Jake Nail Victorious with POWRi Outlaw Micro League in DRC Sooner State 55

Belleville, IL. (10/13/22) ¬Jake Nail would pocket the big payday while driving to victory in the Thursday night feature event to claim his first feature victory of 2022 with the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool in support of the Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 at Port City Raceway.

Entering a stout field of nineteen competitors in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League at Port City would find Elijah Gile start the event quickest with a 9.193-second hot-lap time with JJ Loss, Jake Nail, and Brody Mclaughlin each earning heat race victories.

Racing into the feature would witness high-point qualifier and inside front-row starter Jake Nail battle with the front-row companion and point-leader John Barnard as Jake Nail would seize the lead on the opening few laps.

Battling into lap traffic, Jake Nail would be held up with JJ Loss momentarily gaining the advantage on the racing surface. Loss would lead briefly with a caution bringing the field back together as restarting contact would see Jake Nail take back over the front of the field.

Resuming his front,-end run, Nail would not be denied emerging victorious and claiming his first career league win after an action-packed feature with quick-time setter Elijah Gile resulting in a terrific runner-up finish.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen after I lost the lead about halfway thru and I wasn’t sure what to do but I was able to sneak by using lap traffic,” said Jake Nail in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle.

Staying in the hunt for the front all event, Ryder Laplante would notch a solid third with Brody Mclaughlin placing fourth as hard-charger Kris Carroll rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool feature in support of the Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 at Port City Raceway.

Port City Raceway | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | 10/13/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quickest Hot-Lap Time: 13-Elijah Gile (9.193)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 67J-JJ Loss

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 14R-Jake Nail

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 3 Winner: 59-Brody Mclaughlin

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 14R-Jake Nail

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 36-Kris Carroll

Lucas Oil/Engler Machine A-Feature Winner: 14R-Jake Nail

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 14R-Jake Nail[1]; 2. 13-Elijah Gile[7]; 3. 88R-Ryder Laplante[5]; 4. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[4]; 5. 36-Kris Carroll[13]; 6. 15-Jase Randolph[9]; 7. 12-Daison Pursley[12]; 8. 52-Hayden Mabe[11]; 9. 10T-Talin Turner[10]; 10. 3-Cole Roberts[17]; 11. 08-Peter Smith[14]; 12. 55S-Daryn Stark[16]; 13. 55H-Hayden Harvey[6]; 14. 89-Jace Park[15]; 15. 2B-Garrett Benson[18]; 16. B8-John Barnard[2]; 17. 16-Darrius Myers[19]; 18. 67J-JJ Loss[3]; 19. 20S-Steven Curbow[8].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 67J-JJ Loss[1]; 2. 88R-Ryder Laplante[2]; 3. 20S-Steven Curbow[3]; 4. 12-Daison Pursley[4]; 5. 08-Peter Smith[5]; 6. 55S-Daryn Stark[6]; 7. 2B-Garrett Benson[7].

Driven Midwest Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14R-Jake Nail[2]; 2. B8-John Barnard[4]; 3. 15-Jase Randolph[3]; 4. 52-Hayden Mabe[5]; 5. 36-Kris Carroll[6]; 6. (DNS) 16-Darrius Myers.

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[1]; 2. 55H-Hayden Harvey[2]; 3. 10T-Talin Turner[3]; 4. 13-Elijah Gile[6]; 5. 89-Jace Park[4]; 6. 3-Cole Roberts[5].

Next up for the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool will be a continuation of the end-of-season Oklahoma swing with a two-day visit to I-44 Riverside Speedway on October 14-15 in the Annual Meents Memorial.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.