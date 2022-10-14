Tanner English Enjoys Pair of Podium Performances at Fairbury Speedway

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The annual running of ‘FALS Frenzy’ was next on the racing schedule for the Riggs Motorsports team on October 7-8 at Fairbury Speedway. The MARS Racing Series sanctioned the doubleheader weekend at the downtown Fairbury, Illinois oval, which kicked off last Friday night with a $5,000 to win throwdown. Tanner English clicked off the second fastest lap in Group B during the qualifying session prior to securing a victory in his heat race. After starting the 40-lap feature event from the outside of the second row, Tanner moved up to finish third and on the podium behind only opening night victor Shannon Babb and runner-up Ryan Unzicker.

In Saturday’s weekend finale, which boasted a hefty $15,000 windfall, Tanner knocked down the quickest lap in Group B during the MARS time trial session and later picked up another win in his heat race. The Benton, Kentucky ace then rolled off from the outside of the front row in the 50-lapper before bringing home another third place podium performance behind only race winner Bobby Pierce and runner-up Jason Feger! Complete results from ‘FALS Frenzy’ can be located online by clicking on www.marsracingseries.com.

The Riggs Motorsports team plans to sit idle over the October 14-15 weekend, but will be back in action in a big way from October 21-23 with the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series in the states of Kansas and Missouri. A trio of $10,000 top prizes will be up for grabs at Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas next Friday, at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas next Saturday, and at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri next Sunday. Tanner comes into the triple shot second in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings – only 98 markers behind point leader Dennis Erb, Jr. Additional information concerning these three races, which will be broadcast LIVE on DIRTVision, can be found online by visiting www.woolms.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Haas Horizontal, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Lents Towing & Recovery, Seay Motors, Supreme Enterprise, Holbrook Metal Fabrication, Base Racing Fuel, Allstar Performance, Longhorn Chassis, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Slicker Graphics, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Swift Springs, Hoosier Racing Tires, Clements Racing Engines, Cornett Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Speedwerx, Peterson Fluid Systems, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Performance Bodies, Multi-Fire Spark Plug Wires, Winning Edge Carburetion, Hooker Harness, Wilwood Engineering, QuickCar Racing Products, Impact Race Gear, and Peterson Fluid Systems.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com