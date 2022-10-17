Billy Moyer Jr. Sweeps Super Bee Speedway Spooky 50 Weekend



Pockets $10,000 for Pair of Weekend Wins



Batesville, Arkansas (10/17/22) – Billy Moyer Jr. increased his 2022-win total to five over the weekend with back-to-back victories in Super Bee Speedway’s Spooky 50 aboard his Nutrien Ag Solutions No. 21 Dyna-Gro Seed / Mesilla Valley Transportation / Phillips CPA / Titan Motorsports / Pontiac RV / Longhorn Race Car / Clements Racing Engines Super Late Model.

He netted $10,000 on the weekend.

“It seems like October in Louisiana has always been good to me. In my career I’ve picked up some big wins down there late in the year, and we we’re able to add two more to the list this past weekend,” Moyer Jr. said. “On Friday night we were rolling the whole night and got the win. On Saturday night we were in contention, and then Cade (Dillard) had trouble while leading around halfway. We took over the lead after he went to the pits and got the job done.

“Thanks to all of my marketing partners for everything they do to support my program.”

Billy Moyer Jr. entered his Mesilla Valley Transportation No. 21 Late Model into battle at Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, La.) on Friday evening for the opening round of the 29th annual Spooky 50.

Outrunning Cade Dillard in his heat race and the preliminary feature, Billy rolled to his fourth win of the season in the 30-lapper, collecting a $3,000 payday ahead of Dillard, Josh Putnam, Mikey Kile, and Jon Mitchell.

For Saturday’s finale, Moyer Jr. topped the speed charts in time trials before placing first in his heat. Inheriting the lead on lap 23 of the feature while the leader pulled pitside, Billy soared to his second win in as many nights and fifth of the 2022 campaign. The $7,000 prize elevated his weekend earnings to $10,000.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.SuperBeeSpeedway.com .

Tentatively next on tap for Moyer Jr. is a trio of $10,000-to-win World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series events in Kansas and Missouri. Action opens on Friday at Humboldt (Kan.) Speedway before shifting to 81 Speedway (Park City, Kan.) on Saturday night. On Sunday evening the racing action moves to U.S. 36 Raceway (Osborn, Mo.)

For more information on the weekend’s slate, please visit www.WoOLMS.com .

Billy Moyer Jr. would like to thank all of his sponsors including Nutrien Ag Solutions, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Dyna-Gro Seed, Pontiac RV, FK Rod Ends, Titan Motorsports, Tye Twarog Racing, Clements Racing Engines, Penske Shocks, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Phillips CPA Firm, Fragola Systems, Jack’s Auto Parts, Eibach Springs, Imperial Motors, Outerwears, XS Power Batteries, Sunoco Race Fuels, Bert Transmission, New Vision Graphics, Midwest Sheet Metal, Wiles Driveshafts, Performance Bodies, Hoosier Tire South by Pup, Pulse Innovations, Oakley Deatherage Opticians, Frankland Racing Products, Hooker Harness, Kluhsman Racing Components, Beyea Custom Headers, Strange Engineering, Bell Helmets, Accu-Force Shock Service, and MyRacePass.com Marketing Services.

