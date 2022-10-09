Kyle Beard Three-Peats in CCSDS Wendy’s All-American 60 at Jackson

Brian Rickman Clinches First-Career COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Crown

BYRAM, Miss. (10/08/22) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil put a wrap on their 2022 season on Saturday night at Mississippi’s Jackson Motor Speedway, and it was Arkansas traveler’ Kyle Beard who bagged his third-straight $6,000 triumph in the Wendy’s All-American 60.

Leading all but one lap of the finale, the two-time CCSDS Champion completed a clean sweep of the night by setting fast time in Mark Martin Automotive Qualifying, winning his heat race, and ultimately topping the 60-lap finale from the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Position.

The victory was the third of the year on the tour for Beard and the 23rd of his career in series competition.

“I’ve always liked this track. I like coming here,” a soft-spoken Beard said. “Yeah, I knew he (Chad Thrash) was back there. My guys was watching the whole time and I was doing pretty good on the bottom, but I knew I was gonna have to get up there (to the outside line). I guess I picked the right time.”

Beard led the opening circuit of the season finale, but Neil Baggett rallied past him on the top side on the second circuit to take the lead. Unfortunately, Baggett soon jumped the cushion to draw the caution, which sent him to the tail of the field.

From there Beard led the rest of the way and held off a hard-charging Chad Thrash to register the $6,000 victory. Thrash, Morgan Bagley, B.J. Robinson, and Brian Rickman rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

By entering the event, Brian Rickman clinched his first-career COMP Cams Super Dirt Series championship. Kyle Beard, Morgan Bagley, B.J. Robinson, and Hunter Rasdon completed the Top 5 in the final standings.

The 2022 season found 11 different drivers in COMP Cams Victory Lane over the course of 21 events with 143 competitors entering at least one event.

The final series’ standings can be found at www.COMPdirt.com and details on the 2022 Night of Champions point banquet along with 2023 season details will be released soon there as well.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – October 8, 2022

Wendy’s All-American 60

Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.)

Feature Results

1)Kyle Beard 2)Chad Thrash 3)Morgan Bagley 4)B.J. Robinson 5)Brian Rickman 6)Rick Rickman 7)Clay Fisher 8)Mikey Kile 9)Dean Carpenter 10)Jamie Burford 11)Hunter Rasdon 12)Alex Ashley 13)Chase Williams 14)Tanner Kellick 15)Jarret Stuckey 16)Pace Cameron 17)Ronnie Graham 18)Scott Abraham 19)Neil Baggett 20)Ross Camponovo 21)Bryan Glaze

Entries: 21

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Kyle Beard (15.243 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Kyle Beard

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Neil Baggett

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Chad Thrash

M&M Paint & Construction Hard Charger: Jamie Burford (17th to 10th)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Kyle Beard

Lap Leaders: Kyle Beard (1, 3-60); Neil Baggett (2)

COMP Cams Top Performer: Kyle Beard

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Brian Rickman