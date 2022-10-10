Mike Marlar Lands in Iron-Man Victory Lane at Lake Cumberland



WINFIELD, Tenn. (10/10/22) – Mike Marlar bounced back from bad luck on Thursday night at Tri-County Racetrack to pick up his 11th win of the year on Saturday night in Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series action at Kentucky’s Lake Cumberland Speedway.

Marlar claimed a $7,500 payday in the Lake Cumberland Classic aboard his Delk Equipment Sales / Tri-Rivers Enterprises No. 157 Can-Am Auto Salvage / Longhorn Chassis / Cornett Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“It just feels like we are snakebit right now in the Castrol (FloRacing Night in America) events. If it can go wrong, it does. We had a deal at Tri-County (Racetrack) on Thursday night, where the door panel kept getting into the tire under green flag conditions. We had two flats in the heat race and just decided to call it a night early,” Marlar shared. “On Saturday we headed back to Kentucky and got the job done at Lake Cumberland Speedway.

“We’ve got a busy week in front of us, and hopefully we can get the Castrol FloRacing Night in America monkey off our back on Tuesday at 411 (Motor Speedway), and then from there we’ll head to the Dirt Track World Championship. A big thanks goes out to my team and my sponsors. Through the thick and the thin they always have my back.”

Mike Marlar made the trip to Tri-County Racetrack (Brasstown, N.C.) on Thursday evening to compete in the eighth round of the Castrol FloRacing Night in America tour.

Drawing 35 Late Models for the 17th running of the FK Rod Ends Tar Heel 53, Marlar dealt with tire issues in his heat race that buried him deep in his B-Main. Slated to start in seventh in the consolation event, Mike was a scratch from the 10-lapper.

For the Valvoline Iron-Man Southern Series-sanctioned Lake Cumberland Classic on Saturday at Lake Cumberland Speedway (Burnside, Ky.), Mike followed up the fastest qualifying lap with a flag-to-flag victory in the 40-lap feature. He claimed a $7,500 payday and his 11th win of the season ahead of his brother Camaron, Michael Chilton, Justin Rattliff, and Jesse Lay.

For full results from last week’s events, please visit www.FloSeries.com and www.IMdirt.net.

Action this week opens on Tuesday at 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.) with a $22,022-to-win Castrol FloRacing Night in America event. On Friday and Saturday, the 2022 edition of the Dirt Track World Championship is on deck at Portsmouth (Ohio) Raceway Park. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) event posts a $100,000 winner’s check.

