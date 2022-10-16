Daryn Stark Scores Season-Ending Win with POWRi Outlaw Micro League

Belleville, IL. (10/15/22) Daryn Stark would win in dominating fashion notching his second career feature victory in the Saturday night feature event with the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool in support of the Night Two in the Meents Memorial at I-44 Riverside Speedway.

Entering a stout field of competitors in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League at I-44 Riverside would find Talin Turner start the night quickest with an 11.292-second hot-lap time as Talin Turner and Daryn Stark would earn the heat race victories.

Racing into the feature event would witness inside front-row starter Daryn Stark battle with the front-row companion and previous night winner John Barnard as Stark would seize the lead on the opening lap.

Maintaining perfection on the track as well as his front-end run for the entire feature, Daryn Stark would not be denied in victory while claiming his second career league win in an action-packed feature with seasonal champion John Barnard resulting in a terrific runner-up finish.

“We came out here to prove something to ourselves and notch two National wins this season it means so much to this team. Special thanks to all those who believe in and supported this team. Also, I want to thank the Barnard team for everything over the season,” said the dominant Daryn Stark in the I-44 Riverside Speedway winner’s circle.

Staying in the hunt for the front all event, Brant Woods would notch a solid third with Cole Roberts placing fourth as Case Piper rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool feature in support of Night Two in the Meents Memorial at I-44 Riverside Speedway.

I-44 Riverside Speedway | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | 10/15/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quickest Hot-Lap Time: 10T-Talin Turner (11.292)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 10T-Talin Turner

Driven Midwest Heat Race 2 Winner: 55S-Daryn Stark

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 10T-Talin Turner

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 55S-Daryn Stark

Lucas Oil/Engler Machine A-Feature Winner: 55S-Daryn Stark

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 55S-Daryn Stark[3]; 2. B8-John Barnard[2]; 3. 83-Brant Woods[5]; 4. 3-Cole Roberts[4]; 5. 21C-Case Piper[7]; 6. 25C-Josh Toho[6]; 7. 5E-Bobby Chapa[8]; 8. 20X-David Nix[9]; 9. 5W-Cody Wiegert[10]; 10. 34-Richie Harvey[12]; 11. 10T-Talin Turner[1]; 12. 55H-Hayden Harvey[11].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10T-Talin Turner[3]; 2. B8-John Barnard[4]; 3. 21C-Case Piper[2]; 4. 25C-Josh Toho[6]; 5. 5W-Cody Wiegert[5]; 6. 55H-Hayden Harvey[1].

Driven Midwest Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 55S-Daryn Stark[1]; 2. 3-Cole Roberts[3]; 3. 83-Brant Woods[5]; 4. 5E-Bobby Chapa[4]; 5. 20X-David Nix[6]; 6. (DNS) 34-Richie Harvey.

