411 Motor Speedway Hosts Castrol® FloRacing Night in America this Tuesday Night



$22,022-To-Win / $1,000-To-Start at Tennessee Oval on Tuesday, October 11

AUSTIN, Texas (October 10, 2022) — The McCarter family-owned 411 Motor Speedway plays host to Castrol® FloRacing Night in America this Tuesday, October 11.

The $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model program marks the ninth round of the 2022 campaign for the tour. The miniseries visited the Tennessee oval in 2021, and it was home state driver, Jimmy Owens who picked up the $20,000 winner’s check.

A bevy of national, regional, and local drivers are expected to be on hand to take a shot at tackling “Tennessee’s Action Track.”

Entering the night’s program, Brandon Sheppard currently holds a 103-point advantage over Bobby Pierce in pursuit of the 2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America title. Tyler Erb, Ricky Thornton Jr., Mike Marlar, Garrett Alberson, Hudson O’Neal, Brandon Overton, Devin Moran, and Stormy Scott round out the Top-10 in the latest standings.

Sharing the night’s spotlight with the Super Late Models will be the 604 Late Models ($1,500-to-win) and Open Wheel Modifieds ($1,000-to-win).

The Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

All Four Corners: Hoosier 1350, Hoosier 21, Hoosier 1600, Hoosier 55, American Racer SD-48, American Racer MD-56

2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

411 Motor Speedway (Tuesday, October 11)

1)$22,022 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $67,572

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

Pits open at 1:00pm ET with grandstands opening at 3:30pm and driver’s meeting at 6:00pm with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action to follow.

Grandstand admission is $30 (ages 13-and-up) with children ages (12-and-under) $5 with a paying adult. Pit admission is $40 with children ages (12-and-under) $5 with a paying adult.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.411MotorSpeedway.net .

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the brand-new series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.