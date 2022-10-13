McCreadie Leads Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup into Portsmouth

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 13, 2022) – Tim McCreadie is set to claim his second consecutive Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion on Saturday at Portsmouth Raceway Park. In addition to the championship chase, McCreadie also leads the Arizona Sport Shirt Crown Jewel Cup standings into the season finale.

Ricky Thornton Jr. trails McCreadie by 150-points, followed by Earl Pearson Jr., Brandon Sheppard, and Hudson O’Neal.

The Arizona Sport Shirt Crown Jewel Cup is a mini-series within the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule comprising 13 events that pay $30,000 or more to the winner.

The Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Champion will receive a $15,000 cash bonus at the year-end awards banquet. The drivers who finish second through fifth in the Crown Jewel Cup standings will earn $6,000, $4,000, $3,000, and $2,000 in cash, respectively for a total point’s fund of $30,000 for these 13 events.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will close out the 2022 season this weekend in Portsmouth, Ohio. The 42nd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries takes place October 13th-15th, at Portsmouth Raceway Park.

2022 Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Schedule (winner):

May 28, 2022- Lucas Oil Speedway- Show-Me 100- $50,000 to win (Chris Ferguson)

June 4, 2022- West Virginia Motor Speedway- Historic 100- $50,000 to win (Jonathan Davenport)

June 18, 2022- Smoky Mountain Speedway- Mountain Moonshine Classic- $50,000 to win (Chris Madden)

June 25, 2022- Lernerville Speedway- Firecracker 100- $50,000 to win (Tim McCreadie)

July 3, 2022- Muskingum County Speedway- Freedom 60- $30,000 to win (Brandon Sheppard)

July 9, 2022- Deer Creek Speedway- Gopher 50- $50,000 to win (Brandon Overton)

July 23, 2022- I-80 Speedway- Silver Dollar Nationals- $53,000 to win (Jonathan Davenport)

August 13, 2022- Florence Speedway- North/South 100- $75,000 to win (Jonathan Davenport)

August 20, 2022- Batesville Motor Speedway- Topless 100- $50,000 to win (Jonathan Davenport)

August 27, 2022- Port Royal Speedway- Rumble by the River- $50,000 to win (Earl Pearson Jr.)

September 17, 2022- Knoxville Raceway- Late Model Nationals- $50,000 to win (Jonathan Davenport)

September 29, 2022- Tyler County Speedway- 54th Annual Hillbilly 100- $30,000 to win (Kyle Larson)

October 15, 2022- Portsmouth Raceway Park- Dirt Track World Championship- $100,000 to win