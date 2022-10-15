John Barnard Wins with POWRi Outlaw Micro League in Meents Memorial Night One

Belleville, IL. (10/14/22) John Barnard would secure not only rookie of the year honors but also a season championship as well as notching his first career feature victory in the Friday night feature event with the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool in support of the Night One in the Meents Memorial at I-44 Riverside Speedway.

Entering a stout field of competitors in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League at I-44 Riverside would find John Barnard start the night quickest with an 11.432-second hot-lap time as Talin Turner would earn the heat race victory.

Racing into the feature event would witness high-point qualifier and inside front-row starter Talin Turner battle with the front-row companion and point-leader John Barnard as Barnard would seize the lead on the opening lap.

Maintaining perfection on the track as well as his front-end run for the entire feature, John Barnard would not be denied in victory while claiming his first career league win in an action-packed feature with Talin Turner resulting in a terrific runner-up finish.

“I was just trying to hit my marks and just see how good my car was. We’ve been trying so hard to get a win and it makes this one even more special,” said John Barnard in the I-44 Riverside Speedway winner’s circle.

Staying in the hunt for the front all event, Daryn Stark would notch a solid third with Hayden Harvey placing fourth as Brant Woods rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool feature in support of Night One in the Meents Memorial at I-44 Riverside Speedway.

I-44 Riverside Speedway | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | 10/14/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quickest Hot-Lap Time: B8-John Barnard (11.432)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 10T-Talin Turner

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 10T-Talin Turner

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 5E-Bobby Chapa

Lucas Oil/Engler Machine A-Feature Winner: B8-John Barnard

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. B8-John Barnard[2]; 2. 10T-Talin Turner[1]; 3. 55S-Daryn Stark[3]; 4. 55H-Hayden Harvey[5]; 5. 83-Brant Woods[4]; 6. 5E-Bobby Chapa[8]; 7. 28S-Daniel Smith[7]; 8. 5W-Cody Wiegert[6].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10T-Talin Turner[3]; 2. 83-Brant Woods[1]; 3. 55S-Daryn Stark[5]; 4. B8-John Barnard[8]; 5. 55H-Hayden Harvey[7]; 6. 5W-Cody Wiegert[4]; 7. 28S-Daniel Smith[2]; 8. 5E-Bobby Chapa[6].

Next up for the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool will be the continuation of the end-of-season Oklahoma swing with a final visit to I-44 Riverside Speedway on October 15 in the Annual Meents Memorial.

