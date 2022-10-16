Michael Long takes $2K Modified win; Ken Schrader takes $1K B-Mod win at Tri-City Speedway

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT!
22 entries
MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long[2]; 2. 05-Dave Wietholder[3]; 3. 24IH-Mike Harrison[7]; 4. 36E-Dan Ems[10]; 5. 4T-Jake Trebilcock[13]; 6. 66F-Cole Falloway[4]; 7. 00S-Chris Spalding[12]; 8. 15-Chris Smith[5]; 9. 117-Mark Enk[19]; 10. 18-Blake Thompson[15]; 11. 88-Cody Thornhill[11]; 12. 66M-Brennan Meadows[14]; 13. 3L-Bill Larue[18]; 14. 51H-Timmy Hill[1]; 15. 6B-Dave Baldwin[16]; 16. 44DD-Darryll Dickerson[20]; 17. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[9]; 18. 1D-Dean Hoffman[6]; 19. 7-Matthew Duvall[21]; 20. 21D-Rick Conoyer[8]; 21. 35-Mark Stolle[17]; 22. (DNS) 15H-Will Hicks
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51H-Timmy Hill[1]; 2. 66F-Cole Falloway[2]; 3. 24IH-Mike Harrison[3]; 4. 36E-Dan Ems[5]; 5. 4T-Jake Trebilcock[4]; 6. 6B-Dave Baldwin[7]; 7. 117-Mark Enk[8]; 8. (DNS) 15H-Will Hicks
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long[1]; 2. 15-Chris Smith[3]; 3. 21D-Rick Conoyer[4]; 4. 88-Cody Thornhill[2]; 5. 66M-Brennan Meadows[5]; 6. 35-Mark Stolle[7]; 7. 44DD-Darryll Dickerson[6]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 05-Dave Wietholder[1]; 2. 1D-Dean Hoffman[2]; 3. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[3]; 4. 00S-Chris Spalding[4]; 5. 18-Blake Thompson[5]; 6. 3L-Bill Larue[7]; 7. 7-Matthew Duvall[6]
Qualifying 1: 1. 51H-Timmy Hill, 00:16.133[1]; 2. 66F-Cole Falloway, 00:16.133[4]; 3. 24IH-Mike Harrison, 00:16.290[3]; 4. 4T-Jake Trebilcock, 00:16.330[2]; 5. 36E-Dan Ems, 00:16.469[7]; 6. 15H-Will Hicks, 00:16.568[5]; 7. 6B-Dave Baldwin, 00:16.858[6]; 8. 117-Mark Enk, 00:17.172[8]
Qualifying 2: 1. 18L-Michael Long, 00:16.189[6]; 2. 88-Cody Thornhill, 00:16.691[7]; 3. 15-Chris Smith, 00:16.863[3]; 4. 21D-Rick Conoyer, 00:16.962[2]; 5. 66M-Brennan Meadows, 00:17.109[5]; 6. 44DD-Darryll Dickerson, 00:17.744[1]; 7. 35-Mark Stolle, 00:19.983[4]
Qualifying 3: 1. 05-Dave Wietholder, 00:16.326[6]; 2. 1D-Dean Hoffman, 00:16.528[3]; 3. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr, 00:16.565[1]; 4. 00S-Chris Spalding, 00:16.816[7]; 5. 18-Blake Thompson, 00:17.616[4]; 6. 7-Matthew Duvall, 00:17.735[2]; 7. 3L-Bill Larue, 00:18.550[5]
41 entries
WILLIE’S TIRE B MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 9-Ken Schrader[5]; 2. 14M-Shad Prescott[2]; 3. 3-Ryan Eilers[7]; 4. 62-Troy Medley[12]; 5. 42-Clint Young[18]; 6. 25-Ryan Hamilton[8]; 7. 20-Cody Clark[14]; 8. 69-Guy Taylor[20]; 9. 8Z-Zach Taylor[22]; 10. C4-Chris Soutiea[4]; 11. 74-James Hileman[13]; 12. 52R-Joe Rudy[24]; 13. 52C-Terry Chester[15]; 14. 17C-AJ Cline[3]; 15. 10-Todd O’Neill[23]; 16. 71-Joel Ortberg[21]; 17. 21-Rick Conoyer[1]; 18. 45M-Jared Morrison[9]; 19. 33-Dustin Bosson[10]; 20. 14G-Tommy Gaither[6]; 21. 3E-Robbie Eilers[16]; 22. 15B-Eddie Bolin[17]; 23. 77-Cole Queathem[11]; 24. 87C-Landen Curran[19]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 71-Joel Ortberg[1]; 2. 10-Todd O’Neill[2]; 3. 1-John Stanton[7]; 4. 77S-Troy Stuckwisch[3]; 5. 11-Hagen Langley[5]; 6. X-Brad McKinnon[6]; 7. 23F-James Foley[4]; 8. 51S-Bob Stanton[10]; 9. (DNS) 29L-Jeff LeBaube; 10. (DNS) 95-Bill Percy; 11. (DNS) 313-Jordan Warren
B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 8Z-Zach Taylor[2]; 2. 52R-Joe Rudy[4]; 3. 6G-Ashton Gaffner[6]; 4. 88J-Joshua Dolenz[1]; 5. 6M-Jordan Meadows[7]; 6. 34-Randy Johnson[5]; 7. X1-Kurtis Prinster[8]; 8. 327-Kurt Colbert[9]; 9. 6-Matthew Mayfield[10]; 10. (DNS) 899-Devon Cruthis
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Rick Conoyer[3]; 2. 14G-Tommy Gaither[4]; 3. 77-Cole Queathem[5]; 4. 3E-Robbie Eilers[8]; 5. 71-Joel Ortberg[6]; 6. 899-Devon Cruthis[7]; 7. X-Brad McKinnon[2]; 8. X1-Kurtis Prinster[9]; 9. (DNS) 95-Bill Percy
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14M-Shad Prescott[5]; 2. 3-Ryan Eilers[6]; 3. 62-Troy Medley[7]; 4. 15B-Eddie Bolin[4]; 5. 88J-Joshua Dolenz[1]; 6. 23F-James Foley[2]; 7. 6G-Ashton Gaffner[3]; 8. (DNS) 313-Jordan Warren
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17C-AJ Cline[1]; 2. 25-Ryan Hamilton[3]; 3. 74-James Hileman[6]; 4. 42-Clint Young[8]; 5. 10-Todd O’Neill[2]; 6. 52R-Joe Rudy[5]; 7. 1-John Stanton[7]; 8. 327-Kurt Colbert[4]
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. C4-Chris Soutiea[2]; 2. 45M-Jared Morrison[8]; 3. 20-Cody Clark[5]; 4. 87C-Landen Curran[1]; 5. 8Z-Zach Taylor[7]; 6. 11-Hagen Langley[6]; 7. 6M-Jordan Meadows[4]; 8. 51S-Bob Stanton[3]
Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Ken Schrader[5]; 2. 33-Dustin Bosson[1]; 3. 52C-Terry Chester[7]; 4. 69-Guy Taylor[8]; 5. 77S-Troy Stuckwisch[4]; 6. 34-Randy Johnson[3]; 7. 29L-Jeff LeBaube[6]; 8. 6-Matthew Mayfield[2]