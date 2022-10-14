Dennis Erb, Jr. Captures Pair of Top Fives in FALS Frenzy; Starts Prepping for Outlaws Triple Shot

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team took advantage of a weekend off the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series schedule to race close to home on October 7-8. The annual ‘FALS Frenzy’ weekend was held at Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois and the MARS Racing Series presided over all of the dirt-slinging action. In last Friday night’s $5,000 to win opener, Dennis stopped the clock seventh quickest in Group A during the qualifying session prior to running second in his loaded heat race. After starting fifth on the grid in the 40-lap feature event, Dennis was able to move up a spot to wind up fourth at the checkers behind only race winner Shannon Babb, Ryan Unzicker, and Tanner English.

At FALS on Saturday evening in the weekend finale, a $15,000 paycheck was up for grabs for the 41 car Super Late Model field. Dennis enjoyed the exact same finishes as the night prior, as he timed in seventh fastest in Group A during qualifying before placing second in his heat race and fourth in the A-Main. At the conclusion of the 50-lapper, the Carpentersville, Illinois star found himself trailing only victor Bobby Pierce, Jason Feger, and Tanner English! Complete results from each of these ‘FALS Frenzy’ races can be found online by clicking on www.marsracingseries.com.

The Dennis Erb Racing team made the decision mid-week to take the upcoming October 14-15 weekend off from competition. However, they will be busy gearing up for a huge tripleheader with the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series from October 21-23 in the states of Kansas and Missouri. Dennis will bring the series point lead into a trio of $10,000 to win programs at Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas next Friday, 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas next Saturday, and U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri next Sunday. He currently holds a 98 point lead over Tanner English, who sits in the runner-up spot in the point tally. Additional information concerning these three races, which will be broadcast LIVE on DIRTVision, can be found online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

