieds
A Feature (partial)
Row 1 – Tyler Wolff, Dustin Hodges, Kevin Stoa
Row 2 – Brandon Givens, Jason Pursley, Dillon McCowan
Row 3 – Tyler Davis, Tad Dvais, Jeff Cutshaw
Row 4 – Matt Johnson, Nic Bidinger, Tyler Hibner
Row 5 – Alex Williamson, Ryan Middaugh, Cody Brill
Row 6 – Dustin Brown
B Feature (top 12 advance to A Feature)
Row 1 – Vince Lucas, Devon Havlik
Row 2 – Mike Hines, Houston Johnson
Row 3 – Jason Bass, Duke Erickson
Row 4 – Al Hejna, Jason Payton
Row 5 – Chris Spalding, Robby Hines
Row 6 – Ben Stockton, Trevor Drake
Row 7 – Casey Fowler, Joe Horgdal
Row 8 – Daniel Franklin, Donnie Fellers
Row 9 – Tyler Grooms, Jeremy LaCoe
Row 10 – Jeremy Duckworth, Shad Badder
Row 11 – Andy Bryant, Colton Eck
Row 12 – Phil Dixon, Gary Christian
Row 13 – Roy Long, Jim Greenway
USRA B-Mods
A Feature (partial)
Row 1 – Ryan Gillmore, Shadren Turner, Colson Kirk
Row 2 – Andy Bryant, Mitchell Franklin, Eric Turner
Row 3 – Brandon Hare Reece Solander, JC Morton
Row 4 – Cody Brill, Kyle Slader, Tyler Kidwell
Row 5 – Jon Sheets, Kris Jackson, Terry Schultz
Row 6 – Dan Hovden
B Feature (top 12 advance to A Feature)
Row 1 – Gabe Hodges, Dan Wheeler
Row 2 – Brian McGowen, Robbe Ewing
Row 3 – Cayden Stacye, Brian Mahlstedt
Row 4 – Michael Maggard, Shaun Walski
Row 5 – Joe Chisholm, Tyson Lanfermann
Row 6 – Kenton Allen, Kyle ANderson
C Feature (top 12 advance to B Feature)
Row 1 – Krew Walburn, Tianna Mithun
Row 2 – Rex Harris, Colby Artherton
Row 3 – Jaylen Wettengel, Cody King
Row 4 – John Potter, Luke Nieman
Row 5 – Michael Taylor III, Tyler Cadwallader
Row 6 – Jessie Mulich, Devin Barker
D Feature (top 12 advance to C Feature)
Row 1 – Quentin Taylor, Dustin Kruse
Row 2 – Mike Ryun, David Baxter
Row 3 – Jerry Ellis, Richard Magee
Row 4 – Erik Kanz, Kyle Henning
Row 5 – Dan Culp, Israel Ortega
Row 6 – Mike Anderson, Dakota Lowe
USRA Stock Cars
A Feature (partial)
Row 1 – Mitch Hovden, Dylan Thornton, James McMillin
Row 2 – Bill Crimmins, Myles Michehl, Kevin Donlan
Row 3 – Derek Green, Pat Graham, Dean Wille
Row 4 – Rob Moseley, David Hendrix, Burl Woods
Row 5 – Josh Cain, Paul Conrad, Robert Southerland
Row 6 – Andre Borchardt
B Feature (top 12 advance to A Feature)
Row 1 – Bryan Bennett, Robert White
Row 2 – Chad Clancy, Ed Griggs
Row 3 – Todd Staley, Christopher Sawyer
Row 4 – Jeff Dixon, Mason Beck
Row 5 – Josh Zieman, Waylon Dimmitt
Row 6 – Jake Nelson, Josh Kelderman
C Feature (top 12 advance to B Feature)
Row 1 – Kevin Anderson, Nic Hanes
Row 2 – Dennie Balknap, Bryan White
Row 3 – Brady Link Zack Smith
Row 4 – William Garner, Brad Whitney
Row 5 – Jason Josselyn, James Ellis
Row 6 – Kasey Ayres, Jason Newman
D Feature (top 12 advance to C Feature)
Row 1 – Jaylen Wettengel, Jeff Tennant
Row 2 – John Scott, Doug Keller
Row 3 – Karla Lampe, Eddie Ingram
Row 4 – Dan Jones, Jason Park
Row 5 – Rich Gregoire, Trey Melton
Row 6 – Christopher Theodore, Johnny Coats
Row 7 – Butch Bailey, Derek Brown
Row 8 – Darren Phillips, Craig Wright
Row 9 – Chster Kaufman, Mark Simon
Row 10 – Justin Ades, Chad Staus
Row 11 – Chad Shaw, Zack Willis
Row 12 – Dylan Suhr, Robert Fish
USRA Hobby Stocks
A Feature (partial)
Row 1 – Joshua Ludeking, Dylan Nelson, Scott Dobel
Row 2 – Dustin Gulbrandson, Dylan Clinton, Carter Koop
Row 3 – Jeremy Crimmins, Dustin Schultz, Levi Vander Weide
Row 4 – Jusitn Hanson, Steve Larson, Landon Krohn
Row 5 – Bryce Sommerfeld, Tracy Halouska, Brandon Jurrens
Row 6 – Josh Bradley
B Feature (all transfer to A Feature)
Row 1 – Kevin Lacy, Riley Crimmins
Row 2 – Austin Hoeft, Zac Smith
Row 3 – Travis Christensen, Nick Brady
Row 4 – Ryan Crooks, James Collins
Row 5 – Andy Wieczorek, Travis Vanden Top
Row 6 – Todd Uhl, Carlos Irvin
Row 7 – Josh Froseth, Cody Torkelson
9th annual Summit USRA Nationals Schedule
Saturday
Classes: Modified C-Mains, B-Mains and Championship Feature; Stock Car D-Mains, C-Mains, B-Mains and Championship Feature; B-Mod D-Mains, C-Mains, B-Mains and Championship Feature; Hobby Stock B-Mains and Championship Feature; Limited Mod B-Mains and Championship Feature; Factory Stocks B-Mains and Championship Feature.
Pit gate open: 1 p.m. (cleared at 3:30)
Spectator gates open: 3:30 p.m.
Drivers’ meeting: 4 p.m.
Racing: 5 p.m.
Admission:
Adults (16 and up) – $25
Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22
Youth (6-15) – $10
Kids (5-and-under) – Free
Family Pass – $60
Pit Pass – $40
To purchase tickets for any event on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule, or to inquire about camping information, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.