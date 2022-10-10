Kyle Beard Takes Third-Straight All-American 60 Win at JMS



Finishes Second in 2022 CCSDS Point Standings



TRUMANN, Ark. (10/10/22) – Kyle Beard recorded his third-straight Wendy’s All-American 60 triumph over the weekend in his Gary Beard Trucking No. 86 Mann Motorsports / Black Diamond Race Cars / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The $6,000 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model triumph marked his third win of the season. With the victory Beard also finished second in the final CCSDS standings.

To get the win, Beard had to hold a hard-charging Chad Thrash at bay late in the race.

“I’ve always liked this track (Jackson Motor Speedway). I like coming here,” noted Beard in Victory Lane on Saturday night. “Yeah, I knew he (Chad Thrash) was back there. My guys was watching the whole time and I was doing pretty good on the bottom, but I knew I was gonna have to get up there (to the outside line). I guess I picked the right time.

“We had a pretty solid year with the COMP Cams (Super Dirt Series) tour. We came up a little short in our bid for our third title, but I want to congratulate Brian (Rickman) on his first championship with the series. He and his whole team did a great job this year.”

Kyle Beard took the Mann Motorsports No. 86 Super Late Model into battle with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) on Saturday evening at Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.) for the 16th annual Wendy’s All-American 60.

With 21 Late Models entered for the tour finale, Beard picked up the Mark Martin Automotive Fast Time award in time trials before placing first in his heat.

Regaining the lead from Neil Baggett on the third circuit of the feature, Kyle cruised to third win of the season and third-consecutive All-American 60 victory.

He claimed a $6,000 payday ahead of Chad Thrash, Morgan Bagley, B.J. Robinson, and Brian Rickman.

Kyle finished second in the final CCSDS point standings.

Full results from the event as well as the complete final point standings can be found at www.COMPdirt.com .

The team is currently uncertain of when and where their next race will be, but once details are finalized they’ll be posted at www.KyleBeard86.com .

Kyle Beard would like to thank his sponsors including Gary Beard Trucking, Terry Phillips Racing, Black Diamond Race Cars, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Raptor Designs, Mann Motorsports, Swift Springs, Schaeffer’s Oil, Velocita USA, Rod End Supply, Team 5 Enterprise, Xtreme Race Graphics, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For more information on Kyle Beard, please visit www.KyleBeard86.com .