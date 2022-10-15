Cannon McIntosh Maneuvers Win with POWRi National & West/Xtreme Midgets

Belleville, IL. (10/14/22) Cannon McIntosh would use precision and a high-side run in Night One of the Meents Memorial at I-44 Riverside Speedway on Friday Night to capture his seventeenth career victory with the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, after a thrilling feature honoring an industry pioneer.

Early I-44 Riverside competition with thirty-seven entrants of Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League, in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, would see Brenham Crouch start quickest with a 10.773-second group qualifying lap as Zach Daum, Jade Avedisian, Daison Pursley, and Austin Barnhill each earned heat racing wins with Brenham Crouch and Greyson Springer picking up the semi-feature victories.

Setting the field of top-notch competitors of competition would find high-point qualifier Jade Avedisian roll an invert of four during Intermission to invert the first two rows. Pole-sitter Jonathon Beason would battle front-row counterpart Zach Daum into the first pair of corners on the opening lap with Jonathan Beason capturing the initial racing advantage as Daum, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, and Jade Avedisian drove in hot pursuit all inside the top five during the first few laps.

Overtaking for the front of the field, Cannon McIntosh would use a high-side move off turn two to grab the lead on lap eight with the first caution displayed on lap eleven for a spinning Austin Barnhill in turn four on the elbows-up racing surface.

Resuming green flag lead after a field-bunching yellow, Cannon McIntosh would continue to show the way as Beason maintained a solid runner-up while attempting to hold off the surge of Daison Pursley with Gavin Miller and Chance Crum all driving inside the top-five.

Retaining the front of the field through late-race drama, Cannon McIntosh would emerge victorious with the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League, in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, to earn his record-tying twelfth feature win of the season.

“It feels great to be back here in victory lane, I feel like we had a great car tonight and just had to hit my marks. Overall, a good night, I’m thankful to be a part of this team and there are a lot of people that make this happen” stated a celebratory Cannon McIntosh in the Port City Raceway victory lane.

Daison Pursley would secure a solid runner-up showing with Chance Crum sliding his way into completing the feature’s final podium placement. Jonathan Beason would finish fourth as Gavin Miller rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League, in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, top-five finishers at I-44 Riverside Speedway for Night One of the Charlene Meents Memorial.

POWRi National & West Midget League/Xtreme | I-44 Riverside Speedway | 10/14/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Hot Lap Time: 97-Brenham Crouch (10.773)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 9M-Zach Daum

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 84-Jade Avedisian

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 71-Daison Pursley

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 17B-Austin Barnhill

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 97-Brenham Crouch

Super Clean Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 81G-Greyson Springer

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 84-Jade Avedisian

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 71K-Dominic Gorden (+13)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Lucas Oil A-Feature (30 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 2. 71-Daison Pursley[8]; 3. 26-Chance Crum[15]; 4. 55-Jonathan Beason[1]; 5. 71M-Gavin Miller[6]; 6. 97-Brenham Crouch[17]; 7. 7U-Kyle Jones[12]; 8. 71K-Dominic Gorden[21]; 9. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[14]; 10. 32T-Trey Marcham[22]; 11. 21-Emilio Hoover[24]; 12. 9M-Zach Daum[2]; 13. 84-Jade Avedisian[4]; 14. 25K-Taylor Reimer[5]; 15. 17B-Austin Barnhill[10]; 16. 11A-Andrew Felker[20]; 17. 57-Daniel Whitley[19]; 18. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[16]; 19. 71E-Mariah Ede[23]; 20. 81G-Greyson Springer[18]; 21. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[7]; 22. 61-Kale Drake[13]; 23. 06-Rylan Gray[9]; 24. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[11].

Last Chance Showdown 1 (12 Laps): 1. 97-Brenham Crouch[3]; 2. 57-Daniel Whitley[1]; 3. 71K-Dominic Gorden[2]; 4. 14X-Chelby Hinton[4]; 5. 71E-Mariah Ede[10]; 6. 72J-Sam Johnson[6]; 7. 80-Josh Hawkins[5]; 8. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[8]; 9. 80HD-Joshua Hanna[9]; 10. 52J-Corey Joyner[7]; 11. 29K-Brian Harvey[11].

Last Chance Showdown 2 (12 Laps): 1. 81G-Greyson Springer[2]; 2. 11A-Andrew Felker[1]; 3. 32T-Trey Marcham[6]; 4. 21-Emilio Hoover[7]; 5. 50-Daniel Adler[4]; 6. 00-Talin Turner[8]; 7. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[3]; 8. 8X-Austin Shores[5]; 9. 59-Richard Harvey[9]; 10. 40-Chase McDermand[10].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9M-Zach Daum[2]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 3. 61-Kale Drake[1]; 4. 7U-Kyle Jones[3]; 5. 11A-Andrew Felker[5]; 6. 80-Josh Hawkins[6]; 7. 32T-Trey Marcham[7]; 8. 00-Talin Turner[10]; 9. 80HD-Joshua Hanna[8]; 10. 29K-Brian Harvey[9].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 84-Jade Avedisian[3]; 2. 06-Rylan Gray[5]; 3. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[6]; 4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[2]; 5. 81G-Greyson Springer[7]; 6. 8X-Austin Shores[9]; 7. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[1]; 8. 97-Brenham Crouch[4]; 9. 59-Richard Harvey[8].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Daison Pursley[1]; 2. 55-Jonathan Beason[3]; 3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[4]; 4. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[5]; 5. 57-Daniel Whitley[2]; 6. 14X-Chelby Hinton[6]; 7. 72J-Sam Johnson[8]; 8. 21-Emilio Hoover[7]; 9. 71E-Mariah Ede[9]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Austin Barnhill[1]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]; 3. 71M-Gavin Miller[4]; 4. 26-Chance Crum[2]; 5. 71K-Dominic Gorden[5]; 6. 50-Daniel Adler[6]; 7. 52J-Corey Joyner[7]; 8. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[8]; 9. 40-Chase McDermand[9].

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 00:10.835[9]; 2. 7U-Kyle Jones, 00:11.024[5]; 3. 9M-Zach Daum, 00:11.066[3]; 4. 61-Kale Drake, 00:11.093[10]; 5. 11A-Andrew Felker, 00:11.109[1]; 6. 80-Josh Hawkins, 00:11.563[7]; 7. 32T-Trey Marcham, 00:11.612[6]; 8. 80HD-Joshua Hanna, 00:11.667[4]; 9. 29K-Brian Harvey, 00:14.334[2]; 10. 00-Talin Turner, 00:30.000[8].

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 97-Brenham Crouch, 00:10.773[2]; 2. 84-Jade Avedisian, 00:10.902[9]; 3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman, 00:10.948[6]; 4. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:11.077[4]; 5. 06-Rylan Gray, 00:11.100[5]; 6. 14J-Jody Rosenboom, 00:11.271[3]; 7. 81G-Greyson Springer, 00:11.404[8]; 8. 59-Richard Harvey, 00:30.000[1]; 9. 8X-Austin Shores, 00:30.000[7].

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:10.935[2]; 2. 55-Jonathan Beason, 00:10.960[8]; 3. 57-Daniel Whitley, 00:10.961[9]; 4. 71-Daison Pursley, 00:10.984[4]; 5. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:11.080[6]; 6. 14X-Chelby Hinton, 00:11.237[1]; 7. 21-Emilio Hoover, 00:11.272[5]; 8. 72J-Sam Johnson, 00:11.294[7]; 9. 71E-Mariah Ede, 00:11.514[3].

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 71M-Gavin Miller, 00:10.903[8]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 00:11.120[3]; 3. 26-Chance Crum, 00:11.140[5]; 4. 17B-Austin Barnhill, 00:11.147[6]; 5. 71K-Dominic Gorden, 00:11.150[7]; 6. 50-Daniel Adler, 00:11.439[1]; 7. 52J-Corey Joyner, 00:11.744[2]; 8. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 00:11.787[9]; 9. 40-Chase McDermand, 01:00.000[4].

Next up for the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, will be a continuation of the end-of-season Oklahoma swing with the final nightly visit to I-44 Riverside Speedway on October 15 in the Meents Memorial.

