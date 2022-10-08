Stahl earns Tuners championship win, Ressie prevails in Late Models at Summit USRA Nationals

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 7, 2022) – Brad Stahl took command at the start and led all 20 laps to earn the USRA Tuners championship feature win Friday night at the 9th annual Summit USRA Nationals.

Stahl, of Castalia, Iowa, won a USRA Tuners championship feature for the second time while picking up his seventh feature win of the season. He entered the action fourth in Tuners national points and earned $1,000 for the win.

The Tuners and USRA Late Models wrapped up their weekly action with the remaining six classes concluding the action on Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Stahl started outside of the three-car front row and set the early pace, opening a two-second lead over Oliver Monson five laps into the 20-lapper and 5.7-second command by lap 10.

As the leaders entered lapped traffic, Stahl’s lead was 6.4 seconds when a caution flag on lap 11 erased his large margin.

Stahl again pulled away after the restart, but a jumbled battle ensued behind him. Sean Leasure move into second with Justin Converse to third as Monson, who came in as the national points leader, limped off the track with a flat tire after briefly challenging for the lead.

“I saw Oliver and he had the run and I was like ‘oh no.’ I don’t know what happened,” Stahl said. “I was just trying to hold my line. I didn’t want to spin him out or anything. He’s fast. There’s a reason he’s leading national points. He’s a dang good driver.”

Stahl continued to the win as the race remained green. He finished 1.6 seconds in front of Leasure with Converse third, Greyson Wooten fourth and Katie Stahl, Brad’s wife, finishing fifth.

Action concludes on Saturday with last-chance races and championship main events for USRA Modifieds, B-Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Limited Mods and Factory Stocks. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. with racing at 5.

Ressie takes Late Models win: Kory Ressie of Alma, Wisconsin, took over the lead with six laps left to take the $1,000 USRA Late Model championship feature win.

Ressie stalked Kromschroeder through eight laps before making the go-ahead pass coming off turn two on lap 9. Ressie was able to open it up from there in the caution-free 15-lapper, finishing 1.6 seconds clear of Larry Fitzsimmons.

“It was a nine-hour trip down here, but this makes it worth it,” Ressie said. “We struggled a little bit last night, but were better tonight.”

Fitzsimmons, who started sixtsh in the three-wide starting format, passed Kromschroeder for the runner-up position on lap 14. Michael Huchovski finished fourth with Chad Prissel in fifth.

Johnson wins Limited Mods feature: Timmy Johnson led all 18 laps to capture the Limited Mods feature, a night before the division’s championship finale for the class.

Third-starting Johnson led from the start and held a 2.2-second lead when action was slowed by a lap-five caution.

Following the restart Johnson, of Hydro, Oklahoma, again opened a sizable lead when a lap-12 yellow wiped out his 2.5-second command over Aaron Roy.

Johnson covered the final six green-flag laps without any issues, cruising to a 2.2-second margin over Adam Roy with Aaron Roy coming home in third. Brandon Williams finished fourth and Conner Williams fifth.

“I got to give it up for the guys that help me,” Johnson said. “Probably about 12 hours before we were supposed to be hot-lapping up here, I wasn’t even going to come. My buddies were saying ‘you gotta come, you gotta come.’ I’m glad we did.”

Tanner leads all the in Factory Stocks: Colton Tanner came from the back of the field at the start to capture the Factory Stocks feature, taking the lead with three laps remaining.

Tanner, of Corsicana, Texas, finished about eight car lengths in front of runner-up Phil Dixon to claim the win.

“Man, I don’t even know where to start,” Tanner said. “I hate it for the 28 (Albert McCall). He probably had the faster car. I felt like we were kind of catching him. For Texas boys, eight hours away, this is a dream. It’s awesome to be here. I’m stoked.”

Albert McCall Jr., who started fifth, used an inside pass going down the backstretch to pass Jason Weber for the lead on lap seven after pole-starting Weber had led the first seven circuits.

McCall spun on lap 13 and that gave the lead to Tanner, who had charged from ninth to second a couple of laps earlier.

“I hate that he spun, but we’re gonna be here tomorrow and you can bet we’re both gonna be up front again.”

Tanner led it from there, beating Dixon by 1.4 seconds. Steve Blunk finished third with McCall fourth and Craig Pursley fifth.

Lucas Oil Speedway results (Oct. 7, 2022)

9th annual Summit USRA Nationals

USRA B-Mods

USRA Stock Cars

USRA Tuners

USRA Late Models

USRA Factory Stocks

USRA Limited Mods

Saturday’s Lineups

USRA Modifieds

USRA B-Mods

USRA Stock Cars

9th annual Summit USRA Nationals Schedule

Saturday

Classes: Modified C-Mains, B-Mains and Championship Feature; Stock Car D-Mains, C-Mains, B-Mains and Championship Feature; B-Mod D-Mains, C-Mains, B-Mains and Championship Feature; Hobby Stock B-Mains and Championship Feature; Limited Mod B-Mains and Championship Feature; Factory Stocks B-Mains and Championship Feature.

Pit gate open: 1 p.m. (cleared at 3:30)

Spectator gates open: 3:30 p.m.

Drivers’ meeting: 4 p.m.

Racing: 5 p.m.

Admission:

Adults (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6-15) – $10

Kids (5-and-under) – Free

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $40