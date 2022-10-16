Jade Avedisian Victorious with POWRi National & West/Xtreme Midgets Season Finale

Belleville, IL. (10/15/22) Jade Avedisian would ride the high line with precision in Night Two of the Meents Memorial at I-44 Riverside Speedway on Saturday to capture her second career victory with the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, after a thrilling season send-off feature honoring an industry visionary.

Early I-44 Riverside competition with thirty-four entrants of Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League, in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, would see Gavin Miller start quickest with a 10.890-second group qualifying lap as Chelby Hinton, Chase McDermand, Taylor Reimer, and Ethan Mitchell each earned heat racing wins with Cannon McIntosh picking up the semi-feature victory.

Setting the field of top-notch competitors of competition would find high-point qualifier Brenham Crouch roll an invert of six during Intermission to invert the first three rows. Pole-sitter Jade Avedisian would battle front-row counterpart Gavin Miller into the first pair of corners on the opening lap with Jade Avedisian capturing the initial racing advantage as Jonathan Beason, Gavin Miller, Bryant Wiedeman, and Chase McDermand drove in hot pursuit all inside the top five during the first few laps.

Setting sail at the front end, Avedisian would hold over a second advantage over the second-running Jonathan Beason who was in a battle with Bryant Wiedeman as Brenham Crouch and Gavin Miller raced within striking distance as the field would be bunched back together after a lap twelve caution.

Sticking to the super-fast high-line out front, Jade Avedisian would not be denied leading every lap in her quest of repeating feature winner while dealing with lap traffic late in the feature as Bryant Wiedeman closed in the waning stages finishing runner-up by .134-seconds.

Retaining the pace-setting drive for the duration of the feature, Avedisian would emerge victorious with the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League, in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, to earn her second feature win of the season.

“I knew I needed to control my race, I got a really good jump and was able to stick the car on the outside to the win” stated an elated Jade Avedisian in the I-44 Riverside Speedway victory lane.

Bryant Wiedeman would secure a solid runner-up showing with Jonathan Beason holding his way into completing the feature’s final podium placement. Daison Pursley would finish fourth as Cannon McIntosh rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League, in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, top-five finishers at I-44 Riverside Speedway for Night Two of the Charlene Meents Memorial.

POWRi National & West Midget League/Xtreme | I-44 Riverside Speedway | 10/15/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Hot Lap Time: 71M-Gavin Miller (10.890)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 14X-Chelby Hinton

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 26-Chase McDermand

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 25K-Taylor Reimer

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 19M-Ethan Mitchell

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 97-Brenham Crouch

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 9M-Zach Daum(+14)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 84-Jade Avedisian

Lucas Oil A-Feature (35 Laps): 1. 84-Jade Avedisian[1]; 2. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]; 3. 55-Jonathan Beason[3]; 4. 71-Daison Pursley[11]; 5. 08-Cannon McIntosh[17]; 6. 97-Brenham Crouch[6]; 7. 71M-Gavin Miller[2]; 8. 26-Chance Crum[13]; 9. 9M-Zach Daum[23]; 10. 25K-Taylor Reimer[8]; 11. 71K-Dominic Gorden[15]; 12. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[7]; 13. 72J-Sam Johnson[22]; 14. 11A-Andrew Felker[12]; 15. 14X-Chelby Hinton[9]; 16. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[21]; 17. 57-Daniel Whitley[14]; 18. 71E-Mariah Ede[10]; 19. 32T-Trey Marcham[24]; 20. 80-Josh Hawkins[18]; 21. 40-Chase McDermand[5]; 22. 50-Daniel Adler[20]; 23. 81G-Greyson Springer[19]; 24. 00-Talin Turner[16].

Last Chance Showdown 1 (12 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 2. 80-Josh Hawkins[4]; 3. 81G-Greyson Springer[12]; 4. 50-Daniel Adler[8]; 5. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[11]; 6. 72J-Sam Johnson[15]; 7. 32T-Trey Marcham[3]; 8. 17B-Austin Barnhill[1]; 9. 21E-Emilio Hoover[7]; 10. 06-Rylan Gray[16]; 11. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[5]; 12. 1H-Henry Chambers[18]; 13. 52J-Corey Joyner[14]; 14. 29K-Brian Harvey[17]; 15. 61-Corbin Rueschenberg[13]; 16. 80HD-Joshua Hanna[6]; 17. 7U-Kyle Jones[9]; 18. 9M-Zach Daum[10].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14X-Chelby Hinton[1]; 2. 97-Brenham Crouch[4]; 3. 71E-Mariah Ede[3]; 4. 26-Chance Crum[2]; 5. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[7]; 6. 80HD-Joshua Hanna[5]; 7. 52J-Corey Joyner[8]; 8. 29K-Brian Harvey[9]; 9. 72J-Sam Johnson[6].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[2]; 2. 11A-Andrew Felker[1]; 3. 71-Daison Pursley[3]; 4. 00-Talin Turner[5]; 5. 80-Josh Hawkins[6]; 6. 50-Daniel Adler[8]; 7. 61-Corbin Rueschenberg[7]; 8. 06-Rylan Gray[9]; 9. 7U-Kyle Jones[4].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 25K-Taylor Reimer[1]; 2. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[3]; 3. 71M-Gavin Miller[4]; 4. 71K-Dominic Gorden[7]; 5. 08-Cannon McIntosh[5]; 6. 17B-Austin Barnhill[2]; 7. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[6]; 8. 1H-Henry Chambers[8].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[1]; 2. 55-Jonathan Beason[3]; 3. 84-Jade Avedisian[4]; 4. 57-Daniel Whitley[5]; 5. 32T-Trey Marcham[6]; 6. 21E-Emilio Hoover[7]; 7. 81G-Greyson Springer[8]; 8. 9M-Zach Daum[2].

Qualifying 1 (6 Laps): 1. 97-Brenham Crouch, 00:11.001[9]; 2. 71E-Mariah Ede, 00:11.004[1]; 3. 26-Chance Crum, 00:11.095[7]; 4. 14X-Chelby Hinton, 00:11.293[4]; 5. 80HD-Joshua Hanna, 00:11.327[2]; 6. 72J-Sam Johnson, 00:11.381[6]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 00:11.399[5]; 8. 52J-Corey Joyner, 00:12.037[8]; 9. 29K-Brian Harvey, 00:12.211[3].

Qualifying 2 (6 Laps): 1. 7U-Kyle Jones, 00:10.965[7]; 2. 71-Daison Pursley, 00:11.191[1]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:11.222[8]; 4. 11A-Andrew Felker, 00:11.285[6]; 5. 00-Talin Turner, 00:11.310[5]; 6. 80-Josh Hawkins, 00:11.355[4]; 7. 61-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:11.507[9]; 8. 50-Daniel Adler, 00:11.519[2]; 9. 06-Rylan Gray, 00:11.569[3].

Qualifying 3 (6 Laps): 1. 71M-Gavin Miller, 00:10.890[6]; 2. 01-Bryant Wiedeman, 00:10.986[3]; 3. 17B-Austin Barnhill, 00:11.070[7]; 4. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 00:11.112[5]; 5. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 00:11.115[2]; 6. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:11.251[1]; 7. 71K-Dominic Gorden, 00:11.294[8]; 8. 1H-Henry Chambers, 00:12.497[4].

Qualifying 4 (6 Laps): 1. 84-Jade Avedisian, 00:10.935[6]; 2. 55-Jonathan Beason, 00:10.998[8]; 3. 9M-Zach Daum, 00:11.034[5]; 4. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:11.064[4]; 5. 57-Daniel Whitley, 00:11.172[7]; 6. 32T-Trey Marcham, 00:11.235[3]; 7. 21E-Emilio Hoover, 00:11.364[2]; 8. 81G-Greyson Springer, 00:11.412[1].

