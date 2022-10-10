Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Primed for Championship Weekend

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 10, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will close out the 2022 season this week in Portsmouth, Ohio. The 42nd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries takes place October 13th-15th, at Portsmouth Raceway Park.

The weekend will get underway on Thursday night with preliminary events for the Modified division. On Friday, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will take center stage with Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, and Heat Races. Additionally, the Limited Late Models will compete in their preliminary events. The Ohio Valley Legend Car Series will have a complete program on Friday night, while the Modified division will contest their 30-lap A-Main.

Saturday’s festivities kick off with a Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 3:30 PM. The on-track action will begin at 6:00 PM with Hot Laps, followed by the crowning of the 2022 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion and O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year. Then, the 15-lap B-Mains for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be contested, followed by the 100-lap, $100,000-to-win 42nd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries. After that, the Limited Late Models will compete in their 25-lap feature event, followed by the 25-lap, $3,000-to-win Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers Race for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

All gates will open at 1:00 PM with Hot Laps slated for 6:00 PM each day at Portsmouth Raceway Park. For more information on the 42nd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries, visit: www.thedtwc.com; www.portsraceway.com; or call (740) 354-3278.

Tim McCreadie will officially claim his second consecutive Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship by registering for competition on Friday night. Brandon Sheppard is second, followed by Ricky Thornton Jr. The battle for fourth through sixth is still a tight race between Hudson O’Neal, Earl Pearson Jr., and Tyler Erb. Garrett Alberson has clinched the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year title.

About Carl Short’s Dirt Track World Championship:

Founded in 1981 by Hall of Fame event promoter Carl Short, the Dirt Track World Championship set the foundation for high paying crown jewel dirt late model events. Jim Dunn claimed the first Dirt Track World Champion crown which boasted $30,000, double the winner’s share of any other major event that year. Over the past 40 years, dirt late model veterans and rising young stars alike have etched their name in the Dirt Track World Championship history book.

In 2022, the historic event saw a more than $30,000 purse increase – bringing the grand total for the two-day Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event to $238,950.

About General Tire:

General Tire for over 100 years has offered a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road, and commercial tires to meet all your needs. To learn more about General Tire, visit: www.generaltire.com.

About Optima Batteries:

With a 40-year history of technological innovation and engineering, Optima products offer unstoppable power for extreme enthusiasts and others who require “The Ultimate Power Source.” In the past decade, Optima has revolutionized the industry with the introduction of its unique Spiralcell Technology, as well as developing the first digital battery charger and maintainer. Additional information can be obtained by visiting: www.optimabatteries.com.

Track Information:

Portsmouth Raceway Park

Phone Number: 740-354-3278

Location: 25648 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663

Directions: 0.5 mile south of US 52 on SR 73, then right just before bridge

Website: www.portsraceway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Friday, October 14th:

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound & construction to retain starting position.

Saturday, October 15th:

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW, (92) LM40, (92) NLMT4

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*For the B-Mains, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the Non-Qualifiers race, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

Purse Information:

Dirt Track World Championship A-Main (100 Laps): 1. $100,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $7,500, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,700, 16. $2,650, 17. $2,600, 18. $2,575, 19. $2,550, 20. $2,525, 21. $2,500, 22. $2,500, 23. $2,500, 24. $2,500, 25. $2,500, 26. $2,500 = $215,100

Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifier (25 Laps): 1. $3,000, 2. $2,000, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,250, 5. $1,200, 6. $1,150, 7. $1,100, 8. $1,075, 9. $1,050, 10. $1,025, 11. $1,000, 12. $900, 13. $800, 14. $700, 15. $600, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500, 25. $500, 26. $500 = $23,850

Previous Dirt Track World Champions:

2021 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

2020 – Brandon Sheppard

2019 – Brandon Sheppard

2018 – Josh Richards

2017 – Josh Richards

2016 – Brandon Sheppard

2015 – Scott Bloomquist

2014 – Scott Bloomquist

2013 – Brandon Sheppard

2012 – Jimmy Owens

2011 – Don O’Neal

2010 – Earl Pearson Jr.

2009 – Jimmy Mars

2008 – Brian Birkhofer

2007 – Chub Frank

2006 – Shannon Babb

2005 – Scott Bloomquist

2004 – Rick Eckert

2003 – Darrell Lanigan

2002 – Shannon Babb

2001 – Bart Hartman

2000 – Wendell Wallace

1999 – Steve Francis

1998 – Freddy Smith

1997 – Marshall Green

1996 – Billy Moyer

1995 – Jack Boggs

1994 – Ronnie Johnson

1993 – Freddy Smith

1992 – Ronnie Johnson

1991 – Freddy Smith

1990 – Jack Boggs

1989 – John Mason

1988 – Donnie Moran

1987 – Larry Moore

1986 – Billy Moyer

1985 – Freddy Smith

1984 – Jack Boggs

1983 – Freddy Smith

1982 – Charlie Swartz

1981 – Jim Dunn