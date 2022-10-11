Penske Paydirt $300k Jackpot Bonus Back for 2023 Wild West Shootout

Mega Event Set for January 7, 8, 11, 13, 14, & 15, 2023 at Vado Speedway Park

VADO, N.M. (October 11, 2022) — For the second-straight year Penske Racing Shocks has stepped up to offer a monumental bonus for the Super Late Model competitors during the Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park.

If a driver can win all six Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model features presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, he or she will receive a $300,000 bonus as part of the Penske Racing Shocks $300,000 Paydirt Jackpot.

The bonus program also includes a $100,000 incentive for five wins and a $25,000 bonus for four miniseries victories during the January 7-15, 2023 mega miniseries at the state-of-the-art New Mexico oval.

“It’s a great privilege to be able to continue this partnership with everyone involved with the Wild West Shootout. This is our second year as a major sponsor, and it really is exciting for everyone here at Penske Shocks,” said Penske Racing Shocks General Manager, Aaron Lambert. “It’s a great way to kick off the racing season, and every year it seems to grow in popularity. We are excited to see some new drivers and teams make the journey out to Vado (Speedway Park), and we are really hoping someone can take home the bonus this year.

“We will once again be trackside this year to help out all our teams compete at highest level, and welcome anyone to stop by to see what Penske Shocks is all about.”

With the Wild West Shootout offering five features now paying $10,000 to win and the $25,000-to-win Rio Grande Waste Services finale presented by Shaw Trucking, a driver able to pull off the feat of sweeping the miniseries would depart Arizona with over $378,000 in earnings including the Penske Racing Shocks $300,000 Paydirt Jackpot bonus as well as the $3,000 champion’s check.

“To continue to be able to offer a $300,000 bonus for a miniseries sweep is pretty freaking awesome,” commented Wild Shootout Promoter, Chris Kearns. “There are some Super Late Model racers ending the 2022 season red-hot, and it’ll be interesting to see if one of them could parlay that into six wins and a huge bonus payout. Or perhaps we’ll even see a driver who might not have had the best of 2022 seasons hit the ground running in 2023 with a stellar week in the desert.

“As we’ve seen in previous years, it won’t be an easy feat for a driver to sweep all six events. However, if they do not only do they get the $300,000 bonus from Penske, but with us adding over $70,000 the Super Late Model purses, they also win over $78,000 in first place and point money in a nine-day stretch. This massive amount of money on the line adds an elevated level of excitement for the 2023 Wild West Shootout. Again, I want to say a big ‘thanks’ to Penske Racing Shocks for their outstanding support.”

Penske Racing Shocks is an American designed, manufactured, and assembled, high performance aftermarket shock supplier. Founded in the late 1980’s Penske Shocks has risen to the highest levels in motorsports. Their products compete weekly, from the streets of Monaco to Indianapolis, from Eldora to Daytona. When it comes to racing shocks, Penske is the supplier for all.

Penske Racing Shocks focus on industry-leading track side support, paired with their unmatched quality in their shocks, gives their customers the edge they are looking for.

For more information on their race-and-championship winning products, please visit www.PenskeShocks.com .

Reserved seating, six-day tickets recently became available for the motorsport’s extravaganza. They can be purchased online at www.wildwestshootout.net/buy-tickets/ and are $155, which is a $30 savings. With each package comes a complimentary, free one-day pit pass upgrade to be used on the day of the ticketholder’s preference.

The mega miniseries features six days of racing spanning January 7-15, 2023 with Super Late Models, Modifieds, and X-Mods contesting complete programs each day.

Over $320,000 in prize money will be on the line during the 17th Annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. The event includes six complete programs for three divisions.

Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds, and RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley Davidson competing in action.

Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 6 and January 10.

Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

Additional details are currently being finalized. As information becomes available it will be posted at www.WildWestShootout.net.

The Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts is made possible by Rio Grande Waste Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Hoker Trucking, ShockerHitch.com, Penske Racing Shocks, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, SportTruck RV, Nissan of Las Cruces, Rancho Milagro Racing, Eagle Moon Hemp, Top of the World Ranch, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, Barnett Harley Davidson, Dirt Pro Grading & Padwork, Contractors & Developers (C&D) Bonding, Shocks by Hammer, Midwest Sheet Metal, Speedway Motors, Day Motor Sports, Hoosier Racing Tires, Sunoco Race Fuels, Pro Power Engines, Beaver Stripes, Arizona Differential, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Toste Construction, Sipes Tractor & Transport Service, Merry’s Home Furnishings, The Joie of Seating, Screven Motor Speedway, DirtDraft.com, and FloRacing.