Swanson vs. Seavey Part II: Closest Ever USAC Silver Crown Title Race Hits Springfield Saturday

Springfield, Illinois (October 14, 2022)………Never before has the USAC Silver Crown championship race been tied with two races remaining.

However, Kody Swanson and Logan Seavey find themselves knotted up atop the points entering this Saturday’s 59th running of the Bettenhausen 100 Presented By Hunt Brothers Pizza at the Illinois State Fairgrounds dirt mile in Springfield.

It couldn’t really get much closer and the parallels between the two drivers’ 2022 seasons are staggering. Both drivers own three victories this season and both possess one runner-up finish apiece. Both have suffered only one DNF. Furthermore, both drivers’ worst finishes while still running at the finish is eighth.

However, Swanson has the tiebreaker in his back pocket at the moment with one third place result to his credit, that being the only difference in the closest title fight in series history.

Swanson has won the Bettenhausen 100 on three occasions in 2014, 2015 and one year ago in 2021. Seavey, meanwhile, has won each of the past three Silver Crown races on dirt this season at Port Royal, Du Quoin and Eldora, and is one short of tying the series record for consecutive victories on dirt, set by Jack Hewitt in 1986.

Not to mention that Swanson and Seavey swapped the lead during the 2021 Bettenhausen with the same two finishing first and second in the rain-shortened affair.

It sets up a rematch of the two after a similar fight from a year ago when Swanson led Seavey by 16 with two races to go. Seavey whittled the margin down to one heading into the finale, which Swanson dominated to give himself a 34-point cushion for the title at the final checkered.

The closest previous Silver Crown points battle with two races remaining on the season also involved Swanson. He led by a mere four points over Bobby East in 2012. East captured the title by a 12-point margin over Jerry Coons Jr. while Swanson fell to third in the final rundown.

In fact, nearly half of all the USAC Silver Crown championship tug-of-wars have seen the lead change hands throughout the final two races.

Jim McElreath held an 80-point edge over Don Hawley in the inaugural 1971 Silver Crown season, but it was George Snider who surged ahead of both drivers at the buzzer to win it all. A.J. Foyt did likewise in 1972 as did Al Unser in 1973 over Mario Andretti. Billy Cassella ripped away Johnny Parsons’ chance at a USAC national title during the 1976 season finale while Pancho Carter overcame Gary Bettenhausen’s advantage down the stretch in 1978. To close out the decade, Bobby Olivero and Billy Vukovich flip-flopped their point throughout the last two rounds with Olivero ultimately taking top honors.

At the dawn of the 1980s, Gary B. got his revenge on Pancho from 1978 by nipping Pancho for the title in a rare November finale at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track. Three drivers shared the lead over the last two events during the next two seasons with Larry Rice leapfrogging Jack Hewitt and Rich Vogler to become the first two-time Silver Crown champ in 1981. Ken Schrader did the same in 1982, bypassing Bobby Olivero and Ron Shuman with the aid of Sheldon Kinser’s Ben Leyba-owned ride in the closer at Nazareth. So appreciative of the generous offer, Schrader named his own son after Sheldon.

Dave Blaney went winless throughout the 1984 campaign, but his consistency rose him to the top after trailing George Snider with two to go. Johnny Parsons was heartbroken again in 1989 when dirt mile master Chuck Gurney surpassed him in the waning moments of the season to score his only crown.

Jimmy Sills’ bid to repeat as champion in 1991 came up short as a young upstart named Jeff Gordon blitzed past to earn himself a big car title before going on to NASCAR legend status. Steve Butler overcame leads by both Sills and Jeff Swindell during the final two races by winning the final round at Eldora to eke out a seven-point margin of triumph. Mike Bliss made a miraculous recovery in the last race of the 1993 season, overcoming Ron Shuman’s 39-point lead to win the points by two, marking the closest final points difference in series history.

That record two-point gap was tied two years later in 1995 when Tony Stewart came out of nowhere when the championship race was thought to be a two-horse tussle between Dave Darland and Jack Hewitt who were separated by eight going into the last round. Stewart, down by 155, was nearly perfect as both Darland and Hewitt experienced trouble and dropped out early. Stewart finished second and completed another leg of his miraculous USAC Triple Crown season with a two-point advantage.

Kenny Irwin Jr. led Jimmy Sills by 138 going into the 1996 finale in Del Mar, California. The worst case scenario occurred for Irwin who experienced a flat tire on the last lap while firmly in position to win the championship. In the ensuing moments, Irwin tangled with another car and hit the wall all while Sills raced to the win and the title in one fell swoop.

Jason Leffler lurked all year long but didn’t get by Brian Tyler until the Gateway finale in 1998, reigning on top in a 16-point contest. Tracy Hines overcame Dave Darland in 2000 while Tyler again came up just short of an elusive title in 2006 behind Bud Kaeding. Kaeding found himself on the other side of the equation in 2010 when Levi Jones trailed by 41 with two to go. Jones closed the interval to one entering the capper at Toledo, having to finish only a single position ahead of Kaeding. Jones wound up seventh and Kaeding eighth in the feature finishing order with the pair separated by two points when all was tallied up.

After coming from behind to win it all in 2012, Bobby East repeated his feat in 2013 as, for the second year in a row, East overcame a nine-point difference with two races remaining to score by a margin of six. Chris Windom came back to deny Swanson’s bid for a third-straight championship in 2016 as he erased Swanson’s 13-point lead with a pair of races to go, winning by five at the end.

In 2020, on a mid-October afternoon at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, just like this Saturday’s race will be, Justin Grant closed out his first Silver Crown championship. He shaved away Swanson’s lead with two races left, then pounced late to finish the season on a strong note with a championship in his hand.

We’re in for another incredible ride over these next two races on Saturday, October 15, at the Illinois State Fairgrounds and on Saturday, October 22, on the pavement at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Two of the drivers who have entertained us time after time this year and have waged in fantastic championship battles over the past two seasons, will take us to the finish line again over these next two weekends. Hang tight. Odds are it’s going to be a memorable ride.

USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RACES WITH 2 RACES TO GO, 1 RACE TO GO & FINAL MARGIN

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 16 over Logan Seavey

1 To Go: Kody Swanson by 1 over Logan Seavey

Final: Kody Swanson by 34 over Logan Seavey

2020 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 10 over Justin Grant

1 To Go: Justin Grant by 22 over Kody Swanson

Final: Justin Grant by 46 over Kody Swanson

2019 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 39 over Justin Grant

1 To Go: Kody Swanson by 63 over Justin Grant

Final: Kody Swanson by 60 over Justin Grant

2018 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 79 over Justin Grant

1 To Go: Kody Swanson by 76 over Justin Grant

Final: Kody Swanson by 82 over Justin Grant

2017 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 96 over Jerry Coons Jr.

1 To Go: Kody Swanson by 105 over Jerry Coons Jr.

Final: Kody Swanson by 88 over Jerry Coons Jr.

2016 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 13 over Chris Windom

1 To Go: Kody Swanson by 10 over Chris Windom

Final: Chris Windom by 5 over Kody Swanson

2015 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 100 over Jerry Coons Jr.

1 To Go: Kody Swanson by 124 over Jerry Coons Jr.

Final: Kody Swanson by 142 over Jerry Coons Jr.

2014 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 27 over Tracy Hines

1 To Go: Kody Swanson by 12 over Tracy Hines

Final: Kody Swanson by 27 over Tracy Hines

2013 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Tracy Hines by 9 over Jerry Coons Jr.

1 To Go: Bobby East by 5 over Jerry Coons Jr.

Final: Bobby East by 6 over Chris Windom

2012 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Kody Swanson by 4 over Bobby East

1 To Go: Bobby East by 6 over Jerry Coons Jr.

Final: Bobby East by 12 over Jerry Coons Jr.

2011 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Levi Jones by 6 over Jerry Coons Jr.

1 To Go: Levi Jones by 12 over Jerry Coons Jr.

Final: Levi Jones by 3 over Jerry Coons Jr.

2010 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Bud Kaeding by 41 over Levi Jones

1 To Go: Bud Kaeding by 1 over Levi Jones

Final: Levi Jones by 2 over Bud Kaeding

2009 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Bud Kaeding by 59 over A.J. Fike

1 To Go: Bud Kaeding by 71 over A.J. Fike

Final: Bud Kaeding by 59 over A.J. Fike

2008 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Jerry Coons Jr. by 23 over Dave Darland

1 To Go: Jerry Coons Jr. by 20 over Dave Darland

Final: Jerry Coons Jr. by 5 over Dave Darland

2007 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Bud Kaeding by 60 over Mat Neely

1 To Go: Bud Kaeding by 54 over Wayne Reutimann Jr.

Final: Bud Kaeding by 38 over Wayne Reutimann Jr.

2006 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Brian Tyler by 8 over Bud Kaeding

1 To Go: Bud Kaeding by 24 over Brian Tyler

Final: Bud Kaeding by 44 over Brian Tyler

2005 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Dave Steele by 14 over Josh Wise

1 To Go: Dave Steele by 31 over Josh Wise

Final: Dave Steele by 19 over Josh Wise

2004 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Dave Steele by 80 over Bud Kaeding

1 To Go: Dave Steele by 53 over Bud Kaeding

Final: Dave Steele by 47 over Bud Kaeding

2003 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: J.J. Yeley by 48 over Dave Darland

1 To Go: J.J. Yeley by 75 over Dave Darland

Final: J.J. Yeley by 81 over Dave Darland

2002 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: J.J. Yeley by 16 over Dave Steele

1 To Go: J.J. Yeley by 26 over Dave Steele

Final: J.J. Yeley by 38 over Dave Steele

2001 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Paul White by 27 over Russ Gamester

1 To Go: Paul White by 42 over Russ Gamester

Final: Paul White by 78 over Russ Gamester

2000 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Dave Darland by 20 over Tracy Hines

1 To Go: Dave Darland by 5 over Tracy Hines

Final: Tracy Hines by 29 over Dave Darland

1999 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Ryan Newman by 20 over Russ Gamester

1 To Go: Ryan Newman by 59 over Russ Gamester

Final: Ryan Newman by 47 over Russ Gamester

1998 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Brian Tyler by 11 over Jason Leffler

1 To Go: Brian Tyler by 14 over Jason Leffler

Final: Jason Leffler by 16 over Brian Tyler

1997 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Dave Darland by 35 over Donnie Beechler

1 To Go: Dave Darland by 44 over Donnie Beechler

Final: Dave Darland by 49 over Donnie Beechler

1996 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Jimmy Sills by 20 over Kenny Irwin Jr.

1 To Go: Kenny Irwin Jr. by 138 over Jimmy Sills

Final: Jimmy Sills by 42 over Kenny Irwin Jr.

1995 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Dave Darland by 68 over Jack Hewitt

1 To Go: Dave Darland by 8 over Jack Hewitt

Final: Tony Stewart by 2 over Dave Darland

1994 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Jimmy Sills by 22 over Chuck Gurney

1 To Go: Jimmy Sills by 62 over Chuck Gurney

Final: Jimmy Sills by 82 over Chuck Gurney

1993 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Mike Bliss by 22 over Ron Shuman

1 To Go: Ron Shuman by 39 over Chuck Gurney

Final: Mike Bliss by 2 over Ron Shuman

1992 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Jimmy Sills by 18 over Steve Butler

1 To Go: Jeff Swindell by 18 over Steve Butler

Final: Steve Butler by 7 over Jeff Swindell

1991 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Jimmy Sills by 61 over Jeff Gordon

1 To Go: Jeff Gordon by 58 over Jimmy Sills

Final: Jeff Gordon by 55 over Jimmy Sills

1990 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Jimmy Sills by 74 over Chuck Gurney

1 To Go: Jimmy Sills by 25 over Eric Gordon

Final: Jimmy Sills by 11 over Eric Gordon

1989 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Johnny Parsons by 137 over Chuck Gurney

1 To Go: Chuck Gurney by 58 over Johnny Parsons

Final: Chuck Gurney by 38 over Johnny Parsons

1988 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Steve Butler by 111 over George Snider

1 To Go: Steve Butler by 46 over George Snider

Final: Steve Butler by 49 over Jack Hewitt

1987 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Jack Hewitt by 321 over Jeff Swindell

1 To Go: Jack Hewitt by 336 over Jeff Swindell

Final: Jack Hewitt by 314 over Steve Butler

1986 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Jack Hewitt by 241 over Steve Butler

1 To Go: Jack Hewitt by 440 over Steve Butler

Final: Jack Hewitt by 489 over Steve Butler

1985 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Rick Hood by 294 over Chuck Gurney

1 To Go: Rick Hood by 150 over Sheldon Kinser

Final: Rick Hood by 159 over Sheldon Kinser

1984 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: George Snider by 25 over Chuck Gurney

1 To Go: Dave Blaney by 141 over Chuck Gurney

Final: Dave Blaney by 121 over Gary Bettenhausen

1983 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Gary Bettenhausen by 112 over Ken Schrader

1 To Go: Gary Bettenhausen by 113 over Ken Schrader

Final: Gary Bettenhausen by 63 over Ken Schrader

1982 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Bobby Olivero by 21 over Ron Shuman

1 To Go: Ron Shuman by 19 over Ken Schrader

Final: Ken Schrader by 74 over Mark Alderson

1981 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Jack Hewitt by 100 over George Snider

1 To Go: Rich Vogler by 17 over Larry Rice

Final: Larry Rice by 23 over Rich Vogler

1980 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Pancho Carter by 61 over Gary Bettenhausen

1 To Go: Gary Bettenhausen by 15 over Pancho Carter

Final: Gary Bettenhausen by 65 over Pancho Carter

1979 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Bobby Olivero by 40 over Rich Vogler

1 To Go: Billy Vukovich by 27 over Bobby Olivero

Final: Bobby Olivero by 43 over Billy Engelhart

1978 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Gary Bettenhausen by 40 over Pancho Carter

1 To Go: Pancho Carter by 156 over Gary Bettenhausen

Final: Pancho Carter by 56 over Gary Bettenhausen

1977 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Larry Rice by 100 over Tom Bigelow

1 To Go: Larry Rice by 160 over Sheldon Kinser

Final: Larry Rice by 90 over Billy Vukovich

1976 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Johnny Parsons by 60 over Tom Bigelow

1 To Go: Johnny Parsons by 30 over Billy Cassella

Final: Billy Cassella by 60 over Johnny Parsons

1975 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Jimmy Caruthers by 140 over Arnie Knepper

1 To Go: Jimmy Caruthers by 120 over Tom Bigelow

Final: Jimmy Caruthers by 60 over Tom Bigelow

1974 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Mario Andretti by 120 over Tom Bigelow

1 To Go: Mario Andretti by 160 over Tom Bigelow

Final: Mario Andretti by 180 over Tom Bigelow

1973 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Mario Andretti by 40 over Al Unser

1 To Go: Mario Andretti by 140 over Al Unser

Final: Al Unser by 60 over Mario Andretti

1972 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Tom Bigelow by 80 over Al Unser

1 To Go: A.J. Foyt by 40 over Arnie Knepper

Final: 1972: A.J. Foyt by 100 over Al Unser

1971 USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE:

2 To Go: Jim McElreath by 80 over Don Hawley

1 To Go: George Snider by 20 over Jim McElreath

Final: George Snider by 100 over Jim McElreath

2022 USAC SILVER CROWN STAT LEADERS:

Most Wins: 3-Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson

Driver Point Leader: Kody Swanson & Logan Seavey

Entrant Point Leader: Doran-Dyson Racing #1

Leading Rookie in Points: Gregg Cory (9th)

Most Laps Led: 257-Kody Swanson

Most Top-Fives: 7-Logan Seavey

Most Top-Tens: 8-C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 4-Kody Swanson

Best Finish By A Rookie: Aug 19 at World Wide Technology Raceway – Mario Clouser (3rd)

Most Feature Starts: 9-Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey, Kody Swanson, Brian Tyler & Travis Welpott

Most Positions Advanced in a Race: Sep 5 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Casey Buckman (23rd to 5th)

2022 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE & RESULTS

May 1: (D) Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (Hemelgarn Racing #91)

May 27: (P) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, IN

WINNER: Bobby Santos (DJ Racing #22)

Jun 18: (D) Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports #22)

Jun 24: (P) Madison International Speedway – Oregon, WI

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Klatt Enterprises #6)

Jun 30: (P-SE) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, IN

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Dyson Racing #1)

Jul 21: (P) Winchester Speedway – Winchester, IN

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Dyson Racing #1)

Aug 6: (P) Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Dyson Racing #1)

Aug 19: (P) World Wide Technology Raceway – Madison, IL

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Dyson Racing #1)

Sep 3: (D) Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Du Quoin, IL

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports #22)

Sep 23-24: (D) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports #22)

Oct 15: (D#) Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL

Oct 22: (P#) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, IN

2022 USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 540 Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, Calif.

2 540 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

3 511 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

4 432 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

5 422 Brian Tyler, Parma, Mich.

6 324 Travis Welpott, Pendleton, Ind.

7 280 Bobby Santos, Franklin, Mass.

8 276 Kyle Robbins, New Castle, Ind.

9 269 (R) Gregg Cory, Shelbyville, Ind.

10 255 Taylor Ferns, Shelby Township, Mich.

(R) = represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

2022 USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 540 Doran-Dyson Racing, Lebanon, OH/Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (#1)

2 540 Rice Motorsports, Brownsburg, Ind. (#222)

3 511 Klatt Enterprises, Hastings, Neb. (#6)

4 432 Hemelgarn Racing, LaSalle, Mich. (#91)

5 422 BCR Group, South Vienna, Ohio (#81)

6 324 Welpott Racing, Pendleton, Ind. (#18)

7 280 DJ Racing, Boca Raton, Fla. (#22)

8 276 KR Racing, Greenfield, Ind. (#7)

9 269 Williams Racing, Saint Paul, Ind. (#32)

10 255 Taylor Ferns Racing, Shelby Township, Mich. (#155)

2022 USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 269 Gregg Cory, Shelbyville, Ind.

2 199 Mario Clouser, Auburn, Ill.

3 181 Nathan Byrd, Goodyear, Ariz.

4 168 Mike McVetta, Grafton, Ohio

5 149 Brian Ruhlman, Clarklake, Mich.

6 141 Tom Paterson, Argos, Ind.

7 107 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.

8 96 Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Okla.

9 79 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

10 76 Nick Hamilton, Danville, Ind.

RACE WINS:

3-Logan Seavey (Jun 18 at Port Royal Speedway, Sep 5 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds & Sep 24 at Eldora Speedway)

3-Kody Swanson (Jul 21 at Winchester Speedway, Aug 6 at Toledo Speedway & Aug 19 at World Wide Technology Raceway)

1-Justin Grant (May 1 at the Terre Haute Action Track)

1-C.J. Leary (Jun 24 at Madison International Speedway)

1-Bobby Santos (May 27 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)

LAPS LED:

257-Kody Swanson

190-C.J. Leary

100-Bobby Santos

75-Shane Cockrum

47-Logan Seavey

30-Matt Westfall

28-Buddy Kofoid

25-Justin Grant

15-Davey Hamilton Jr.

10-Jerry Coons Jr.

3-Jake Swanson

TOP-FIVE FINISHES:

7-Logan Seavey

6-Kody Swanson

5-Justin Grant

5-C.J. Leary

3-Bobby Santos

2-Brady Bacon

2-Taylor Ferns

2-Brian Tyler

2-Matt Westfall

1-Emerson Axsom

1-Patrick Bruns

1-Casey Buckman

1-Nathan Byrd

1-Mario Clouser

1-Shane Cockrum

1-Jerry Coons Jr.

1-Shane Cottle

1-Russ Gamester

1-Davey Hamilton Jr.

1-Dallas Hewitt

TOP-TEN FINISHES:

8-C.J. Leary

8-Logan Seavey

8-Kody Swanson

6-Brian Tyler

5-Justin Grant

4-Taylor Ferns

3-Mario Clouser

3-Davey Hamilton Jr.

3-Carmen Perigo

3-Kyle Robbins

3-Bobby Santos

3-Matt Westfall

2-Brady Bacon

2-Derek Bischak

2-Nathan Byrd

2-Shane Cockrum

2-Jerry Coons Jr.

2-Shane Cottle

2-Eric Gordon

2-Bryan Gossel

2-Dallas Hewitt

2-Travis Welpott

1-Emerson Axsom

1-Terry Babb

1-Patrick Bruns

1-Casey Buckman

1-Gregg Cory

1-Russ Gamester

1-Mike Haggenbottom

1-Nick Hamilton

1-Jason McDougal

1-Mike McVetta

1-Kyle O’Gara

1-Bill Rose

1-Brian Ruhlman

FEATURE STARTS:

9-Justin Grant

9-C.J. Leary

9-Logan Seavey

9-Kody Swanson

9-Brian Tyler

9-Travis Welpott

8-Gregg Cory

8-Kyle Robbins

7-Dave Berkheimer

6-Eric Gordon

6-Tom Paterson

5-Derek Bischak

5-Taylor Ferns

5-Mike McVetta

5-Austin Nemire

5-Bobby Santos

4-Nathan Byrd

4-Mario Clouser

4-Shane Cottle

4-Dallas Hewitt

4-Brian Ruhlman

4-Jake Swanson

4-Matt Westfall

3-Casey Buckman

3-Shane Cockrum

3-Russ Gamester

3-Bryan Gossel

3-Mike Haggenbottom

3-Davey Hamilton Jr.

3-Patrick Lawson

3-Jason McDougal

3-Kyle O’Gara

3-Carmen Perigo

3-Chase Stockon

2-Emerson Axsom

2-Brady Bacon

2-Kaylee Bryson

2-Jerry Coons Jr.

2-Jake Day

2-Nick Hamilton

2-Jimmy Light

2-Davey Ray

2-Kyle Steffens

1-Terry Babb

1-Mark Bitner

1-Patrick Bruns

1-Chris Fetter

1-A.J. Fike

1-Matt Goodnight

1-Buddy Kofoid

1-Danny Long

1-Tye Mihocko

1-Nathan Moore

1-Ryan Newman

1-Tommy Nichols

1-Cary Oliver

1-Dave Peperak

1-Bill Rose

1-Jake Simmons

1-Mark Smith

1-Tanner Swanson

1-Chris Urish

1-Korey Weyant

1-Chris Windom

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

4-Kody Swanson

3-C.J. Leary

1-Shane Cockrum

1-Bobby Santos

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS QUALIFYING RACE WINS:

1-Kyle Steffens & Chase Stockon

TOP ROOKIE FINISHER OF THE RACE:

May 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Emerson Axsom (5th)

May 27: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Mario Clouser (7th)

Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway – Brian Ruhlman (13th)

Jun 24: Madison International Speedway – Nathan Byrd (10th)

Jul 21: Winchester Speedway – Mike McVetta (7th)

Aug 6: Toledo Speedway – Mario Clouser (9th)

Aug 19: World Wide Technology Raceway – Mario Clouser (3rd)

Sep 5: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Chase Stockon (12th)

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Brian Ruhlman (7th)

“HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE:

May 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Brady Bacon (16th to 3rd)

May 27: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Mario Clouser (24th to 7th)

Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway – Carmen Perigo (19th to 10th)

Jun 24: Madison International Speedway – Brian Tyler (9th to 3rd)

Jul 21: Winchester Speedway – C.J. Leary (19th to 4th)

Aug 6: Toledo Speedway – Derek Bischak (19th to 6th)

Aug 19: World Wide Technology Raceway – Bryan Gossel (17th to 8th)

Sep 5: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Casey Buckman (23rd to 5th)

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Eric Gordon (27th to 14th)

DIRT DRAFT FASTEST PRACTICE LAP

May 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Justin Grant

May 27: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Bobby Santos

Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway – Shane Cockrum

Jun 24: Madison International Speedway – C.J. Leary

Jul 21: Winchester Speedway – Kody Swanson

Aug 6: Toledo Speedway – Kody Swanson

Aug 19: World Wide Technology Raceway – Kody Swanson

Sep 5: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Shane Cockrum

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Kody Swanson & Kody Swanson

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STATS

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RACE WINS:

1. [37 wins] Kody Swanson

2. [23 wins] Jack Hewitt

3. [18 wins] Brian Tyler

4. [16 wins] Dave Steele

5. [15 wins] J.J. Yeley

6. [14 wins] Dave Darland & Chuck Gurney

8. [12 wins] Jimmy Sills

9. [11 wins] Bobby East & Bobby Santos

11. [10 wins] Gary Bettenhausen & Mike Bliss

13. [9 wins] Tracy Hines

14. [8 wins] Tanner Swanson & Chris Windom

16. [7 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Rick Hood & George Snider

19. [6 wins] Tom Bigelow, Russ Gamester, Kenny Irwin Jr., Jason Leffler, Ken Schrader & Al Unser

25. [5 wins] Mario Andretti, Donnie Beechler, Pancho Carter, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Bud Kaeding, Sheldon Kinser, Larry Rice & Logan Seavey

34. [4 wins] Shane Cockrum, Justin Grant, Kyle Larson, Jeff Swindell & Rich Vogler

39. [3 wins] Steve Butler, Tyler Courtney, Cameron Dodson, A.J. Fike, Levi Jones, Kasey Kahne, Jim Keeker, Steve Kinser, C.J. Leary, Bobby Olivero, Johnny Parsons, Aaron Pierce, Ron Shuman, Tony Stewart, Tyler Walker & Paul White

55. [2 wins] Pat Abold, Brady Bacon, Steve Chassey, Bryan Clauson, Shane Cottle, Larry Dickson, Billy Engelhart, A.J. Foyt, Jeff Gordon, Ryan Newman, Joe Saldana, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Whitt, Josh Wise & Doug Wolfgang

70. [1 win] Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Jeff Bloom, David Byrne, Marvin Carman, Shane Carson, Bob Cicconi, Herb Copeland, Bruce Field, Aaron Fike, Chet Fillip, Bob Frey, Eric Gordon, Kyle Hamilton, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Shane Hmiel, Shane Hollingsworth, Jimmy Horton, Jackie Howerton, Kevin Huntley, Kenny Jacobs, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Jimmy Kite, Chuck Leary, Eddie Leavitt, Jason McCord, Jim McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Mat Neely, Brad Noffsinger, Stevie Reeves, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Danny Smith, Kevin Thomas, Rich Tobias Jr., Chris Urish, Billy Vukovich & Jacob Wilson

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

40-Kody Swanson

21-Jimmy Sills

19-Dave Steele

17-Tracy Hines

14-Jerry Coons Jr.

13-J.J. Yeley

10-Bobby East & Rich Vogler

9-Chuck Gurney & Jason Leffler

8-Dave Darland, Russ Gamester, Levi Jones, Johnny Parsons & Tanner Swanson

7-Tom Bigelow, C.J. Leary & Josh Wise

6-Gary Bettenhausen, Steve Chassey, Justin Grant, Jack Hewitt & Larry Rice

5-Kenny Irwin Jr., Aaron Pierce, Jeff Swindell & Al Unser

4-Donnie Beechler, Bryan Clauson, Tyler Courtney, Larry Dickson, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Rick Hood, Jim Keeker, Sheldon Kinser, Kyle Larson, Brad Noffsinger, Joe Saldana, Bobby Santos, George Snider, Brian Tyler & Greg Weld

3-Mario Andretti, Mike Bliss, Steve Butler, Pancho Carter, Shane Cottle, Robby Flock, Shane Hmiel, Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader & Ron Shuman

2-Dave Blaney, Ed Carpenter, Dane Carter, A.J. Fike, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Steve Kinser, Lee Kunzman, Chuck Leary, Jon Stanbrough, Brad Sweet, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tyler Walker, Jacob Wilson & Chris Windom

1-Mark Alderson, Brady Bacon, Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Bob Cicconi, Shane Cockrum, Derek Davidson, Cameron Dodson, Pablo Donoso, Thad Dosher, Paul Durant, Bob Ewell, Chet Fillip, Stan Fox, Damion Gardner, Gene Lee Gibson, Eric Gordon, Jeff Gordon, Davey Hamilton, Jac Haudenschild, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Tray House, Jackie Howerton, Kenny Jacobs, Jon Johnson, Bubby Jones, P.J. Jones, Kasey Kahne, Keith Kauffman, Steve Kent, Arnie Knepper, Michael Lewis, Jason McDougal, Lealand McSpadden, Warren Mockler, Mat Neely, Roger Rager, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Bill Rose, Randy Tolsma, Billy Vukovich, Bruce Walkup & Doug Wolfgang

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP NON-POINTS SPECIAL EVENT RACE WINS:

1. [3 wins] Jack Hewitt

2. [2 wins] Rick Hood

3. [1 win] George Snider, Kody Swanson, Rich Vogler & Billy Vukovich

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1971: George Snider, 1972: A.J. Foyt, 1973: Al Unser, 1974: Mario Andretti, 1975: Jimmy Caruthers, 1976: Billy Cassella, 1977: Larry Rice, 1978: Pancho Carter, 1979: Bobby Olivero, 1980: Gary Bettenhausen, 1981: Larry Rice, 1982: Ken Schrader, 1983: Gary Bettenhausen, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Jack Hewitt, 1987: Jack Hewitt, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Chuck Gurney, 1990: Jimmy Sills, 1991: Jeff Gordon, 1992: Steve Butler, 1993: Mike Bliss, 1994: Jimmy Sills, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Jimmy Sills, 1997: Dave Darland, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Tracy Hines, 2001: Paul White, 2002: J.J. Yeley, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Dave Steele, 2005: Dave Steele, 2006: Bud Kaeding, 2007: Bud Kaeding, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Bud Kaeding, 2010: Levi Jones, 2011: Levi Jones, 2012: Bobby East, 2013: Bobby East, 2014: Kody Swanson, 2015: Kody Swanson, 2016: Chris Windom, 2017: Kody Swanson, 2018: Kody Swanson, 2019: Kody Swanson, 2020: Justin Grant, 2021: Kody Swanson

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRANT CHAMPIONS:

1971: Leader Card Racers, 1972: A.J. Foyt Enterprises, 1973: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1974: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1975: George Middleton, 1976: Louis Seymour & Sons, 1977: Dave LeFevre, 1978: Johnny Capels, 1979: Leader Card Racers, 1980: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1981: Johnny Vance, 1982: Steve Enslow, 1983: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1984: Ralph & Jim DePalma, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Bob Hampshire, 1987: Bob Hampshire, 1988: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1989: Junior Kurtz, 1990: Bob Consani, 1991: Fred Ede, 1992: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1993: Del McClure, 1994: Gary Stanton, 1995: Glen Niebel, 1996: Stanton Racing, 1997: Foxco, Inc., 1998: Goetz Racing, 1999: Snider-Foyt Racing, 2000: Terry Riggs, 2001: Paul Cook Racing, 2002: East-Stewart Racing, 2003: East-Stewart Racing, 2004: East-Stewart Racing, 2005: East-Stewart Racing, 2006: Leffler-BK Racing, 2007: BK Racing, 2008: RW Motorsports, 2009: BK Motorsports, 2010: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2012: RW Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2013: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2014: DePalma Motorsports, 2015: DePalma Motorsports, 2016: DePalma Motorsports, 2017: DePalma Motorsports, 2018: DePalma Motorsports, 2019: Klatt Enterprises, 2020: Hemelgarn Racing, 2021: Rice Motorsports

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIES OF THE YEAR:

1981: Jack Hewitt, 1982: Keith Kauffman, 1983: Rick Hood, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Steve Butler, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Jeff Swindell, 1988: Gene Lee Gibson, 1989: Jimmy Sills, 1990: Eric Gordon, 1991: Stevie Reeves, 1992: Jim Keeker, 1993: Randy Tolsma, 1994: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1995: Chuck Leary: 1996: Ryan Newman, 1997: Jimmy Kite, 1998: Todd Kane, 1999: Paul White, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Aaron Fike, 2002: Matt Westfall, 2003: Ron Gregory, 2004: Aaron Pierce, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Mat Neely, 2007: Cameron Dodson, 2008: Steve Arpin, 2009: Kody Swanson, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Kyle Hamilton, 2013: Chris Windom, 2014: Caleb Armstrong, 2015: C.J. Leary, 2016: Casey Shuman, 2017: Joss Moffatt, 2018: Kyle Robbins, 2019: Derek Bischak, 2020: Bryan Gossel, 2021: Logan Seavey

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STARTS:

210-Brian Tyler

204-Russ Gamester

201-Dave Darland

180-Jerry Coons Jr.

172-Tracy Hines

163-Jack Hewitt

153-Eric Gordon

151-Johnny Parsons

147-Tony Elliott

129-George Snider

126-Kody Swanson

125-Gary Hieber

115-Chuck Gurney

113-Bud Kaeding & Jimmy Sills

111-Dave Steele

110-John Heydenreich

104-A.J. Fike & Aaron Pierce

100-Larry Rice

94-Jay Drake & Paul White

91-J.J. Yeley

90-Tom Bigelow

88-Mark Alderson

84-Jason McCord

83-Gary Bettenhausen

79-Donnie Beechler & Levi Jones

78-Chris Windom

77-Rich Vogler

76-Larry Dickson

75-Ryan Newman

74-Steve Chassey

73-Rich Tobias Jr.

72-Bobby East & Justin Grant

71-David Byrne, Robby Flock & Sheldon Kinser

70-Steve Butler & Shane Cottle

68-Billy Engelhart

67-Joe Saldana

66-Brad Noffsinger & Bobby Santos

65-Jerry Nemire

62-Ron Shuman

60-Randy Bateman, Austin Nemire, Wally Pankratz & Bill Rose

58-Rick Hood

55-Gary Irvin

54-Tom Capie, Shane Hollingsworth & Jacob Wilson

53-Chet Fillip & Jason Leffler

52-Wayne Reutimann Jr.

50-Shane Cockrum & Patrick Lawson

49-Tony Stewart

48-Mike Bliss & Ken Schrader

47-Bob Cicconi & C.J. Leary

46-Jim Keeker, Billy Vukovich & Bentley Warren

45-Derek Davidson & Jeff Swindell

44-Tanner Swanson

43-Kenny Irwin Jr., Kyle Robbins & Tyler Walker

42-Dane Carter & Jon Stanbrough

41-Matt Goodnight & Danny Milburn

40-Aaron Fike, Andy Hillenburg, Warren Mockler, Chip Thomas & Matt Westfall

39-Tray House & Jim McElreath

38-Chuck Leary, Bobby Olivero & Chris Urish

37-Pancho Carter, Duke Cook, Todd Kane, Rusty McClure, Billy Puterbaugh Jr. & Roger Rager

36-Ed Carpenter, Ron Dunstan & Travis Welpott

34-Brady Bacon, Ronnie Burke, Mike Haggenbottom, Davey Hamilton, Kevin Huntley, Greg Staab & Kevin Thomas

33-Cary Faas, Jimmy Kite & Josh Wise

32-Brent Kaeding

31-Terry Babb, Steve Cannon, Ron Gregory, Arnie Knepper, Jim Mahoney, Mat Neely & Stevie Reeves

30-Tim Barber, Teddy Beach, Dave Berkheimer, Jeff Bloom, Zach Daum, Stan Fox, Manny Rockhold & Jerry Russell

29-Rocky Hodges & Michael Lewis

28-Dave Blaney & Bill Puterbaugh

27-Brad Armstrong & Bryan Clauson

26-Steve Buckwalter, Dan Drinan & Joe Liguori

25-Kasey Kahne, Nick Lundgreen & Jerry Miller

24-Pat Abold, Derek Hagar, Kenny Jacobs & Davey Ray

23-Cameron Dodson

22-Billy Cassella, Kevin Doty, Bob Frey & Logan Seavey

21-Kyle Hamilton & Walt Kennedy

20-Bill Baue, Dave Feese, John Starks & Randy Tolsma

19-Taylor Ferns, Bruce Field, Brian Gerster, Gene Lee Gibson, Shane Hmiel, Jimmy McCune, Lealand McSpadden & Casey Shuman

18-Rollie Beale, Jackie Burke, Tyler Courtney, Chris Fetter, Mike Murgoitio, Al Unser & Jonathan Vennard

17-Derek Bischak, Jimmy Caruthers, A.J. Foyt, Sammy Sessions, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Kramer Williamson

16-Robert Ballou & Pablo Donoso

15-Paul Clark, P.J. Jones & Bruce Walkup

14-Jarett Andretti, Billy Boat, Patrick Bruns, Carl Edwards, Jeff Gordon, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Ralph Liguori, Boston Reid, Danny Smith, Smokey Snellbaker, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks

13-Tyce Carlson, Dana Carter, Jim Childers, Jac Haudenschild, Dallas Hewitt, Jackie Howerton, Jon Johnson, Greg Leffler, Andy Michner, Brian Paulus, Kyle Steffens, Billy Wease, Rodney Weesner & Bud Wilmot

12-Brad Fox, Bryan Gossel, Mike Gregg, Mike Hess, Jason McDougal, Billy Pauch, Ricky Shelton, Jake Swanson & Bill Tyler

11-Mario Andretti, J.C. Bland, Casey Buckman, Justin Carver, Hud Cone, Craig Dori, Dickie Gaines, David Gough, Terry James, Steve Kinser, Cory Kruseman, Lee Kunzman, Kyle Larson, Danny Long, James McElreath, Bobby McMahan, Joey Moughan, Rex Norris III, Kyle O’Gara, Carmen Perigo, Mike Peters, Tad Roach, Greg Weld & Greg Wilson

10-Ronnie Day, Gary Gray, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, Bob Harkey, Page Jones, Terry Kawell, Jim Moughan, Kenneth Nichols, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Jack Runyon, Robert Smith & Robbie Stanley

9-Bobby Adkins, Chuck Amati, Caleb Armstrong, Toni Breidinger, Karl Busson, Bob Evans, Bryn Gohn, Davey Hamilton Jr., Wayne Hammond, Jim Hurtubise, Rebel Jackson Jr., Chappy Knaack, Eddie Leavitt, Larry Martin, Joss Moffatt, Johnny Petrozelle, Johnny Rutherford & Mark Smith

8-Jim Anderson, Joe Axsom, Christopher Bell, Nathan Byrd, Cole Carter, Mel Cornett, Chris Cumberworth, Doug Didero, Paul Durant, Ray Joe Fager, Larry Gates, Ken Hamilton, Darl Harrison, Roy Hicks, Rod Holshouser, Dakota Jackson, Mike Johnson, Frankie Kerr, Jan Opperman, Lee Osborne, Junior Parkinson, Greg Peterson, Aaron Pollock, Tracy Potter, Steve Siegel, Ryan Smith, Sammy Swindell, Rick Treadway, Lennie Waldo, Carl Williams & Doug Wolfgang

7-John Andretti, Eric Butze, Rob Chaney, Lou Cicconi Jr., Gregg Cory, Chris Dyson, Bob East, Perry Ferrell, Nick Fornoro Jr., Joe Gaerte, Cody Gallogly, Damion Gardner, Cody Gerhardt, Brian Hayden, Jesse Hockett, Blake Hollingsworth, Tony Hunt, Paul Huntington, Chad Kemenah, Paul Koch, Jimmy Light, Joe McCarthy, Mike McVetta, Thiago Medeiros, Austin Mundie, Michael Roselli Jr., Hunter Schuerenberg, Alex Shanks, Pete Shepherd III, Chase Stockon, Mike Thomas, Billy Whitaker & Mitch Wissmiller

6-Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Annie Breidinger, Mike Brooks, Bill Burks Jr., Kellen Conover, Palmer Crowell, Ryan Durst, Bob Ewell, Spike Gehlhausen, Kenny Gentry, Darren Hagen, Tom Hessert III, Larry Hoppes, John Hubbard, Marc Jessup, Doug Kalitta, Kevin Koch, Bill Kojis, Mike Lichty, Jeff Mitrisin, Don Nordhorn, Tom Paterson, Steven Russell, Brian Seidel, Jake Simmons, Jimmy Stinson, Jerry Stone, Korey Weyant & Mike Winblad

5-Sport Allen, Todd Beach, Barry Camp, Larry Cannon, Shane Carson, Mark Cassella, Kyle Cummins, Jake Day, John Hunt, Brad Kuhn, Rich Leavell, Donnie Lehmann, Mario Marietta, Brad Marvel, Mack McClellan, Kevin Olson, Chris Phillips, Mike Stroehle, Neil Shepherd, Red Stauffer, Sleepy Tripp, Terry Uehling, Cole Whitt & Rip Williams

4-Tony Armstrong, Steve Arpin, John Batts, Mike Brecht, Jimmy Brewer, David Bridges, Ray Bull, Keith Burch, Keith Butler, Mario Clouser, Herb Copeland, Casey Diemert, Lee Dunn, Danny Ebberts, Murray Erickson, Ray Evans, Scott Hansen, Don Hawley, Steve Kent, Dereck King, Steve Knepper, Mike Larrison, Mike Ling, Bobby Marcum, Von McGee, Wes Miller, David Mirk, Rodney Ritter Jr., Brian Ruhlman, Billy Shuman, Dean Shirley, Donny Schatz, Tim Siner, Billy Vukovich III, Clark Templeman, Kevin Whitesides, Leon Thickstun, Miranda Throckmorton & Ronnie Wuerdeman

3-Steve Adams, Johnny Anderson, Ed Angle, Robin Bank, Justin Barger, John Barrick, Kipp Beard, Doug Berryman, Merle Bettenhausen, Art Bisch Jr., Kevin Bloomstran, Lee Brewer Jr., Rick Brown, Dave Burns, Gary Cameron II, Keith Campbell, Marvin Carman, Roy Caruthers, Wayne Chinn, Bill Compton, Tim Cox, Erin Crocker, Troy DeCaire, Thad Dosher, Tommie Estes Jr., Dean Franklin, Jeff Gardner, Emmett Hahn, Darryl Haugh, Kelly Kinser, Lance Kobusch, Red Kunstbeck, Ricky Logan, Steve Long, Jim Malloy, Mike Martin, Zach Martini, Bob Meli, Larry Moore, Nathan Moore, Ryan Moore, Mike Mosley Jr., Mike Ordway, Gary Patterson, Dave Peperak, Gary Ponzini, Rusty Rasmussen, Wayne Reutimann, Robbie Rice, Travis Rilat, A.J. Russell, Zach Schiff, Frankie Schneider, Ryan Scott, Terry Shepherd, Ron Smoker, Kevin Studley, Brad Sweet, Buz Tapply, Cale Thomas, Dick Tobias, Rick Ungar, Tony Weyant, George White, Jim Whiteside & Greg Wooley

2-Mike Adkins, Mike Andreeta, Tommy Astone, Emerson Axsom, Todd Bammer, Randy Bauer, Dave Baumgartner, Nick Bilbee, Dean Billings, Austin Blair, Dan Boorse, Ken Brewer, Kaylee Bryson, Shane Butler, Steve Carithers, Tim Clark, Jason Conn, Stan Constant, Johnny Coogan, Frank D’Alonso, Daryl Daugherty, Tom Davies, Charles Davis Jr., James Davison, Greg DeCaires, Duke DeRosa, Scott Edmiston, Dean Erfurth, Jay Ervine, Mike Fedorcak, Billy Felts, A.J. Foyt IV, Stewart Friesen, Greg Furlong, Leon Gentry, Mike Gigot, Joe Gosek, Rick Goudy, Chuck Gurney Jr., Nick Hamilton, Randy Hannagan, Scott Hatton, Jon Herb, Jordan Hermansader, Sparky Howard, Bill Hudson, Bruce Jennings, Jerry Karl, Kevin Kierce, Mike Lauterborn, Steve Lotshaw, Ed Lynch, Garry Lee Maier, Troy Matchen, Jay Maupin, Randy Mausteller, Van May, Roger McCluskey, Mike McCreary, Frank McDaniel, Lyn McIntosh, Dustin Morgan, Aaron Mosley, Larry Neighbors, John Nervo, Lynn Paxton, Scott Pierovich, Troy Regier, Tyler Roahrig, Rick Salem, Joey Schmidt, Howie Sewell, David Shain, Rick Sipes, Jigger Sirois, Mark Sokola, Randy Standridge, Nelson Stewart, Rodney Stone, Rob Summers, Kevin Swindell, Al Thomas, Troy Thompson, Troy Vaccaro, Butch Wilkerson, Charlie Workman, Salt Walther, Brent Yarnal & Jack Ziegler

1-Bobby Allen, Taylor Andrews, Dakoda Armstrong, Jon Backlund, Tom Ball, Steve Barnett, Steve Barth, Mark Bitner, Jarid Blondel, Chad Boat, Ray Bragg, Jerry Bruce, Bob Brutto, Will Cagle, Daryl Campbell, Don Carr, Kent Christian, Drew Church, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Kevin Conway, Donnie Crawford, Wally Dallenbach, Bobby Davis Jr., Brad Davis, Bob Davison, Brian DeFord, Terry Doss, Brad Doty, Rodney Duncan, Jesse Dunham, Sondi Eden, Andrew Felker, Elvin Felty, Dan Ford, Michael Ford, Andy Forsberg, Jeff Forshee, Ronnie Franklin, Pete Frazier, Danny Frye Jr., Jeff Galas, Ronnie Gardner, Rickie Gaunt, Cheryl Glass, David Gravel, Gary Griffith, Brett Hearn, Jojo Helberg, Jim Hettinger, Nathan High, Larry Hillerud, Ted Hines, Jimmy Horton, Brian Hosford, Rick Howerton, Steve Irwin, Jim Jackson, Earnest Jennings, Rickey Jennings, Matt Jewell, Chase Johnson, Erik Karlsen, Kraig Kinser, Buddy Kofoid, Dana LaLiberte, Harold Leep, Jeff Leka, Ryan Litt, Ed Lynch Jr., Pepi Marchese, David McCreary, Dave McGough, Paul McMahan, Joe Melnick, Thomas Meseraull, Curt Michael, Tye Mihocko, Jim Mills, Mark Monico, Mike Mosley, Jack Moulton Jr., Peter Murphy, Rick Muther, Fred Neighbors, Greg Nelson, Kevin Newton, Kyle Nicholas, Tommy Nichols, Don O’Keefe, Cary Oliver, Jimmy Parsons, Billy Pauch Jr., Stan Ploski, Art Pollard, Jerry Potter, Richard Powell, Pat Quinn, Ron Rae, Fred Rahmer, Robbie Ray, Byron Reed, David Reutimann, Jim Reynard, Randy Roberts, Joe Roush, John Ryals, Eddie Sachs Jr., Doug Saunier, Bill Schemonia, Shane Scully, Jon Sciscoe, Ron Semelka, Steve Sheppard Jr., Danny Shouse, Grant Simpson, Anthony Simone, Carl Smith, Steve Smith, Mike Spencer, Darren Spiers, Greg Stephens, Robert Stout, Charlie Swartz, Fred Tegarden Jr., Todd Thomas, Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad, Eric Todd, Rick Tomasik, Eric Trousdale, LeRoy Van Conett, Kaylene Verville, Todd Wanless, Curt Waters, Jeff West, Brent Whited, Bryan Whited, Eddie Wirth, Kyle Wissmiller, Kent Wolters, Mike Woodring, Ken Woolley & Tiffany Wyzard