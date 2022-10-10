Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Primed for Championship Weekend

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 10, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will close out the 2022 season this week in Portsmouth, Ohio. The 42nd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries takes place October 13th-15th, at Portsmouth Raceway Park.
The weekend will get underway on Thursday night with preliminary events for the Modified division. On Friday, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will take center stage with Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, and Heat Races. Additionally, the Limited Late Models will compete in their preliminary events. The Ohio Valley Legend Car Series will have a complete program on Friday night, while the Modified division will contest their 30-lap A-Main.
Saturday’s festivities kick off with a Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 3:30 PM. The on-track action will begin at 6:00 PM with Hot Laps, followed by the crowning of the 2022 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion and O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year. Then, the 15-lap B-Mains for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be contested, followed by the 100-lap, $100,000-to-win 42nd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries. After that, the Limited Late Models will compete in their 25-lap feature event, followed by the 25-lap, $3,000-to-win Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers Race for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.
All gates will open at 1:00 PM with Hot Laps slated for 6:00 PM each day at Portsmouth Raceway Park. For more information on the 42nd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries, visit: www.thedtwc.com; www.portsraceway.com; or call (740) 354-3278.
Tim McCreadie will officially claim his second consecutive Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship by registering for competition on Friday night. Brandon Sheppard is second, followed by Ricky Thornton Jr. The battle for fourth through sixth is still a tight race between Hudson O’Neal, Earl Pearson Jr., and Tyler Erb. Garrett Alberson has clinched the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year title.
About Carl Short’s Dirt Track World Championship:
Founded in 1981 by Hall of Fame event promoter Carl Short, the Dirt Track World Championship set the foundation for high paying crown jewel dirt late model events. Jim Dunn claimed the first Dirt Track World Champion crown which boasted $30,000, double the winner’s share of any other major event that year. Over the past 40 years, dirt late model veterans and rising young stars alike have etched their name in the Dirt Track World Championship history book.
In 2022, the historic event saw a more than $30,000 purse increase – bringing the grand total for the two-day Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event to $238,950.
About General Tire:
General Tire for over 100 years has offered a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road, and commercial tires to meet all your needs. To learn more about General Tire, visit: www.generaltire.com.
About Optima Batteries:
With a 40-year history of technological innovation and engineering, Optima products offer unstoppable power for extreme enthusiasts and others who require “The Ultimate Power Source.” In the past decade, Optima has revolutionized the industry with the introduction of its unique Spiralcell Technology, as well as developing the first digital battery charger and maintainer. Additional information can be obtained by visiting: www.optimabatteries.com.
Track Information:
Portsmouth Raceway Park
Phone Number: 740-354-3278
Location: 25648 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Directions: 0.5 mile south of US 52 on SR 73, then right just before bridge
Website: www.portsraceway.com
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:
Friday, October 14th:
Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300 or harder
Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW
*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound & construction to retain starting position.
Saturday, October 15th:
Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300 or harder
Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, (28.5) 1425
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW, (92) LM40, (92) NLMT4
*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.
*For the B-Mains, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*For the Non-Qualifiers race, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.
Purse Information:
Dirt Track World Championship A-Main (100 Laps): 1. $100,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $7,500, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,700, 16. $2,650, 17. $2,600, 18. $2,575, 19. $2,550, 20. $2,525, 21. $2,500, 22. $2,500, 23. $2,500, 24. $2,500, 25. $2,500, 26. $2,500 = $215,100
Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifier (25 Laps): 1. $3,000, 2. $2,000, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,250, 5. $1,200, 6. $1,150, 7. $1,100, 8. $1,075, 9. $1,050, 10. $1,025, 11. $1,000, 12. $900, 13. $800, 14. $700, 15. $600, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500, 25. $500, 26. $500 = $23,850
Previous Dirt Track World Champions:
2021 – Ricky Thornton Jr.
2020 – Brandon Sheppard
2019 – Brandon Sheppard
2018 – Josh Richards
2017 – Josh Richards
2016 – Brandon Sheppard
2015 – Scott Bloomquist
2014 – Scott Bloomquist
2013 – Brandon Sheppard
2012 – Jimmy Owens
2011 – Don O’Neal
2010 – Earl Pearson Jr.
2009 – Jimmy Mars
2008 – Brian Birkhofer
2007 – Chub Frank
2006 – Shannon Babb
2005 – Scott Bloomquist
2004 – Rick Eckert
2003 – Darrell Lanigan
2002 – Shannon Babb
2001 – Bart Hartman
2000 – Wendell Wallace
1999 – Steve Francis
1998 – Freddy Smith
1997 – Marshall Green
1996 – Billy Moyer
1995 – Jack Boggs
1994 – Ronnie Johnson
1993 – Freddy Smith
1992 – Ronnie Johnson
1991 – Freddy Smith
1990 – Jack Boggs
1989 – John Mason
1988 – Donnie Moran
1987 – Larry Moore
1986 – Billy Moyer
1985 – Freddy Smith
1984 – Jack Boggs
1983 – Freddy Smith
1982 – Charlie Swartz
1981 – Jim Dunn