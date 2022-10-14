Swanson vs. Seavey Part II: Closest Ever USAC Silver Crown Title Race Hits Springfield Saturday

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media
Springfield, Illinois (October 14, 2022)………Never before has the USAC Silver Crown championship race been tied with two races remaining.
However, Kody Swanson and Logan Seavey find themselves knotted up atop the points entering this Saturday’s 59th running of the Bettenhausen 100 Presented By Hunt Brothers Pizza at the Illinois State Fairgrounds dirt mile in Springfield.
It couldn’t really get much closer and the parallels between the two drivers’ 2022 seasons are staggering. Both drivers own three victories this season and both possess one runner-up finish apiece. Both have suffered only one DNF. Furthermore, both drivers’ worst finishes while still running at the finish is eighth.
However, Swanson has the tiebreaker in his back pocket at the moment with one third place result to his credit, that being the only difference in the closest title fight in series history.
Swanson has won the Bettenhausen 100 on three occasions in 2014, 2015 and one year ago in 2021. Seavey, meanwhile, has won each of the past three Silver Crown races on dirt this season at Port Royal, Du Quoin and Eldora, and is one short of tying the series record for consecutive victories on dirt, set by Jack Hewitt in 1986.
Not to mention that Swanson and Seavey swapped the lead during the 2021 Bettenhausen with the same two finishing first and second in the rain-shortened affair.
It sets up a rematch of the two after a similar fight from a year ago when Swanson led Seavey by 16 with two races to go. Seavey whittled the margin down to one heading into the finale, which Swanson dominated to give himself a 34-point cushion for the title at the final checkered.
The closest previous Silver Crown points battle with two races remaining on the season also involved Swanson. He led by a mere four points over Bobby East in 2012. East captured the title by a 12-point margin over Jerry Coons Jr. while Swanson fell to third in the final rundown.
In fact, nearly half of all the USAC Silver Crown championship tug-of-wars have seen the lead change hands throughout the final two races.
Jim McElreath held an 80-point edge over Don Hawley in the inaugural 1971 Silver Crown season, but it was George Snider who surged ahead of both drivers at the buzzer to win it all. A.J. Foyt did likewise in 1972 as did Al Unser in 1973 over Mario Andretti. Billy Cassella ripped away Johnny Parsons’ chance at a USAC national title during the 1976 season finale while Pancho Carter overcame Gary Bettenhausen’s advantage down the stretch in 1978. To close out the decade, Bobby Olivero and Billy Vukovich flip-flopped their point throughout the last two rounds with Olivero ultimately taking top honors.
At the dawn of the 1980s, Gary B. got his revenge on Pancho from 1978 by nipping Pancho for the title in a rare November finale at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track. Three drivers shared the lead over the last two events during the next two seasons with Larry Rice leapfrogging Jack Hewitt and Rich Vogler to become the first two-time Silver Crown champ in 1981. Ken Schrader did the same in 1982, bypassing Bobby Olivero and Ron Shuman with the aid of Sheldon Kinser’s Ben Leyba-owned ride in the closer at Nazareth. So appreciative of the generous offer, Schrader named his own son after Sheldon.
Dave Blaney went winless throughout the 1984 campaign, but his consistency rose him to the top after trailing George Snider with two to go. Johnny Parsons was heartbroken again in 1989 when dirt mile master Chuck Gurney surpassed him in the waning moments of the season to score his only crown.
Jimmy Sills’ bid to repeat as champion in 1991 came up short as a young upstart named Jeff Gordon blitzed past to earn himself a big car title before going on to NASCAR legend status. Steve Butler overcame leads by both Sills and Jeff Swindell during the final two races by winning the final round at Eldora to eke out a seven-point margin of triumph. Mike Bliss made a miraculous recovery in the last race of the 1993 season, overcoming Ron Shuman’s 39-point lead to win the points by two, marking the closest final points difference in series history.
That record two-point gap was tied two years later in 1995 when Tony Stewart came out of nowhere when the championship race was thought to be a two-horse tussle between Dave Darland and Jack Hewitt who were separated by eight going into the last round. Stewart, down by 155, was nearly perfect as both Darland and Hewitt experienced trouble and dropped out early. Stewart finished second and completed another leg of his miraculous USAC Triple Crown season with a two-point advantage.
Kenny Irwin Jr. led Jimmy Sills by 138 going into the 1996 finale in Del Mar, California. The worst case scenario occurred for Irwin who experienced a flat tire on the last lap while firmly in position to win the championship. In the ensuing moments, Irwin tangled with another car and hit the wall all while Sills raced to the win and the title in one fell swoop.
Jason Leffler lurked all year long but didn’t get by Brian Tyler until the Gateway finale in 1998, reigning on top in a 16-point contest. Tracy Hines overcame Dave Darland in 2000 while Tyler again came up just short of an elusive title in 2006 behind Bud Kaeding. Kaeding found himself on the other side of the equation in 2010 when Levi Jones trailed by 41 with two to go. Jones closed the interval to one entering the capper at Toledo, having to finish only a single position ahead of Kaeding. Jones wound up seventh and Kaeding eighth in the feature finishing order with the pair separated by two points when all was tallied up.
After coming from behind to win it all in 2012, Bobby East repeated his feat in 2013 as, for the second year in a row, East overcame a nine-point difference with two races remaining to score by a margin of six. Chris Windom came back to deny Swanson’s bid for a third-straight championship in 2016 as he erased Swanson’s 13-point lead with a pair of races to go, winning by five at the end.
In 2020, on a mid-October afternoon at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, just like this Saturday’s race will be, Justin Grant closed out his first Silver Crown championship. He shaved away Swanson’s lead with two races left, then pounced late to finish the season on a strong note with a championship in his hand.
We’re in for another incredible ride over these next two races on Saturday, October 15, at the Illinois State Fairgrounds and on Saturday, October 22, on the pavement at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Two of the drivers who have entertained us time after time this year and have waged in fantastic championship battles over the past two seasons, will take us to the finish line again over these next two weekends. Hang tight. Odds are it’s going to be a memorable ride.
RACE DETAILS
On Saturday in Springfield, pits and registration open at 8am Central with the infield spectator gates opening at 9am, the ticket office and grandstands opening at 10am, the drivers meeting at 10:30am, practice from 11am-12:10pm, Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying at 12:15pm, followed by the qualifying race, pre-race ceremonies and the 100-lap main event.
Tickets will be available on race day or by calling the State Fair office at 217-782-6661. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.
Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under. At the gate on race day, adults are $30 and $10 for children 11 and under. Infield tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children 11 and under. Pit passes are $35 for USAC members and $40 for non-members. Infield parking is $5 for those park in infield with no infield or pit passes.
Every lap of Saturday’s Bettenhausen 100 will be aired live on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3OivVbj.
USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RACES WITH 2 RACES TO GO, 1 RACE TO GO & FINAL MARGIN
2021 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 16 over Logan Seavey
1 To Go: Kody Swanson by 1 over Logan Seavey
Final: Kody Swanson by 34 over Logan Seavey
2020 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 10 over Justin Grant
1 To Go: Justin Grant by 22 over Kody Swanson
Final: Justin Grant by 46 over Kody Swanson
2019 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 39 over Justin Grant
1 To Go: Kody Swanson by 63 over Justin Grant
Final: Kody Swanson by 60 over Justin Grant
2018 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 79 over Justin Grant
1 To Go: Kody Swanson by 76 over Justin Grant
Final: Kody Swanson by 82 over Justin Grant
2017 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 96 over Jerry Coons Jr.
1 To Go: Kody Swanson by 105 over Jerry Coons Jr.
Final: Kody Swanson by 88 over Jerry Coons Jr.
2016 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 13 over Chris Windom
1 To Go: Kody Swanson by 10 over Chris Windom
Final: Chris Windom by 5 over Kody Swanson
2015 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 100 over Jerry Coons Jr.
1 To Go: Kody Swanson by 124 over Jerry Coons Jr.
Final: Kody Swanson by 142 over Jerry Coons Jr.
2014 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 27 over Tracy Hines
1 To Go: Kody Swanson by 12 over Tracy Hines
Final: Kody Swanson by 27 over Tracy Hines
2013 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Tracy Hines by 9 over Jerry Coons Jr.
1 To Go: Bobby East by 5 over Jerry Coons Jr.
Final: Bobby East by 6 over Chris Windom
2012 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 4 over Bobby East
1 To Go: Bobby East by 6 over Jerry Coons Jr.
Final: Bobby East by 12 over Jerry Coons Jr.
2011 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Levi Jones by 6 over Jerry Coons Jr.
1 To Go: Levi Jones by 12 over Jerry Coons Jr.
Final: Levi Jones by 3 over Jerry Coons Jr.
2010 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Bud Kaeding by 41 over Levi Jones
1 To Go: Bud Kaeding by 1 over Levi Jones
Final: Levi Jones by 2 over Bud Kaeding
2009 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Bud Kaeding by 59 over A.J. Fike
1 To Go: Bud Kaeding by 71 over A.J. Fike
Final: Bud Kaeding by 59 over A.J. Fike
2008 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Jerry Coons Jr. by 23 over Dave Darland
1 To Go: Jerry Coons Jr. by 20 over Dave Darland
Final: Jerry Coons Jr. by 5 over Dave Darland
2007 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Bud Kaeding by 60 over Mat Neely
1 To Go: Bud Kaeding by 54 over Wayne Reutimann Jr.
Final: Bud Kaeding by 38 over Wayne Reutimann Jr.
2006 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Brian Tyler by 8 over Bud Kaeding
1 To Go: Bud Kaeding by 24 over Brian Tyler
Final: Bud Kaeding by 44 over Brian Tyler
2005 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Dave Steele by 14 over Josh Wise
1 To Go: Dave Steele by 31 over Josh Wise
Final: Dave Steele by 19 over Josh Wise
2004 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Dave Steele by 80 over Bud Kaeding
1 To Go: Dave Steele by 53 over Bud Kaeding
Final: Dave Steele by 47 over Bud Kaeding
2003 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: J.J. Yeley by 48 over Dave Darland
1 To Go: J.J. Yeley by 75 over Dave Darland
Final: J.J. Yeley by 81 over Dave Darland
2002 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: J.J. Yeley by 16 over Dave Steele
1 To Go: J.J. Yeley by 26 over Dave Steele
Final: J.J. Yeley by 38 over Dave Steele
2001 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Paul White by 27 over Russ Gamester
1 To Go: Paul White by 42 over Russ Gamester
Final: Paul White by 78 over Russ Gamester
2000 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Dave Darland by 20 over Tracy Hines
1 To Go: Dave Darland by 5 over Tracy Hines
Final: Tracy Hines by 29 over Dave Darland
1999 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Ryan Newman by 20 over Russ Gamester
1 To Go: Ryan Newman by 59 over Russ Gamester
Final: Ryan Newman by 47 over Russ Gamester
1998 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Brian Tyler by 11 over Jason Leffler
1 To Go: Brian Tyler by 14 over Jason Leffler
Final: Jason Leffler by 16 over Brian Tyler
1997 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Dave Darland by 35 over Donnie Beechler
1 To Go: Dave Darland by 44 over Donnie Beechler
Final: Dave Darland by 49 over Donnie Beechler
1996 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Jimmy Sills by 20 over Kenny Irwin Jr.
1 To Go: Kenny Irwin Jr. by 138 over Jimmy Sills
Final: Jimmy Sills by 42 over Kenny Irwin Jr.
1995 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Dave Darland by 68 over Jack Hewitt
1 To Go: Dave Darland by 8 over Jack Hewitt
Final: Tony Stewart by 2 over Dave Darland
1994 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Jimmy Sills by 22 over Chuck Gurney
1 To Go: Jimmy Sills by 62 over Chuck Gurney
Final: Jimmy Sills by 82 over Chuck Gurney
1993 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Mike Bliss by 22 over Ron Shuman
1 To Go: Ron Shuman by 39 over Chuck Gurney
Final: Mike Bliss by 2 over Ron Shuman
1992 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Jimmy Sills by 18 over Steve Butler
1 To Go: Jeff Swindell by 18 over Steve Butler
Final: Steve Butler by 7 over Jeff Swindell
1991 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Jimmy Sills by 61 over Jeff Gordon
1 To Go: Jeff Gordon by 58 over Jimmy Sills
Final: Jeff Gordon by 55 over Jimmy Sills
1990 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Jimmy Sills by 74 over Chuck Gurney
1 To Go: Jimmy Sills by 25 over Eric Gordon
Final: Jimmy Sills by 11 over Eric Gordon
1989 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Johnny Parsons by 137 over Chuck Gurney
1 To Go: Chuck Gurney by 58 over Johnny Parsons
Final: Chuck Gurney by 38 over Johnny Parsons
1988 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Steve Butler by 111 over George Snider
1 To Go: Steve Butler by 46 over George Snider
Final: Steve Butler by 49 over Jack Hewitt
1987 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Jack Hewitt by 321 over Jeff Swindell
1 To Go: Jack Hewitt by 336 over Jeff Swindell
Final: Jack Hewitt by 314 over Steve Butler
1986 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Jack Hewitt by 241 over Steve Butler
1 To Go: Jack Hewitt by 440 over Steve Butler
Final: Jack Hewitt by 489 over Steve Butler
1985 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Rick Hood by 294 over Chuck Gurney
1 To Go: Rick Hood by 150 over Sheldon Kinser
Final: Rick Hood by 159 over Sheldon Kinser
1984 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: George Snider by 25 over Chuck Gurney
1 To Go: Dave Blaney by 141 over Chuck Gurney
Final: Dave Blaney by 121 over Gary Bettenhausen
1983 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Gary Bettenhausen by 112 over Ken Schrader
1 To Go: Gary Bettenhausen by 113 over Ken Schrader
Final: Gary Bettenhausen by 63 over Ken Schrader
1982 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Bobby Olivero by 21 over Ron Shuman
1 To Go: Ron Shuman by 19 over Ken Schrader
Final: Ken Schrader by 74 over Mark Alderson
1981 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Jack Hewitt by 100 over George Snider
1 To Go: Rich Vogler by 17 over Larry Rice
Final: Larry Rice by 23 over Rich Vogler
1980 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Pancho Carter by 61 over Gary Bettenhausen
1 To Go: Gary Bettenhausen by 15 over Pancho Carter
Final: Gary Bettenhausen by 65 over Pancho Carter
1979 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Bobby Olivero by 40 over Rich Vogler
1 To Go: Billy Vukovich by 27 over Bobby Olivero
Final: Bobby Olivero by 43 over Billy Engelhart
1978 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Gary Bettenhausen by 40 over Pancho Carter
1 To Go: Pancho Carter by 156 over Gary Bettenhausen
Final: Pancho Carter by 56 over Gary Bettenhausen
1977 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Larry Rice by 100 over Tom Bigelow
1 To Go: Larry Rice by 160 over Sheldon Kinser
Final: Larry Rice by 90 over Billy Vukovich
1976 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Johnny Parsons by 60 over Tom Bigelow
1 To Go: Johnny Parsons by 30 over Billy Cassella
Final: Billy Cassella by 60 over Johnny Parsons
1975 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Jimmy Caruthers by 140 over Arnie Knepper
1 To Go: Jimmy Caruthers by 120 over Tom Bigelow
Final: Jimmy Caruthers by 60 over Tom Bigelow
1974 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Mario Andretti by 120 over Tom Bigelow
1 To Go: Mario Andretti by 160 over Tom Bigelow
Final: Mario Andretti by 180 over Tom Bigelow
1973 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Mario Andretti by 40 over Al Unser
1 To Go: Mario Andretti by 140 over Al Unser
Final: Al Unser by 60 over Mario Andretti
1972 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Tom Bigelow by 80 over Al Unser
1 To Go: A.J. Foyt by 40 over Arnie Knepper
Final: 1972: A.J. Foyt by 100 over Al Unser
1971 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:
2 To Go: Jim McElreath by 80 over Don Hawley
1 To Go: George Snider by 20 over Jim McElreath
Final: George Snider by 100 over Jim McElreath
2022 USAC SILVER CROWN STAT LEADERS:
Most Wins: 3-Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson
Driver Point Leader: Kody Swanson & Logan Seavey
Entrant Point Leader: Doran-Dyson Racing #1
Leading Rookie in Points: Gregg Cory (9th)
Most Laps Led: 257-Kody Swanson
Most Top-Fives: 7-Logan Seavey
Most Top-Tens: 8-C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson
Most Fast Qualifying Times: 4-Kody Swanson
Best Finish By A Rookie: Aug 19 at World Wide Technology Raceway – Mario Clouser (3rd)
Most Feature Starts: 9-Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey, Kody Swanson, Brian Tyler & Travis Welpott
Most Positions Advanced in a Race: Sep 5 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Casey Buckman (23rd to 5th)
2022 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE & RESULTS
May 1: (D) Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN
WINNER: Justin Grant (Hemelgarn Racing #91)
May 27: (P) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, IN
WINNER: Bobby Santos (DJ Racing #22)
Jun 18: (D) Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA
WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports #22)
Jun 24: (P) Madison International Speedway – Oregon, WI
WINNER: C.J. Leary (Klatt Enterprises #6)
Jun 30: (P-SE) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, IN
WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Dyson Racing #1)
Jul 21: (P) Winchester Speedway – Winchester, IN
WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Dyson Racing #1)
Aug 6: (P) Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH
WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Dyson Racing #1)
Aug 19: (P) World Wide Technology Raceway – Madison, IL
WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Dyson Racing #1)
Sep 3: (D) Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Du Quoin, IL
WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports #22)
Sep 23-24: (D) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH
WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports #22)
Oct 15: (D#) Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL
Oct 22: (P#) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, IN
———————— KEY DEFINITIONS ————————-
(D) represents a dirt event
(P) represents a pavement event
# represents a daytime event
(SE) represents a non-points special event
2022 USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)
POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN
1 540 Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, Calif.
2 540 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.
3 511 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.
4 432 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.
5 422 Brian Tyler, Parma, Mich.
6 324 Travis Welpott, Pendleton, Ind.
7 280 Bobby Santos, Franklin, Mass.
8 276 Kyle Robbins, New Castle, Ind.
9 269 (R) Gregg Cory, Shelbyville, Ind.
10 255 Taylor Ferns, Shelby Township, Mich.
(R) = represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender
2022 USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)
POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION
1 540 Doran-Dyson Racing, Lebanon, OH/Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (#1)
2 540 Rice Motorsports, Brownsburg, Ind. (#222)
3 511 Klatt Enterprises, Hastings, Neb. (#6)
4 432 Hemelgarn Racing, LaSalle, Mich. (#91)
5 422 BCR Group, South Vienna, Ohio (#81)
6 324 Welpott Racing, Pendleton, Ind. (#18)
7 280 DJ Racing, Boca Raton, Fla. (#22)
8 276 KR Racing, Greenfield, Ind. (#7)
9 269 Williams Racing, Saint Paul, Ind. (#32)
10 255 Taylor Ferns Racing, Shelby Township, Mich. (#155)
2022 USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)
POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN
1 269 Gregg Cory, Shelbyville, Ind.
2 199 Mario Clouser, Auburn, Ill.
3 181 Nathan Byrd, Goodyear, Ariz.
4 168 Mike McVetta, Grafton, Ohio
5 149 Brian Ruhlman, Clarklake, Mich.
6 141 Tom Paterson, Argos, Ind.
7 107 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.
8 96 Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Okla.
9 79 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.
10 76 Nick Hamilton, Danville, Ind.
RACE WINS:
3-Logan Seavey (Jun 18 at Port Royal Speedway, Sep 5 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds & Sep 24 at Eldora Speedway)
3-Kody Swanson (Jul 21 at Winchester Speedway, Aug 6 at Toledo Speedway & Aug 19 at World Wide Technology Raceway)
1-Justin Grant (May 1 at the Terre Haute Action Track)
1-C.J. Leary (Jun 24 at Madison International Speedway)
1-Bobby Santos (May 27 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)
LAPS LED:
257-Kody Swanson
190-C.J. Leary
100-Bobby Santos
75-Shane Cockrum
47-Logan Seavey
30-Matt Westfall
28-Buddy Kofoid
25-Justin Grant
15-Davey Hamilton Jr.
10-Jerry Coons Jr.
3-Jake Swanson
TOP-FIVE FINISHES:
7-Logan Seavey
6-Kody Swanson
5-Justin Grant
5-C.J. Leary
3-Bobby Santos
2-Brady Bacon
2-Taylor Ferns
2-Brian Tyler
2-Matt Westfall
1-Emerson Axsom
1-Patrick Bruns
1-Casey Buckman
1-Nathan Byrd
1-Mario Clouser
1-Shane Cockrum
1-Jerry Coons Jr.
1-Shane Cottle
1-Russ Gamester
1-Davey Hamilton Jr.
1-Dallas Hewitt
TOP-TEN FINISHES:
8-C.J. Leary
8-Logan Seavey
8-Kody Swanson
6-Brian Tyler
5-Justin Grant
4-Taylor Ferns
3-Mario Clouser
3-Davey Hamilton Jr.
3-Carmen Perigo
3-Kyle Robbins
3-Bobby Santos
3-Matt Westfall
2-Brady Bacon
2-Derek Bischak
2-Nathan Byrd
2-Shane Cockrum
2-Jerry Coons Jr.
2-Shane Cottle
2-Eric Gordon
2-Bryan Gossel
2-Dallas Hewitt
2-Travis Welpott
1-Emerson Axsom
1-Terry Babb
1-Patrick Bruns
1-Casey Buckman
1-Gregg Cory
1-Russ Gamester
1-Mike Haggenbottom
1-Nick Hamilton
1-Jason McDougal
1-Mike McVetta
1-Kyle O’Gara
1-Bill Rose
1-Brian Ruhlman
FEATURE STARTS:
9-Justin Grant
9-C.J. Leary
9-Logan Seavey
9-Kody Swanson
9-Brian Tyler
9-Travis Welpott
8-Gregg Cory
8-Kyle Robbins
7-Dave Berkheimer
6-Eric Gordon
6-Tom Paterson
5-Derek Bischak
5-Taylor Ferns
5-Mike McVetta
5-Austin Nemire
5-Bobby Santos
4-Nathan Byrd
4-Mario Clouser
4-Shane Cottle
4-Dallas Hewitt
4-Brian Ruhlman
4-Jake Swanson
4-Matt Westfall
3-Casey Buckman
3-Shane Cockrum
3-Russ Gamester
3-Bryan Gossel
3-Mike Haggenbottom
3-Davey Hamilton Jr.
3-Patrick Lawson
3-Jason McDougal
3-Kyle O’Gara
3-Carmen Perigo
3-Chase Stockon
2-Emerson Axsom
2-Brady Bacon
2-Kaylee Bryson
2-Jerry Coons Jr.
2-Jake Day
2-Nick Hamilton
2-Jimmy Light
2-Davey Ray
2-Kyle Steffens
1-Terry Babb
1-Mark Bitner
1-Patrick Bruns
1-Chris Fetter
1-A.J. Fike
1-Matt Goodnight
1-Buddy Kofoid
1-Danny Long
1-Tye Mihocko
1-Nathan Moore
1-Ryan Newman
1-Tommy Nichols
1-Cary Oliver
1-Dave Peperak
1-Bill Rose
1-Jake Simmons
1-Mark Smith
1-Tanner Swanson
1-Chris Urish
1-Korey Weyant
1-Chris Windom
FATHEADZ EYEWEAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:
4-Kody Swanson
3-C.J. Leary
1-Shane Cockrum
1-Bobby Santos
ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS QUALIFYING RACE WINS:
1-Kyle Steffens & Chase Stockon
TOP ROOKIE FINISHER OF THE RACE:
May 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Emerson Axsom (5th)
May 27: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Mario Clouser (7th)
Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway – Brian Ruhlman (13th)
Jun 24: Madison International Speedway – Nathan Byrd (10th)
Jul 21: Winchester Speedway – Mike McVetta (7th)
Aug 6: Toledo Speedway – Mario Clouser (9th)
Aug 19: World Wide Technology Raceway – Mario Clouser (3rd)
Sep 5: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Chase Stockon (12th)
Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Brian Ruhlman (7th)
“HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE:
May 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Brady Bacon (16th to 3rd)
May 27: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Mario Clouser (24th to 7th)
Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway – Carmen Perigo (19th to 10th)
Jun 24: Madison International Speedway – Brian Tyler (9th to 3rd)
Jul 21: Winchester Speedway – C.J. Leary (19th to 4th)
Aug 6: Toledo Speedway – Derek Bischak (19th to 6th)
Aug 19: World Wide Technology Raceway – Bryan Gossel (17th to 8th)
Sep 5: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Casey Buckman (23rd to 5th)
Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Eric Gordon (27th to 14th)
DIRT DRAFT FASTEST PRACTICE LAP
May 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Justin Grant
May 27: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Bobby Santos
Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway – Shane Cockrum
Jun 24: Madison International Speedway – C.J. Leary
Jul 21: Winchester Speedway – Kody Swanson
Aug 6: Toledo Speedway – Kody Swanson
Aug 19: World Wide Technology Raceway – Kody Swanson
Sep 5: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Shane Cockrum
Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Kody Swanson & Kody Swanson
ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STATS
ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RACE WINS:
1. [37 wins] Kody Swanson
2. [23 wins] Jack Hewitt
3. [18 wins] Brian Tyler
4. [16 wins] Dave Steele
5. [15 wins] J.J. Yeley
6. [14 wins] Dave Darland & Chuck Gurney
8. [12 wins] Jimmy Sills
9. [11 wins] Bobby East & Bobby Santos
11. [10 wins] Gary Bettenhausen & Mike Bliss
13. [9 wins] Tracy Hines
14. [8 wins] Tanner Swanson & Chris Windom
16. [7 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Rick Hood & George Snider
19. [6 wins] Tom Bigelow, Russ Gamester, Kenny Irwin Jr., Jason Leffler, Ken Schrader & Al Unser
25. [5 wins] Mario Andretti, Donnie Beechler, Pancho Carter, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Bud Kaeding, Sheldon Kinser, Larry Rice & Logan Seavey
34. [4 wins] Shane Cockrum, Justin Grant, Kyle Larson, Jeff Swindell & Rich Vogler
39. [3 wins] Steve Butler, Tyler Courtney, Cameron Dodson, A.J. Fike, Levi Jones, Kasey Kahne, Jim Keeker, Steve Kinser, C.J. Leary, Bobby Olivero, Johnny Parsons, Aaron Pierce, Ron Shuman, Tony Stewart, Tyler Walker & Paul White
55. [2 wins] Pat Abold, Brady Bacon, Steve Chassey, Bryan Clauson, Shane Cottle, Larry Dickson, Billy Engelhart, A.J. Foyt, Jeff Gordon, Ryan Newman, Joe Saldana, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Whitt, Josh Wise & Doug Wolfgang
70. [1 win] Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Jeff Bloom, David Byrne, Marvin Carman, Shane Carson, Bob Cicconi, Herb Copeland, Bruce Field, Aaron Fike, Chet Fillip, Bob Frey, Eric Gordon, Kyle Hamilton, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Shane Hmiel, Shane Hollingsworth, Jimmy Horton, Jackie Howerton, Kevin Huntley, Kenny Jacobs, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Jimmy Kite, Chuck Leary, Eddie Leavitt, Jason McCord, Jim McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Mat Neely, Brad Noffsinger, Stevie Reeves, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Danny Smith, Kevin Thomas, Rich Tobias Jr., Chris Urish, Billy Vukovich & Jacob Wilson
ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:
40-Kody Swanson
21-Jimmy Sills
19-Dave Steele
17-Tracy Hines
14-Jerry Coons Jr.
13-J.J. Yeley
10-Bobby East & Rich Vogler
9-Chuck Gurney & Jason Leffler
8-Dave Darland, Russ Gamester, Levi Jones, Johnny Parsons & Tanner Swanson
7-Tom Bigelow, C.J. Leary & Josh Wise
6-Gary Bettenhausen, Steve Chassey, Justin Grant, Jack Hewitt & Larry Rice
5-Kenny Irwin Jr., Aaron Pierce, Jeff Swindell & Al Unser
4-Donnie Beechler, Bryan Clauson, Tyler Courtney, Larry Dickson, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Rick Hood, Jim Keeker, Sheldon Kinser, Kyle Larson, Brad Noffsinger, Joe Saldana, Bobby Santos, George Snider, Brian Tyler & Greg Weld
3-Mario Andretti, Mike Bliss, Steve Butler, Pancho Carter, Shane Cottle, Robby Flock, Shane Hmiel, Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader & Ron Shuman
2-Dave Blaney, Ed Carpenter, Dane Carter, A.J. Fike, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Steve Kinser, Lee Kunzman, Chuck Leary, Jon Stanbrough, Brad Sweet, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tyler Walker, Jacob Wilson & Chris Windom
1-Mark Alderson, Brady Bacon, Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Bob Cicconi, Shane Cockrum, Derek Davidson, Cameron Dodson, Pablo Donoso, Thad Dosher, Paul Durant, Bob Ewell, Chet Fillip, Stan Fox, Damion Gardner, Gene Lee Gibson, Eric Gordon, Jeff Gordon, Davey Hamilton, Jac Haudenschild, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Tray House, Jackie Howerton, Kenny Jacobs, Jon Johnson, Bubby Jones, P.J. Jones, Kasey Kahne, Keith Kauffman, Steve Kent, Arnie Knepper, Michael Lewis, Jason McDougal, Lealand McSpadden, Warren Mockler, Mat Neely, Roger Rager, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Bill Rose, Randy Tolsma, Billy Vukovich, Bruce Walkup & Doug Wolfgang
ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP NON-POINTS SPECIAL EVENT RACE WINS:
1. [3 wins] Jack Hewitt
2. [2 wins] Rick Hood
3. [1 win] George Snider, Kody Swanson, Rich Vogler & Billy Vukovich
ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER CHAMPIONS:
1971: George Snider, 1972: A.J. Foyt, 1973: Al Unser, 1974: Mario Andretti, 1975: Jimmy Caruthers, 1976: Billy Cassella, 1977: Larry Rice, 1978: Pancho Carter, 1979: Bobby Olivero, 1980: Gary Bettenhausen, 1981: Larry Rice, 1982: Ken Schrader, 1983: Gary Bettenhausen, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Jack Hewitt, 1987: Jack Hewitt, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Chuck Gurney, 1990: Jimmy Sills, 1991: Jeff Gordon, 1992: Steve Butler, 1993: Mike Bliss, 1994: Jimmy Sills, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Jimmy Sills, 1997: Dave Darland, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Tracy Hines, 2001: Paul White, 2002: J.J. Yeley, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Dave Steele, 2005: Dave Steele, 2006: Bud Kaeding, 2007: Bud Kaeding, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Bud Kaeding, 2010: Levi Jones, 2011: Levi Jones, 2012: Bobby East, 2013: Bobby East, 2014: Kody Swanson, 2015: Kody Swanson, 2016: Chris Windom, 2017: Kody Swanson, 2018: Kody Swanson, 2019: Kody Swanson, 2020: Justin Grant, 2021: Kody Swanson
ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRANT CHAMPIONS:
1971: Leader Card Racers, 1972: A.J. Foyt Enterprises, 1973: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1974: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1975: George Middleton, 1976: Louis Seymour & Sons, 1977: Dave LeFevre, 1978: Johnny Capels, 1979: Leader Card Racers, 1980: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1981: Johnny Vance, 1982: Steve Enslow, 1983: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1984: Ralph & Jim DePalma, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Bob Hampshire, 1987: Bob Hampshire, 1988: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1989: Junior Kurtz, 1990: Bob Consani, 1991: Fred Ede, 1992: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1993: Del McClure, 1994: Gary Stanton, 1995: Glen Niebel, 1996: Stanton Racing, 1997: Foxco, Inc., 1998: Goetz Racing, 1999: Snider-Foyt Racing, 2000: Terry Riggs, 2001: Paul Cook Racing, 2002: East-Stewart Racing, 2003: East-Stewart Racing, 2004: East-Stewart Racing, 2005: East-Stewart Racing, 2006: Leffler-BK Racing, 2007: BK Racing, 2008: RW Motorsports, 2009: BK Motorsports, 2010: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2012: RW Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2013: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2014: DePalma Motorsports, 2015: DePalma Motorsports, 2016: DePalma Motorsports, 2017: DePalma Motorsports, 2018: DePalma Motorsports, 2019: Klatt Enterprises, 2020: Hemelgarn Racing, 2021: Rice Motorsports
ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIES OF THE YEAR:
1981: Jack Hewitt, 1982: Keith Kauffman, 1983: Rick Hood, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Steve Butler, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Jeff Swindell, 1988: Gene Lee Gibson, 1989: Jimmy Sills, 1990: Eric Gordon, 1991: Stevie Reeves, 1992: Jim Keeker, 1993: Randy Tolsma, 1994: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1995: Chuck Leary: 1996: Ryan Newman, 1997: Jimmy Kite, 1998: Todd Kane, 1999: Paul White, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Aaron Fike, 2002: Matt Westfall, 2003: Ron Gregory, 2004: Aaron Pierce, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Mat Neely, 2007: Cameron Dodson, 2008: Steve Arpin, 2009: Kody Swanson, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Kyle Hamilton, 2013: Chris Windom, 2014: Caleb Armstrong, 2015: C.J. Leary, 2016: Casey Shuman, 2017: Joss Moffatt, 2018: Kyle Robbins, 2019: Derek Bischak, 2020: Bryan Gossel, 2021: Logan Seavey
ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STARTS:
210-Brian Tyler
204-Russ Gamester
201-Dave Darland
180-Jerry Coons Jr.
172-Tracy Hines
163-Jack Hewitt
153-Eric Gordon
151-Johnny Parsons
147-Tony Elliott
129-George Snider
126-Kody Swanson
125-Gary Hieber
115-Chuck Gurney
113-Bud Kaeding & Jimmy Sills
111-Dave Steele
110-John Heydenreich
104-A.J. Fike & Aaron Pierce
100-Larry Rice
94-Jay Drake & Paul White
91-J.J. Yeley
90-Tom Bigelow
88-Mark Alderson
84-Jason McCord
83-Gary Bettenhausen
79-Donnie Beechler & Levi Jones
78-Chris Windom
77-Rich Vogler
76-Larry Dickson
75-Ryan Newman
74-Steve Chassey
73-Rich Tobias Jr.
72-Bobby East & Justin Grant
71-David Byrne, Robby Flock & Sheldon Kinser
70-Steve Butler & Shane Cottle
68-Billy Engelhart
67-Joe Saldana
66-Brad Noffsinger & Bobby Santos
65-Jerry Nemire
62-Ron Shuman
60-Randy Bateman, Austin Nemire, Wally Pankratz & Bill Rose
58-Rick Hood
55-Gary Irvin
54-Tom Capie, Shane Hollingsworth & Jacob Wilson
53-Chet Fillip & Jason Leffler
52-Wayne Reutimann Jr.
50-Shane Cockrum & Patrick Lawson
49-Tony Stewart
48-Mike Bliss & Ken Schrader
47-Bob Cicconi & C.J. Leary
46-Jim Keeker, Billy Vukovich & Bentley Warren
45-Derek Davidson & Jeff Swindell
44-Tanner Swanson
43-Kenny Irwin Jr., Kyle Robbins & Tyler Walker
42-Dane Carter & Jon Stanbrough
41-Matt Goodnight & Danny Milburn
40-Aaron Fike, Andy Hillenburg, Warren Mockler, Chip Thomas & Matt Westfall
39-Tray House & Jim McElreath
38-Chuck Leary, Bobby Olivero & Chris Urish
37-Pancho Carter, Duke Cook, Todd Kane, Rusty McClure, Billy Puterbaugh Jr. & Roger Rager
36-Ed Carpenter, Ron Dunstan & Travis Welpott
34-Brady Bacon, Ronnie Burke, Mike Haggenbottom, Davey Hamilton, Kevin Huntley, Greg Staab & Kevin Thomas
33-Cary Faas, Jimmy Kite & Josh Wise
32-Brent Kaeding
31-Terry Babb, Steve Cannon, Ron Gregory, Arnie Knepper, Jim Mahoney, Mat Neely & Stevie Reeves
30-Tim Barber, Teddy Beach, Dave Berkheimer, Jeff Bloom, Zach Daum, Stan Fox, Manny Rockhold & Jerry Russell
29-Rocky Hodges & Michael Lewis
28-Dave Blaney & Bill Puterbaugh
27-Brad Armstrong & Bryan Clauson
26-Steve Buckwalter, Dan Drinan & Joe Liguori
25-Kasey Kahne, Nick Lundgreen & Jerry Miller
24-Pat Abold, Derek Hagar, Kenny Jacobs & Davey Ray
23-Cameron Dodson
22-Billy Cassella, Kevin Doty, Bob Frey & Logan Seavey
21-Kyle Hamilton & Walt Kennedy
20-Bill Baue, Dave Feese, John Starks & Randy Tolsma
19-Taylor Ferns, Bruce Field, Brian Gerster, Gene Lee Gibson, Shane Hmiel, Jimmy McCune, Lealand McSpadden & Casey Shuman
18-Rollie Beale, Jackie Burke, Tyler Courtney, Chris Fetter, Mike Murgoitio, Al Unser & Jonathan Vennard
17-Derek Bischak, Jimmy Caruthers, A.J. Foyt, Sammy Sessions, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Kramer Williamson
16-Robert Ballou & Pablo Donoso
15-Paul Clark, P.J. Jones & Bruce Walkup
14-Jarett Andretti, Billy Boat, Patrick Bruns, Carl Edwards, Jeff Gordon, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Ralph Liguori, Boston Reid, Danny Smith, Smokey Snellbaker, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks
13-Tyce Carlson, Dana Carter, Jim Childers, Jac Haudenschild, Dallas Hewitt, Jackie Howerton, Jon Johnson, Greg Leffler, Andy Michner, Brian Paulus, Kyle Steffens, Billy Wease, Rodney Weesner & Bud Wilmot
12-Brad Fox, Bryan Gossel, Mike Gregg, Mike Hess, Jason McDougal, Billy Pauch, Ricky Shelton, Jake Swanson & Bill Tyler
11-Mario Andretti, J.C. Bland, Casey Buckman, Justin Carver, Hud Cone, Craig Dori, Dickie Gaines, David Gough, Terry James, Steve Kinser, Cory Kruseman, Lee Kunzman, Kyle Larson, Danny Long, James McElreath, Bobby McMahan, Joey Moughan, Rex Norris III, Kyle O’Gara, Carmen Perigo, Mike Peters, Tad Roach, Greg Weld & Greg Wilson
10-Ronnie Day, Gary Gray, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, Bob Harkey, Page Jones, Terry Kawell, Jim Moughan, Kenneth Nichols, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Jack Runyon, Robert Smith & Robbie Stanley
9-Bobby Adkins, Chuck Amati, Caleb Armstrong, Toni Breidinger, Karl Busson, Bob Evans, Bryn Gohn, Davey Hamilton Jr., Wayne Hammond, Jim Hurtubise, Rebel Jackson Jr., Chappy Knaack, Eddie Leavitt, Larry Martin, Joss Moffatt, Johnny Petrozelle, Johnny Rutherford & Mark Smith
8-Jim Anderson, Joe Axsom, Christopher Bell, Nathan Byrd, Cole Carter, Mel Cornett, Chris Cumberworth, Doug Didero, Paul Durant, Ray Joe Fager, Larry Gates, Ken Hamilton, Darl Harrison, Roy Hicks, Rod Holshouser, Dakota Jackson, Mike Johnson, Frankie Kerr, Jan Opperman, Lee Osborne, Junior Parkinson, Greg Peterson, Aaron Pollock, Tracy Potter, Steve Siegel, Ryan Smith, Sammy Swindell, Rick Treadway, Lennie Waldo, Carl Williams & Doug Wolfgang
7-John Andretti, Eric Butze, Rob Chaney, Lou Cicconi Jr., Gregg Cory, Chris Dyson, Bob East, Perry Ferrell, Nick Fornoro Jr., Joe Gaerte, Cody Gallogly, Damion Gardner, Cody Gerhardt, Brian Hayden, Jesse Hockett, Blake Hollingsworth, Tony Hunt, Paul Huntington, Chad Kemenah, Paul Koch, Jimmy Light, Joe McCarthy, Mike McVetta, Thiago Medeiros, Austin Mundie, Michael Roselli Jr., Hunter Schuerenberg, Alex Shanks, Pete Shepherd III, Chase Stockon, Mike Thomas, Billy Whitaker & Mitch Wissmiller
6-Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Annie Breidinger, Mike Brooks, Bill Burks Jr., Kellen Conover, Palmer Crowell, Ryan Durst, Bob Ewell, Spike Gehlhausen, Kenny Gentry, Darren Hagen, Tom Hessert III, Larry Hoppes, John Hubbard, Marc Jessup, Doug Kalitta, Kevin Koch, Bill Kojis, Mike Lichty, Jeff Mitrisin, Don Nordhorn, Tom Paterson, Steven Russell, Brian Seidel, Jake Simmons, Jimmy Stinson, Jerry Stone, Korey Weyant & Mike Winblad
5-Sport Allen, Todd Beach, Barry Camp, Larry Cannon, Shane Carson, Mark Cassella, Kyle Cummins, Jake Day, John Hunt, Brad Kuhn, Rich Leavell, Donnie Lehmann, Mario Marietta, Brad Marvel, Mack McClellan, Kevin Olson, Chris Phillips, Mike Stroehle, Neil Shepherd, Red Stauffer, Sleepy Tripp, Terry Uehling, Cole Whitt & Rip Williams
4-Tony Armstrong, Steve Arpin, John Batts, Mike Brecht, Jimmy Brewer, David Bridges, Ray Bull, Keith Burch, Keith Butler, Mario Clouser, Herb Copeland, Casey Diemert, Lee Dunn, Danny Ebberts, Murray Erickson, Ray Evans, Scott Hansen, Don Hawley, Steve Kent, Dereck King, Steve Knepper, Mike Larrison, Mike Ling, Bobby Marcum, Von McGee, Wes Miller, David Mirk, Rodney Ritter Jr., Brian Ruhlman, Billy Shuman, Dean Shirley, Donny Schatz, Tim Siner, Billy Vukovich III, Clark Templeman, Kevin Whitesides, Leon Thickstun, Miranda Throckmorton & Ronnie Wuerdeman
3-Steve Adams, Johnny Anderson, Ed Angle, Robin Bank, Justin Barger, John Barrick, Kipp Beard, Doug Berryman, Merle Bettenhausen, Art Bisch Jr., Kevin Bloomstran, Lee Brewer Jr., Rick Brown, Dave Burns, Gary Cameron II, Keith Campbell, Marvin Carman, Roy Caruthers, Wayne Chinn, Bill Compton, Tim Cox, Erin Crocker, Troy DeCaire, Thad Dosher, Tommie Estes Jr., Dean Franklin, Jeff Gardner, Emmett Hahn, Darryl Haugh, Kelly Kinser, Lance Kobusch, Red Kunstbeck, Ricky Logan, Steve Long, Jim Malloy, Mike Martin, Zach Martini, Bob Meli, Larry Moore, Nathan Moore, Ryan Moore, Mike Mosley Jr., Mike Ordway, Gary Patterson, Dave Peperak, Gary Ponzini, Rusty Rasmussen, Wayne Reutimann, Robbie Rice, Travis Rilat, A.J. Russell, Zach Schiff, Frankie Schneider, Ryan Scott, Terry Shepherd, Ron Smoker, Kevin Studley, Brad Sweet, Buz Tapply, Cale Thomas, Dick Tobias, Rick Ungar, Tony Weyant, George White, Jim Whiteside & Greg Wooley
2-Mike Adkins, Mike Andreeta, Tommy Astone, Emerson Axsom, Todd Bammer, Randy Bauer, Dave Baumgartner, Nick Bilbee, Dean Billings, Austin Blair, Dan Boorse, Ken Brewer, Kaylee Bryson, Shane Butler, Steve Carithers, Tim Clark, Jason Conn, Stan Constant, Johnny Coogan, Frank D’Alonso, Daryl Daugherty, Tom Davies, Charles Davis Jr., James Davison, Greg DeCaires, Duke DeRosa, Scott Edmiston, Dean Erfurth, Jay Ervine, Mike Fedorcak, Billy Felts, A.J. Foyt IV, Stewart Friesen, Greg Furlong, Leon Gentry, Mike Gigot, Joe Gosek, Rick Goudy, Chuck Gurney Jr., Nick Hamilton, Randy Hannagan, Scott Hatton, Jon Herb, Jordan Hermansader, Sparky Howard, Bill Hudson, Bruce Jennings, Jerry Karl, Kevin Kierce, Mike Lauterborn, Steve Lotshaw, Ed Lynch, Garry Lee Maier, Troy Matchen, Jay Maupin, Randy Mausteller, Van May, Roger McCluskey, Mike McCreary, Frank McDaniel, Lyn McIntosh, Dustin Morgan, Aaron Mosley, Larry Neighbors, John Nervo, Lynn Paxton, Scott Pierovich, Troy Regier, Tyler Roahrig, Rick Salem, Joey Schmidt, Howie Sewell, David Shain, Rick Sipes, Jigger Sirois, Mark Sokola, Randy Standridge, Nelson Stewart, Rodney Stone, Rob Summers, Kevin Swindell, Al Thomas, Troy Thompson, Troy Vaccaro, Butch Wilkerson, Charlie Workman, Salt Walther, Brent Yarnal & Jack Ziegler
1-Bobby Allen, Taylor Andrews, Dakoda Armstrong, Jon Backlund, Tom Ball, Steve Barnett, Steve Barth, Mark Bitner, Jarid Blondel, Chad Boat, Ray Bragg, Jerry Bruce, Bob Brutto, Will Cagle, Daryl Campbell, Don Carr, Kent Christian, Drew Church, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Kevin Conway, Donnie Crawford, Wally Dallenbach, Bobby Davis Jr., Brad Davis, Bob Davison, Brian DeFord, Terry Doss, Brad Doty, Rodney Duncan, Jesse Dunham, Sondi Eden, Andrew Felker, Elvin Felty, Dan Ford, Michael Ford, Andy Forsberg, Jeff Forshee, Ronnie Franklin, Pete Frazier, Danny Frye Jr., Jeff Galas, Ronnie Gardner, Rickie Gaunt, Cheryl Glass, David Gravel, Gary Griffith, Brett Hearn, Jojo Helberg, Jim Hettinger, Nathan High, Larry Hillerud, Ted Hines, Jimmy Horton, Brian Hosford, Rick Howerton, Steve Irwin, Jim Jackson, Earnest Jennings, Rickey Jennings, Matt Jewell, Chase Johnson, Erik Karlsen, Kraig Kinser, Buddy Kofoid, Dana LaLiberte, Harold Leep, Jeff Leka, Ryan Litt, Ed Lynch Jr., Pepi Marchese, David McCreary, Dave McGough, Paul McMahan, Joe Melnick, Thomas Meseraull, Curt Michael, Tye Mihocko, Jim Mills, Mark Monico, Mike Mosley, Jack Moulton Jr., Peter Murphy, Rick Muther, Fred Neighbors, Greg Nelson, Kevin Newton, Kyle Nicholas, Tommy Nichols, Don O’Keefe, Cary Oliver, Jimmy Parsons, Billy Pauch Jr., Stan Ploski, Art Pollard, Jerry Potter, Richard Powell, Pat Quinn, Ron Rae, Fred Rahmer, Robbie Ray, Byron Reed, David Reutimann, Jim Reynard, Randy Roberts, Joe Roush, John Ryals, Eddie Sachs Jr., Doug Saunier, Bill Schemonia, Shane Scully, Jon Sciscoe, Ron Semelka, Steve Sheppard Jr., Danny Shouse, Grant Simpson, Anthony Simone, Carl Smith, Steve Smith, Mike Spencer, Darren Spiers, Greg Stephens, Robert Stout, Charlie Swartz, Fred Tegarden Jr., Todd Thomas, Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad, Eric Todd, Rick Tomasik, Eric Trousdale, LeRoy Van Conett, Kaylene Verville, Todd Wanless, Curt Waters, Jeff West, Brent Whited, Bryan Whited, Eddie Wirth, Kyle Wissmiller, Kent Wolters, Mike Woodring, Ken Woolley & Tiffany Wyzard