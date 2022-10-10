Sweet Victory Apparel to Serve as Presenting Sponsor of Hunt the Front’s Southern Showcase at Deep South Speedway Nov. 18-19

FloRacing Returns as Official Streaming Partner of $25,000 Super Late Model Event

LOXLEY, Ala. (Oct. 10, 2022) – Details are coming together for the biggest race weekend ever held at Deep South Speedway (Loxley, Ala.) as the southern Alabama dirt track gets set to host the second edition of Hunt the Front’s annual late-season Super Late Model special event Nov. 18-19.

Hunt the Front is excited to welcome back two major partners for the event with Sweet Victory Apparel returning as the presenting sponsor and FloRacing returning as the event’s official live streaming partner.

Hunt the Front’s Southern Showdown presented by Sweet Victory Apparel will include two big nights of Super Late Model racing the weekend before Thanksgiving with $5,000 going to the winner of the weekend opener on Friday, Nov. 18 and $20,000 going to the winner of the finale on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The weekend will open with a practice session on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The unsanctioned mega-event will mark the highest paying weekend of racing ever held at Deep South Speedway as well as the track’s highest paying single-day event. Local divisions will also be in action with Vintage cars, Pure Stocks, and Bombers, joining the Friday night program and Modifieds, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks, and Stingers joining the Saturday night program.

To help keep the show moving, the format for local divisions will be combined hot lap/qualifying and features only, while Super Late Models will run a full program of hot laps, qualifying, heat races, B-mains, and a feature each night. Friday’s Super Late Model feature will be 25 laps, while Saturday’s finale will be 50.

Local divisions will all run under Deep South Speedway rules. Those can be found at www.deepsouthspeedway.org. Detailed rules for Super Late Models, including the tire rule, will be announced in the coming weeks. Other details such as ticket pricing, on-site camping, fan activities, and more will also be released soon. Forthcoming details will be posted to www.huntthefront.net.

For more information on Sweet Victory Apparel and to shop Sweet Victory merchandise and products, visit www.shopsweetvictory.com .

To learn more about FloRacing and how to stream the Southern Showcase and other races events live online, check out www.floracing.com .

For more information on Hunt the Front’s Southern Showcase presented by Sweet Victory Apparel, including marketing opportunities, email Joshua Joiner at joshua@huntthefront.net .